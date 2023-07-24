ADP Analysis: July ADP Comparison Between DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
With Jets training camp well underway and others starting up this week, it's time for the latest versions of my monthly ADP articles. Last week I looked at how best-ball ADPs had changed between June 20 and July 20, including the impact of recent developments involving Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara and DeAndre Hopkins. There wasn't a ton of NFL news during that time between offseason programs and training camp, but some of it involved big-name players and other ADP shifts occurred for more subtle reasons. In other words, plenty to discuss, even after one of the slowest parts of the NFL news cycle all year.
Now we'll compare ADPs between the three sites (DK, UD, DR) – rather than changes over time – to get an idea of general draft patterns on each platform and identify some players that tend to be significantly cheaper or more expensive on a given site. I think it's interesting data even for fantasy players who draft exclusively on a single platform, though it's undoubtedly more helpful for those using two or more.
The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three sites.
If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the difference between a player's ADP on one site and his average from the other two.
Differences mean much less in the later rounds, especially because Underdog drafts are 24 picks shorter than those on DK/Drafters. I've shortened the list of players to 225 this week, in part because differences after that mostly are just about differences in accounting for undrafted players on each site.
Another note of caution: scoring and roster differences between the sites often don't explain the ADP gaps we see and sometimes are even counterintuitive (e.g. a guy who should be more valuable in half-PPR than he is in full PPR nonetheless goes later on UD than on DK and Drafters).
Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:
- Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR.
- DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards.
- Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble.
- UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20.
- DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.
Now, let's look at the key ADP trends as of late July...
General ADP Trends
From a bird's-eye view, inter-site trends haven't changed much since May (or June). The key points?
- QBs and TEs still tend to go earliest on DraftKings, at nearly every stage of drafts.
- Results from Underdog and Drafters are still much more similar to each other than those from DraftKings.
- Users on Underdog and Drafters are more aggressive taking WRs, at nearly every stage.
Relative Values on Each Site
Underdog
Relatively Underpriced on UD
- QBs Trevor Lawrence (+4.9), Dak Prescott (+9.9), Kirk Cousins (+13.3), Daniel Jones (+7.6), Jared Goff (+12.1), Russell Wilson (+11.1), Sam Howell (+14.9)
- RBs Alexander Mattison (+3.1), James Conner (+6.0), Samaje Perine (+4.2)
- WRs DeAndre Hopkins (+2.8), Christian Kirk (+6.2), Odell Beckham (+8.3), K.J. Osborn (+9.2), Isaiah Hodgins (+24.7)
- TEs Evan Engram (+6.2), Dalton Schultz (+15.5), Tyler Higbee (+5.7)
I usually pick at least two or three RBs through the first six rounds on Underdog, as they tend to go later (and WRs earlier) even though it's only half PPR, not full. Potential value stacks here include Lawrence-Kirk-Engram and Cousins-Osborn.
Relatively Overpriced on UD
- QBs Anthony Richardson (-2.6), Deshaun Watson (+0.2)
- RBs Jonathan Taylor (-2.1), J.K. Dobbins (-4.2), Zach Charbonnet (-6.0), Rashaad Penny (-8.5), Roschon Johnson (-10.6)
- WRs Garrett Wilson (-1.9), Chris Olave (-3.1), Christian Watson (-4.8), Brandon Aiyuk (-6.1), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-9.3), Jordan Addison (-6.4), Jameson Williams (-14.6), Tyler Boyd (-12.1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (-11.1), Tim Patrick (-15.9), Marvin Mims (-15.5)
