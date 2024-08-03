Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Dog Days Are Upon Us

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Dog Days Are Upon Us

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 3, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Welcome to the dog days of August. This is the time of the season when elevated temperatures and mounting innings tend to wear on some pitchers. As shown in a recent Z Files, temperatures and scoring are up. It's time to be extra careful when setting your weekly pitchers. Ratio categories are still in play; it's a mistake to assume you can't move up or down in ERA and WHIP.

As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.

Please check back late Sunday night/early Monday morning, at which time changes to the current plans will be addressed.

Week of August 5 - 11

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowLADPHI, PITPitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step  
2Chris SaleATLMIL, @COL   
3Michael KingSD@PIT, @MIAShowing no signs of being affected by a full-season workload  
4Grayson RodriguezBAL@TOR, @TB   
5Luis CastilloSEADET, NYM   
6Tarik SkubalDET@SEA   
7Blake SnellSF@WASStill hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning  
8Luis GilNYYLAA, TEXSharper skills fending off regression  
9Logan WebbSF@WAS, DET   
10Dylan CeaseSD@PIT

Welcome to the dog days of August. This is the time of the season when elevated temperatures and mounting innings tend to wear on some pitchers. As shown in a recent Z Files, temperatures and scoring are up. It's time to be extra careful when setting your weekly pitchers. Ratio categories are still in play; it's a mistake to assume you can't move up or down in ERA and WHIP.

As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.

Please check back late Sunday night/early Monday morning, at which time changes to the current plans will be addressed.

