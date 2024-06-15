Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Sad, Not-So-Fun Ball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Back in 2019, friend and colleague Jeff Erickson coined the term, "Happy Fun Ball." Fast forward five seasons and we're dealing with the opposite. The flight of the ball this season is dampened. Not only are there fewer homers, but more fly balls staying in the yard are finding pockets of leather. Fewer runs are being scored by way of the home run.

Some treat ground-ball rate as a skill. I see it as a trait. More grounders isn't always better. The advantage of ground balls is fewer homers and more double plays. The downside is the BABIP on grounders is higher than that on fly balls.

The disadvantage of fly balls is more homers, but that's being lessened this season. Furthermore, the already-low fly-ball BABIP is even lower.

Striking hitters out is clearly always a good thing. Issuing free passes is always dangerous. This season, with less damage done via the long ball, teams need to string together at bats. Pitchers that don't help their cause via walks stand to benefit.

The takeaway is in today's landscape, less dominant pitchers with excellent control are more trustworthy than recent seasons. Examples are Seth Lugo, Jake Irvin, Tanner Houck, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios and Bailey Falter.

