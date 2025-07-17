Only 20 teams reported their post-break rotation at the time this column was published. I'll provide an update Friday morning to roll in any additional pitching plans - with the 10-day ranks at the bottom.
Week of July 18 - 20
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@TEX
|2
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@COL
|Officially on hug watch
|3
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@WAS
|4
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@SEA
|5
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@WAS
|3.51 xFIP should foretell a strong finish
|6
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|LAA
|7
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@ARI
|Dbacks could be missing Eugenio Suarez
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|HOU
|9
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|LAA
|10
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|@CHC
|11
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@NYM
|12
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|MIL
|Control should come around
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@TOR
|14
|George Kirby
|SEA
|HOU
|Back on track, 3-0, 2.60 ERA and .87 WHIP over last 17.1 IP
|15
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@LAD
|16
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@CLE
|17
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|DET
|18
|David Peterson
|NYM
|CIN
|19
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|BOS
|20
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@TEX
|21
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@TOR
|3.87 xFIP warns of ERA correction
|22
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BAL
|23
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|HOU
|24
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@ATL
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|STL
|Reportedly on the block
|26
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@ATL
|Blister permitting
|27
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|NYY
|28