Week of August 5 - 11

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowLADPHI, PITPitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step  
2Chris SaleATLMIL, @COL   
3Michael KingSD@PIT, @MIAShowing no signs of being affected by a full-season workload  
4Grayson RodriguezBAL@TOR, @TB   
5Luis CastilloSEADET, NYM   
6Tarik SkubalDET@SEA   
7Blake SnellSF@WASStill hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning  
8Luis GilNYYLAA, TEXSharper skills fending off regression  
9Logan WebbSF@WAS, DET   
10Dylan CeaseSD@PIT   
11Corbin BurnesBAL@TB   
12Zac GallenARI@CLE, PHI11 walks over his last 20.2 innings  
13George KirbySEADET   
14Tanner BibeeCLEARI, @MIN   
15Sean ManaeaNYM@STL, @SEAQuietly pitching well  
16Hunter GreeneCIN@MIA   
17Nick LodoloCIN@MIA, @MILNice pair to get out of his rut  
18Joe RyanMIN@CHC   
19Hayden BirdsongSF@WAS, DET20 strikeouts over his last 11 innings0%0%
20Bailey OberMINCLE   
21Jack FlahertyLADPIT   
22Zack WheelerPHI@ARI   
23Sonny GraySTLTB   
24Pablo LopezMIN@CHC   
25Justin SteeleCHC@CWS   
26Aaron NolaPHI@LAD, @ARI   
27Gerrit ColeNYYTEX   
28Logan GilbertSEANYM   
29Kyle HarrisonSF@WAS   
30Bryan WooSEADET   
31Zach EflinBAL@TB   
32Paul SkenesPIT@LAD   
33Cole RagansKCBOS   
34Freddy PeraltaMIL@ATL   
35Seth LugoKCBOSStill keeping the ball in the yard  
36Max FriedATL@COL   
37Framber ValdezHOU@TEX   
38Nick MartinezCIN@MIA, @MIL 1%0%
39Jeffrey SpringsTB@STL, BAL 0%0%
40Andrew AbbottCIN@MIA   
41Bryce MillerSEANYM   
42Garrett CrochetCWSCHC   
43Brandon PfaadtARI@CLE   
44JP SearsOAKCWS, @TOR 26% 
45Taj BradleyTB@STL   
46Aaron CivaleMILCIN   
47Jose QuintanaNYM@SEA   
48Erick FeddeSTLTB   
49Ranger SuarezPHI@ARI   
50Jose BerriosTOROAK   
51Robbie RaySFDET   
52Louie VarlandMINCLETough pair to get back on track2%0%
53Valente BellozoMIACINWorth tracking down the stretch0%0%
54Cristopher SanchezPHI@LAD, @ARI   
55Jose SorianoLAA@WAS   
56Mitch KellerPIT@LAD   
57Colin ReaMIL@ATL, CIN3.23 xFIP says trust his 3.59 ERA (but I can't)  
58Carlos RodonNYYTEX   
59Alex FaedoDET@SEA, @SF 0%0%
60Tanner HouckBOSHOU   
61Tyler MahleTEXHOU, @NYYNot the ideal welcoming committee0%0%
62Matt WaldronSD@PIT   
63Nick PivettaBOSHOU   
64Kevin GausmanTORBAL   
65Simeon Woods RichardsonMINCLE   
66Nestor CortesNYYLAA   
67Michael WachaKCSTL   
68Eduardo RodriguezARI@CLE, PHI 14% 
69Reynaldo LopezATL@COL   
70Ben LivelyCLEARI   
71Chris BassittTORBAL, OAK   
72River RyanLADPIT 0%0%
73Ryan PepiotTBBAL   
74Shane BazTB@STL   
75Hunter BrownHOU@TEX, @BOS   
76Shota ImanagaCHCMIN   
77Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN   
78Spencer SchwellenbachATLMIL   
79David FestaMIN@CHC, CLESolid 21 strikeouts in 19 innings with only 4 walks, but has allowed 6 home runs0%0%
80Nathan EovaldiTEX@NYY   
81Mix 12 Reliever     
82Jameson TaillonCHC@CWS   
83Kyle GibsonSTLTB   
84Max MeyerMIACIN, SD   
85Brady SingerKCBOS   
86Yusei KikuchiHOU@TEX   
87Tobias MyersMILCIN   
88Kenta MaedaDET@SF 7%0%
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Jake IrvinWASSF   
91Dean KremerBAL@TOR   
92MacKenzie GoreWASSF, LAA   
93Charlie MortonATLMIL   
94Luis SeverinoNYM@COL, @SEA   
95Kyle TylerMIACIN 0%0%
96Andrew HeaneyTEXHOU   
97Griffin CanningLAA@WAS 12% 
