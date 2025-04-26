Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Tigers on the Loose

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Tigers on the Loose

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 26, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Detroit Tigers entered the weekend with the best record in the American League. Even though they're on an AL West swing this week, they're slated to face some lesser pitching while avoiding Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown in Houston and... well... the Angels don't have anyone worth missing.

10 teams are on seven games, with the Reds and Rangers home all week. The Twins and Athletics join the Tigers as road warriors for their septet.

The Padres and Mariners are the only ones with a quintet.

Please visit again on Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of April 28 - May 4

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633061021021031009990939293
2ATL6063310611496105106105979898
3BAL6336012785759810289959394
4BOS606331071139510010098959595
5CHC62406103948810098104939292
6CHW6156013311796100

The Detroit Tigers entered the weekend with the best record in the American League. Even though they're on an AL West swing this week, they're slated to face some lesser pitching while avoiding Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown in Houston and... well... the Angels don't have anyone worth missing.

10 teams are on seven games, with the Reds and Rangers home all week. The Twins and Athletics join the Tigers as road warriors for their septet.

The Padres and Mariners are the only ones with a quintet.

Please visit again on Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of April 28 - May 4

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633061021021031009990939293
2ATL6063310611496105106105979898
3BAL6336012785759810289959394
4BOS606331071139510010098959595
5CHC62406103948810098104939292
6CHW61560133117961009788989596
7CIN73470130126123100103110120121121
8CLE707431121111129896114115114114
9COL7253490981149997111112112112
10DET71607117108117103102119117115115
11HOU606331231149110110498969797
12KC606061129092989885928989
13LAA6154211610799939692939393
14LAD6063310911611110310198979797
15MIA624331061109310210398959696
16MIL61533122111114103104100999898
17MIN716071041061039797106110110110
18NYM7163493951279799104111113113
19NYY615331189299100101109979595
20ATH7160710597110103102113114113113
21PHI6246010811111710110395979898
22PIT6246096831009610190939393
23SD523239687821019880757374
24SF61542828382104107106949696
25SEA523231051038610610480787777
26STL7253410911111210197110115113114
27TB624331069872969789919191
28TEX73470112101979794112115112113
29TOR6246011611887959889949595
30WSH7251611811810710296109115112113

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Peterson L@Senga R@Holmes R@Luzardo L@Nola R@Suarez L
ATH@Corbin L@deGrom R@Eovaldi R@Mahle R@Gillispie R@Meyer R@Cabrera R
ATL@Gordon R@Marquez R@Dollander R Yamamoto RSasaki RGlasnow R
BALWarren RRodon LCarrasco R Wacha RBubic LRagans L
BOS @Francis R@Berrios R@Schultz RRyan ROber RPaddack R
CHC @Heaney L@Mlodzinski R@Skenes R@Priester R@Quintana L@Peralta R
CHW Peralta RMyers RPatrick RValdez LBrown RMcCullers Jr. R
CINPallante RMikolas RMatz LLiberatore LSoroka RParker LWilliams R
CLEOber RPaddack RLopez RWoods Richardson R@Gausman R@Bassitt R@Francis R
COLSmith-Shawver RElder RSale L@Verlander R@Ray L@Hicks R@Webb R
DET@Blanco R@Gusto R@Wesneski R@Hendricks R@Kikuchi L@Soriano R@Kochanowicz R
HOUFlaherty ROlson RJobe R @Cannon R@Martin R@Wilson R
KC @Bradley R@Rasmussen R@Baz R@Morton R@Kremer R@Sugano R
LAA @Hancock R@Woo RMize RSkubal LFlaherty ROlson R
LADCabrera RAlcantara RQuantrill R @Holmes R@Schwellenbach R@Smith-Shawver R
MIA@May R@Gonsolin R@Casparius R Bido RSears LHarris L
MIL @Wilson R@Smith R@Burke RBrown RTaillon RImanaga L
MIN@Williams R@Bibee R@Ortiz R@Lively R@Buehler R@Bello R@Crochet L
NYM@Williams RRodriguez LBurnes RGallen R@Gray R@Fedde R@Pallante R
NYY@Sugano R@Povich L@Gibson R Pepiot RLittell RBradley R
PHI Gore LIrvin RLord RKelly RPfaadt RRodriguez L
PIT Imanaga LBoyd LRea RCease RVasquez RPivetta R
SD Webb RRoupp R @Keller R@Falter L@Heaney L
SEA Kochanowicz RAnderson L @Leiter R@Corbin L@deGrom R
SF @Pivetta R@King RFreeland LSenzatela RFeltner RMarquez R
STL@Martinez R@Singer R@Abbott L@Greene RMegill RCanning RPeterson L
TB Ragans LLorenzen RLugo R@Fried L@Schmidt R@Warren R
TEXSears LHarris LSeverino RSprings LGilbert RCastillo RMiller R
TOR Crochet LGiolito RHouck RAllen LWilliams RBibee R
WSHCanning R@Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Walker R@Lodolo L@Martinez R@Singer R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB Barometer: Checking the Hype on Simpson and Kurtz
MLB Barometer: Checking the Hype on Simpson and Kurtz
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One Down, Five to Go
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One Down, Five to Go
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26
Best College Baseball Bets for Saturday, April 26
Best College Baseball Bets for Saturday, April 26