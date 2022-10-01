Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Decisions, Decisions

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Wednesday could be quite intriguing, with three hurlers worthy of a Wild Card start slated to pitch. Will the Blue Jays start Alek Manoah to secure the home-field advantage? What about the Rays with Drew Rasmussen or the Mariners with Logan Gilbert ?

While more may be known come Sunday night's update, some speculation will likely be needed when setting weekly lineups. My guess is playoff starters will work four or five innings in their final outing. This is a conundrum for fantasy managers seeking wins. For example, does Gerrit Cole sit or start on Tuesday?

An additional factor is that teams usually skip or truncate the final start of a playoff-bound starting pitcher. However, with the Wild Card series and off days before the Divisional Championship series, some hurlers will be idle for over a week. Will this result in a longer final outing?

The playoff teams may almost be decided, but there could still be a lot to play for regardless in the abbreviated week. The Phillies and Brewers are still contending for the final Wild Card berth, with Philadelphia holding the tiebreaker if their records match after 162 games. The NL East is earmarked for a photo finish, with the winner enjoying a bye. The consolation prize is hosting a three-game Wild Card series. All three AL Wild Card clubs still have a chance for the fourth seed and home-field advantage for the Wild Card Series.

The playoff teams may almost be decided, but there could still be a lot to play for regardless in the abbreviated week. The Phillies and Brewers are still contending for the final Wild Card berth, with Philadelphia holding the tiebreaker if their records match after 162 games. The NL East is earmarked for a photo finish, with the winner enjoying a bye. The consolation prize is hosting a three-game Wild Card series. All three AL Wild Card clubs still have a chance for the fourth seed and home-field advantage for the Wild Card Series.

An additional factor is that teams usually skip or truncate the final start of a playoff-bound starting pitcher. However, with the Wild Card series and off days before the Divisional Championship series, some hurlers will be idle for over a week. Will this result in a longer final outing?

While more may be known come Sunday night's update, some speculation will likely be needed when setting weekly lineups. My guess is playoff starters will work four or five innings in their final outing. This is a conundrum for fantasy managers seeking wins. For example, does Gerrit Cole sit or start on Tuesday?

Wednesday could be quite intriguing, with three hurlers worthy of a Wild Card start slated to pitch. Will the Blue Jays start Alek Manoah to secure the home-field advantage? What about the Rays with Drew Rasmussen or the Mariners with Logan Gilbert?

Gilbert seems like a no-brainer to pitch with Seattle still having Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and George Kirby. That said, would Gilbert be saved for the Wild Card series if the top seed isn't in play?

It's also likely Drew Rasmussen takes the hill if the top seed is on the line with Tampa Bay still have Shane McClanahan, Corey Kluber and Tyler Glasnow/Jeffrey Springs lined up. Not to mention, while all teams prefer playing at home, the Rays advantage at The Trop is more of a factor than the other teams.

Toronto has the toughest choice as Manoah would probably work Game 1. If Jose Berrios were having a typical season, it could be a different story. Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling are fine, but is it worth burning Manoah and being forced to use Berrios in a potentially deciding Game 3? The Blue Jays are indicating they would. We'll see.

Please check out the final update of the season on Sunday night.

Week of October 4 - 6

Mixed

American League

National League