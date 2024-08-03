Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Dog Days Are Upon Us

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Welcome to the dog days of August. This is the time of the season when elevated temperatures and mounting innings tend to wear on some pitchers. As shown in a recent Z Files, temperatures and scoring are up. It's time to be extra careful when setting your weekly pitchers. Ratio categories are still in play; it's a mistake to assume you can't move up or down in ERA and WHIP.

As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'll be happy to handle rankings queries below.

Please check back late Sunday night/early Monday morning, at which time changes to the current plans will be addressed.

Week of August 5 - 11

Mixed League