Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

The MLB resumes its regular season with a number of top pitchers set to receive two starts over the next 10 days.
July 17, 2025
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Only 20 teams reported their post-break rotation at the time this column was published. I'll provide an update Friday morning to roll in any additional pitching plans - with the 10-day ranks at the bottom.

Week of July 18 - 20

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPComments
1Tarik SkubalDET@TEX 
2Joe RyanMIN@COLOfficially on hug watch
3Nick PivettaSD@WAS 
4Framber ValdezHOU@SEA 
5Dylan CeaseSD@WAS3.51 xFIP should foretell a strong finish
6Ranger SuarezPHILAA 
7Sonny GraySTL@ARIDbacks could be missing Eugenio Suarez
8Logan GilbertSEAHOU 
9Jesus LuzardoPHILAA 
10Garrett CrochetBOS@CHC 
11Nick LodoloCIN@NYM 
12Tyler GlasnowLADMILControl should come around
13Logan WebbSF@TOR 
14George KirbySEAHOUBack on track, 3-0, 2.60 ERA and .87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP
15Freddy PeraltaMIL@LAD 
16Jeffrey SpringsATH@CLE 
17Nathan EovaldiTEXDET 
18David PetersonNYMCIN 
19Matthew BoydCHCBOS 
20Reese OlsonDET@TEX 
21Robbie RaySF@TOR3.87 xFIP warns of ERA correction
22Ryan PepiotTBBAL 
23Luis CastilloSEAHOU 
24Carlos RodonNYY@ATL 
25Merrill KellyARISTLReportedly on the block
26Max FriedNYY@ATLBlister permitting
27Spencer StriderATLNYY 
28Kris

