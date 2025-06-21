Menu
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 21, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen indicated that a league official told him the seams of this year's ball are a bit higher. He said the league's aware, it wasn't on purpose, and they're investigating the reason. The balls are hand-sewn, so there isn't anything that can be done this season.

The repercussion is added drag, thereby reducing carry. And the data corroborates the report. Here are the numbers through Jun. 20 of each year:

 AEV (mph)Distance (ft)HR%
202292.1314.92.8
202392.2316.63
202492314.32.8
202592.5314.12.9

The distance is only a smidge less this season, but the exit velocity is up so it should travel further. Home run rate is also slightly up as the percentage of fly balls has increased while strikeouts are down, leading to more balls in play.

The mercury is rising, so the distance - and therefore, homers - should do likewise... but not by as much as it would if the seams were lower. Higher seams could means increased spin, though that's a story for another day. But as cited, strikeouts are lower.

Below are the preliminary rankings. As always, they'll be refreshed Sunday. They're current as of the probable pitchers on Saturday afternoon. Changes will be reflected in the update. Please feel free to post questions below.

Week of June 23 - 29

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETATH, MIN   
2Paul Skenes

3Spencer SchwellenbachATL@NYM, PHINeeds to step up with Sale out  
4Garrett CrochetBOS@LAA   
5Joe RyanMINSEA   
6Jacob deGromTEX@BAL   
7Zack WheelerPHI@HOU   
8Freddy PeraltaMILPIT   
9David PetersonNYM@PIT   
10Framber ValdezHOUPHI, CHCTwo productive lineups, at least he's at home  
11Max FriedNYY@CIN   
12Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@COL   
13Bryan WooSEA@MIN, @TEX   
14Kris BubicKCTB, LADIn a rut, but should rebound - though tough pair  
15Matthew BoydCHC@STL   
16Spencer StriderATL@NYM, PHIShowing signs of returning to form  
17Jacob MisiorowskiMILPITCrazy movement along with plus velo0.00%0.00%
18Logan GilbertSEA@TEX   
19Chad PatrickMILPIT, COLMatchups don't get better than this  
20Clarke SchmidtNYYATH   
21Logan WebbSFMIA   
22Tanner BibeeCLETORDeserves more than four wins  
23Ranger SuarezPHI@HOU, @ATL   
24Dylan CeaseSD@CINKeeping the ball in the yard; ratios will fall  
25Merrill KellyARIMIA   
26Drew RasmussenTB@KC   
27Cristopher SanchezPHI@HOU   
28Ryan PepiotTB@BAL   
29Sandy AlcantaraMIA@ARIBack in fantasy circle of trust  
30Carlos RodonNYY@CIN   
31MacKenzie GoreWAS@SD   
32Hunter BrownHOUPHI   
33Nathan EovaldiTEX@BAL   
34Bailey OberMINSEA, @DETNot as confident in a bounceback as this time last season  
35Sonny GraySTL@CLE   
36Robbie RaySF@CWS   
37Shane SmithCWSARI, SF   
38Nick LodoloCINNYY, SD   
39Nick PivettaSDWAS   
40Shota ImanagaCHC@STL   
41Grant HolmesATL@NYM   
42Justin WrobleskiLAD@COL, @KC 1%33%
43Clayton KershawLAD@COL 0%0%
44Gavin WilliamsCLETOR   
45Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, @TEX   
46Eury PerezMIA@ARI   
47Michael WachaKCTB   
48Shane BazTB@KCBagged the slider, added a cutter  
49Jose SorianoLAAWAS   
50Kumar RockerTEXSEA 22% 
51Edward CabreraMIA@SF   
52Mitch KellerPITNYM1-9 record, but 3.93 xFIP  
53Jack FlahertyDETATH   
54Andrew AbbottCINSD   
55Stephen KolekSDWAS, @CIN 9%33%
56Cade HortonCHC@HOU 0%0%
57Reese OlsonDETATH   
58Hayden BirdsongSFMIA   
59Jameson TaillonCHC@STL, @HOU   
60Andrew HeaneyPIT@MIL   
61Max ScherzerTOR@CLE, @BOS 38% 
62Sean BurkeCWSARI 2%37%
63George KirbySEA@MIN   
64Zach EflinBALTB   
65Eduardo RodriguezARI@CWS, MIAMatchup driven, still not in a groove46% 
66Ben BrownCHC@STL   
67Brayan BelloBOSTOR   
68Landen RouppSF@CWS   
69Trevor RogersBALTEX, TB 0%0%
70Lucas GiolitoBOSTOR   
71Michael SorokaWAS@LAA   
72Dustin MayLAD@KC   
73Michael LorenzenKCTB 22% 
74Mitchell ParkerWAS@SD, @LAA 11%42%
75Zac GallenARI@CWS   
76Kevin GausmanTOR@CLE   
77Frankie MontasNYMATL, @PIT 0%0%
78David FestaMIN@DET   
79Simeon Woods RichardsonMINSEA 2%23%
80Chris BassittTOR@BOS   
81Mix 12 Reliever     
82Charlie MortonBALTEX 33% 
83Jesus LuzardoPHI@ATL   
84Quinn PriesterMILCOL 20% 
85