Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Sad, Not-So-Fun Ball

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 15, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Back in 2019, friend and colleague Jeff Erickson coined the term, "Happy Fun Ball." Fast forward five seasons and we're dealing with the opposite. The flight of the ball this season is dampened. Not only are there fewer homers, but more fly balls staying in the yard are finding pockets of leather. Fewer runs are being scored by way of the home run.

Some treat ground-ball rate as a skill. I see it as a trait. More grounders isn't always better. The advantage of ground balls is fewer homers and more double plays. The downside is the BABIP on grounders is higher than that on fly balls.

The disadvantage of fly balls is more homers, but that's being lessened this season. Furthermore, the already-low fly-ball BABIP is even lower. 

Striking hitters out is clearly always a good thing. Issuing free passes is always dangerous. This season, with less damage done via the long ball, teams need to string together at bats. Pitchers that don't help their cause via walks stand to benefit.

The takeaway is in today's landscape, less dominant pitchers with excellent control are more trustworthy than recent seasons. Examples are Seth Lugo, Jake Irvin, Tanner Houck, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios and Bailey Falter

On Thursday, June 20, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Francisco Giants and lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue is considered to be the oldest pro park in the USA. It was

On Thursday, June 20, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Francisco Giants and lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue is considered to be the oldest pro park in the USA. It was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro leagues. The dimensions are vague, but it appears the park with play in a neutral manner.

As always, these rankings are preliminary, based on the current information on the Probable Pitchers page. Please send rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings queries below. The standard refresh will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Week of June 17 - June 23

