NFL Game Previews: Saturday Matchups

Three consecutive losses ended that Jeff Saturday honeymoon in a hurry, didn't it? I can't really blame him for the current state of the Colts; he was put in an impossible situation, and Jim Irsay threw him to the wolves by not surrounding him with experienced coordinators and assistants. In a different situation, maybe Saturday being the motivator-in-chief could have worked and turned the team's season around. As it is, the Colts are headed for a likely top-10 draft pick, and maybe a new franchise QB depending on who's left on the board when the Colts are on the clock. Matt Ryan 's hold on a starting job is again slipping after he committed four turnovers against the Cowboys before Indy's bye, but that brutal 54-19 loss was a true team effort — Ryan didn't personally give up all five of those fourth-quarter TDs. Jonathan Taylor was on a roll before the bye, compiling 458 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns over the last four games, but he can only do so much. Technically, the Colts can still win the AFC South — they're only three games back of the Titans with four to play — but with Tennessee having swept the season series, they'd need to win out and have the Titans lose four straight, plus have the Jags struggle too, to pull it off. Never say never in Chaos Season, but the Colts can't afford any more stumbles.

Indianapolis (+4) at Minnesota, 48.5 o/u – Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

The Vikings missed their first chance to wrap up the NFC North last week when they lost to the Lions, but there will be plenty more clinching opportunities the rest of the way. Kirk Cousins threw for a season-high 425 yards, and the last four games he has a 69.1 percent completion rate and a 6:1 TD:INT. Justin Jefferson, of course, has been on the other end of a lot of that production, including 223 yards last week and 440 in that four-game stretch. That surge has put him at an even 1,500 yards for the year, tops in the league, and along with Tyreek Hill there are suddenly two wideouts taking aim at Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964, or even becoming the first to reach 2,000. (To be honest, I don't like either guy's chances given their remaining schedules — Jefferson wraps up his season with potential bad-weather games in Green Bay and Chicago, while Tyreek has to face the Bills, Patriots and Jets defenses, two of them outdoors and on the road.) Dalvin Cook could probably use some momentum ahead of the playoffs too, as over those last four games he has only 247 scrimmage yards.

The Skinny

IND injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

MIN injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

IND DFS targets: Ryan $5,200 DK / $6,700 FD (MIN 32nd in passing yards per game allowed, 32nd in YPA allowed)

MIN DFS targets: Vikings DST $3,300 DK / $3,900 FD (IND t-31st in sacks allowed, 32nd in giveaways)

IND DFS fades: none

MIN DFS fades: K.J. Osborn $3,700 DK / $5,500 FD (IND third in DVOA vs. WR3)

Key stat: MIN 10th in red-zone conversions at 60.4 percent; IND 29th in red-zone defense at 63.9 percent

The Scoop: Taylor dashes for 110 yards and a score. Ryan throws for 270 yards and two TDs, hitting Michael Pittman (who tops 100 yards) and Parris Campbell, but he gets picked off twice. Cook responds with 90 combined yards and a touchdown. Cousins throws for 250 yards and two scores, one each to Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. Vikings 27-21

Baltimore (+2.5) at Cleveland, 37 o/u – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

The good news for the Ravens is that they still perch atop the AFC North, and they won the first meeting with the Bengals to at least for now give them the tiebreaker edge. The bad news is their third-string QB is an undrafted rookie out of Oregon named Anthony Brown, a reality they were forced to confront when Tyler Huntley got knocked out of last week's game with a concussion after he got the start in place of a limping Lamar Jackson. They still snuck by the Steelers (and should probably send Mitch Trubisky a Christmas card or something as a thank-you), but over the last two games Baltimore has scored only 26 points, and won both due to the other teams (Denver and Pittsburgh, two of the most inept offenses in the league) only scoring 23. To say they have no margin for error isn't even really accurate — they have a negative margin of error, in that the team is only going to win if the other guys make a bunch of errors. (Hi again Mitch!) Huntley at least cleared the concussion protocols late this week and should start, and J.K. Dobbins' return to form provides the offense with a solid floor, but they're going to need to get Jackson back under center if they're going to pose any kind of postseason threat.

