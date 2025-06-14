This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

A piece published in The Athletic last week showed fly balls aren't traveling as far as usual. Here's some specific Statcast data:

Year AEV (mph) HardHit% BABIP Ave Distance 2021 92.3 44.9% 0.125 319.1 2022 91.9 43.2% 0.125 315.7 2023 92.2 44.3% 0.118 317.4 2024 92.1 43.7% 0.117 315.6 2025 92.7 45.8% 0.114 314.9

Batters are hitting fly balls harder than the past several seasons, but they aren't getting the same carry. This could be due to the colder-than-usual conditions, yet there's also evidence the seams are wider and that could influence drag (i.e. wind resistance).

Home runs are predictably down. The main takeaway for fantasy purposes is until carry picks up, don't be as fearful streaming in homer-friendly ballparks or worry about high fly ball rates.

This is the time I usually request that rotation questions be addressed to the Probable Pitchers discussion, but it's no longer available so I'll accept rotation queries. And if I don't know the answer, I'll hit up the crew setting them for their input.

As always, these are preliminary; the final version will be posted around 1 AM ET Monday morning.