Mixed

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Sonny GraySTL@MIA, SFSporting a 33.0% K% and 25.7% K-BB%, both career highs.  
2Paul SkenesPITCIN, TBExtra rest spared him from Coors Field and gave him this two-step.  
3Pablo LopezMINTB, @OAK3.45 xFIP says be patient. Great pair to get back on track.  
4Tyler GlasnowLADLAA   
5Zack WheelerPHIARI   
6Bryan WooSEA@CLE, @MIATentative, experiencing forearm issues  
7Nick PivettaBOS@TOR, @CIN   
8Cole RagansKC@OAK   
9Max FriedATLDET   
10Yoshinobu YamamotoLADLAA   
11Tanner HouckBOS@TOR   
12Tarik SkubalDET@ATL   
13Joe RyanMINTB   
14Dylan CeaseSDMIL   
15Corbin BurnesBAL@HOU   
16Seth LugoKC@OAKPerfect example of benfiting from the landscape  
17Garrett CrochetCWSHOU   
18Michael KingSD@PHI, MIL   
19Luis GilNYYBALDominance continues to mitigate wildness  
20Jack FlahertyDETCWS   
21Reynaldo LopezATLDET   
22Luis CastilloSEA@CLE   
23Chris SaleATL@NYY   
24Nick LodoloCIN@PIT   
25Logan WebbSF@CHC   
26George KirbySEA@MIA   
27Ronel BlancoHOU@CWS, BAL   
28Framber ValdezHOU@CWS   
29Tanner BibeeCLESEA   
30Logan GilbertSEA@MIA   
31Ranger SuarezPHISD   
32Bryce MillerSEA@CLE   
33Jon GrayTEXNYM, KC   
34Bailey OberMIN@OAK   
35Jesus LuzardoMIASEAUgly 7.88 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over last 3 GS with just 10 K in 16 IP  
36Hunter GreeneCIN@PIT   
37Freddy PeraltaMIL@LAA   
38Ryan PepiotTB@PIT   
39Zac GallenARI@PHI   
40Kutter CrawfordBOS@CIN   
41Braxton GarrettMIASTL, SEA   
42Drew ThorpeCWS@DET 0%7%
43Gerrit ColeNYYBALWelcome back  
44Mitch KellerPITCIN   
45Zach EflinTB@PIT   
46Nathan EovaldiTEXKC   
47Triston McKenzieCLESEA, TOR   
48Justin SteeleCHCSF   
49Kevin GausmanTORBOS   
50Jose BerriosTOR@CLE   
51Aaron NolaPHISD   
52Yusei KikuchiTORBOS, @CLE   
53Nestor CortesNYYBAL, ATL   
54Carlos RodonNYYATL   
55Jordan HicksSF@CHC, @STL   
56Hunter BrownHOU@CWS1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP with 23 K over last 19 IP  
57Jake IrvinWASARI, @COL   
58Grayson RodriguezBAL@NYY   
59Jared JonesPITTB   
60Cristopher SanchezPHISD, ARI   
61Javier AssadCHCSF, NYM   
62Kyle HarrisonSF@STL   
63Erick FeddeCWS@DET   
64Marcus StromanNYYATL   
65Ben LivelyCLETOR   
66Brandon PfaadtARI@WAS   
67Miles MikolasSTLSF 25% 
68Andrew AbbottCINBOS   
69Michael LorenzenTEXNYM 47% 
70Aaron CivaleTB@MIN, @PIT   
71Kyle GibsonSTL@MIA 33% 
72Michael WachaKC@TEX 29% 
73Hogan HarrisOAKKC, MIN 0%25%
74Simeon Woods RichardsonMINTB   
75Bobby MillerLAD@COL   
76David PetersonNYM@TEX, @CHC 43% 
77Shota ImanagaCHCNYM   
78Matt WaldronSD@PHI   
79Mix 12 Reliever     
80Justin VerlanderHOUBAL   
81JP SearsOAKMIN   
82Bailey FalterPITCIN 12% 
83Chris PaddackMIN@OAK   
84Alec MarshKC@OAK, @TEX   
85Kenta MaedaDETCWS 10% 
86Taj BradleyTB@MIN   
87Yu DarvishSDMIL   
88Jameson TaillonCHCNYM   
89Chris BassittTORBOS   
90Brady SingerKC@TEX   
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Reese OlsonDET@ATL, CWS   
93Tyler AndersonLAAMIL   
94Jose SorianoLAAMIL   
95Keaton WinnSF@STLLined up to pitch at Rickwood Field7% 
96Lance LynnSTL@MIA   
97Dane DunningTEXKC   