- TEs Pat Freiermuth (4.0), Chigoziem Okonkwo (-5.1), Greg Dulcich (-4.8), Taysom Hill (-10.4)
DraftKings
Relatively Underpriced on DK
- QBs Anthony Richardson (+1.7), Deshaun Watson (-0.1), Lamar Jackson (-1.6), Justin Herbert (-3.2),
- RBs Jonathan Taylor (+2.5), David Montgomery (+6.9), Rashaad Penny (+10.6), Zach Charbonnet (+9.5), Damien Harris (+14.5), Kendre Miller (+19.6), Chuba Hubbard (+10.4), Jerome Ford (+9.6), Antonio Gibson (+7.3)
- WRs DeVonta Smith (+4.6), Drake London (+11.0), Terry McLaurin (+7.9), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+10.6), Treylon Burks (+13.1), Jahan Dotson (+12.5), Quentin Johnston (+9.5), Elijah Moore (+9.5), Zay Flowers (+9.8), Rashod Bateman (+16.4), Skyy Moore (+23.4), Darnell Mooney (+15.5) Van Jefferson (+22.1), Rashee Rice (+10.3), Rashid Shaheed (+13.2), Marvin Mims (+13.8), Jayden Reed (+15.7), Alec Pierce (+17.6), Khalil Shakir (+16.6), Terrace Marshall (+17.2)
- TEs Kyle Pitts (+3.0), Pat Freiermuth (+0.0), Chigoziem Okonkwo (+3.3), Trey McBride (+13.5)
Herbert and Jackson still go slightly earlier on DK than the other two sites, but below you'll see that the difference is much smaller for those two and Patrick Mahomes (-2.9) than it is for the other top quarterbacks. Also note that many of the WRs who will catch passes from those guys are on the list above, while a couple others (OBJ and Kadarius) are on the overpriced list below. ADPs on DK favor a Mahomes-Moore-Rice stack, a Herbert-Johnston stack or a Jackson-Bateman-Flowers stack.
Other than that, my biggest takeaway here is the same as in previous months — DK drafts often present good value on WRs in Rounds 5-8 and good value on RBs in Rounds 9-13. There's also plenty of WR value after Round 8, of course, with many young receivers in particular going about a round later on DK than the other two sites. Other stacks that tend to be cheapest here include Richardson-Pierce and Watson-Moore.
Relatively Overpriced on DK
- QBs Jalen Hurts (-7.5), Josh Allen (-5.7), Joe Burrow (-9.1) Tua Tagovailoa (-8.6) Dak Prescott (-11.3), Derek Carr (-12.6), Aaron Rodgers (-15.3), C.J. Stroud (-18.0), Bryce Young (-15.5)
- RBs Alexander Mattison (-4.7), Cam Akers (-6.6), D'Andre Swift (-12.3), Dalvin Cook (-10.5), James Conner (-7.7) Alvin Kamara (-13.3), Raheem Mostert (-16.4), D'Onta Foreman (-15.7), Cordarrelle Patterson (-14.6)
- WRs Kadarius Toney (-4.2), Zay Jones (-6.6), Odell Beckham (-9.2), Adam Thielen (-5.0) K.J. Osborn (-6.1), Richie James (-9.1), Jalin Hyatt (-8.8),
- TEs George Kittle (-5.2) Darren Waller (-5.8), Dallas Goedert (-6.6) Evan Engram (-10.4), Cole Kmet (-10.4), Dalton Kincaid (-13.1) Sam LaPorta (-13.1), Michael Mayer (-27.1)
Relative preference for TEs/QBs over WRs seems to be even more of a thing with young players. People on Underdog and especially Drafters take young WRs aggressively, but when it comes to young players at other positions — especially QB/TE — DraftKings' users are the most aggressive.
In this case, the people on DK might have it right. I understand why low-end QBs and TEs have little value in Underdog's 18-round format, but I'm not sure why Drafters' users are so low on rookies like Mayer (ADP 220.1) and Stroud (190.8) relative to late-round veterans. Whatever the case, they tend to be available a round or two later on DK.
Drafters
Relatively Underpriced on Drafters
- QBs Tua Tagovailoa (+7.6), Justin Fields (+4.7), Josh Allen (+4.1)
- RBs Travis Etienne (+5.1) D'Andre Swift (+5.4), Dalvin Cook (+5.4), Jerick McKinnon (+6.3), D'Onta Foreman (+11.5)
- WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+5.5), Adam Thielen (+4.4)
- TEs Dalton Kincaid (+14.0), Cole Kmet (+11.4), Greg Dulcich (+8.8)
Allen-Kincaid and Fields-Kmet stand out as value stacks here. For whatever reason, TE2 and TE3 types tend to come off the board a bit slower on Drafters compared to the other two sites.
