NFL Game Previews: Saturday Matchups

A win for the Steelers doesn't guarantee them a wild-card spot – they need help from the Dolphins or, less likely, the Titans to get there, and there's always the total chaos scenario of a Colts-Texans tie – and a loss doesn't even necessarily eliminate them, as there's a sliver of a path that way too, but if nothing else

SATURDAY

Pittsburgh at Baltimore (+3.5), o/u 36.5 – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

With the Ravens having locked up the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs, they've decided to give Lamar Jackson two weeks off and will sit him for this one. Presumably other starters will be joining him, potentially including a banged-up Zay Flowers. With most of the secondary on the injured report as well, the defense that led the league in a number of categories against the pass could be a lot less stingy than usual. Still, I have a hard time believing the Ravens will simply phone it in when they have a chance to eliminate their most hated rival from the postseason, even though that's pretty much what the books are expecting with this spread. (AFC North note here for outsiders – while Cleveland hates Baltimore more than anyone else, what for the whole franchise-stealing and all, Baltimore hates Pittsburgh more than anyone else, and the feeling is mutual. Cincy also probably hates Pittsburgh the most, although Cleveland is pretty close these days now that they're no longer a doormat.)

The Skinny

PIT injuries: RB Najee Harris (questionable, knee), EDGE Cameron Heyward (questionable, groin), LB Elandon Roberts (questionable, pectoral), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (questionable, knee)

BAL injuries: WR Flowers (questionable, calf), TE Mark Andrews (IR, ankle), LB Patrick Queen (questionable, shoulder), S Kyle Hamilton (questionable, knee)

PIT DFS targets: none

BAL DFS targets: none

PIT DFS fades: Rudolph (BAL first in passing DVOA, first in YPA allowed, t-1st in passing TDs allowed), Diontae Johnson (BAL first in DVOA vs. WR2, second in DVOA vs. deep throws)

BAL DFS fades: none

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 7-4 PIT, average score 19-18 BAL, average margin of victory six points. Seven straight meetings have been decided by a single score, with PIT going 6-1 in those games. Neither team has scored more than 20 points in this rivalry since a 28-24 victory for PIT in Week 8 of the 2020 season

Key stat: PIT is 29th in red-zone conversions at 47.5 percent (19-for-40); BAL is second in red-zone defense at 40.4 percent (19-for-47)

Weather notes: temperature in the mid-30s, 10-20 mph wind, 75-85 percent chance of rain/snow

The Scoop: Harris leads the PIT backfield with 70 yards and a touchdown. Rudolph gets benched at halftime after throwing two INTs, and Pickett tosses a TD to Pickens. Justice Hill leads the BAL backfield with 80 scrimmage yards and a score, and Gus Edwards also punches in a touchdown. Tyler Huntley throws for under 200 yards but doesn't make any mistakes. Ravens 17-14

Houston at Indianapolis (+1.5), o/u 47.5 – Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

It's win and they're in for the Texans, and considering what preseason expectations were for this squad, DeMeco Ryans should be getting a whole lot more Coach of the Year buzz. Heck, if C.J. Stroud hadn't gotten hurt, they could be coming into this one with the playoff spot already in their pocket and only seeding (and a possible division title) on the line. Stroud didn't post big numbers against the Titans last week in his return, but he was efficient and didn't commit any turnovers, and the defense had arguably its best performance of the season, with Will Anderson's return giving the unit a massive boost. Houston's still young and inconsistent, and the offense hasn't really recaptured the magic of those two midseason games against the Bucs and Bengals due to a bunch of injuries to the receiving corps, but Stroud's been shining in the spotlight as a rookie, and it's never been brighter than it will be here.

On the flip side, the Colts are also win-and-in Saturday, and could also take the AFC South crown if the Jaguars flop against the Titans. Indy's 3-0 at home since their bye, and all three wins were against credible opponents in Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the Antonio Pierce edition of Las Vegas. Jonathan Taylor reached 100 scrimmage yards last week for the first time since Week 7, and while he's had a tough, injury-plagued season, he remains the Colts' biggest weapon. Gardner Minshew's been fairly subdued of late, posting a 62.2 percent completion rate, 6.9 YPA and 5:2 TD:INT over the last four games, and if the game turns into a fireworks display between Minshew and Stroud, it could be bad news. The defense has held each opponent to 20 points or less during that home winning streak however, and the emergence of the aptly named E.J. Speed as the latest IDP star in the middle of the field – 34 tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble over the last three games – has had something to do with that.

The Skinny

HOU injuries: WR Noah Brown (questionable, back), WR Robert Woods (questionable, hip), EDGE Anderson (questionable, ankle), EDGE Jonathan Greenard (questionable, ankle)

IND injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

HOU DFS targets: none

IND DFS targets: none

HOU DFS fades: none

IND DFS fades: Taylor (HOU second in rushing DVOA, second in YPC allowed)

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years including playoffs: 8-3-1 IND, average score 27-19 IND, average margin of victory 10 points. Anthony Richardson's two rushing TDs before his exit overcame Stroud's 384 yards and two passing TDs in a 31-20 win for IND in their Week 2 meeting

Key stat: HOU is 19th in third-down conversions at 37.9 percent; IND is t-8th in third-down defense at 37.0 percent

The Scoop: Devin Singletary racks up 90 combined yards and a TD. Stroud throws for 300 yards and two scores, one each to Nico Collins (who tops 100 yards) and Dalton Schultz. Taylor produces 70 yards and a touchdown. Minshew throws for 280 yards and two TDs, finding Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, and he's the one who leads the game-winning drive late. Colts 27-24