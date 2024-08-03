Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Dog Days Are Upon Us

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Welcome to the dog days of August. This is the time of the season when elevated temperatures and mounting innings tend to wear on some pitchers. As shown in a recent Z Files, temperatures and scoring are up. It's time to be extra careful when setting your weekly pitchers. Ratio categories are still in play; it's a mistake to assume you can't move up or down in ERA and WHIP.
As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.
Please check back late Sunday night/early Monday morning, at which time changes to the current plans will be addressed.
Week of August 5 - 11
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|PHI, PIT
|Pitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|MIL, @COL
|3
|Michael King
|SD
|@PIT, @MIA
|Showing no signs of being affected by a full-season workload
|4
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@TOR, @TB
|5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|DET, NYM
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SEA
|7
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@WAS
|Still hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning
|8
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|LAA, TEX
|Sharper skills fending off regression
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@WAS, DET
|10
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@PIT
Welcome to the dog days of August. This is the time of the season when elevated temperatures and mounting innings tend to wear on some pitchers. As shown in a recent Z Files, temperatures and scoring are up. It's time to be extra careful when setting your weekly pitchers. Ratio categories are still in play; it's a mistake to assume you can't move up or down in ERA and WHIP.
As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.
Please check back late Sunday night/early Monday morning, at which time changes to the current plans will be addressed.
Week of August 5 - 11
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|PHI, PIT
|Pitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|MIL, @COL
|3
|Michael King
|SD
|@PIT, @MIA
|Showing no signs of being affected by a full-season workload
|4
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@TOR, @TB
|5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|DET, NYM
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SEA
|7
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@WAS
|Still hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning
|8
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|LAA, TEX
|Sharper skills fending off regression
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@WAS, DET
|10
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@PIT
|11
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@TB
|12
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CLE, PHI
|11 walks over his last 20.2 innings
|13
|George Kirby
|SEA
|DET
|14
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|ARI, @MIN
|15
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@STL, @SEA
|Quietly pitching well
|16
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@MIA
|17
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|Nice pair to get out of his rut
|18
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CHC
|19
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@WAS, DET
|20 strikeouts over his last 11 innings
|0%
|0%
|20
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|21
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|PIT
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ARI
|23
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|TB
|24
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CHC
|25
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@CWS
|26
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@LAD, @ARI
|27
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TEX
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYM
|29
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@WAS
|30
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|DET
|31
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@TB
|32
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@LAD
|33
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|BOS
|34
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@ATL
|35
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|BOS
|Still keeping the ball in the yard
|36
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@COL
|37
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX
|38
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|1%
|0%
|39
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@STL, BAL
|0%
|0%
|40
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIA
|41
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYM
|42
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|CHC
|43
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@CLE
|44
|JP Sears
|OAK
|CWS, @TOR
|26%
|45
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@STL
|46
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|CIN
|47
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@SEA
|48
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|TB
|49
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ARI
|50
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|OAK
|51
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|DET
|52
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|CLE
|Tough pair to get back on track
|2%
|0%
|53
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|CIN
|Worth tracking down the stretch
|0%
|0%
|54
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@LAD, @ARI
|55
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@WAS
|56
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@LAD
|57
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@ATL, CIN
|3.23 xFIP says trust his 3.59 ERA (but I can't)
|58
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TEX
|59
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@SEA, @SF
|0%
|0%
|60
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|HOU
|61
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|HOU, @NYY
|Not the ideal welcoming committee
|0%
|0%
|62
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@PIT
|63
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|HOU
|64
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BAL
|65
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|CLE
|66
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|LAA
|67
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|STL
|68
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CLE, PHI
|14%
|69
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@COL
|70
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|ARI
|71
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|BAL, OAK
|72
|River Ryan
|LAD
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|73
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BAL
|74
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@STL
|75
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX, @BOS
|76
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIN
|77
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN
|78
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|MIL
|79
|David Festa
|MIN
|@CHC, CLE
|Solid 21 strikeouts in 19 innings with only 4 walks, but has allowed 6 home runs
|0%
|0%
|80
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@NYY
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|82
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@CWS
|83
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|TB
|84
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|CIN, SD
|85
|Brady Singer
|KC
|BOS
|86
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|@TEX
|87
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|CIN
|88
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@SF
|7%
|0%
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SF
|91
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@TOR
|92
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|SF, LAA
|93
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIL
|94
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@COL, @SEA
|95
|Kyle Tyler
|MIA
|CIN
|0%
|0%
|96
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|HOU
|97
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@WAS
|12%
|98
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|CWS
|0%
|0%
|99
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@KC
|100
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@MIN
|101
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|LAA
|0%
|0%
|102
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@TOR
|103
|Martin Perez
|SD
|@MIA
|10%
|104
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|PHI
|6%
|0%
|105
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|SD
|106
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|CWS
|35%
|107
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|OAK
|3%
|0%
|108
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|@NYY
|109
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@SEA
|6%
|0%
|110
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|111
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|LAA
|3%
|0%
|112
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|@MIN
|113
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@OAK
|8%
|114
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@NYY
|0%
|0%
|115
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@TOR
|116
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@COL
|0%
|0%
|117
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|SF
|118
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@KC
|22%
|119
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@OAK
|120
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|NYM, @KC
|3%
|0%
|121
|Zack Littell
|TB
|BAL
|24%
|122
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@BOS
|123
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@OAK
|124
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|125
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|SD, @LAD
|50%
|126
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@KC
|3%
|0%
|127
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|PHI
|26%
|128
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TOR
|BAL
|28%
|129
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|STL
|0%
|0%
|130
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|@ATL
|131
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|@NYY
|38%
|132
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|CIN, SD
|0%
