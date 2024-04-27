Weekly Pitcher Rankings: May is for Streaming

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

If last season is an indication, it could be beneficial to be aggressive with streaming in May. Clearly, there is no guarantee the trend will repeat, but the first and second half of April this season matched last year, at least in terms of the second half being more favorable for pitching. The focus should not be on the difference in offense, but the direction ERA may go next month.

ERA WHIP K% BA 1H April 2024 4.18 1.31 22.20% 0.250 2H April 2024 3.82 1.26 22.20% 0.240 1H April 2023 4.66 1.38 22.10% 0.258 2H April 2023 4.44 1.30 22.60% 0.253 1H May 2023 4.36 1.31 21.00% 0.255 2H May 2023 4.38 1.31 21.80% 0.251

If this May's pattern matches last May, it's a great time to be more liberal with starting pitching.

Week of April 29 - May 5

