NFL Game Previews: Lions at Packers

THURSDAY NIGHT

Detroit at Green Bay (+1), o/u 46 – Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The Lions took care of business last week, shutting down the Falcons' running game (which is the Falcons' entire offense) and giving Jahmyr Gibbs a chance to settle into the No. 1 role in the backfield, at least for one afternoon. With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs saw more carries in Week 3 than he had in his first two NFL games combined and looked quite good, with his 21-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter being the longest the Atlanta defense has given up so far this season. Montgomery could be back for this one, but Dan Campbell has to realize Gibbs is his better option. Use Montgomery to wear down defenses early if you must, Dan, but Gibbs' three longest runs last week all came in the second half, and the kid should be your closer.

The Packers should have lost last week, but Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard FG attempt with just over a minute left to preserve Green Bay's one-point win. Jordan Love earned that victory though with an absolutely clutch performance — the QB ran for the Packers' first TD of the day midway through the fourth quarter, hit Samori Toure for a two-point conversion, then found Romeo Doubs for an eight-yard touchdown on the next possession to complete a comeback from a 17-point deficit. Love's produced multiple TDs in all three games, and while his 53.1 percent completion percentage is a little worrying, he's working with a very young group of targets that has been missing its theoretical top option in Christian Watson, and no QB in the league has a bigger gap between his completion percentage and his expected completion percentage.

The Skinny

DET injuries: RB Montgomery (questionable, thigh), WR Jameson Williams (out, suspension)

GB injuries: RB Jones (questionable, hamstring), WR Watson (questionable, hamstring), LB De'Vondre Campbell (out, ankle)

DET DFS targets: Gibbs $6,600 DK / $6,700 FD (GB 28th in rushing yards per game allowed, 27th in passing DVOA vs. RB), Amon-Ra St. Brown $7,800 DK / $8,000 FD (GB 28th in DVOA vs. WR1)

GB DFS targets: none

DET DFS fades: Kalif Raymond $3,400 DK / $5,400 FD (GB third in DVOA vs. WR3)

GB DFS fades: Aaron Jones $6,800 DK / $7,500 FD and AJ Dillon $5,600 DK / $5,900 FD (DET fifth in rushing DVOA, fifth in rushing yards per game allowed, fifth in YPC allowed)

Head-to-head record, last five years: 5-5, average score 24-23 DET, average margin of victory 11 points. DET has won three straight meetings, including a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field in Week 18 of last season

Key stat: GB is second in red-zone conversions at 77.8 percent (7-for-9); DET is t-22nd in red-zone defense at 66.7 percent (6-for-9)

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the low 60s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Montgomery plays and scores a touchdown but Gibbs leads the DET backfield with 90 yards and also catches a TD. Jared Goff throws for 240 yards and a second score to St. Brown. Jones also plays and leads the GB backfield with 60 yards. Love throws for 320 yards and three TDs, two to Doubs and one to Luke Musgrave, and a Keisean Nixon kickoff return to the house proves to be the difference. Packers 28-27

SUNDAY MORNING

Atlanta (+3) vs. Jacksonville at London, o/u 43.5

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT

The Falcons crashed back to earth last week after their 2-0 start, failing to get anything going on the ground against the Lions and as a result only managing two field goals. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier offer different skill sets, but Arthur Smith's game plan is still pretty predictable, and Allgeier especially suffers because of it – among backs averaging at least 10 carries a game so far, only Derrick Henry has seen a higher percentage of his runs coming with eight men in the box. (Bijan, at least, offers a pass-catching threat that forces safeties to back off a bit.) That limited imagination on offense could end up wasting a rapidly improving defense, as through three weeks, coordinator Ryan Nielsen has his unit ranking in the top eight in points per game allowed and yards per play allowed.

I debated giving the Jaguars the usual home-field advantage bonus for this game, given how often they play in London, but ultimately decided against it. My brand-new little jury-rigged algorithm ended up having them cover the spread anyway, so they didn't need it. (Incidentally, I have that bonus down to 1.5 points this year as the value of home-field advantage has been trending down significantly in recent years. Keep that in mind when you see people talk about a three-point spread still being the magic number — Vegas knows it doesn't reflect reality any more, but also knows the average bettor hasn't really caught on to that fact yet.) Jacksonville's stumbled out of the gate at 1-2, but one loss came against the defending champs and the other came against their divisional kryptonite in the Texans, so I'm not going to read too much into it even if both dud performances came at home. (Ahem, see link above.) Maybe a game in their autumn residence at Wembley is just what the Jags need right now. Trevor Lawrence hasn't really erupted yet in 2023, but Travis Etienne is averaging nearly 100 scrimmage yards a game and would be generating a lot more buzz if Tank Bigsby didn't keep vulturing red-zone TDs from him. (Is there a Tank prop bet out there of Bigsby vs Tank Dell, either week to week or for the whole season? Someone should get on that.) The offense will be fine, and so long as the defense doesn't get torched by any more rookie QBs and the coverage units find a way to stop any more fullbacks from scoring on kickoff returns, I still have the Jags winning the AFC South.

The Skinny

ATL injuries: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (questionable, thigh)

JAC injuries: WR Zay Jones (questionable, knee), EDGE Josh Allen (questionable, shoulder)

ATL DFS targets: none

JAC DFS targets: Christian Kirk $5,500 DK / $6,700 FD (ATL 24th in DVOA vs. WR2)

ATL DFS fades: Robinson $7,700 DK / $7,700 FD (JAC fourth in rushing DVOA, sixth in YPC allowed)

JAC DFS fades: none

Key stat: ATL is 27th in third-down conversions at 30.8 percent; JAC is 16th in third-down defense at 37.5 percent

Weather notes: cloudy, temperature in the high 60s, 10-15 mph wind, 20-30 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Robinson manages only 70 combined yards but does score. Desmond Ridder throws for under 200 yards and finds Drake London for a TD but gets picked off twice, one of which Andre Cisco returns to the house. Etienne responds with 100 scrimmage yards. Lawrence throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Kirk and Jamal Agnew. Jaguars 21-17