Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decisions, Decisions

The playoff teams may almost be decided, but there could still be a lot to play for regardless in the abbreviated week. The Phillies and Brewers are still contending for the final Wild Card berth, with Philadelphia holding the tiebreaker if their records match after 162 games. The NL East is earmarked for a photo finish, with the winner enjoying a bye. The consolation prize is hosting a three-game Wild Card series. All three AL Wild Card clubs still have a chance for the fourth seed and home-field advantage for the Wild Card Series.
An additional factor is that teams usually skip or truncate the final start of a playoff-bound starting pitcher. However, with the Wild Card series and off days before the Divisional Championship series, some hurlers will be idle for over a week. Will this result in a longer final outing?
While more may be known come Sunday night's update, some speculation will likely be needed when setting weekly lineups. My guess is playoff starters will work four or five innings in their final outing. This is a conundrum for fantasy managers seeking wins. For example, does Gerrit Cole sit or start on Tuesday?
Wednesday could be quite intriguing, with three hurlers worthy of a Wild Card start slated to pitch. Will the Blue Jays start Alek Manoah to secure the home-field advantage? What about the Rays with Drew Rasmussen or the Mariners with Logan Gilbert?
Gilbert seems like a no-brainer to pitch with Seattle still having
It's also likely Drew Rasmussen takes the hill if the top seed is on the line with Tampa Bay still have Shane McClanahan, Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow/Jeffrey Springs lined up. Not to mention, while all teams prefer playing at home, the Rays advantage at The Trop is more of a factor than the other teams.
Toronto has the toughest choice as Manoah would probably work Game 1. If Jose Berrios were having a typical season, it could be a different story. Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling are fine, but is it worth burning Manoah and being forced to use Berrios in a potentially deciding Game 3? The Blue Jays are indicating they would. We'll see.
Week of October 4 - 6
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|May only throw 4 or 5 innings if division is decided
|2
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|Only if NL Wild Card remains in play
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at OAK
|Putting a cap on a Cy Young (MVP?) campaign
|4
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at MIL
|Has he shed injury-prone label?
|5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at HOU
|Only if NL Wild Card remains in play
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|Ditto
|7
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|at BAL
|Only if he's pitching for the top Wild Card seed
|8
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|at OAK
|9
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|10
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|A short start is likely
|11
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|at SD
|12
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|If he throws seven innings on Wednesday, he'll be at 235.2, the most since Corey Kluber matched the number in 2014.
|13
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. DET
|14
|Max Fried
|ATL
|at MIA
|15
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|at MIL
|16
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|vs. COL
|17
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. SF
|18
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|19
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. COL
|20
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|21
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|22
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. SF
|23
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|at TEX
|Expect an abbreviated start
|24
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|25
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. DET
|Will likely start if top seed is on the line
|26
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|vs. KC
|27
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|28
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|vs. COL
|29
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|at CWS
|30
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|31
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|at MIA
|23%
|32
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|33
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|vs. DET
|34
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|48%
|35
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|36
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|at BOS
|37
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|at SEA
|38
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|39
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|at OAK
|32%
|40
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at NYM
|41
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|at CWS
|6%
|38%
|42
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|at CWS
|1%
|2%
|43
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|at TEX
|44
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at HOU
|45
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|at BOS
|46
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|at CIN
|19%
|47
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|4%
|38%
|48
|Domingo German
|NYY
|at TEX
|49
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at SD
|50
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|vs. KC
|51
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|52
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|53
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|at SEA
|0%
|0%
|54
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|at HOU
|39%
|55
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|vs. TB
|56
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|at BOS
|0%
|0%
|57
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|at NYM
|1%
|4%
|58
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|vs. KC
|43%
|59
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|at PIT
|60
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|at CIN
|30%
|61
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|at SEA
|0%
|13%
|62
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|at MIA
|63
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|7%
|64
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. STL
|65
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|vs. SF
|66
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|at CLE
|24%
|67
|Tommy Milone
|SEA
|vs. DET
|0%
|0%
|68
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|69
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|at NYM
|1%
|9%
|70
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|at PIT
|71
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|vs. TB
|72
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|at TEX
|73
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|6%
|74
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|vs. TB
|10%
|75
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|21%