98Ross StriplingOAKCWS 0%0%
99Kutter CrawfordBOS@KC   
100Joey CantilloCLE@MIN   
101Marcus StromanNYYLAA 0%0%
102Trevor RogersBAL@TOR   
103Martin PerezSD@MIA 10% 
104Clayton KershawLADPHI 6%0%
105Edward CabreraMIASD   
106Joey EstesOAKCWS 35% 
107Yariel RodriguezTOROAK 3%0%
108Cody BradfordTEX@NYY   
109Keider MonteroDET@SEA 6%0%
110Randy VasquezSD@MIA 0%0%
111Mitchell ParkerWASLAA 3%0%
112Alex CobbCLE@MIN   
113Touki ToussaintCWS@OAK 8% 
114Tyler AndersonLAA@NYY 0%0%
115Mitch SpenceOAK@TOR   
116David PetersonNYM@COL 0%0%
117DJ HerzWASSF   
118Brayan BelloBOS@KC 22% 
119Jonathan CannonCWS@OAK   
120Andre PallanteSTLNYM, @KC 3%0%
121Zack LittellTBBAL 24% 
122Ronel BlancoHOU@BOS   
123Davis MartinCWS@OAK   
124Javier AssadCHCMIN 0%0%
125Bailey FalterPITSD, @LAD 50% 
126Miles MikolasSTL@KC 3%0%
127Ryne NelsonARIPHI 26% 
128Ryan YarbroughTORBAL 28% 
129Michael LorenzenKCSTL 0%0%
130Frankie MontasMIL@ATL   
131Carson FulmerLAA@NYY 38% 
132Roddery MunozMIACIN, SD 0%0%
133Kyle FreelandCOLNYM, ATL 0%0%
134Jordan MontgomeryARIPHI 1%0%
135Spencer ArrighettiHOU@BOS   
136Kyle HendricksCHCMIN 46% 
137Gavin StoneLADPHI 0%0%
138Osvaldo BidoOAK@TOR   
139Ryan FeltnerCOLNYM 0%0%
140James PaxtonBOS@KC, HOU 2%0%
141Tyler PhillipsPHI@LAD   
142Patrick CorbinWASSF, LAA 0%0%
143Bryan SammonsDET@SF 0%0%
144Cal QuantrillCOLATL 0%0%
145Austin GomberCOLNYM 8% 
146Davis DanielLAA@NYY, @WAS 1%0%
147Tanner GordonCOLATL 0%0%
148Carlos CarrascoCLEARI 0%0%
149Luis OrtizPITSD 1%0%
150Carson SpiersCIN@MIL   
151Paul BlackburnNYM@COL 19% 
152Chris FlexenCWSCHC 3%0%
153Marco GonzalesPITSD 0%0%
154Jose UrenaTEXHOU 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Grayson RodriguezBAL@TOR, @TB 
2Luis CastilloSEADET, NYM 
3Tarik SkubalDET@SEA 
4Luis GilNYYLAA, TEXSharper skills fending off regression
5Corbin BurnesBAL@TB 
6George KirbySEADET 
7Tanner BibeeCLEARI, @MIN 
8Joe RyanMIN@CHC 
9Bailey OberMINCLE 
10Pablo LopezMIN@CHC 
11Gerrit ColeNYYTEX 
12Logan GilbertSEANYM 
13Bryan WooSEADET 
14Zach EflinBAL@TB 
15Cole RagansKCBOS 
16Seth LugoKCBOSStill keeping the ball in the yard
17Framber ValdezHOU@TEX 
18Jeffrey SpringsTB@STL, BAL 
19Bryce MillerSEANYM 
20Garrett CrochetCWSCHC 
21JP SearsOAKCWS, @TOR 
22Taj BradleyTB@STL 
23Jose BerriosTOROAK 
24Louie VarlandMINCLETough pair to get back on track
25Jose SorianoLAA@WAS 
26Carlos RodonNYYTEX 
27Alex FaedoDET@SEA, @SF 
28Tanner HouckBOSHOU 
29Tyler MahleTEXHOU, @NYYNot the ideal welcoming committee
30Nick PivettaBOSHOU 
31Kevin GausmanTORBAL 
32Simeon Woods RichardsonMINCLE 
33Nestor CortesNYYLAA 
34Michael WachaKCSTL 
35Ben LivelyCLEARI 
36Chris BassittTORBAL, OAK 
37Ryan PepiotTBBAL 
38Shane BazTB@STL 
39Hunter BrownHOU@TEX, @BOS 
40Gavin WilliamsCLE@MIN 
41David FestaMIN@CHC, CLESolid 21 strikeouts in 19 innings with only 4 walks, but has allowed 6 home runs
42Nathan EovaldiTEX@NYY 
43Brady SingerKCBOS 
44Yusei KikuchiHOU@TEX 
45Kenta MaedaDET@SF 
46Dean KremerBAL@TOR 
47Andrew HeaneyTEXHOU 
48Griffin CanningLAA@WAS 
49Ross StriplingOAKCWS 
50Kutter CrawfordBOS@KC 
51AL Reliever   
52Joey CantilloCLE@MIN 
53Marcus StromanNYYLAA 
54Trevor RogersBAL@TOR 
55Joey EstesOAKCWS 
56Yariel RodriguezTOROAK 
57Cody BradfordTEX@NYY 
58Keider MonteroDET@SEA 
