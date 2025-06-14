Menu
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 14, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

A piece published in The Athletic last week showed fly balls aren't traveling as far as usual. Here's some specific Statcast data:

YearAEV (mph)HardHit%BABIPAve Distance
202192.344.9%0.125319.1
202291.943.2%0.125315.7
202392.244.3%0.118317.4
202492.143.7%0.117315.6
202592.745.8%0.114314.9

Batters are hitting fly balls harder than the past several seasons, but they aren't getting the same carry. This could be due to the colder-than-usual conditions, yet there's also evidence the seams are wider and that could influence drag (i.e. wind resistance).

Home runs are predictably down. The main takeaway for fantasy purposes is until carry picks up, don't be as fearful streaming in homer-friendly ballparks or worry about high fly ball rates.

This is the time I usually request that rotation questions be addressed to the Probable Pitchers discussion, but it's no longer available so I'll accept rotation queries. And if I don't know the answer, I'll hit up the crew setting them for their input. I'll always know the answer to ranking questions, so please continue to drop those below.

As always, these are preliminary; the final version will be posted around 1 AM ET Monday morning.

Week of June 16 - 22

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tarik SkubalDETPIT   
2Paul SkenesPIT@DET   
3Kris BubicKC@TEX, @SDWalks edging up  
4Framber ValdezHOU@ATH

5Andrew AbbottCINMIN, @STLA little over his skis, but breakthrough is for real  
6Dylan CeaseSD@LAD, KC   
7Garrett CrochetBOS@SEA   
8Chris SaleATL@MIA   
9Max FriedNYYBAL   
10Clarke SchmidtNYYLAA, BALDeserves to be on the All-Star team  
11Logan GilbertSEABOS, @CHC   
12Ryan PepiotTBBAL, DET   
13Zack WheelerPHINYM   
14Jacob deGromTEXKC   
15Nathan EovaldiTEX@PIT   
16Drew RasmussenTBBAL   
17Joe RyanMINMIL   
18Robbie RaySFCLE, BOSWe're getting the Dr. Jekyll version  
19Spencer SchwellenbachATLNYM   
20Shane SmithCWSSTL, @TORMost Rule 5 pitchers spend the season in mop-up, not challenging for ROY  
21Matthew BoydCHCSEA   
22Jack FlahertyDET@TB   
23Yoshinobu YamamotoLADSDPadres roughed him up a bit last week  
24Carlos RodonNYYLAA   
25Bailey OberMIN@CINThis is about the time he went on his stellar run last season  
26Chris PaddackMIN@CINI admit, I was wr… I was wro… I was wrong  
27Zach EflinBAL@TB, @NYY   
28Chris BassittTORARI, CWS   
29Merrill KellyARI@COL   
30Tyler MahleTEX@PITRegression kicking in  
31Kevin GausmanTORARI   
32David PetersonNYM@ATL, @PHISolid ranking considering tough road pair  
33Hunter BrownHOU@LAA   
34Spencer StriderATL@MIA   
35Ben BrownCHCMILChangeup usage up to between 8-10 percent  
36Logan WebbSFBOS   
37Lance McCullersHOU@ATH, @LAA   
38Cristopher SanchezPHI@MIA   
39Shota ImanagaCHCMIL   
40Zac GallenARI@COL   
41Michael WachaKC@TEX   
42Bryan WooSEABOS   
43Seth LugoKC@TEX   
44David FestaMIN@CIN, MILEnough hype, let's see some results41% 
45Jesus LuzardoPHI@MIA, NYMGreat call by 56 percent of managers starting him in NFBC last week  
46Nick LodoloCINMIN   
47Eduardo RodriguezARI@TOR 30% 
48Andre PallanteSTLCIN 4% 
49Nick PivettaSDKCStill solid, but has returned to earth  
50Tanner BibeeCLE@ATH   
51Grant HolmesATLNYM, @MIA   
52Sonny GraySTL@CWS   
53Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA   
54Jameson TaillonCHCMIL   
55Miles MikolasSTLCIN 8% 
56Cade HortonCHCSEA 0%0%
57Landen RouppSFBOS   
58Gavin WilliamsCLE@SF   
59Casey MizeDETPIT, @TBNice pair to snap out of funk  
60Jose SorianoLAA@NYY, HOU   
61Adrian HouserCWS@TOR 0%0%
62Taj BradleyTBBAL   
63Jose BerriosTORCWS   
64Noah CameronKC@SD 0%0%
65Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHI, ATLGreat test to learn if recent uptick was from facing PIT and COL  
66Hayden BirdsongSFCLE   
67Zack LittellTBBAL, DET   
68Jack LeiterTEXKC, @PIT   
69Mitch KellerPITTEX   
70Aaron CivaleCWS@TORNew team, same mediocrity21% 
71Dustin MayLADWAS   
72Tylor MegillNYM@PHI   
73Clayton KershawLADWAS 0%0%
74Brandon PfaadtARI@TOR, @COL   
75Ben CaspariusLADSD, WAS 36% 
76Walker BuehlerBOS@SEA   
77Edward CabreraMIAPHI   
78Ryne NelsonARI@TOR 33% 
79Lucas GiolitoBOS@SEA, @SF 47% 
80Ryan YarbroughNYYLAA 0%0%
81Shane BazTBDET   
82Luis SeverinoATHHOU   
83Michael SorokaWASCOL, @LAD 44% 
84Patrick CorbinTEXKC 6% 
85MacKenzie GoreWAS@LAD   
86Luis CastilloSEABOS   
87Tomoyuki SuganoBAL@TB   
88Dean KremerBAL@TB, @NYY 5% 
89Mitchell ParkerWASCOL 13% 
90Clay HolmesNYM@ATL   
91Erick FeddeSTL@CWS 49% 
92Nick MartinezCINMIN   
93Bailey FalterPIT@DET, TEX 10% 
94Trevor WilliamsWASCOL 0%9%
95Mix 12 Reliever     
96Mitch SpenceATHHOU 0%14%
97Brayan BelloBOS@SF   
98George KirbySEA@CHC   
99Jose QuintanaMIL@MIN 22% 
100Jeffrey SpringsATHCLE   
101Bowden FrancisTORCWS 25%42%
102Keider MonteroDETPIT 0%5%
103Matthew LiberatoreSTL@CWS, CIN   
104Jake IrvinWASCOL, @LAD 33% 
105Freddy PeraltaMIL@CHC   
106Mix 15 Reliever     
107Yusei KikuchiLAAHOU   
108Luis L. OrtizCLE@ATH   
109Chad PatrickMIL@CHC, @MIN   
110Griffin CanningNYM@PHI   
111Justin WrobleskiLADSD 3% 
112Hunter DobbinsBOS@SF 0%0%
113Simeon Woods RichardsonMINMIL 4%25%
114Charlie MortonBAL@TB 17% 
