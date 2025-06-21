This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen indicated that a league official told him the seams of this year's ball are a bit higher. He said the league's aware, it wasn't on purpose, and they're investigating the reason. The balls are hand-sewn, so there isn't anything that can be done this season.

The repercussion is added drag, thereby reducing carry. And the data corroborates the report. Here are the numbers through Jun. 20 of each year:

AEV (mph) Distance (ft) HR% 2022 92.1 314.9 2.8 2023 92.2 316.6 3 2024 92 314.3 2.8 2025 92.5 314.1 2.9

The distance is only a smidge less this season, but the exit velocity is up so it should travel further. Home run rate is also slightly up as the percentage of fly balls has increased while strikeouts are down, leading to more balls in play.

The mercury is rising, so the distance - and therefore, homers - should do likewise... but not by as much as it would if the seams were lower. Higher seams could means increased spin, though that's a story for another day. But as cited, strikeouts are lower.

Below are the preliminary rankings. As always, they'll be refreshed Sunday. They're current as of the probable pitchers on Saturday afternoon. Changes will be reflected in the update. Please feel free to post questions below.

Week of June 23 - 29

Mixed League