Relatively Overpriced on Drafters
- QBs Russell Wilson (-5.3), Daniel Jones (-3.0)
- RBs Leonard Fournette (-17.9), Chuba Hubbard (-18.7), Kenneth Gainwell (-13.8) Ty Chandler (-10.6)
- WRs Diontae Johnson (-7.1), Treylon Burks (-13.4), Parris Campbell (-16.4), Terrace Marshall (-12.7)
- TEs Dalton Schultz (-5.5), Tyler Higbee (-2.5)
|AVG ADP
|UD 7/20
|UD Δ
|DK 7/20
|DK Δ
|DR 7/20
|DR Δ
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|1.1
|1.1
|-0.05
|1.2
|0.1
|1.1
|0.0
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2.1
|2.1
|0.00
|2.2
|0.2
|2.0
|-0.2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3.7
|3.8
|0.20
|3.2
|-0.7
|4.0
|0.5
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|4.1
|4.2
|0.10
|4.6
|0.7
|3.6
|-0.8
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|5.0
|4.6
|-0.65
|5.5
|0.7
|5.0
|0.0
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5.9
|6.4
|0.75
|5.3
|-0.9
|6.0
|0.2
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|7.4
|7.6
|0.35
|7.2
|-0.2
|7.3
|-0.1
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8.1
|7.8
|-0.45
|8.4
|0.5
|8.1
|0.0
|9
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|9.2
|9.1
|-0.15
|9.4
|0.3
|9.1
|-0.2
|10
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|10.1
|9.9
|-0.25
|10.6
|0.8
|9.7
|-0.6
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|11.1
|10.9
|-0.25
|11.4
|0.5
|10.9
|-0.3
|12
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|12.8
|13.6
|1.25
|12.5
|-0.4
|12.2
|-0.9
|13
|Davante Adams
|WR
|13.6
|14.1
|0.75
|13.7
|0.1
|13.0
|-0.9
|14
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|14.3
|14.2
|-0.15
|13.9
|-0.6
|14.8
|0.8
|15
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|14.3
|13.1
|-1.85
|15.4
|1.6
|14.5
|0.3
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|16.8
|16.3
|-0.75
|18.0
|1.8
|16.1
|-1.1
|17
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|18.7
|17.3
|-2.05
|20.3
|2.5
|18.4
|-0.4
|18
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|19.3
|20.2
|1.35
|19.6
|0.5
|18.1
|-1.8
|19
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|20.7
|21.2
|0.70
|18.8
|-2.9
|22.2
|2.2
|20
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|20.9
|20.6
|-0.40
|21.8
|1.4
|20.2
|-1.0
|21
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21.4
|19.3
|-3.10
|24.1
|4.1
|20.7
|-1.0
|22
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|21.7
|22.4
|1.00
|19.8
|-2.9
|23.0
|1.9
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|22.0
|21.5
|-0.80
|25.1
|4.6
|19.5
|-3.8
|24
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|22.5
|25.5
|4.45
|17.4
|-7.7
|24.7
|3.3
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|24.0
|23.5
|-0.70
|25.8
|2.8
|22.6
|-2.1
|26
|Josh Allen
|QB
|26.8
|27.9
|1.65
|23.0
|-5.7
|29.5
|4.1
|27
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|28.2
|28.2
|0.00
|30.0
|2.7
|26.4
|-2.7
|28
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|28.2
|26.8
|-2.15
|29.0
|1.2
|28.9
|1.0
|29
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|28.6
|29.7
|1.60
|28.6
|0.0
|27.6
|-1.6
|30
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|29.9
|29.5
|-0.60
|29.8
|-0.1
|30.4
|0.8
|31
|Breece Hall
|RB
|31.7
|30.4
|-1.90
|33.3
|2.5
|31.3
|-0.5
|32
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|32.3
|35.7
|5.10
|32.3
|0.0
|28.9
|-5.1
|33
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|33.0
|32
|-1.55
|34.0
|1.5
|33.1
|0.1
|34
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|34.5
|34.6
|0.10
|33.5
|-1.6
|35.5
|1.5
|35
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|35.0
