This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen indicated that a league official told him the seams of this year's ball are a bit higher. He said the league's aware, it wasn't on purpose, and they're investigating the reason. The balls are hand-sewn, so there isn't anything that can be done this season.
The repercussion is added drag, thereby reducing carry. And the data corroborates the report. Here are the numbers through Jun. 20 of each year:
|AEV (mph)
|Distance (ft)
|HR%
|2022
|92.1
|314.9
|2.8
|2023
|92.2
|316.6
|3
|2024
|92
|314.3
|2.8
|2025
|92.5
|314.1
|2.9
The distance is only a smidge less this season, but the exit velocity is up so it should travel further. Home run rate is also slightly up as the percentage of fly balls has increased while strikeouts are down, leading to more balls in play.
The mercury is rising, so the distance - and therefore, homers - should do likewise... but not by as much as it would if the seams were lower. Higher seams could means increased spin, though that's a story for another day. But as cited, strikeouts are lower.
Below are the preliminary rankings. As always, they'll be refreshed Sunday. They're current as of the probable pitchers on Saturday afternoon. Changes will be reflected in the update. Please feel free to post questions below.
Week of June 23 - 29
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|ATH, MIN
|2
|Paul Skenes
Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen indicated that a league official told him the seams of this year's ball are a bit higher. He said the league's aware, it wasn't on purpose, and they're investigating the reason. The balls are hand-sewn, so there isn't anything that can be done this season.
The repercussion is added drag, thereby reducing carry. And the data corroborates the report. Here are the numbers through Jun. 20 of each year:
|AEV (mph)
|Distance (ft)
|HR%
|2022
|92.1
|314.9
|2.8
|2023
|92.2
|316.6
|3
|2024
|92
|314.3
|2.8
|2025
|92.5
|314.1
|2.9
The distance is only a smidge less this season, but the exit velocity is up so it should travel further. Home run rate is also slightly up as the percentage of fly balls has increased while strikeouts are down, leading to more balls in play.
The mercury is rising, so the distance - and therefore, homers - should do likewise... but not by as much as it would if the seams were lower. Higher seams could means increased spin, though that's a story for another day. But as cited, strikeouts are lower.
Below are the preliminary rankings. As always, they'll be refreshed Sunday. They're current as of the probable pitchers on Saturday afternoon. Changes will be reflected in the update. Please feel free to post questions below.
Week of June 23 - 29
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|ATH, MIN
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@MIL
|3
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@NYM, PHI
|Needs to step up with Sale out
|4
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|@LAA
|5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|SEA
|6
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@BAL
|7
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@HOU
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|PIT
|9
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@PIT
|10
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|PHI, CHC
|Two productive lineups, at least he's at home
|11
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@CIN
|12
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@COL
|13
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@MIN, @TEX
|14
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|TB, LAD
|In a rut, but should rebound - though tough pair
|15
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@STL
|16
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@NYM, PHI
|Showing signs of returning to form
|17
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|PIT
|Crazy movement along with plus velo
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|19
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|PIT, COL
|Matchups don't get better than this
|20
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|ATH
|21
|Logan Webb
|SF
|MIA
|22
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|TOR
|Deserves more than four wins
|23
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@HOU, @ATL
|24
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@CIN
|Keeping the ball in the yard; ratios will fall
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIA
|26
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@KC
|27
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@HOU
|28
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@BAL
|29
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@ARI
|Back in fantasy circle of trust
|30
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@CIN
|31
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@SD
|32
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|PHI
|33
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@BAL
|34
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|SEA, @DET
|Not as confident in a bounceback as this time last season
|35
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@CLE
|36
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@CWS
|37
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|ARI, SF
|38
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYY, SD
|39
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|WAS
|40
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@STL
|41
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@NYM
|42
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@COL, @KC
|1%
|33%
|43
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@COL
|0%
|0%
|44
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|TOR
|45
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@MIN, @TEX
|46
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@ARI
|47
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|TB
|48
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@KC
|Bagged the slider, added a cutter
|49
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|WAS
|50
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|SEA
|22%
|51
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@SF
|52
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|NYM
|1-9 record, but 3.93 xFIP
|53
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|ATH
|54
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|SD
|55
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|WAS, @CIN
|9%
|33%
|56
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|57
|Reese Olson
|DET
|ATH
|58
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|MIA
|59
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@STL, @HOU
|60
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|@MIL
|61
|Max Scherzer
|TOR
|@CLE, @BOS
|38%
|62
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|ARI
|2%
|37%
|63
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@MIN
|64
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|TB
|65
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CWS, MIA
|Matchup driven, still not in a groove
|46%
|66
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@STL
|67
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TOR
|68
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@CWS
|69
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|TEX, TB
|0%
|0%
|70
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|TOR
|71
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|@LAA
|72
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@KC
|73
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|TB
|22%
|74
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@SD, @LAA
|11%
|42%
|75
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CWS
|76
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@CLE
|77
|Frankie Montas
|NYM
|ATL, @PIT
|0%
|0%
|78
|David Festa
|MIN
|@DET
|79
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|SEA
|2%
|23%
|80
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BOS
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|82
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|TEX
|33%
|83
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@ATL
|84
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|COL
|20%
|85