ADP Analysis: Tracking Changes from May to June on Underdog, DraftKings and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

If you scroll past the table, I'll discuss the key trends we're seeing at each stage of fantasy drafts and in some cases explain how news blurbs, rumors or transactions have impacted ADPs for some of the big movers.

The first column after player names and positions shows the average ADP change across all three sites. The table is sorted by current ADP on Underdog but can be re-sorted by any of the columns by simply clicking on them.

After looking at ADP differences between the three biggest best-ball sites earlier this week, it's now time to see how ADPs have changed over time on each site since May. Below you'll find a large table that shows ADPs from May 11, ADPs from mid-to-late June and then the difference between those two numbers on each of three platforms (Underdog, Drafters, DraftKings).

After looking at ADP differences between the three biggest best-ball sites earlier this week, it's now time to see how ADPs have changed over time on each site since May. Below you'll find a large table that shows ADPs from May 11, ADPs from mid-to-late June and then the difference between those two numbers on each of three platforms (Underdog, Drafters, DraftKings).

The first column after player names and positions shows the average ADP change across all three sites. The table is sorted by current ADP on Underdog but can be re-sorted by any of the columns by simply clicking on them.

If you scroll past the table, I'll discuss the key trends we're seeing at each stage of fantasy drafts and in some cases explain how news blurbs, rumors or transactions have impacted ADPs for some of the big movers.

Early Round 1 - Hill and Kupp Moving Up at Expense of Kelce and McCaffrey

This trend holds across all three sites, though Underdog is the only one where Tyreek Hill has actually moved ahead of Christian McCaffrey for the No. 3 ADP spot. Travis Kelce has also dropped to accommodate his former teammate's rise (plus Cooper Kupp's), now sitting fifth or sixth on each site. The tight end is still comfortably in the Top 6, well ahead of Stefon Diggs, Austin Ekeler, et al.

Note: Hill may soon drop back toward the middle of the first round, with news emerging Tuesday (6/20) that he's under investigation for allegations of assault.

Late Round 1 - Bijan/Ekeler Flip-Flop + Davante Dropping

Bijan Robinson has sunk from mid-first round to late first on all three sites, with Austin Ekeler making the opposite move after agreeing to a slightly altered contract with the Chargers a few weeks back. After that, more and more people are opting for CeeDee Lamb or Garrett Wilson rather than Davante Adams, who has fallen an average of more than two spots since a late-May report revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering from spring foot surgery and can be released later this summer if unable to pass a physical.

Most coverage since then suggests Garoppolo will pass the physical and be ready for Week 1, but I can't really argue with the ADP trend given that my own doubts about the Raiders offense predate news of the QB's surgery. I put Adams at No. 12 in RotoWire's recent Top-150 roundtable (Full PPR)... the same place I had him for the May edition. And that actually makes me the most optimistic of the RW crew, with all the others ranking Adams later than he's being drafted on best ball sites.

Round 2 - JT Sinking, Chubb Swimming, Barkley Staying Afloat

Five weeks ago, Jonathan Taylor was at least 5.0 ADP spots ahead of Jaylen Waddle on all three sites. Nowadays, Miami's No. 2 WR is going ahead of Taylor on all three sites, also leapfrogging Saquon Barkley and Patrick Mahomes in the process.

Nick Chubb has moved up even more than Waddle, making it a tight, three-way race with Barkley and Taylor for RB4 status (behind McCaffrey, Ekeler and Robinson). It's possible Chubb continues rising if the Browns continue to not sign an experienced backup and plunge ahead with second-year pro Jerome Ford as the second guy on the depth chart.

Taylor's fall is related to his absence from spring practices, but to me it just seems like a buy-low opportunity given that his offseason surgery wasn't especially serious and there hasn't been any report of a setback. It's even fair to wonder if Taylor might've practiced this spring had he not been entering a contract year without an extension.

Of course, some drafters might also be weighing risk for a holdout... there hasn't been much smoke there so far but it can't be ruled out right now. It's certainly interesting that Taylor has dropped much more than Barkley, who hasn't signed his franchise tag and thus seems like more of a concern so far as the contracts go.

Waddle's rise is less easily explained and perhaps related to general optimism about the Dolphins / the necessity of somebody moving up if Taylor, Barkley, Adams, Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen are moving down.

Rounds 3/4 - QBs Falling, WRs Rising

It isn't just Mahomes (-2.4), Hurts (-5.2) and Allen (-7.1) that have lost ground in the ADP race. Lamar Jackson (-3.6), Joe Burrow (-5.6) and Justin Fields (-12.2) have also tanked, with the latter two now available in Round 5 sometimes. Travis Etienne (-7.2) and DJ Moore (-5.1) are the other big losers in this range, while WRs Calvin Ridley (+6.3), Keenan Allen (+11.0) and Jerry Jeudy (+8.5) are surging.

The trends hold across all three sites, albeit with WRs gaining relatively less ground on Underdog (where they already were going much earlier than on DraftKings). The extent of Allen's rise — and consistency of it across three sites — is beyond my understanding. At first I thought there was some kind of mistake, but after digging for a bit I can't find anything.

Note: Etienne was one of my favorite Round 3 picks, and I love the buy-low opportunity in Round 4 now thanks to Jags rookie Tank Bigsby getting some hype.

Rounds 5-7 - TEs Drop, Mattison Settles

T.J. Hockenson (-4.9), George Kittle (-6.8), Kyle Pitts (-4.9) and Dallas Goedert (-6.0) have all dropped on each of the three sites since mid-May, with the extent generally largest on DraftKings where they'd previously been going earlier than on the other two sites. The TE ADPs are now fairly similar across all three sites, for what it's worth, though I did find some noteworthy exceptions in the cross-site ADP comparison article published right before this one.