98Sean ManaeaNYM@TEX   
99Mitch SpenceOAKKC 0%32%
100MacKenzie GoreWASARI   
101Luis SeverinoNYM@TEX   
102Cooper CriswellBOS@CIN 24% 
103Charlie MortonATL@NYY   
104Spencer SchwellenbachATLDET 22% 
105Dean KremerBAL@HOU   
106Tylor MegillNYM@CHC   
107Griffin CanningLAAMIL 6% 
108Taijuan WalkerPHIARI 4%47%
109Brayan BelloBOS@TOR   
110Andrew HeaneyTEXNYM 16% 
111Mike ClevingerCWS@DET 0%0%
112Trevor RogersMIASEA 4%28%
113Spencer HowardSF@CHC 0%14%
114Luis OrtizPITTB 0%7%
115Cal QuantrillCOLLAD, WAS 5% 
116Logan AllenCLESEA 0%0%
117Jose QuintanaNYM@CHC 8%16%
118Tobias MyersMIL@LAA, @SD 3% 
119Walker BuehlerLAD@COL   
120Spencer ArrighettiHOUBAL   
121Frankie MontasCINBOS   
122Carlos RodriguezMIL@LAA 0%0%
123Joey EstesOAKMIN 26% 
124Gavin StoneLAD@COL   
125Cole IrvinBAL@NYY   
126Jakob JunisMIL@SD 0%5%
127Cade PovichBAL@HOU 22% 
128Colin ReaMIL@SD 10% 
129Andre PallanteSTLSFLined up to pitch at Rickwood Field0%5%
130Yariel RodriguezTOR@CLE 5%9%
131Mitchell ParkerWAS@COL   
132Chase SilsethLAA@LAD 4%49%
133Zack LittellTB@MIN   
134Luis MedinaOAKKC 2%18%
135Roddery MunozMIASTL 0%0%
136Casey MizeDET@ATL 22% 
137Kyle HendricksCHCSF 0%0%
138Randy VasquezSD@PHI, MIL 1%47%
139Carson SpiersCIN@PIT, BOS 0%2%
140Dakota HudsonCOLWAS 0%0%
141Jordan MontgomeryARI@PHI   
142Albert SuarezBAL@NYY 43% 
143Carlos CarrascoCLETOR 0%2%
144Patrick SandovalLAA@LAD 22% 
145Ryne NelsonARI@WAS 2% 
146James PaxtonLAD@COL   
147Bryse WilsonMIL@SD 7%35%
148Jonathan CannonCWSHOU 0%2%
149Slade CecconiARI@WAS, @PHI 1%26%
150DJ HerzWAS@COL 0%4%
151Chris FlexenCWSHOU 0%2%
152Ryan FeltnerCOLLAD 0%5%
153Kyle FreelandCOLWAS 0%0%
154Austin GomberCOLLAD 7%21%
155Shaun AndersonMIASTL 0%0%
156Hurston WaldrepATL@NYY 0%0%
157Patrick CorbinWASARI 0%4%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Pablo LopezMINTB, @OAK3.45 xFIP says be patient. Great pair to get back on track.
2Bryan WooSEA@CLE, @MIATentative, experiencing forearm issues
3Nick PivettaBOS@TOR, @CIN 
4Cole RagansKC@OAK 
5Tanner HouckBOS@TOR 
6Tarik SkubalDET@ATL 
7Joe RyanMINTB 
8Corbin BurnesBAL@HOU 
9Seth LugoKC@OAKPerfect example of benfiting from the landscape
10Garrett CrochetCWSHOU 
11Luis GilNYYBALDominance continues to mitigate wildness
12Jack FlahertyDETCWS 
13Luis CastilloSEA@CLE 
14George KirbySEA@MIA 
15Ronel BlancoHOU@CWS, BAL 
16Framber ValdezHOU@CWS 
17Tanner BibeeCLESEA 
18Logan GilbertSEA@MIA 
19Bryce MillerSEA@CLE 
20Jon GrayTEXNYM, KC 
21Bailey OberMIN@OAK 
22Ryan PepiotTB@PIT 
23Kutter CrawfordBOS@CIN 
24Drew ThorpeCWS@DET 
25Gerrit ColeNYYBALWelcome back
26Zach EflinTB@PIT 
27Nathan EovaldiTEXKC 
28Triston McKenzieCLESEA, TOR 
29Kevin GausmanTORBOS 
30Jose BerriosTOR@CLE 
31Yusei KikuchiTORBOS, @CLE 
32Nestor CortesNYYBAL, ATL 
33Carlos RodonNYYATL 
34Hunter BrownHOU@CWS1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP with 23 K over last 19 IP
35Grayson RodriguezBAL@NYY 
36Erick FeddeCWS@DET 
37Marcus StromanNYYATL 
38Ben LivelyCLETOR 
39Michael LorenzenTEXNYM 
40Aaron CivaleTB@MIN, @PIT 
41Michael WachaKC@TEX 
42Hogan HarrisOAKKC, MIN 
43Simeon Woods RichardsonMINTB 
