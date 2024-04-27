Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: May is for Streaming

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 27, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

If last season is an indication, it could be beneficial to be aggressive with streaming in May. Clearly, there is no guarantee the trend will repeat, but the first and second half of April this season matched last year, at least in terms of the second half being more favorable for pitching. The focus should not be on the difference in offense, but the direction ERA may go next month.

 ERAWHIPK%BA
1H April 20244.181.3122.20%0.250
2H April 20243.821.2622.20%0.240
     
1H April 20234.661.3822.10%0.258
2H April 20234.441.3022.60%0.253
1H May 20234.361.3121.00%0.255
2H May 20234.381.3121.80%0.251

If this May's pattern matches last May, it's a great time to be more liberal with starting pitching.

By means of a weekly reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitching grid, so please send rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings in the discussion section.

Please pop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of April 29 - May 5

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Logan WebbSF@BOS, @PHIFanning just 6.1 K/9  
2Zack WheelerPHI@LAA   
3Joe RyanMIN@CWS, BOS26 K, 3 BB over last 17.1 IP  
4Max FriedATL@SEA, @LAD   
Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Logan WebbSF@BOS, @PHIFanning just 6.1 K/9  
2Zack WheelerPHI@LAA   
3Joe RyanMIN@CWS, BOS26 K, 3 BB over last 17.1 IP  
4Max FriedATL@SEA, @LAD   
5Sonny GraySTLCWSProving to be worth the wait, and now gets the White Sox  
6Aaron NolaPHI@LAA   
7Nick LodoloCIN@SD, BAL   
8Tarik SkubalDET@NYY   
9Bailey OberMIN@CWS   
10Dylan CeaseSD@ARI   
11Tyler GlasnowLADATL   
12Freddy PeraltaMILTB   
13Corbin BurnesBALNYY   
14Chris SaleATL@SEAQuietly effective, in line for a double-digit K game  
15Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@ARI   
16Grayson RodriguezBALNYY, @CINNot an ideal pair to get back on track  
17Nestor CortesNYY@BAL, DET   
18Ryan PepiotTB@MIL, NYM   
19Reynaldo LopezATL@SEA   
20Yusei KikuchiTOR@WAS   
21Tanner HouckBOS@MIN   
22Javier AssadCHC@NYM, MIL4.04 xFIP says outpitching skills, but still an encouraging start to the season  
23Ranger SuarezPHISF   
24Trevor RogersMIAWAS, @OAK   
25Logan GilbertSEA@HOU   
26Mitch KellerPIT@OAKThe season turnaround starts here  
27Kevin GausmanTOR@WAS   
28Jared JonesPITCOL   
29Kutter CrawfordBOSSF   
30Framber ValdezHOUSEA   
31Jose BerriosTORKC   
32Pablo LopezMINBOS   
33Bailey FalterPIT@OAK, COLRare double-dipper worthy of a pickup0%23%
34Jon GrayTEXWAS, @KC   
35Shota ImanagaCHC@NYM   
36Cristopher SanchezPHI@LAA, SF   
37Bryce MillerSEAATL, @HOU   
38Marcus StromanNYYDET   
39Nathan EovaldiTEXWAS   
40Zach EflinTB@MIL   
41Jordan HicksSF@PHI   
42JP SearsOAKMIA 20% 
43Seth LugoKC@TOR   
44Luis CastilloSEAATL   
45Zac GallenARILAD   
46Edward CabreraMIACOL   
47George KirbySEA@HOU   
48Reid DetmersLAA@CLE   
49Jameson TaillonCHC@NYM, MIL   
50Kyle BradishBALNYY   
51Braxton GarrettMIACOL   
52Jordan MontgomeryARILAD   
53Kenta MaedaDETSTL, @NYY 46% 
54Ben BrownCHC@NYM 26% 
55Justin VerlanderHOUCLE   
56Luis SeverinoNYMCHC, @TB   
57Keaton WinnSF@PHI   
58Andrew AbbottCINBAL   
59Jhony BritoSDCIN 0%2%
60Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CWS 0%5%