|34.6
|-0.60
|36.6
|2.4
|33.8
|-1.8
|36
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|35.2
|33.3
|-2.80
|38.0
|4.3
|34.2
|-1.5
|37
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|36.5
|38
|2.30
|35.1
|-2.1
|36.3
|-0.3
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|39.1
|39.4
|0.45
|40.5
|2.1
|37.4
|-2.6
|39
|Najee Harris
|RB
|40.0
|38.2
|-2.70
|41.9
|2.9
|39.9
|-0.1
|40
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|41.9
|43.8
|2.80
|42.4
|0.7
|39.6
|-3.5
|41
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|42.1
|41.7
|-0.65
|39.2
|-4.4
|45.5
|5.1
|42
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|42.6
|45.3
|4.00
|36.6
|-9.1
|46.0
|5.1
|43
|Christian Watson
|WR
|44.1
|40.9
|-4.75
|49.0
|7.4
|42.3
|-2.7
|44
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|45.0
|46.1
|1.60
|41.7
|-5.0
|47.3
|3.4
|45
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|45.8
|49.9
|6.15
|45.6
|-0.3
|41.9
|-5.9
|46
|Mike Williams
|WR
|46.5
|45.6
|-1.30
|47.7
|1.9
|46.1
|-0.6
|47
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46.7
|44
|-4.10
|52.0
|7.9
|44.2
|-3.8
|48
|Drake London
|WR
|47.3
|43.3
|-6.00
|54.6
|11.0
|44.0
|-5.0
|49
|Justin Fields
|QB
|48.8
|49.5
|1.05
|45.0
|-5.7
|51.9
|4.7
|50
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|49.2
|52
|4.20
|46.3
|-4.4
|49.3
|0.1
|51
|DJ Moore
|WR
|49.3
|47.8
|-2.20
|51.8
|3.8
|48.2
|-1.6
|52
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|52.1
|53.8
|2.50
|50.4
|-2.6
|52.2
|0.1
|53
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|52.4
|52.9
|0.75
|49.4
|-4.5
|54.9
|3.8
|54
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|53.4
|54.6
|1.75
|51.3
|-3.2
|54.4
|1.5
|55
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|55.3
|51.2
|-6.10
|58.9
|5.5
|55.7
|0.7
|56
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|56.4
|56.1
|-0.50
|61.5
|7.6
|51.7
|-7.1
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|57.9
|60
|3.10
|54.8
|-4.7
|59.0
|1.6
|58
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|58.1
|58.9
|1.20
|61.3
|4.8
|54.1
|-6.0
|59
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|59.7
|56.9
|-4.20
|62.0
|3.5
|60.2
|0.8
|60
|George Kittle
|TE
|59.9
|61.2
|1.90
|56.5
|-5.2
|62.1
|3.3
|61
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|61.4
|59.5
|-2.85
|65.3
|5.8
|59.4
|-3.0
|62
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|62.9
|63.6
|1.10
|64.6
|2.6
|60.4
|-3.7
|63
|Cam Akers
|RB
|63.1
|66.1
|4.50
|58.7
|-6.6
|64.5
|2.1
|64
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|63.8
|67.1
|4.90
|60.4
|-5.2
|64.0
|0.3
|65
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|66.7
|65.4
|-2.00
|66.4
|-0.5
|68.4
|2.5
|66
|Mike Evans
|WR
|68.0
|67.9
|-0.20
|70.6
|3.8
|65.6
|-3.7
|67
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|68.7
|62.5
|-9.25
|75.7
|10.6
|67.8
|-1.3
|68
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|69.0
|67.3
|-2.50
|72.8
|5.8
|66.8
|-3.3
|69
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|69.8
|71.8
|3.00
|67.0
|-4.2
|70.6
|1.2
|70
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|70.4
|69
|-2.10
|72.4
|3.0
|69.8
|-0.9
|71
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|70.6
|70.1
|-0.75
|69.9
|-1.0
|71.8
|1.8
|72
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|73.1
|74.8
|2.50
|68.7
|-6.6
|75.9
|4.2
|73
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|73.6
|78.2
|6.90
|65.4
|-12.3
|77.2
|5.4
|74
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|74.2
|74.9
|1.10
|74.1
|-0.1
|73.5
|-1.0
|75
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|75.1