Deshaun Watson's tenure in Cleveland hasn't exactly gone swimmingly, but hey, Napoleon's return from exile hit some snags too. Watson did look a little less rusty last week and tossed his first TD pass as a Brown, with David Njoku doing the honors, but for now this is still Nick Chubb's offense. He could use some help, though — he's only scored in one of the last four games despite managing 333 scrimmage yards. The defense has come around to some extent, but it's still a top-heavy unit that always seems one injury to Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward away from disaster. The last time Watson got a taste of Lake Erie weather came in Week 10 of the 2020 season, and he passed for 163 yards with a 5.4 YPA in a 10-7 loss for the Texans. The wind won't be quite as bad this time around, but it still won't be pleasant conditions for a game.

The Skinny

BAL injuries: QB Jackson (questionable, knee), WR Rashod Bateman (IR, foot)

CLE injuries: WR David Bell (questionable, thumb), TE Njoku (questionable, knee)

BAL DFS targets: Dobbins $5,200 DK / $6,600 FD (CLE 30th in rushing DVOA), Devin Duvernay $4,300 DK / $5,400 FD (CLE 31st in DVOA vs. WR2)

CLE DFS targets: none

BAL DFS fades: none

CLE DFS fades: Chubb $7,400 DK / $7,800 FD (BAL second in rushing yards per game allowed, third in YPC allowed)

Key stat: CLE 22nd in third-down conversions at 37.9 percent; BAL second in third-down defense at 32.2 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 8-3 BAL, average score 26-19 BAL, average margin of victory 10 points. BAL has won five of the last six meetings, with an average score of 30-20 during that stretch

Weather notes: temperature in the low 30s, 15 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Dobbins gains 110 yards and a score. Huntley throws for less than 200 yards and runs in a touchdown of his own. Chubb cranks out 130 yards and a TD. Watson also throws for less than 200 yards. Ravens 14-13

Miami (+7.5) at Buffalo, o/u 42 – Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

This is probably the last hurrah for the Dolphins' chances of winning the AFC East. They're two games back of the Bills, and a loss puts them three back with three to play. Sure, Miami won the first meeting this season, but letting your opponent out-gain you 497 yards to 212, out-first down you 31 to 15 and run 92 plays to your 43 doesn't exactly seem like a repeatably winning formula. Tua Tagovailoa's been mostly great this season, but last week didn't fall in the "mostly" range, as his 145 passing yards was his lowest mark for a game he didn't get knocked out of. By a wide margin, too — his next-worst performance was 261 yards. He's failed to reach a 60 percent completion rate in consecutive games, and while struggling against the 49ers can be forgiven, last week's dud came against the Chargers. Tyreek Hill hasn't suffered, piling up 227 yards and two TDs in those two games, but Jaylen Waddle scraped together a 3-40-0 line. If Tua continues to crash back to earth, the Dolphins won't just miss out on a division title, they risk falling out of the playoff picture entirely. An 8-5 record seems pretty safe, but it's good for only the No. 6 seed, and there are three 7-6 teams clawing for the No. 7 spot — two AFC East rivals in the Pats and Jets, and that pesky Bolts team to which they just lost.

The Bills can lock up a playoff spot with a win, as well as stay ahead of Kansas City for that coveted first-round postseason bye. Buffalo's won four straight since that stunning OT loss to the Vikings, but all three of their losses in 2022 carry a kind of phantasmagoric quality, like you dreamed them and they didn't really happen. Josh Allen's passing numbers continue to lag — he hasn't reached a 7.5 YPA in four straight — but his 6:1 TD:INT, with a couple rushing TDs included for good measure, over that stretch is still pretty good. Tre'Davious White's return to the lineup seems to have steadied the whole defense, and were it not for a special-teams safety by the Jets last week, the unit would have held consecutive opponents to 10 points. Right this second, Buffalo doesn't quite feel like the best team in the NFL, but if it runs the table (which would include a win in Cincinnati in Week 17) that perception could easily come back around.