44Justin VerlanderHOUBAL 
45JP SearsOAKMIN 
46Chris PaddackMIN@OAK 
47Alec MarshKC@OAK, @TEX 
48Kenta MaedaDETCWS 
49Taj BradleyTB@MIN 
50Chris BassittTORBOS 
51Brady SingerKC@TEX 
52Reese OlsonDET@ATL, CWS 
53Tyler AndersonLAAMIL 
54Jose SorianoLAAMIL 
55Dane DunningTEXKC 
56Mitch SpenceOAKKC 
57AL Reliever   
58Cooper CriswellBOS@CIN 
59Dean KremerBAL@HOU 
60Griffin CanningLAAMIL 
61Brayan BelloBOS@TOR 
62Andrew HeaneyTEXNYM 
63Mike ClevingerCWS@DET 
64Logan AllenCLESEA 
65Spencer ArrighettiHOUBAL 
66Joey EstesOAKMIN 
67Cole IrvinBAL@NYY 
68Cade PovichBAL@HOU 
69Yariel RodriguezTOR@CLE 
70Chase SilsethLAA@LAD 
71Zack LittellTB@MIN 
72Luis MedinaOAKKC 
73Casey MizeDET@ATL 
74Albert SuarezBAL@NYY 
75Carlos CarrascoCLETOR 
76Patrick SandovalLAA@LAD 
77Jonathan CannonCWSHOU 
78Chris FlexenCWSHOU 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Sonny GraySTL@MIA, SFSporting a 33.0% K% and 25.7% K-BB%, both career highs.
2Paul SkenesPITCIN, TBExtra rest spared him from Coors Field and gave him this two-step.
3Tyler GlasnowLADLAA 
4Zack WheelerPHIARI 
5Max FriedATLDET 
6Yoshinobu YamamotoLADLAA 
7Dylan CeaseSDMIL 
8Michael KingSD@PHI, MIL 
9Reynaldo LopezATLDET 
10Chris SaleATL@NYY 
11Nick LodoloCIN@PIT 
12Logan WebbSF@CHC 
13Ranger SuarezPHISD 
14Jesus LuzardoMIASEAUgly 7.88 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over last 3 GS with just 10 K in 16 IP
15Hunter GreeneCIN@PIT 
16Freddy PeraltaMIL@LAA 
17Zac GallenARI@PHI 
18Braxton GarrettMIASTL, SEA 
19Mitch KellerPITCIN 
20Justin SteeleCHCSF 
21Aaron NolaPHISD 
22Jordan HicksSF@CHC, @STL 
23Jake IrvinWASARI, @COL 
24Jared JonesPITTB 
25Cristopher SanchezPHISD, ARI 
26Javier AssadCHCSF, NYM 
27Kyle HarrisonSF@STL 
28Brandon PfaadtARI@WAS 
29Miles MikolasSTLSF 
30Andrew AbbottCINBOS 
31Kyle GibsonSTL@MIA 
32Bobby MillerLAD@COL 
33David PetersonNYM@TEX, @CHC 
34Shota ImanagaCHCNYM 
35Matt WaldronSD@PHI 
36Bailey FalterPITCIN 
37Yu DarvishSDMIL 
38Jameson TaillonCHCNYM 
39Keaton WinnSF@STLLined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
40Lance LynnSTL@MIA 
41Sean ManaeaNYM@TEX 
42MacKenzie GoreWASARI 
43Luis SeverinoNYM@TEX 
44NL Reliever   
45Charlie MortonATL@NYY 
46Spencer SchwellenbachATLDET 
47Tylor MegillNYM@CHC 
48Taijuan WalkerPHIARI 
49Trevor RogersMIASEA 
50Spencer HowardSF@CHC 
51Luis OrtizPITTB 
52Cal QuantrillCOLLAD, WAS 
53Jose QuintanaNYM@CHC 
54Tobias MyersMIL@LAA, @SD 
55Walker BuehlerLAD@COL 
56Frankie MontasCINBOS 
57Carlos RodriguezMIL@LAA 
58Gavin StoneLAD@COL 
59Jakob JunisMIL@SD 
60Colin ReaMIL@SD 
61Andre PallanteSTLSFLined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
62Mitchell ParkerWAS@COL 
63Roddery MunozMIASTL 
64Kyle HendricksCHCSF 
65Randy VasquezSD@PHI, MIL 
66Carson SpiersCIN@PIT, BOS 
67Dakota HudsonCOLWAS 
68Jordan MontgomeryARI@PHI 
69Ryne NelsonARI@WAS 
70James PaxtonLAD@COL 
71Bryse WilsonMIL@SD 
72Slade CecconiARI@WAS, @PHI 
73DJ HerzWAS@COL 
74Ryan FeltnerCOLLAD 
75Kyle FreelandCOLWAS 
76Austin GomberCOLLAD 
77Shaun AndersonMIASTL 
78Hurston WaldrepATL@NYY 
79Patrick CorbinWASARI 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