|70.9
|-6.35
|78.1
|4.4
|76.4
|1.9
|76
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|76.0
|73.3
|-4.00
|84.3
|12.5
|70.3
|-8.5
|77
|George Pickens
|WR
|77.7
|76.4
|-2.00
|80.5
|4.2
|76.3
|-2.2
|78
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|77.9
|78.1
|0.30
|86.6
|13.1
|69.0
|-13.4
|79
|Darren Waller
|TE
|78.6
|80.3
|2.55
|74.7
|-5.8
|80.8
|3.3
|80
|James Conner
|RB
|80.2
|84.2
|5.95
|75.1
|-7.7
|81.4
|1.8
|81
|Rachaad White
|RB
|80.6
|82.3
|2.60
|78.6
|-3.0
|80.8
|0.4
|82
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|82.4
|79.5
|-4.35
|88.7
|9.5
|79.0
|-5.1
|83
|David Montgomery
|RB
|82.8
|78.4
|-6.60
|87.4
|6.9
|82.6
|-0.3
|84
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|83.8
|83.9
|0.15
|83.7
|-0.1
|83.8
|0.0
|85
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|84.2
|83.7
|-0.75
|86.7
|3.8
|82.2
|-3.0
|86
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|86.1
|87.3
|1.85
|84.3
|-2.6
|86.6
|0.8
|87
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|87.7
|91.1
|5.10
|80.7
|-10.5
|91.3
|5.4
|88
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|90.0
|90.1
|0.20
|90.7
|1.1
|89.1
|-1.3
|89
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|90.7
|87.1
|-5.40
|97.0
|9.5
|88.0
|-4.1
|90
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|91.7
|92.3
|0.90
|86.0
|-8.6
|96.8
|7.6
|91
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|92.5
|94.4
|2.80
|83.7
|-13.3
|99.5
|10.5
|92
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|92.7
|88.1
|-6.90
|103.6
|16.4
|86.4
|-9.4
|93
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|93.5
|96.6
|4.65
|94.4
|1.4
|89.5
|-6.0
|94
|Evan Engram
|TE
|93.5
|97.6
|6.15
|86.6
|-10.4
|96.3
|4.2
|95
|James Cook
|RB
|93.8
|95.1
|1.90
|93.2
|-1.0
|93.2
|-1.0
|96
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|94.0
|90.6
|-5.15
|100.6
|9.8
|90.9
|-4.7
|97
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|94.3
|93.7
|-0.95
|95.5
|1.8
|93.8
|-0.8
|98
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|99.6
|98.9
|-1.10
|104.5
|7.3
|95.5
|-6.2
|99
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|99.7
|106.3
|9.85
|92.2
|-11.3
|100.7
|1.5
|100
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|103.0
|102.2
|-1.15
|106.9
|5.9
|99.8
|-4.8
|101
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|103.8
|106.6
|4.15
|103.3
|-0.8
|101.6
|-3.3
|102
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|104.0
|112.8
|13.25
|96.3
|-11.5
|102.8
|-1.8
|103
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|105.6
|111.1
|8.25
|99.5
|-9.2
|106.2
|0.9
|104
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|105.8
|101.8
|-5.95
|112.1
|9.5
|103.4
|-3.5
|105
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|105.9
|104.2
|-2.55
|107.0
|1.7
|106.5
|0.9
|106
|David Njoku
|TE
|106.1
|106.9
|1.20
|102.5
|-5.4
|108.9
|4.2
|107
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|106.9
|97.2
|-14.60
|113.4
|9.7
|110.2
|4.9
|108
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|108.3
|101.4
|-10.40
|123.9
|23.4
|99.7
|-13.0
|109
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|109.2
|114.2
|7.55
|106.1
|-4.6
|107.2
|-3.0
|110
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|109.6
|110.8
|1.85
|108.7
|-1.3
|109.2
|-0.5
|111
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|110.3
|107.7
|-3.95
|110.3
|0.0
|113.0
|4.0
|112
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|110.8
|111.9
|1.70
|104.5
|-9.4
|115.9
|7.7
|113
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|111.5
|103.5
|-12.05
|116.8
|7.9
|114.3
|4.1
