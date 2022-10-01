RotoWire Partners
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decisions, Decisions

The playoff teams may almost be decided, but there could still be a lot to play for regardless in the abbreviated week. The Phillies and Brewers are still contending for the final Wild Card berth, with Philadelphia holding the tiebreaker if their records match after 162 games. The NL East is earmarked for a photo finish, with the winner enjoying a bye. The consolation prize is hosting a three-game Wild Card series. All three AL Wild Card clubs still have a chance for the fourth seed and home-field advantage for the Wild Card Series.

An additional factor is that teams usually skip or truncate the final start of a playoff-bound starting pitcher. However, with the Wild Card series and off days before the Divisional Championship series, some hurlers will be idle for over a week. Will this result in a longer final outing?

While more may be known come Sunday night's update, some speculation will likely be needed when setting weekly lineups. My guess is playoff starters will work four or five innings in their final outing. This is a conundrum for fantasy managers seeking wins. For example, does Gerrit Cole sit or start on Tuesday?

Wednesday could be quite intriguing, with three hurlers worthy of a Wild Card start slated to pitch. Will the Blue Jays start Alek Manoah to secure the home-field advantage? What about the Rays with Drew Rasmussen or the Mariners with Logan Gilbert?

Gilbert seems like a no-brainer to pitch with Seattle still having

Please check out the final update of the season on Sunday night.