59Alex CobbCLE@MIN 
60Touki ToussaintCWS@OAK 
61Tyler AndersonLAA@NYY 
62Mitch SpenceOAK@TOR 
63Brayan BelloBOS@KC 
64Jonathan CannonCWS@OAK 
65Zack LittellTBBAL 
66Ronel BlancoHOU@BOS 
67Davis MartinCWS@OAK 
68Ryan YarbroughTORBAL 
69Michael LorenzenKCSTL 
70Carson FulmerLAA@NYY 
71Spencer ArrighettiHOU@BOS 
72Osvaldo BidoOAK@TOR 
73James PaxtonBOS@KC, HOU 
74Bryan SammonsDET@SF 
75Davis DanielLAA@NYY, @WAS 
76Carlos CarrascoCLEARI 
77Chris FlexenCWSCHC 
78Jose UrenaTEXHOU 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowLADPHI, PITPitched on four days rest just once; gets five days for this two-step
2Chris SaleATLMIL, @COL 
3Michael KingSD@PIT, @MIAShowing no signs of being affected by a full season workload
4Blake SnellSF@WASStill hasn't allowed a hit while pitching in the ninth inning
5Logan WebbSF@WAS, DET 
6Dylan CeaseSD@PIT 
7Zac GallenARI@CLE, PHI11 walks over his last 20.2 innings
8Sean ManaeaNYM@STL, @SEAQuietly pitching well
9Hunter GreeneCIN@MIA 
10Nick LodoloCIN@MIA, @MILNice pair to get out of his rut
11Hayden BirdsongSF@WAS, DET20 strikeouts over his last 11 innings
12Jack FlahertyLADPIT 
13Zack WheelerPHI@ARI 
14Sonny GraySTLTB 
15Justin SteeleCHC@CWS 
16Aaron NolaPHI@LAD, @ARI 
17Kyle HarrisonSF@WAS 
18Paul SkenesPIT@LAD 
19Freddy PeraltaMIL@ATL 
20Max FriedATL@COL 
21Nick MartinezCIN@MIA, @MIL 
22Andrew AbbottCIN@MIA 
23Brandon PfaadtARI@CLE 
24Aaron CivaleMILCIN 
25Jose QuintanaNYM@SEA 
26Erick FeddeSTLTB 
27Ranger SuarezPHI@ARI 
28Robbie RaySFDET 
29Valente BellozoMIACINWorth tracking down the stretch
30Cristopher SanchezPHI@LAD, @ARI 
31Mitch KellerPIT@LAD 
32Colin ReaMIL@ATL, CIN3.23 xFIP says trust his 3.59 ERA (but I can't)
33Matt WaldronSD@PIT 
34Eduardo RodriguezARI@CLE, PHI 
35Reynaldo LopezATL@COL 
36River RyanLADPIT 
37Shota ImanagaCHCMIN 
38Spencer SchwellenbachATLMIL 
39Jameson TaillonCHC@CWS 
40Kyle GibsonSTLTB 
41Max MeyerMIACIN, SD 
42Tobias MyersMILCIN 
43Jake IrvinWASSF 
44MacKenzie GoreWASSF, LAA 
45Charlie MortonATLMIL 
46Luis SeverinoNYM@COL, @SEA 
47Kyle TylerMIACIN 
48NL Reliever   
49Martin PerezSD@MIA 
50Clayton KershawLADPHI 
51Edward CabreraMIASD 
52Randy VasquezSD@MIA 
53Mitchell ParkerWASLAA 
54David PetersonNYM@COL 
55DJ HerzWASSF 
56Andre PallanteSTLNYM, @KC 
57Javier AssadCHCMIN 
58Bailey FalterPITSD, @LAD 
59Miles MikolasSTL@KC 
60Ryne NelsonARIPHI 
61Frankie MontasMIL@ATL 
62Roddery MunozMIACIN, SD 
63Kyle FreelandCOLNYM, ATL 
64Jordan MontgomeryARIPHI 
65Kyle HendricksCHCMIN 
66Gavin StoneLADPHI 
67Ryan FeltnerCOLNYM 
68Tyler PhillipsPHI@LAD 
69Patrick CorbinWASSF, LAA 
70Cal QuantrillCOLATL 
71Austin GomberCOLNYM 
72Tanner GordonCOLATL 
73Luis OrtizPITSD 
74Carson SpiersCIN@MIL 
75Paul BlackburnNYM@COL 
76Marco GonzalesPITSD 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Capital Gains
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Capital Gains
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 3
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 3
MLB Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets
MLB Best Bets Today: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Mets
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 3
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, August 3