|114
|Geno Smith
|QB
|112.1
|115.6
|5.20
|108.7
|-5.1
|112.1
|-0.1
|115
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|115.8
|110.1
|-8.50
|122.8
|10.6
|114.4
|-2.0
|116
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|118.8
|120.6
|2.70
|124.4
|8.4
|111.4
|-11.1
|117
|Nico Collins
|WR
|118.8
|118.1
|-1.10
|122.9
|6.1
|115.5
|-5.0
|118
|Devon Achane
|RB
|118.9
|118.1
|-1.25
|120.8
|2.8
|117.9
|-1.5
|119
|Zay Jones
|WR
|119.4
|121.5
|3.20
|115.0
|-6.6
|121.6
|3.3
|120
|Damien Harris
|RB
|119.8
|117.1
|-4.00
|129.4
|14.5
|112.8
|-10.5
|121
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|120.2
|119
|-1.75
|118.5
|-2.5
|123.0
|4.3
|122
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|121.7
|125.1
|5.05
|114.2
|-11.3
|125.9
|6.3
|123
|Jared Goff
|QB
|123.2
|131.2
|12.05
|116.1
|-10.6
|122.2
|-1.4
|124
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|123.4
|125.7
|3.45
|113.2
|-15.3
|131.3
|11.9
|125
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|123.7
|116.3
|-11.10
|128.1
|6.6
|126.7
|4.5
|126
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|125.2
|127.6
|3.55
|117.9
|-11.0
|130.2
|7.4
|127
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|125.6
|125.4
|-0.25
|131.6
|9.0
|119.7
|-8.8
|128
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|125.6
|128.9
|4.95
|126.0
|0.6
|121.9
|-5.6
|129
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|126.8
|134.2
|11.05
|123.0
|-5.8
|123.3
|-5.3
|130
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|127.3
|123.5
|-5.65
|131.0
|5.6
|127.3
|0.0
|131
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|128.1
|138.4
|15.50
|121.4
|-10.0
|124.4
|-5.5
|132
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|134.0
|130.8
|-4.75
|131.5
|-3.7
|139.6
|8.4
|133
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|134.5
|131.1
|-5.10
|136.7
|3.3
|135.7
|1.8
|134
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|134.5
|127.7
|-10.20
|144.8
|15.5
|131.0
|-5.3
|135
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|134.7
|134.1
|-0.90
|126.0
|-13.1
|144.0
|14.0
|136
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|136.3
|135.1
|-1.85
|141.4
|7.6
|132.5
|-5.8
|137
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|136.3
|134.9
|-2.15
|140.5
|6.3
|133.6
|-4.1
|138
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|139.5
|145.6
|9.20
|135.4
|-6.1
|137.4
|-3.1
|139
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|139.6
|138.9
|-1.05
|142.3
|4.1
|137.6
|-3.0
|140
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|140.6
|144.4
|5.70
|138.5
|-3.2
|138.9
|-2.5
|141
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|142.5
|142.9
|0.55
|139.2
|-5.0
|145.5
|4.4
|142
|Derek Carr
|QB
|143.5
|149.6
|9.15
|135.1
|-12.6
|145.8
|3.5
|143
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|144.2
|145.1
|1.40
|151.0
|10.3
|136.4
|-11.7
|144
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|145.9
|137.4
|-12.75
|160.6
|22.1
|139.7
|-9.3
|145
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|146.2
|145.2
|-1.55
|146.1
|-0.2
|147.4
|1.8
|146
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|147.6
|149.7
|3.15
|144.2
|-5.1
|148.9
|2.0
|147
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|149.0
|141.7
|-10.90
|156.4
|11.2
|148.8
|-0.3
|148
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|150.4
|149.8
|-0.95
|143.5
|-10.4
|158.0
|11.4
|149
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|150.6
|143.5
|-10.60
|163.6
|19.6
|144.6
|-9.0
|150
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|151.5
|153.4
|2.90
|145.3
|-9.3