The Skinny

MIA injuries: RB Jeff Wilson (questionable, hip)

BUF injuries: no fantasy-relevant injuries

MIA DFS targets: none

BUF DFS targets: Dawson Knox $3,900 DK / $5,300 FD (MIA 29th in DVOA vs. TE)

MIA DFS fades: Raheem Mostert $5,300 DK / $6,200 FD (BUF third in rushing DVOA, fourth in rushing yards per game allowed)

BUF DFS fades: none

Key stat: BUF second in third-down conversions at 48.7 percent; MIA t-24th in third-down defense at 42.6 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 9-2 BUF, average score 31-18 BUF, average margin of victory 14 points. BUF had won seven straight meetings by an average score of 37-17 prior to MIA's 21-19 victory in Week 3

Weather notes: temperature in the mid-20s, 9-10 mph wind, 5-10 percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Mostert leads the MIA backfield with 70 yards. Tua throws for 280 yards and three TDs, hitting Tyreek (who tops 100 yards) twice and Cedrick Wilson once. Devin Singletary collects 80 yards and a score. Allen throws a pick-six to Xavien Howard to keep things close but makes up for it with 300 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Knox and Stefon Diggs, while also running for 50 yards and a TD. Bills 31-28

San Francisco at Seattle (+3), 43 o/u – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

Of course the Chaos Season would see the rise of the greatest Mr. Irrelevant in league history. Brock Purdy has looked like a keeper in his first two NFL games, completing 70.7 percent of his passes with a 4:1 TD:INT, and he played through an oblique injury most of last week too. The Niners are more than capable of winning with a bus driver at QB, but it's possible Purdy might prove to be even more than that, which should make it a lot easier for the team to wave goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason. The offense now primarily flows through Christian McCaffrey, who has piled up 299 scrimmage yards and three TDs in Purdy's two outings, and a defense that has given up only 10.7 points a game in a six-game winning streak doesn't require much support. Deebo Samuel's absence is an issue, especially if Purdy can't go and they're forced to turn to Josh Johnson under center, but Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle still give San Francisco some dangerous downfield options in the event they need to play catch-up. The Niners are two games clear of the Seahawks in the NFC West coming into this one, so if they can sweep the season series, they have the title clinched.

Seattle's headed in the opposite direction, dropping three of its last four as the defense falls apart. The Seahawks have coughed up 31 points a game in three contests since their bye, and it's not like they were facing dominant opposition in Derek Carr, John Wolford and Sam Darnold, though it would be more accurate to say it's Josh Jacobs, Cam Akers and the duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard that have left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Seattle allowed 437 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground to that group, and now they have to find a way to contain CMac? Yikes. Geno Smith's started to show the strain of carrying this team, tossing four INTs in those three games along with his eight TDs, but he still leads the league in completion percentage at 71.5 and is behind only Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in YPA, and behind only Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in passing touchdowns. Smith's got an MVP-caliber resume, but he might have to settle for Comeback Player of the Year instead due to his supporting cast. He will get Kenneth Walker back this week, but against the Niners' elite run defense, it'll probably be all on Smith's shoulders again.

The Skinny

SF injuries: QB Purdy (questionable, oblique), QB Garoppolo (out, foot), QB Trey Lance (IR, ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (IR, knee), WR Deebo Samuel (out, knee)

SEA injuries: RB Rashaad Penny (IR, ankle)

SF DFS targets: McCaffrey $11,400 DK / $17,500 FD (SEA 31st in rushing yards per game allowed, 30th in rushing TDs allowed, 31st in passing DVOA vs. RB), Jauan Jennings $3,600 DK / (SEA 32nd in DVOA vs. WR2)

SEA DFS targets: Marquise Goodwin $6,400 DK / $8,000 FD (SF 31st in DVOA vs. WR3)

SF DFS fades: Ray-Ray McCloud $1,200 DK / $7,500 FD (SEA first in DVOA vs. WR3)

SEA DFS fades: Walker $7,600 DK / $12,500 FD (SF second in rushing DVOA, first in rushing yards per game allowed, first in YPC allowed)

Key stat: SEA eighth in third-down conversions at 43.2 percent; SF 12th in third-down defense at 38.4 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 8-3 SEA, average score 25-21 SEA, average margin of victory nine points. SF has lost two straight meetings and 10 of the last 11 at Lumen Field

Weather notes: temperature in the high 30s

The Scoop: McCaffrey racks up 140 combined yards and two touchdowns. Purdy plays and throws for less than 200 yards with a score to Kittle. Walker manages 50 yards. Smith throws for 290 yards and three TDs, finding DK Metcalf twice and Tyler Lockett once. Seahawks 27-21



Last week's record: 7-6, 8-5 ATS, 9-4 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 112-94-2, 92-110-6 ATS, 107-100-1 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1400-863-9, 1097-1102-73 ATS, 842-887-3114.9 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)