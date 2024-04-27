Weekly Pitcher Rankings: May is for Streaming

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
If last season is an indication, it could be beneficial to be aggressive with streaming in May. Clearly, there is no guarantee the trend will repeat, but the first and second half of April this season matched last year, at least in terms of the second half being more favorable for pitching. The focus should not be on the difference in offense, but the direction ERA may go next month.
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BA
|1H April 2024
|4.18
|1.31
|22.20%
|0.250
|2H April 2024
|3.82
|1.26
|22.20%
|0.240
|1H April 2023
|4.66
|1.38
|22.10%
|0.258
|2H April 2023
|4.44
|1.30
|22.60%
|0.253
|1H May 2023
|4.36
|1.31
|21.00%
|0.255
|2H May 2023
|4.38
|1.31
|21.80%
|0.251
If this May's pattern matches last May, it's a great time to be more liberal with starting pitching.
By means of a weekly reminder, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitching grid, so please send rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings in the discussion section.
Please pop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of April 29 - May 5
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@BOS, @PHI
|Fanning just 6.1 K/9
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@LAA
|3
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CWS, BOS
|26 K, 3 BB over last 17.1 IP
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@SEA, @LAD
|5
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|CWS
|Proving to
|6
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@LAA
|7
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@SD, BAL
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@NYY
|9
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CWS
|10
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@ARI
|11
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|ATL
|12
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|TB
|13
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|NYY
|14
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@SEA
|Quietly effective, in line for a double-digit K game
|15
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@ARI
|16
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|NYY, @CIN
|Not an ideal pair to get back on track
|17
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@BAL, DET
|18
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@MIL, NYM
|19
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@SEA
|20
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@WAS
|21
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@MIN
|22
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@NYM, MIL
|4.04 xFIP says outpitching skills, but still an encouraging start to the season
|23
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|SF
|24
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|WAS, @OAK
|25
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@HOU
|26
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@OAK
|The season turnaround starts here
|27
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@WAS
|28
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|COL
|29
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|SF
|30
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|SEA
|31
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|KC
|32
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|BOS
|33
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@OAK, COL
|Rare double-dipper worthy of a pickup
|0%
|23%
|34
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|WAS, @KC
|35
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@NYM
|36
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@LAA, SF
|37
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|ATL, @HOU
|38
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|DET
|39
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|WAS
|40
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@MIL
|41
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@PHI
|42
|JP Sears
|OAK
|MIA
|20%
|43
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@TOR
|44
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|ATL
|45
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|LAD
|46
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|COL
|47
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@HOU
|48
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@CLE
|49
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@NYM, MIL
|50
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|NYY
|51
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|COL
|52
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|LAD
|53
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|STL, @NYY
|46%
|54
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@NYM
|26%
|55
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|CLE
|56
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|CHC, @TB
|57
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@PHI
|58
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|BAL
|59
|Jhony Brito
|SD
|CIN
|0%
|2%
|60
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@CWS
|0%
|5%
|61
|Michael King
|SD
|@ARI
|62
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|NYM
|63
|Reese Olson
|DET
|STL
|64
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|LAA
|65
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|LAA
|0%
|19%
|66
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@TOR
|67
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|PIT, MIA
|Big risk to ratios, but pair of home matchups is enticing
|16%
|68
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CIN
|69
|Mix 12 Reliever
|70
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|WAS
|14%
|71
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@STL
|45%
|72
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|CHC
|73
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|CWS
|74
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@BAL
|75
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TEX
|76
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|BAL
|77
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@DET
|4%
|46%
|78
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|SEA
|79
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|MIN
|80
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|SD
|81
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BAL, DET
|82
|John Means
|BAL
|@CIN
|27%
|83
|Mix 15 Reliever
|84
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@BOS
|85
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|PHI, @CLE
|22%
|86
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|CHC, @TB
|87
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@MIN
|0%
|2%
|88
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|STL
|89
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|@KC
|16%
|90
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@CLE
|44%
|91
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|PIT
|0%
|9%
|92
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SF
|1%
|2%
|93
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@BAL
|94
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@HOU
|95
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@SD
|1%
|19%
|96
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@TB
|48%
|97
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@DET, CWS
|98
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@STL
|0%
|5%
|99
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@TEX, TOR
|100
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@NYY
|101
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|NYY
|102
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|CIN, @ARI
|2%
|40%
|103
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@SD
|104
|Zack Littell
|TB
|NYM
|105
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|MIL
|14%
|106