61Michael KingSD@ARI   
62Aaron CivaleTBNYM   
63Reese OlsonDETSTL   
64Tanner BibeeCLELAA   
65Ben LivelyCLELAA 0%19%
66Cole RagansKC@TOR   
67Joe BoyleOAKPIT, MIABig risk to ratios, but pair of home matchups is enticing16% 
68Joe MusgroveSDCIN   
69Mix 12 Reliever     
70Andrew HeaneyTEXWAS 14% 
71Erick FeddeCWS@STL 45% 
72Jose ButtoNYMCHC   
73Lance LynnSTLCWS   
74Luis GilNYY@BAL   
75Brady SingerKCTEX   
76Hunter GreeneCINBAL   
77Kyle GibsonSTL@DET 4%46%
78Ronel BlancoHOUSEA   
79Garrett CrochetCWSMIN   
80Brandon PfaadtARISD   
81Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL, DET   
82John MeansBAL@CIN 27% 
83Mix 15 Reliever     
84Kyle HarrisonSF@BOS   
85Griffin CanningLAAPHI, @CLE 22% 
86Sean ManaeaNYMCHC, @TB   
87Josh WinckowskiBOS@MIN 0%2%
88Jack FlahertyDETSTL   
89Michael LorenzenTEX@KC 16% 
90Jose SorianoLAA@CLE 44% 
91Ross StriplingOAKPIT 0%9%
92Taijuan WalkerPHISF 1%2%
93Carlos RodonNYY@BAL   
94Triston McKenzieCLE@HOU   
95Nick MartinezCIN@SD 1%19%
96Jose QuintanaNYM@TB 48% 
97Steven MatzSTL@DET, CWS   
98Mike ClevingerCWS@STL 0%5%
99MacKenzie GoreWAS@TEX, TOR   
100Casey MizeDET@NYY   
101Dean KremerBALNYY   
102Matt WaldronSDCIN, @ARI 2%40%
103Graham AshcraftCIN@SD   
104Zack LittellTBNYM   
105Jordan WicksCHCMIL 14% 
106Charlie MortonATL@LAD   
107Miles MikolasSTL@DET 8%49%
108Joe RossMIL@CHC 4% 
109Michael WachaKCTEX   
110Paul BlackburnOAKMIA   
111Martin PerezPITCOL 33% 
112Dane DunningTEX@KC   
113Roddery MunozMIACOL, @OAK 1%0%
114Mitchell ParkerWAS@TEX 32% 
115Tyler AlexanderTB@MIL 0% 
116Jake IrvinWAS@MIA, TOR 13% 
117Landon KnackLAD@ARI 7% 
118Cal QuantrillCOL@PIT 0%0%
119Chris PaddackMINBOS   
120Chris BassittTORKC   
121Quinn PriesterPIT@OAK 0%9%
122Hunter BrownHOUCLE, SEA   
123Tyler AndersonLAAPHI 30% 
124Cole IrvinBAL@CIN 4% 
125James PaxtonLAD@ARI, ATL   
126Emerson HancockSEAATL 1%11%
127Yariel RodriguezTORKC, @WAS   
128Cooper CriswellBOSSF, @MIN 0%2%
129Ryan FeltnerCOL@MIA, @PIT 5%49%
130Adrian HouserNYMCHC 0%18%
131Bryse WilsonMILTB, @CHC 0%2%
132Daniel LynchKC@TOR, TEX 0%2%
133Carlos CarrascoCLE@HOU, LAA 0%23%
134Daulton JefferiesSF@BOS 0%0%
135Colin ReaMILTB 5% 
136Alex WoodOAKPIT 0%4%
137Austin GomberCOL@PIT 1%0%
138Bryce ElderATL@LAD 1%4%
139Ryan WeathersMIA@OAK   
140Logan AllenCLE@HOU 0%0%
141Spencer ArrighettiHOUCLE 0%12%
142Gavin StoneLADATL   
143Trevor WilliamsWAS@TEX 6%47%
144Tommy HenryARILAD, SD 0%0%
145Patrick SandovalLAAPHI 4% 
146Peter LambertCOL@MIA 0%0%
147Chase AndersonBOSSF 0%2%
148Chris FlexenCWSMIN 0%0%
149Slade CecconiARISD 1%0%
150Dakota HudsonCOL@MIA 0%0%
151Tobias MyersMIL@CHC 0%0%
152Jonathan CannonCWS@STL 0%5%
153Michael SorokaCWSMIN 2%5%
154Patrick CorbinWASTOR 0%2%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Joe RyanMIN@CWS, BOS26 K, 3 BB over last 17.1 IP
2Tarik SkubalDET@NYY 
3Bailey OberMIN@CWS 
4Corbin BurnesBALNYY 
5Grayson RodriguezBALNYY, @CINNot an ideal pair to get back on track
6Nestor CortesNYY@BAL, DET 
7Ryan PepiotTB@MIL, NYM 
8Yusei KikuchiTOR@WAS 
9Tanner HouckBOS@MIN 
10Logan GilbertSEA@HOU 
11Kevin GausmanTOR@WAS 
12Kutter CrawfordBOSSF 
13Framber ValdezHOUSEA 
14Jose BerriosTORKC 
15Pablo LopezMINBOS 
16Jon GrayTEXWAS, @KC 
17Bryce MillerSEAATL, @HOU 
18Marcus StromanNYYDET 
19Nathan EovaldiTEXWAS 
20Zach EflinTB@MIL 
21JP SearsOAKMIA 
22Seth LugoKC@TOR 
23Luis CastilloSEAATL 
24George KirbySEA@HOU 
25Reid DetmersLAA@CLE 
26Kyle BradishBALNYY 
27Kenta MaedaDETSTL, @NYY 
28Justin VerlanderHOUCLE 
29Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CWS 
30Aaron CivaleTBNYM 
31Reese OlsonDETSTL 
32Tanner BibeeCLELAA 
33Ben LivelyCLELAA 
34Cole RagansKC@TOR 
35Joe BoyleOAKPIT, MIABig risk to ratios, but pair of home matchups is enticing
36Andrew HeaneyTEXWAS 
37Erick FeddeCWS@STL 
38Luis GilNYY@BAL 
39Brady SingerKCTEX 
40Ronel BlancoHOUSEA 
41Garrett CrochetCWSMIN 
42Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL, DET 
43John MeansBAL@CIN 
44Griffin CanningLAAPHI, @CLE 
45Josh WinckowskiBOS@MIN 
46Jack FlahertyDETSTL 
47Michael LorenzenTEX@KC 
48Jose SorianoLAA@CLE 
49Ross StriplingOAKPIT 
50Carlos RodonNYY@BAL 
51Triston McKenzieCLE@HOU 
52Mike ClevingerCWS@STL 
53AL Reliever   
54Casey MizeDET@NYY 
55Dean KremerBALNYY 
56Zack LittellTBNYM 
57Michael WachaKCTEX 
58Paul BlackburnOAKMIA 
59Dane DunningTEX@KC 
60Tyler AlexanderTB@MIL 
61Chris PaddackMINBOS 
62Chris BassittTORKC 
63Hunter BrownHOUCLE, SEA 
64Tyler AndersonLAAPHI 
65Cole IrvinBAL@CIN 
66Emerson HancockSEAATL 
67Yariel RodriguezTORKC, @WAS 
68Cooper CriswellBOSSF, @MIN 
69Daniel LynchKC@TOR, TEX 
70Carlos CarrascoCLE@HOU, LAA 
71Alex WoodOAKPIT 
72Logan AllenCLE@HOU 
73Spencer ArrighettiHOUCLE 
74Patrick SandovalLAAPHI 
75Chase AndersonBOSSF 
76Chris FlexenCWSMIN 
77Jonathan CannonCWS@STL 
78Michael SorokaCWSMIN 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Logan WebbSF@BOS, @PHIFanning just 6.1 K/9
2Zack WheelerPHI@LAA 
3Max FriedATL@SEA, @LAD 
4Sonny GraySTLCWSProving to be worth the wait, and now gets the White Sox
5Aaron NolaPHI@LAA 
6Nick LodoloCIN@SD, BAL 
7Dylan CeaseSD@ARI 
8Tyler GlasnowLADATL 
9Freddy PeraltaMILTB 
10Chris SaleATL@SEAQuietly effective, in line for a double-digit K game
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@ARI 
12Reynaldo LopezATL@SEA 
13Javier AssadCHC@NYM, MIL4.04 xFIP says outpitching skills, but still an encouraging start to the season
14Ranger SuarezPHISF 
15Trevor RogersMIAWAS, @OAK 
16Mitch KellerPIT@OAKThe season turnaround starts here
17Jared JonesPITCOL 
18Bailey FalterPIT@OAK, COLRare double-dipper worthy of a pickup
19Shota ImanagaCHC@NYM 
20Cristopher SanchezPHI@LAA, SF 
21Jordan HicksSF@PHI 
22Zac GallenARILAD 
23Edward CabreraMIACOL 
24Jameson TaillonCHC@NYM, MIL 
25Braxton GarrettMIACOL 
26Jordan MontgomeryARILAD 
27Ben BrownCHC@NYM 
28Luis SeverinoNYMCHC, @TB 
29Keaton WinnSF@PHI 
30Andrew AbbottCINBAL 
31Jhony BritoSDCIN 
32Michael KingSD@ARI 
33Joe MusgroveSDCIN 
34Jose ButtoNYMCHC 
35Lance LynnSTLCWS 
36Hunter GreeneCINBAL 
37Kyle GibsonSTL@DET 
38Brandon PfaadtARISD 
39Kyle HarrisonSF@BOS 
40Sean ManaeaNYMCHC, @TB 
41Taijuan WalkerPHISF 
42Nick MartinezCIN@SD 
43Jose QuintanaNYM@TB 
44Steven MatzSTL@DET, CWS 
45MacKenzie GoreWAS@TEX, TOR 
     
47Matt WaldronSDCIN, @ARI 
48Graham AshcraftCIN@SD 
49Jordan WicksCHCMIL 
50Charlie MortonATL@LAD 
51Miles MikolasSTL@DET 
52Joe RossMIL@CHC 
53Martin PerezPITCOL 
54Roddery MunozMIACOL, @OAK 
55Mitchell ParkerWAS@TEX 
56Jake IrvinWAS@MIA, TOR 
57Landon KnackLAD@ARI 
58Cal QuantrillCOL@PIT 
59Quinn PriesterPIT@OAK 
60James PaxtonLAD@ARI, ATL 
61Ryan FeltnerCOL@MIA, @PIT 
62Adrian HouserNYMCHC 
63Bryse WilsonMILTB, @CHC 
64Daulton JefferiesSF@BOS 
65Colin ReaMILTB 
66Austin GomberCOL@PIT 
67Bryce ElderATL@LAD 
68Ryan WeathersMIA@OAK 
69Gavin StoneLADATL 
70Trevor WilliamsWAS@TEX 
71Tommy HenryARILAD, SD 
72Peter LambertCOL@MIA 
73Slade CecconiARISD 
74Dakota HudsonCOL@MIA 
75Tobias MyersMIL@CHC 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
