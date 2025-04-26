Weekly Hitter Rankings: Tigers on the Loose

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Detroit Tigers entered the weekend with the best record in the American League. Even though they're on an AL West swing this week, they're slated to face some lesser pitching while avoiding Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown in Houston and... well... the Angels don't have anyone worth missing.

10 teams are on seven games, with the Reds and Rangers home all week. The Twins and Athletics join the Tigers as road warriors for their septet.

The Padres and Mariners are the only ones with a quintet.

Please visit again on Sunday night for the Individual Hitter Rankings.

Week of April 28 - May 4

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index