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@LAD
|107
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@DET
|8%
|49%
|108
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@CHC
|4%
|109
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|TEX
|110
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|MIA
|111
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|COL
|33%
|112
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@KC
|113
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|COL, @OAK
|1%
|0%
|114
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@TEX
|32%
|115
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@MIL
|0%
|116
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIA, TOR
|13%
|117
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@ARI
|7%
|118
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@PIT
|0%
|0%
|119
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|BOS
|120
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|KC
|121
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@OAK
|0%
|9%
|122
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|CLE, SEA
|123
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|PHI
|30%
|124
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@CIN
|4%
|125
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@ARI, ATL
|126
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|ATL
|1%
|11%
|127
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|KC, @WAS
|128
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|SF, @MIN
|0%
|2%
|129
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@MIA, @PIT
|5%
|49%
|130
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|CHC
|0%
|18%
|131
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|TB, @CHC
|0%
|2%
|132
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@TOR, TEX
|0%
|2%
|133
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@HOU, LAA
|0%
|23%
|134
|Daulton Jefferies
|SF
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|135
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|TB
|5%
|136
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|PIT
|0%
|4%
|137
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@PIT
|1%
|0%
|138
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@LAD
|1%
|4%
|139
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@OAK
|140
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|141
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|CLE
|0%
|12%
|142
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|ATL
|143
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@TEX
|6%
|47%
|144
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|LAD, SD
|0%
|0%
|145
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|PHI
|4%
|146
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|147
|Chase Anderson
|BOS
|SF
|0%
|2%
|148
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|149
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|SD
|1%
|0%
|150
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|151
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|152
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@STL
|0%
|5%
|153
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|MIN
|2%
|5%
|154
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|TOR
|0%
|2%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@BOS, @PHI
|Fanning just 6.1 K/9
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@LAA
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@SEA, @LAD
|4
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|CWS
|Proving to be worth the wait, and now gets the White Sox
|5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@LAA
|6
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@SD, BAL
|7
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@ARI
|8
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|ATL
|9
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|TB
|10
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@SEA
|Quietly effective, in line for a double-digit K game
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@ARI
|12
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@SEA
|13
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@NYM, MIL
|4.04 xFIP says outpitching skills, but still an encouraging start to the season
|14
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|SF
|15
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|WAS, @OAK
|16
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@OAK
|The season turnaround starts here
|17
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|COL
|18
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@OAK, COL
|Rare double-dipper worthy of a pickup
|19
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@NYM
|20
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@LAA, SF
|21
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@PHI
|22
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|LAD
|23
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|COL
|24
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@NYM, MIL
|25
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|COL
|26
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|LAD
|27
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@NYM
|28
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|CHC, @TB
|29
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@PHI
|30
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|BAL
|31
|Jhony Brito
|SD
|CIN
|32
|Michael King
|SD
|@ARI
|33
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CIN
|34
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|CHC
|35
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|CWS
|36
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|BAL
|37
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@DET
|38
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|SD
|39
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@BOS
|40
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|CHC, @TB
|41
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|SF
|42
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@SD
|43
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@TB
|44
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@DET, CWS
|45
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@TEX, TOR
|47
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|CIN, @ARI
|48
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@SD
|49
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|MIL
|50
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@LAD
|51
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@DET
|52
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@CHC
|53
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|COL
|54
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|COL, @OAK
|55
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@TEX
|56
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIA, TOR
|57
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|@ARI
|58
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@PIT
|59
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@OAK
|60
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@ARI, ATL
|61
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@MIA, @PIT
|62
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|CHC
|63
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|TB, @CHC
|64
|Daulton Jefferies
|SF
|@BOS
|65
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|TB
|66
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@PIT
|67
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@LAD
|68
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@OAK
|69
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|ATL
|70
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@TEX
|71
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|LAD, SD
|72
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@MIA
|73
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|SD
|74
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@MIA
|75
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@CHC