|47%
|76
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|20%
|77
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|78
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|at MIL
|2%
|17%
|79
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|vs. STL
|2%
|15%
|80
|Bryan Garcia
|DET
|at SEA
|0%
|0%
|81
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|at LAD
|0%
|0%
|82
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|at LAD
|15%
|15%
|83
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|at CLE
|1%
|38%
|84
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at BAL
|85
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|0%
|13%
|86
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|vs. STL
|1%
|6%
|87
|Mitch White
|TOR
|at BAL
|21%
|40%
|88
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|at CLE
|6%
|89
|Mike Baumann
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|0%
|0%
|90
|Tyson Miller
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|0%
|0%
|91
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|at CIN
|6%
|43%
|92
|Jose Urena
|COL
|at LAD
|0%
|6%
|93
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|0%
|30%
|94
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|at SD
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|at OAK
|Putting a cap on a Cy Young (MVP?) campaign
|2
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|at BAL
|Only if he's pitching for the top Wild Card seed
|3
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|at OAK
|4
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|A short start is likely
|5
|George Kirby
|SEA
|vs. DET
|6
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|7
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|8
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|at TEX
|Expect an abbreviated start
|9
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|vs. PHI
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|vs. DET
|Will likely start if top seed is on the line
|11
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|vs. KC
|12
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|at CWS
|13
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|14
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|vs. DET
|15
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|at BOS
|16
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|at SEA
|17
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|18
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|at OAK
|19
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|at CWS
|20
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|at CWS
|21
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|at TEX
|22
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|at BOS
|23
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|24
|Domingo German
|NYY
|at TEX
|25
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|vs. KC
|26
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|27
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|at SEA
|28
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|vs. TB
|29
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|at BOS
|30
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|vs. KC
|31
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|at SEA
|32
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|at CLE
|33
|Tommy Milone
|SEA
|vs. DET
|34
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|35
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|vs. TB
|36
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|at TEX
|37
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|38
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|vs. TB
|39
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|40
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|vs. MIN
|41
|Bryan Garcia
|DET
|at SEA
|42
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|at CLE
|43
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|at BAL
|44
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|vs. LAA
|45
|Mitch White
|TOR
|at BAL
|46
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|at CLE
|47
|Mike Baumann
|BAL
|vs. TOR
|48
|Tyson Miller
|TEX
|vs. NYY
|49
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|vs. MIN
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|May only throw 4 or 5 innings if division is decided
|2
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|Only if NL Wild Card remains in play
|3
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|at MIL
|Has he shed injury-prone label?
|4
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|at HOU
|Only if NL Wild Card remains in play
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|Ditto
|6
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|7
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|at SD
|8
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|If he throws seven innings on Wednesday, he'll be at 235.2, the most since Corey Kluber matched the number in 2014.
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|at MIA
|10
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|at MIL
|11
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|vs. COL
|12
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|vs. SF
|13
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|vs. COL
|14
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|15
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|vs. SF
|16
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|vs. WAS
|17
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|vs. COL
|18
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|at MIA
|19
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|vs. ARI
|20
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|vs. ATL
|21
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|at PIT
|22
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|at NYM
|23
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|at HOU
|24
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|at CIN
|25
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|at SD
|26
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|27
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|at HOU
|28
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|at NYM
|29
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|at PIT
|30
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|at CIN
|31
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|at MIA
|32
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|33
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|vs. STL
|34
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|vs. SF
|35
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|at NYM
|36
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|at PIT
|37
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|vs. CHC
|38
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|at MIL
|39
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|vs. STL
|40
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|at LAD
|41
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|at LAD
|42
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|vs. STL
|43
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|at CIN
|44
|Jose Urena
|COL
|at LAD
|45
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|at SD