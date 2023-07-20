ADP Analysis: Tracking July ADP Changes on Underdog, DraftKings and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Welcome back to ADP Analysis, where we look at data from three different sites to see how draft markets have changed over the past month. Actually, we'll be doing this more than once a month now that the season is (relatively) near, along with the regular article comparing ADPs between sites to see where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players (that second article will be posted shortly after this one, July 21 or 22).

The large table below compares ADPs from July 20 to those from a month ago, June 20, showing what's changed during that time on each of three platforms (Underdog, Drafters, DraftKings). The first column after names and positions shows the player's updated ADP averaged across all three sites (Avg 7/20). The second column shows a player's ADP movement (+ or -) from June 20 to July 20, averaging the changes on the three sites (AvgΔ).

After that, the table displays data for each of the three sites individually, featuring ADPs from the two selected dates (6/20, 7/20) and then the difference between those numbers (Δ). The whole table is sorted by the first column, i.e., current ADP average, but it can be re-sorted by any of the others columns by clicking on them.

Before the table, I'll discuss some of the most noteworthy ADP changes and try to explain how they were inspired by news, rumors, transactions or anything else. Keep in mind that Drafters uses a multi-week average for their data, whereas UD and DK use two/three-day averages. As such, ADPs on Drafters include a lot of data that predates recent news developments involving DeAndre Hopkins, Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. Lets's start by looking at those guys..

Impact of the DeAndre Hopkins Signing

I'm optimistic about Hopkins playing at a high level for another year or two — I arguably had him over-ranked before Sunday's news of his imminent signing with Tennessee — but he probably should've dropped more than 2.5 spots (new ADP average 41.9) after joining the Titans. Not only because they've run the ball a lot every season the past half-decade, but also because joining Tennessee means he's not headed to Kansas City.

Personally, I dropped Hopkins from 37th overall in RW's June Roundtable Rankings down to 48th in our July PPR Roundtable.

The signing predictably has hurt WR Treylon Burks (-6.3, ADP 77.9) and to a lesser extent TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (-3.0, 134.5), though the latter already seemed to be sliding a bit pre-Hopkins-signing after a big rise earlier in the offseason. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill moved up 14.6 spots to ADP 202.3, edging out Brock Purdy (+14.2, ADP 165.9) as the biggest gainer among QBs between June 20 and July 20.

No Extensions for Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley

For whatever reason, Barkley (-2.3, ADP 19.3) has taken more of a hit than Jacobs (-1.0, ADP 28.6) after both saw the July 17 deadline pass without signing extensions. It might be about the alternatives available at their respective parts of drafts, or perhaps people consider Barkley more likely to actually miss games. Neither has signed his franchise tender, but Le'Veon Bell is still the only player this century to sit out a season rather than playing on the tag.

Barkley already has career earnings close to $40 million and is the type of freak athlete who could conceivably outlast other RBs and maintain relevance into his early 30s (or at least late 20s), so there is something to the notion that he's better positioned than others to sit out a season. Jacobs might consider it too with $11.9 million in career earnings and the likelihood of 20-plus touches per game once he signs, but in his case the missed game checks for $560k matter more.

Looking down the depth charts in Vegas and New York.... Raiders RB Zamir White moved up 17.9 spots, fifth most among all players and most among RBs, while Barkley's potential backups (Eric Gray, Matt Breida) rose only 2-3 spots apiece and both still go undrafted frequently. We might expect Barkley's backups to move up more since he dropped further than Jacobs, but it doesn't always work that way in practice.

Kamara Avoids Felony

Kamara agreed July 11 to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge as part of a deal that saw his felony charges dropped. An earlier-than-scheduled conclusion to the legal process increases the odds of Kamara being suspended at the start of the season rather than later in the year, which is especially preferable in DK and UD tournaments with playoff systems (Drafters uses total scoring).

There's also been speculation that the lesser charges will allow Kamara to avoid a six-game suspension and serve something shorter instead. And even a six-game ban wouldn't be the worst outcome here, as the presence of video evidence combined with the serious nature of the assault might be seen as grounds to suspend him for more than six games. My guess? Six games.

Anyway, Kamara has moved up an average of 7.9 spots since June 20, now going at 92.6 (94.4 on UD, 86.8 on DK, 99.5 on DR). New teammate Jamaal Williams hasn't really moved in that time, with fantasy managers instead punishing rookie third-round pick Kendre Miller, who dropped an average of 9.2 spots (most among all RBs, ninth among all players) and now has a tri-site ADP of 150.6. Miller is starting training camp on the NFI list after suffering a knee injury that required surgery in the CFP semifinal.

Dalvin Down

Fantasy players are getting nervous about Dalvin Cook remaining unsigned, which explains why he's still dropping (-7.1, ADP 87.7) even though he was released before our previous update June 20. Former teammate Alexander Mattison, meanwhile, has settled in as a fifth/sixth-round pick, moving up a bit over the past month on UD and DR but down a bit on DK for an average of ADP 57.9 (+1.8) between the three sites.