Week of October 4 - 6

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Jacob deGromNYMvs. WASMay only throw 4 or 5 innings if division is decided  
2Brandon WoodruffMILvs. ARIOnly if NL Wild Card remains in play  
3Shohei OhtaniLAAat OAKPutting a cap on a Cy Young (MVP?) campaign  
4Zac GallenARIat MILHas he shed injury-prone label?  
5Aaron NolaPHIat HOUOnly if NL Wild Card remains in play  
6Corbin BurnesMILvs. ARIDitto  
7Alek ManoahTORat BALOnly if he's pitching for the top Wild Card seed  
8Patrick SandovalLAAat OAK   
9Taijuan WalkerNYMvs. WAS   
10Justin VerlanderHOUvs. PHIA short start is likely  
11Carlos RodonSFat SD   
12Sandy AlcantaraMIAvs. ATLIf he throws seven innings on Wednesday, he'll be at 235.2, the most since Corey Kluber matched the number in 2014.  
13George KirbySEAvs. DET   
14Max FriedATLat MIA   
15Merrill KellyARIat MIL   
16Julio UriasLADvs. COL   
17Yu DarvishSDvs. SF   
18Lance McCullers Jr.HOUvs. PHI   
19Clayton KershawLADvs. COL   
20Cole IrvinOAKvs. LAA   
21Jesus LuzardoMIAvs. ATL   
22Joe MusgroveSDvs. SF   
23Gerrit ColeNYYat TEXExpect an abbreviated start  
24Framber ValdezHOUvs. PHI   
25Logan GilbertSEAvs. DETWill likely start if top seed is on the line  
26Triston McKenzieCLEvs. KC   
27Carlos CarrascoNYMvs. WAS   
28Tony GonsolinLADvs. COL   
29Bailey OberMINat CWS   
30Jon GrayTEXvs. NYY   
31Bryce ElderATLat MIA 23% 
32Eric LauerMILvs. ARI   
33Marco GonzalesSEAvs. DET   
34Braxton GarrettMIAvs. ATL 48% 
35Miles MikolasSTLat PIT   
36Drew RasmussenTBat BOS   
37Eduardo RodriguezDETat SEA   
38Martin PerezTEXvs. NYY   
39Michael LorenzenLAAat OAK 32% 
40Josiah GrayWASat NYM   
41Josh WinderMINat CWS 6%38%
42Louie VarlandMINat CWS 1%2%
43Jameson TaillonNYYat TEX   
44Ranger SuarezPHIat HOU   
45Jeffrey SpringsTBat BOS   
46Wade MileyCHCat CIN 19% 
47Ken WaldichukOAKvs. LAA 4%38%
48Domingo GermanNYYat TEX   
49Alex CobbSFat SD   
50Cal QuantrillCLEvs. KC   
51Johnny CuetoCWSvs. MIN   
52Hunter GreeneCINvs. CHC   
53Garrett HillDETat SEA 0%0%
54Bailey FalterPHIat HOU 39% 
55Nathan EovaldiBOSvs. TB   
56Tyler GlasnowTBat BOS 0%0%
57Cory AbbottWASat NYM 1%4%
58Aaron CivaleCLEvs. KC 43% 
59Jose QuintanaSTLat PIT   
60Hayden WesneskiCHCat CIN 30% 
61Tyler AlexanderDETat SEA 0%13%
62Jake OdorizziATLat MIA   
63Luis CessaCINvs. CHC 7% 
64Mitch KellerPITvs. STL   
65Sean ManaeaSDvs. SF   
66Zack GreinkeKCat CLE 24% 
67Tommy MiloneSEAvs. DET 0%0%
68Dean KremerBALvs. TOR   
69Erick FeddeWASat NYM 1%9%
70Jack FlahertySTLat PIT   
71Nick PivettaBOSvs. TB   
72Frankie MontasNYYat TEX   
73Glenn OttoTEXvs. NYY 6% 
74Rich HillBOSvs. TB 10% 
75Graham AshcraftCINvs. CHC 21%47%
76Jordan LylesBALvs. TOR 20% 
77Lucas GiolitoCWSvs. MIN   
78Tommy HenryARIat MIL 2%17%
79Johan OviedoPITvs. STL 2%15%
80Bryan GarciaDETat SEA 0%0%
81Ryan FeltnerCOLat LAD 0%0%
82Chad KuhlCOLat LAD 15%15%
83Jonathan HeasleyKCat CLE 1%38%
84Jose BerriosTORat BAL   
85Adrian MartinezOAKvs. LAA 0%13%
86Bryse WilsonPITvs. STL 1%6%
87Mitch WhiteTORat BAL 21%40%
88Daniel LynchKCat CLE 6% 
89Mike BaumannBALvs. TOR 0%0%
90Tyson MillerTEXvs. NYY 0%0%
91Javier AssadCHCat CIN 6%43%
92Jose UrenaCOLat LAD 0%6%
93Davis MartinCWSvs. MIN 0%30%
94Sean HjelleSFat SD 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shohei OhtaniLAAat OAKPutting a cap on a Cy Young (MVP?) campaign
2Alek ManoahTORat BALOnly if he's pitching for the top Wild Card seed
3Patrick SandovalLAAat OAK 
4Justin VerlanderHOUvs. PHIA short start is likely
5George KirbySEAvs. DET 
6Lance McCullers Jr.HOUvs. PHI 
7Cole IrvinOAKvs. LAA 
8Gerrit ColeNYYat TEXExpect an abbreviated start
9Framber ValdezHOUvs. PHI 
10Logan GilbertSEAvs. DETWill likely start if top seed is on the line
11Triston McKenzieCLEvs. KC 
12Bailey OberMINat CWS 
13Jon GrayTEXvs. NYY 
14Marco GonzalesSEAvs. DET 
15Drew RasmussenTBat BOS 
16Eduardo RodriguezDETat SEA 
17Martin PerezTEXvs. NYY 
18Michael LorenzenLAAat OAK 
19Josh WinderMINat CWS 
20Louie VarlandMINat CWS 
21Jameson TaillonNYYat TEX 
22Jeffrey SpringsTBat BOS 
23Ken WaldichukOAKvs. LAA 
24Domingo GermanNYYat TEX 
25Cal QuantrillCLEvs. KC 
26Johnny CuetoCWSvs. MIN 
27Garrett HillDETat SEA 
28Nathan EovaldiBOSvs. TB 
29Tyler GlasnowTBat BOS 
30Aaron CivaleCLEvs. KC 
31Tyler AlexanderDETat SEA 
32Zack GreinkeKCat CLE 
33Tommy MiloneSEAvs. DET 
34Dean KremerBALvs. TOR 
35Nick PivettaBOSvs. TB 
36Frankie MontasNYYat TEX 
37Glenn OttoTEXvs. NYY 
38Rich HillBOSvs. TB 
39Jordan LylesBALvs. TOR 
40Lucas GiolitoCWSvs. MIN 
41Bryan GarciaDETat SEA 
42Jonathan HeasleyKCat CLE 
43Jose BerriosTORat BAL 
44Adrian MartinezOAKvs. LAA 
45Mitch WhiteTORat BAL 
46Daniel LynchKCat CLE 
47Mike BaumannBALvs. TOR 
48Tyson MillerTEXvs. NYY 
49Davis MartinCWSvs. MIN 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Jacob deGromNYMvs. WASMay only throw 4 or 5 innings if division is decided
2Brandon WoodruffMILvs. ARIOnly if NL Wild Card remains in play
3Zac GallenARIat MILHas he shed injury-prone label?
4Aaron NolaPHIat HOUOnly if NL Wild Card remains in play
5Corbin BurnesMILvs. ARIDitto
6Taijuan WalkerNYMvs. WAS 
7Carlos RodonSFat SD 
8Sandy AlcantaraMIAvs. ATLIf he throws seven innings on Wednesday, he'll be at 235.2, the most since Corey Kluber matched the number in 2014.
9Max FriedATLat MIA 
10Merrill KellyARIat MIL 
11Julio UriasLADvs. COL 
12Yu DarvishSDvs. SF 
13Clayton KershawLADvs. COL 
14Jesus LuzardoMIAvs. ATL 
15Joe MusgroveSDvs. SF 
16Carlos CarrascoNYMvs. WAS 
17Tony GonsolinLADvs. COL 
18Bryce ElderATLat MIA 
19Eric LauerMILvs. ARI 
20Braxton GarrettMIAvs. ATL 
21Miles MikolasSTLat PIT 
22Josiah GrayWASat NYM 
23Ranger SuarezPHIat HOU 
24Wade MileyCHCat CIN 
25Alex CobbSFat SD 
26Hunter GreeneCINvs. CHC 
27Bailey FalterPHIat HOU 
28Cory AbbottWASat NYM 
29Jose QuintanaSTLat PIT 
30Hayden WesneskiCHCat CIN 
31Jake OdorizziATLat MIA 
32Luis CessaCINvs. CHC 
33Mitch KellerPITvs. STL 
34Sean ManaeaSDvs. SF 
35Erick FeddeWASat NYM 
36Jack FlahertySTLat PIT 
37Graham AshcraftCINvs. CHC 
38Tommy HenryARIat MIL 
39Johan OviedoPITvs. STL 
40Ryan FeltnerCOLat LAD 
41Chad KuhlCOLat LAD 
42Bryse WilsonPITvs. STL 
43Javier AssadCHCat CIN 
44Jose UrenaCOLat LAD 
45Sean HjelleSFat SD 