|155.7
|6.3
|151
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|153.0
|151.1
|-2.80
|151.2
|-2.7
|156.6
|5.5
|152
|Jordan Love
|QB
|155.2
|163.2
|11.95
|149.5
|-8.6
|153.0
|-3.3
|153
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|156.0
|155.1
|-1.40
|163.9
|11.8
|149.1
|-10.4
|154
|DJ Chark
|WR
|156.2
|158.4
|3.30
|163.0
|10.2
|147.2
|-13.5
|155
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|156.9
|152.1
|-7.25
|146.2
|-16.1
|172.5
|23.4
|156
|Irv Smith
|TE
|157.1
|156.3
|-1.25
|154.8
|-3.5
|160.3
|4.8
|157
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|157.6
|160.5
|4.40
|157.8
|0.4
|154.4
|-4.8
|158
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|158.2
|174.7
|24.70
|149.4
|-13.3
|150.6
|-11.5
|159
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|158.3
|151.3
|-10.55
|166.2
|11.8
|157.5
|-1.3
|160
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|159.3
|154.1
|-7.80
|171.0
|17.6
|152.8
|-9.8
|161
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|161.0
|165.4
|6.55
|152.3
|-13.1
|165.4
|6.5
|162
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|162.2
|169.4
|10.85
|155.4
|-10.2
|161.7
|-0.7
|163
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|162.2
|165.7
|5.30
|167.8
|8.5
|153.0
|-13.8
|164
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|162.8
|165.6
|4.15
|152.4
|-15.7
|170.5
|11.5
|165
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|164.5
|157.6
|-10.40
|159.2
|-8.0
|176.8
|18.4
|166
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|165.9
|160.8
|-7.65
|174.7
|13.2
|162.2
|-5.6
|167
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|165.9
|171.2
|7.95
|161.2
|-7.1
|165.3
|-0.9
|168
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|167.3
|164.7
|-3.90
|173.7
|9.6
|163.5
|-5.7
|169
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|167.4
|171.9
|6.75
|156.5
|-16.4
|173.8
|9.6
|170
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|169.1
|158.8
|-15.45
|178.3
|13.8
|170.2
|1.6
|171
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|170.4
|172.6
|3.25
|168.5
|-2.9
|170.2
|-0.4
|172
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|171.9
|173.8
|2.90
|169.4
|-3.7
|172.4
|0.8
|173
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|172.3
|169.6
|-4.10
|182.8
|15.7
|164.6
|-11.6
|174
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|173.1
|171.2
|-2.80
|175.2
|3.2
|172.8
|-0.4
|175
|Bryce Young
|QB
|173.4
|180.4
|10.45
|163.1
|-15.5
|176.8
|5.1
|176
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|175.8
|178.1
|3.40
|184.5
|13.0
|164.9
|-16.4
|177
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|177.9
|177.2
|-1.00
|177.8
|-0.1
|178.6
|1.1
|178
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|178.6
|179.5
|1.35
|175.5
|-4.7
|180.8
|3.3
|179
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|178.8
|168.2
|-15.90
|190.5
|17.6
|177.7
|-1.7
|180
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|179.7
|185.2
|8.30
|186.6
|10.4
|167.2
|-18.7
|181
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|180.1
|175.1
|-7.45
|190.0
|14.9
|175.1
|-7.5
|182
|Jeff Wilson
|RB
|182.2
|180.8
|-2.15
|180.5
|-2.6
|185.4
|4.8
|183
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|184.0
|187.3
|5.00
|181.0
|-4.4
|183.6
|-0.6
|184
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|184.4
|186.5
|3.20
|179.8
|-6.8
|186.8
|3.7
|185
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|185.9
|193
|10.65
|173.9
|-18.0
|190.8
|7.4
|186
|Sam Howell
|QB
|186.8
|196.7
|14.85
|180.3
|-9.8
|183.4
|-5.1
|187
|John Metchie
|WR
|187.9
|183