Modest Mixon

Joe Mixon (+4.5) is up to ADP 45.0, solidly in the fourth round, after finalizing a reworked contract last week. There previously was some concern he might be released, given his strange pair of off-field incidents this offseason combined with a non-guaranteed $9.4 million base salary. The Bengals apparently aren't too worried about a suspension, at least not a long one, as they're set to return Mixon as the leader of a thin backfield. His new contract reduces the compensation for 2023 but guarantees what is left.

I'm conflicted here, as it's a great situation with weak competition in a top offense, but Mixon is considerably less skilled (at this point in this career) compared to other players drafted in the same range (e.g. Travis Etienne, Terry McLaurin, Joe Burrow). I worry that catches up to him this season, be it via ugly efficiency stats or reduced workload. Of course, the candidates to take on more of that work right now are Chris Evans, Trayveon Williams and fifth-round rookie Chase Brown. Just don't be surprised if the Bengals still sign a veteran back and Mixon subsequently tumbles back to the fifth/sixth/seventh seventh round.

Reek Down, Kupp Up

Cooper Kupp is now going ahead of Tyreek Hill on all three sites, after Hill overtook him on UD (and nearly DK) in June. There's not a clear explanation, other than general optimism about the Rams offense relative to the extreme pessimism from earlier this offseason.

Matthew Stafford (+2.0, ADP 151.5), Cam Akers (+8.0, ADP 63.1) and Van Jefferson (+5.6, ADP 145.9) also have risen since June... consider me on board for none of it. I still worry about Stafford's elbow and the Rams completely crumbling for other reasons, so for me it'll be Hill over Kupp every time in every format.

Late-Round WRs Moving Up

Tim Patrick (Avg. ADP 178.8), Parris Campbell (175.8) and DeVante Parker (192.6) were the only three players to move up by more than 20 draft slots per site. Chiefs WR Skyy Moore was No. 4, moving up an average of 18.5 spots to ADP 108.3.

Meanwhile, the two biggest fallers both came at Campbell's expense, with Jalin Hyatt dropping an average of 25.0 spots to ADP 195.3 and Wan'Dale Robinson sinking 21.1 spots to ADP 209.6.

And then two of the top seven fallers seem related to Parker signing an extension, with JuJu Smith-Schuster down 14.7 spots to ADP 123.7 and Tyquan Thornton down 13.0 to 180.1. From where I'm sitting, that makes Smith-Schuster a great value, as the Parker extension is far less important than the assurance of avoiding target-hogging Hopkins in New England.

Patrick and Campbell seem to have moved up (and their teammates down) as a result of beat-writer reports following spring practices, with the former's participation seen as a win (coming back from ACL surgery) and the latter reportedly getting a lot of touches with the first-team offense. It's overreaction in both cases, which is unfortunate because Campbell was one of my favorite endgame picks before the post-minicamp reports led to three rounds of juice. There's an argument for Robinson over Campbell now that the two essentially have swapped ADPs -- especially in playoff formats where it's not a big deal if the second-year pro starts the year slowly coming back from an ACL tear.

Other Significant Movement

Down

QB Trey Lance (-17.0, ADP 220.0)

WR Josh Downs (-14.3, ADP 218.2)

WR Rashee Rice (-11.3, ADP 144.2)

QB Anthony Richardson (-9.0, ADP 105.9)

TE Dalton Kincaid (-8.1, ADP 134.7)

WR Michael Pittman (-6.3, ADP 69.0)

WR Alec Pierce (-5.2, ADP 159.3)

RB Miles Sanders (-3.5, ADP 66.7)

WR Chris Godwin (-3.1, ADP 58.1)

RB Dameon Pierce (-2.6, ADP 70.6)

WR Marquise Brown (-2.5, ADP 61.4)

WR George Pickens (-2.4, ADP 77.7)

RB Najee Harris (-2.0, ADP 40.0)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (-1.5, ADP 28.2)

WR Christian Watson (-1.5, ADP 44.1)

WR Garrett Wilson (-1.1, ADP 14.3)

Up

WR Skyy Moore (+18.5, ADP 108.3)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (+16.4, ADP 162.2)

WR Nico Collins (+15.7, ADP 118.9)

WR Romeo Doubs (+12.1, ADP 118.8)

TE Taysom Hill (+10.1, ADP 164.5)

TE Gerald Everett (+9.2, ADP 147.6)

RB Cam Akers (+8.0, ADP 63.1)

QB Kyler Murray (+7.8, ADP 156.9)

RB Tyler Allgeier (+6.5, ADP (146.2)

TE Greg Dulcich (+6.3, ADP 134.0)

WR Diontae Johnson (+6.3, ADP 56.4)

RB Javonte Williams (+6.0, ADP 90.0)

RB Antonio Gibson (+5.8, ADP 99.6)

RB Nick Chubb (+4.0, ADP 14.3)

WR Gabe Davis (+3.6, ADP 74.2)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (+3.4, ADP 55.3)

RB Derrick Henry (+2.9, ADP 21.8)

WR Keenan Allen (+1.8, ADP 32.3)

WR Jerry Jeudy (+1.7, ADP 39.1)

RB Tony Pollard (+1.7, ADP 20.9)

RB Austin Ekeler (+0.5, ADP 7.4)