NFL Game Previews: Saints-Cardinals Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

New Orleans (+2) at Arizona, o/u 43.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Depending on your perspective, the Saints are either teetering on the edge of collapse at 2-4, or doing pretty well given all their injuries, considering they're only one game back in the NFC South. Jameis Winston is off the injury report but likely isn't 100 percent healthy, meaning Andy Dalton could be getting his fourth consecutive start. The offense has actually scored more points in three games under Dalton than it did in three games under Winston, but that might have more to do with the state of Winston's back than anything else. Alvin Kamara is at least back firing on all cylinders, churning out 318 scrimmage yards in the last two games, though he has yet to get into the end zone this year. That should rectify itself quickly enough. Rookie sensation Chris Olave is also back from his concussion, and he remains the only reliable target in a receiving corps still missing Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. The offensive line and secondary haven't been immune to the injury plague either, which makes it tough to predict exactly what kind of performance New Orleans is going to give you any particular week. Regardless of which version of the team shows up, though, it's hard to look past the fact the Saints' only two wins have come against the woeful Panthers, and in The Taysom Hill Game. If they're not facing a team that's quit on its coach, or getting a historic effort from a gadget player, I don't like their chances.

Speaking of which ... I genuinely thought Kliff Kingsbury might be following Matt Rhule back to the college ranks after last week's pitiful showing against Seattle. Explain to me how you retain your rep as an offensive genius after your offense fails to score a touchdown against a defense that's 30th in yards per play allowed and points per game allowed — and those rankings are after they held you to nine points and 171 passing yards? Blame this 2-4 start on Kyler Murray if you want, but dude's on pace for his first 4,000-yard passing season with a completion rate higher than 65 percent, and his second-most rushing totals to boot. Murray gets DeAndre Hopkins back from his suspension this week, but he just swaps in for the injured Marquise Brown, so it could be a while before the passing game is at full strength. It won't matter if Kingsbury keeps expecting his wideouts to do all the work after the catch — Murray is 21st in intended air yards per attempt, in the neighborhood of guys like Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz (he is ahead of Aaron Rodgers, but that's a whole 'nother story). The offense's struggles also made Eno Benjamin something of a FAAB bust last week, but James Conner isn't getting any less fragile, so there's a shot at redemption for the running back. I have a long track record of being a week early on guys like Benjamin, so don't give up on him just yet. That said, whichever back gets the carries will also be working behind a patchwork offensive line.

The Skinny

NO injuries: WR Thomas (out, foot), WR Landry (out, ankle), TE Adam Trautman (out, ankle), LT Trevor Penning (IR, toe), LG Andrus Peat (out, pectoral), LG Calvin Throckmorton (questionable, hip), CB Paulson Adebo (questionable, knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (out, abdomen)

ARI injuries: RB Conner (questionable, ribs), RB Darrel Williams (out, knee), WR Brown (out, foot), LG Justin Pugh (out, knee), C Rodney Hudson (out, knee), K Matt Prater (questionable, hip), S Jalen Thompson (questionable, hamstring)

NO DFS targets: Kamara $10,600 DK / $15,000 FD (ARI 32nd in passing DVOA vs. RB)

ARI DFS targets: Rondale Moore $5,800 DK / $9,000 FD (NO 30th in DVOA vs. WR3)

NO DFS fades: Olave $7,400 DK / $11,000 FD (ARI second in DVOA vs. WR1)

ARI DFS fades: Zach Ertz $7,000 DK / $10,000 FD (NO first in DVOA vs. TE)

Key stat: NO is t-31st in giveaways at 13 through six games

The Scoop: Kamara carries the NO offense with 130 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Dalton throws for 230 yards and a back-breaking pick-six to Budda Baker. Benjamin leads the ARI backfield with 90 yards and a score. Murray throws for 240 yards and a TD to Hopkins in his return while also running for 40 yards. Cardinals 24-23



