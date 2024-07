Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Let's Take a Break

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The All-Star break is upon us. The next these ranking are posted, it will be the Thursday of the break, and the rankings will cover the three-day week and the 10-day week.

Keep in mind that this set of rankings is even more subject to change than usual. Teams will manage their pitching staffs to maximize rest for those needing it.

As usual, the rankings will be updated Sunday night.

Week of July 8 - 14

Mixed League