|-7.35
|193.0
|7.7
|187.7
|-0.3
|188
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|187.9
|183.5
|-6.65
|199.0
|16.6
|181.3
|-9.9
|189
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|189.4
|187.1
|-3.45
|190.7
|1.9
|190.4
|1.5
|190
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|192.6
|188.8
|-5.65
|198.8
|9.4
|190.1
|-3.7
|191
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|194.0
|190.6
|-5.15
|192.9
|-1.7
|198.6
|6.8
|192
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|194.3
|197.1
|4.20
|203.4
|13.7
|182.4
|-17.9
|193
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|195.0
|195.5
|0.70
|201.6
|9.8
|188.0
|-10.6
|194
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|195.3
|197.6
|3.45
|189.4
|-8.8
|198.9
|5.4
|195
|Chase Brown
|RB
|196.5
|195.5
|-1.45
|195.5
|-1.4
|198.4
|2.9
|196
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|197.4
|197.4
|-0.05
|194.9
|-3.8
|200.0
|3.8
|197
|Mac Jones
|QB
|197.8
|206.3
|12.80
|189.4
|-12.6
|197.6
|-0.3
|198
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|199.2
|202.3
|4.60
|189.5
|-14.6
|205.9
|10.0
|199
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|200.4
|201.6
|1.75
|206.7
|9.4
|193.0
|-11.2
|200
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|200.6
|202.8
|3.30
|199.9
|-1.0
|199.1
|-2.3
|201
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|202.0
|206.3
|6.40
|195.4
|-10.0
|204.4
|3.5
|202
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|203.0
|203.4
|0.65
|198.8
|-6.3
|206.7
|5.6
|203
|Richie James
|WR
|203.2
|211.8
|12.85
|197.2
|-9.1
|200.7
|-3.8
|204
|Robert Woods
|WR
|205.1
|204.1
|-1.55
|213.3
|12.3
|198.0
|-10.7
|205
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|206.4
|210.7
|6.50
|188.3
|-27.1
|220.1
|20.6
|206
|Zamir White
|RB
|206.4
|201.5
|-7.40
|211.1
|7.0
|206.7
|0.4
|207
|Trey McBride
|TE
|206.5
|199.3
|-10.85
|215.5
|13.5
|204.8
|-2.6
|208
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|206.7
|202.7
|-5.95
|202.9
|-5.7
|214.4
|11.6
|209
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|206.8
|211.7
|7.40
|198.8
|-12.0
|209.8
|4.6
|210
|Pierre Strong
|RB
|206.8
|210.3
|5.25
|211.7
|7.3
|198.4
|-12.6
|211
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|208.4
|207.9
|-0.70
|208.1
|-0.4
|209.1
|1.1
|212
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|208.5
|207.3
|-1.85
|211.1
|3.8
|207.2
|-2.0
|213
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|209.6
|201.2
|-12.60
|216.5
|10.4
|211.1
|2.3
|214
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|209.6
|206.6
|-4.50
|208.6
|-1.5
|213.6
|6.0
|215
|Terrace Marshall
|WR
|209.9
|206.9
|-4.55
|221.4
|17.2
|201.5
|-12.7
|216
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|210.1
|212.7
|3.85
|205.9
|-6.3
|211.8
|2.5
|217
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|211.5
|209.9
|-2.45
|212.4
|1.3
|212.3
|1.2
|218
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|215.1
|210.6
|-6.75
|218.7
|5.4
|216.0
|1.4
|219
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|215.8
|214.7
|-1.70
|212.0
|-5.8
|220.8
|7.5
|220
|Noah Fant
|TE
|216.0
|212.4
|-5.45
|213.8
|-3.3
|221.9
|8.8
|221
|Marvin Jones
|WR
|217.2
|211.7
|-8.25
|219.3
|3.2
|220.6
|5.1
|222
|Josh Downs
|WR
|218.2
|212.6
|-8.45
|222.8
|6.9
|219.3
|1.6
|223
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|219.0
|213.9
|-7.65
|225.4
|9.6
|217.7
|-2.0
|224
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|219.2
|215.4
|-5.75
|217.7
|-2.3
|224.6
|8.0
|225
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|219.3
|215.1
|-6.35
|216.5
|-4.3
|226.4
|10.6