Other headlines in this range include Kenneth Walker (-8.7) and Michael Pittman (-6.4) losing significant ground, while Alexander Mattison (+45.2) and Marquise Brown (+16.6) torpedoed up draft boards after Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins were released. Joe Mixon (+10.4) also benefitted from the recent news cycle, though in his case it's more speculation-based and a new price near the 4/5 turn seems rich.

What I can't explain is Diontae Johnson (+16.5) moving up by more than a round on each of the three sites. It's the same deal with Allen where I checked for errors but can't find any; maybe people were just too low on these guys before? Whatever the case, I liked Johnson and Allen at the old prices — especially Allen — but not the new ones.

The other big ADP movers in this range are WR Treylon Burks (+9.0), WR Jahan Dotson (+10.8), WR Quentin Johnston (+8.1), RB Dalvin Cook (-20.1), RB Isiah Pacheco (-13.2) and RB D'Andre Swift (-7.8). The trend of WRs moving up at the expense of QB/RB/TEs clearly holds here, and we'll note that it's especially strong on DraftKings where the May results showed an absurd amount of value at WR relative to UD and Drafters. There's still a huge gap there, but continued convergence seems likely, especially if anyone is actually reading these articles :).

Rounds 8-10 - Elijah Enters, Bateman Blows Up, Gibson Gaining

There are six players in this range (picks 85-120) whose ADPs shifted by double digits. Elijah Moore (+22.4) and Antonio Gibson (+24.1) lead the way, with Rashod Bateman (+13.5) also gaining and a trio of QBs falling -- Anthony Richardson (-10.1), Daniel Jones (-13.0), Aaron Rodgers (-15.3).

It feels like a bit too much steam for Gibson/Bateman/Moore on account of vaguely positive reports or strong showings in unpadded practices... especially given that Moore's impressive work comes within the context of Cleveland reportedly having interest in free-agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The other side of the argument, of course, is that Round 8 is still relatively cheap for a player with Moore's talent. Maybe that's just where he should've been before...

Another key development here is Tua Tagovailoa (-3.4) and Geno Smith (-0.2) falling by only a little while all the other QBs in this ADP range dropped at least a handful of spots, typically more. Note that Hill, Waddle, Tyler Lockett (+4.0) and DK Metcalf (+2.2) all gained position as well.

On the other hand, both of Seattle's RBs dropped further from slots where I'd already thought they were good picks. If you had any doubt before, the new prices should be enough to sway you into taking on the workload risk with this pair of talented second-round picks. In fantasy terms, Walker now tends to go in the fifth round and Charbonnet in the ninth.

Rounds 11-13 - Rondale Rising, Gallup... Galloping

Rondale Moore's surge (+43.7) is primarily a product of Hopkins being released, whereas Michael Gallup (+23.4), Romeo Doubs (+20.7) ,Van Jefferson (+30.9) and Nico Collins (+17.5) seem to have moved based on positive reports coming out of OTs/minicamp. I do think Gallup being much stronger/healthier this year is reasonable, but you lose me if you take Jefferson in the top 150 because the Rams have "nobody else" to throw to. He's one of the "nobodies" there, not a solution to the problem.

RBs Tank Bigsby (+30.9) and Jaylen Warren (+12.8) also got significant ADP bumps on the heels of beat-writer hype from spring practices, which is dubious. Warren was one of my favorite picks before given his relative security as the No. 2 back in Pittsburgh, so there may still be some value there in Round 12. Bigsby at about the same price is much less interesting, though you can make more of an argument for the great unknown on Drafters where winning a tournament requires hitting a number of home runs (whereas on UD and DK you don't necessarily need a super team; just a pretty good one that has a lot of guys healthy and stacked for the playoff rounds).

Rounds 14-16 - Ford up Four Rounds, WRs Playing Musical Chairs

Browns RB Jerome Ford has a 14th-round ADP on all three sites, moving up by 3-5 rounds on each. He might even continue rising if the Browns continue to show no interest in adding a veteran RB, though at this point I think we've removed all value and might be ignoring the possibility that Ford is a few bad camp practices away from falling down the depth chart even if there's not much behind him.

This range otherwise displays a lot of movement among young wide receivers, with gainers including Jayden Reed (+21.5), Tyquan Thornton (+25.1) and Marvin Mims (+12.0) while the fallers are led by Jalin Hyatt (-28.7), Wan'Dale Robinson (-14.1) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (-12.1).

The lack of clarity regarding Giants WR snaps this year has led to ADPs converging, which probably should've happened sooner. Parris Campbell (+9.4) and Darius Slayton (+11.4) have made decent gains as end-game picks at the same time their younger teammates have fallen.

Other big movers in the R14-16 range include TE Sam LaPorta (+16.7), RB D'Onta Foreman (-12.1), QB Kyler Murray (-36.7), QB Bryce Young (-21.9), TE Dawson Knox (-23.8), RB Chuba Hubbard (+13.2), RB Jeff Wilson (-16.3), RB Chase Brown (-17.2), QB C.J. Stroud (-13.7), RB Gus Edwards (+16.8) and, of course, Vikings RB Ty Chandler (+34.4).

Rounds 17-20 - The Endgame

You may have noticed at this point that even small news bits like a guy having back-to-back strong practices in spring can move ADP by a round or two once we're beyond the top 10 rounds or so. I'll let you explore this one by yourself in the tables above, keeping in mind that Underdog only has 18 rounds while the other sites use 20.

QB Trey Lance (-24.6), WR Josh Downs (-27.2) and TE Michael Mayer (-30.1) are three guys who previously went before this range but have now declined to end-game picks. Among the guys gaining steam, RB Pierre Strong (+16.2) still has room for ADP growth in the coming months following New England's quick waiving of James Robinson.

Other Notes