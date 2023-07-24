ADP Analysis: July ADP Comparison Between DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

With Jets training camp well underway and others starting up this week, it's time for the latest versions of my monthly ADP articles. Last week I looked at how best-ball ADPs had changed between June 20 and July 20, including the impact of recent developments involving Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Alvin Kamara and DeAndre Hopkins. There wasn't a ton of NFL news during that time between offseason programs and training camp, but some of it involved big-name players and other ADP shifts occurred for more subtle reasons. In other words, plenty to discuss, even after one of the slowest parts of the NFL news cycle all year.

Now we'll compare ADPs between the three sites (DK, UD, DR) – rather than changes over time – to get an idea of general draft patterns on each platform and identify some players that tend to be significantly cheaper or more expensive on a given site. I think it's interesting data even for fantasy players who draft exclusively on a single platform, though it's undoubtedly more helpful for those using two or more.

The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three sites.

If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the difference between a player's ADP on one site and his average from the other two.

Differences mean much less in the later rounds, especially because Underdog drafts are 24 picks shorter than those on DK/Drafters. I've shortened the list of players to 225 this week, in part because differences after that mostly are just about differences in accounting for undrafted players on each site.

Another note of caution: scoring and roster differences between the sites often don't explain the ADP gaps we see and sometimes are even counterintuitive (e.g. a guy who should be more valuable in half-PPR than he is in full PPR nonetheless goes later on UD than on DK and Drafters).

Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:

Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR. DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards. Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble. UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20. DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.

Now, let's look at the key ADP trends as of late July...

General ADP Trends

From a bird's-eye view, inter-site trends haven't changed much since May (or June). The key points?

QBs and TEs still tend to go earliest on DraftKings, at nearly every stage of drafts. Results from Underdog and Drafters are still much more similar to each other than those from DraftKings. Users on Underdog and Drafters are more aggressive taking WRs, at nearly every stage.

Relative Values on Each Site

Underdog

Relatively Underpriced on UD

I usually pick at least two or three RBs through the first six rounds on Underdog, as they tend to go later (and WRs earlier) even though it's only half PPR, not full. Potential value stacks here include Lawrence-Kirk-Engram and Cousins-Osborn.

Relatively Overpriced on UD

DraftKings

Relatively Underpriced on DK

Herbert and Jackson still go slightly earlier on DK than the other two sites, but below you'll see that the difference is much smaller for those two and Patrick Mahomes (-2.9) than it is for the other top quarterbacks. Also note that many of the WRs who will catch passes from those guys are on the list above, while a couple others (OBJ and Kadarius) are on the overpriced list below. ADPs on DK favor a Mahomes-Moore-Rice stack, a Herbert-Johnston stack or a Jackson-Bateman-Flowers stack.

Other than that, my biggest takeaway here is the same as in previous months — DK drafts often present good value on WRs in Rounds 5-8 and good value on RBs in Rounds 9-13. There's also plenty of WR value after Round 8, of course, with many young receivers in particular going about a round later on DK than the other two sites. Other stacks that tend to be cheapest here include Richardson-Pierce and Watson-Moore.

Relatively Overpriced on DK

Relative preference for TEs/QBs over WRs seems to be even more of a thing with young players. People on Underdog and especially Drafters take young WRs aggressively, but when it comes to young players at other positions — especially QB/TE — DraftKings' users are the most aggressive.

In this case, the people on DK might have it right. I understand why low-end QBs and TEs have little value in Underdog's 18-round format, but I'm not sure why Drafters' users are so low on rookies like Mayer (ADP 220.1) and Stroud (190.8) relative to late-round veterans. Whatever the case, they tend to be available a round or two later on DK.

Drafters

Relatively Underpriced on Drafters

Allen-Kincaid and Fields-Kmet stand out as value stacks here. For whatever reason, TE2 and TE3 types tend to come off the board a bit slower on Drafters compared to the other two sites.

Relatively Overpriced on Drafters