|0%
|133
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|NYM, ATL
|0%
|0%
|134
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|PHI
|1%
|0%
|135
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@BOS
|136
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|MIN
|46%
|137
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|PHI
|0%
|0%
|138
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@TOR
|139
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|NYM
|0%
|0%
|140
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@KC, HOU
|2%
|0%
|141
|Tyler Phillips
|PHI
|@LAD
|142
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|SF, LAA
|0%
|0%
|143
|Bryan Sammons
|DET
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|144
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|145
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|NYM
|8%
|146
|Davis Daniel
|LAA
|@NYY, @WAS
|1%
|0%
|147
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|148
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|149
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|SD
|1%
|0%
|150
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@MIL
|151
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|@COL
|19%
|152
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|CHC
|3%
|0%
|153
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|SD
|0%
|0%
|154
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|HOU
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@TOR, @TB
|2
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|DET, NYM
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@SEA
|4
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|LAA, TEX
|Sharper skills fending off regression
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@TB
|6
|George Kirby
|SEA
|DET
|7
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|ARI, @MIN
|8
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CHC
|9
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|10
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CHC
|11
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TEX
|12
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|NYM
|13
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|DET
|14
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|@TB
|15
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|BOS
|16
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|BOS
|Still keeping the ball in the yard
|17
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX
|18
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|@STL, BAL
|19
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|NYM
|20
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|CHC
|21
|JP Sears
|OAK
|CWS, @TOR
|22
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@STL
|23
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|OAK
|24
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|CLE
|Tough pair to get back on track
|25
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@WAS
|26
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|TEX
|27
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@SEA, @SF
|28
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|HOU
|29
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|HOU, @NYY
|Not the ideal welcoming committee
|30
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|HOU
|31
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BAL
|32
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|CLE
|33
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|LAA
|34
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|STL
|35
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|ARI
|36
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|BAL, OAK
|37
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BAL
|38
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@STL
|39
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX, @BOS
|40
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@MIN
|41
|David Festa
|MIN
|@CHC, CLE
|Solid 21 strikeouts in 19 innings with only 4 walks, but has allowed 6 home runs
|42
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@NYY
|43
|Brady Singer
|KC
|BOS
|44
|Yusei Kikuchi
|HOU
|@TEX
|45
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@SF
|46
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@TOR
|47
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|HOU
|48
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@WAS
|49
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|CWS
|50
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@KC
|51
|AL Reliever
|52
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@MIN
|53
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|LAA
|54
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@TOR
|55
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|CWS
|56
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|OAK
|57
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|@NYY
|58
|Keider Montero
|DET
|@SEA
|59
|Alex Cobb
|CLE
|@MIN
|60
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@OAK
|61
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@NYY
|62
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@TOR
|63
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@KC
|64
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@OAK
|65
|Zack Littell
|TB
|BAL
|66
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@BOS
|67
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@OAK
|68
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TOR
|BAL
|69
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|STL
|70
|Carson Fulmer
|LAA
|@NYY
|71
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@BOS
|72
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@TOR
|73
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@KC, HOU
|74
|Bryan Sammons
|DET
|@SF
|75
|Davis Daniel
|LAA
|@NYY, @WAS
|76
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|ARI
|77
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|CHC
|78
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|HOU
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|PHI, PIT
|Pitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step
|2
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|MIL, @COL
|3
|Michael King
|SD
|@PIT, @MIA
|Showing no signs of being affected by a full season workload
|4
|Blake Snell
|SF
|@WAS
|Still hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning
|5
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@WAS, DET
|6
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@PIT
|7
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CLE, PHI
|11 walks over his last 20.2 innings
|8
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@STL, @SEA
|Quietly pitching well
|9
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@MIA
|10
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|Nice pair to get out of his rut
|11
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@WAS, DET
|20 strikeouts over his last 11 innings
|12
|Jack Flaherty
|LAD
|PIT
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@ARI
|14
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|TB
|15
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@CWS
|16
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@LAD, @ARI
|17
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@WAS
|18
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@LAD
|19
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@ATL
|20
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@COL
|21
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@MIA, @MIL
|22
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIA
|23
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@CLE
|24
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|CIN
|25
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@SEA
|26
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|TB
|27
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@ARI
|28
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|DET
|29
|Valente Bellozo
|MIA
|CIN
|Worth tracking down the stretch
|30
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@LAD, @ARI
|31
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@LAD
|32
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@ATL, CIN
|3.23 xFIP says trust his 3.59 ERA (but I can't)
|33
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@PIT
|34
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|@CLE, PHI
|35
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@COL
|36
|River Ryan
|LAD
|PIT
|37
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIN
|38
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|MIL
|39
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@CWS
|40
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|TB
|41
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|CIN, SD
|42
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|CIN
|43
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|SF
|44
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|SF, LAA
|45
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIL
|46
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@COL, @SEA
|47
|Kyle Tyler
|MIA
|CIN
|48
|NL Reliever
|49
|Martin Perez
|SD
|@MIA
|50
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|PHI
|51
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|SD
|52
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@MIA
|53
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|LAA
|54
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@COL
|55
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|SF
|56
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|NYM, @KC
|57
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|MIN
|58
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|SD, @LAD
|59
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@KC
|60
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|PHI
|61
|Frankie Montas
|MIL
|@ATL
|62
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|CIN, SD
|63
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|NYM, ATL
|64
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|PHI
|65
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|MIN
|66
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|PHI
|67
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|NYM
|68
|Tyler Phillips
|PHI
|@LAD
|69
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|SF, LAA
|70
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|ATL
|71
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|NYM
|72
|Tanner Gordon
|COL
|ATL
|73
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|SD
|74
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@MIL
|75
|Paul Blackburn
|NYM
|@COL
|76
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|SD