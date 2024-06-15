Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Sad, Not-So-Fun Ball

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Back in 2019, friend and colleague Jeff Erickson coined the term, "Happy Fun Ball." Fast forward five seasons and we're dealing with the opposite. The flight of the ball this season is dampened. Not only are there fewer homers, but more fly balls staying in the yard are finding pockets of leather. Fewer runs are being scored by way of the home run.
Some treat ground-ball rate as a skill. I see it as a trait. More grounders isn't always better. The advantage of ground balls is fewer homers and more double plays. The downside is the BABIP on grounders is higher than that on fly balls.
The disadvantage of fly balls is more homers, but that's being lessened this season. Furthermore, the already-low fly-ball BABIP is even lower.
Striking hitters out is clearly always a good thing. Issuing free passes is always dangerous. This season, with less damage done via the long ball, teams need to string together at bats. Pitchers that don't help their cause via walks stand to benefit.
The takeaway is in today's landscape, less dominant pitchers with excellent control are more trustworthy than recent seasons. Examples are Seth Lugo, Jake Irvin, Tanner Houck, Logan Webb, Jose Berrios and Bailey Falter.
On Thursday, June 20, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Francisco Giants and lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue is considered to be the oldest pro park in the USA. It was
On Thursday, June 20, the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Francisco Giants and lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue is considered to be the oldest pro park in the USA. It was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro leagues. The dimensions are vague, but it appears the park with play in a neutral manner.
As always, these rankings are preliminary, based on the current information on the Probable Pitchers page. Please send rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings queries below. The standard refresh will be posted late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Week of June 17 - June 23
Mixed
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@MIA, SF
|Sporting a 33.0% K% and 25.7% K-BB%, both career highs.
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CIN, TB
|Extra rest spared him from Coors Field and gave him this two-step.
|3
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TB, @OAK
|3.45 xFIP says be patient. Great pair to get back on track.
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|LAA
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ARI
|6
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CLE, @MIA
|Tentative, experiencing forearm issues
|7
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR, @CIN
|8
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@OAK
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|DET
|10
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|LAA
|11
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@TOR
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@ATL
|13
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TB
|14
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|MIL
|15
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@HOU
|16
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@OAK
|Perfect example of benfiting from the landscape
|17
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|HOU
|18
|Michael King
|SD
|@PHI, MIL
|19
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|BAL
|Dominance continues to mitigate wildness
|20
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CWS
|21
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|DET
|22
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CLE
|23
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@NYY
|24
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PIT
|25
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@CHC
|26
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@MIA
|27
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@CWS, BAL
|28
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@CWS
|29
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|SEA
|30
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@MIA
|31
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|SD
|32
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@CLE
|33
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|NYM, KC
|34
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@OAK
|35
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SEA
|Ugly 7.88 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over last 3 GS with just 10 K in 16 IP
|36
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@PIT
|37
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@LAA
|38
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@PIT
|39
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@PHI
|40
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@CIN
|41
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|STL, SEA
|42
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|@DET
|0%
|7%
|43
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BAL
|Welcome back
|44
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|45
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@PIT
|46
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|KC
|47
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|SEA, TOR
|48
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SF
|49
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS
|50
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CLE
|51
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SD
|52
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BOS, @CLE
|53
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|BAL, ATL
|54
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|ATL
|55
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@CHC, @STL
|56
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CWS
|1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP with 23 K over last 19 IP
|57
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ARI, @COL
|58
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@NYY
|59
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|TB
|60
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|SD, ARI
|61
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|SF, NYM
|62
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@STL
|63
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@DET
|64
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|ATL
|65
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|TOR
|66
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@WAS
|67
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|SF
|25%
|68
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|BOS
|69
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|NYM
|47%
|70
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@MIN, @PIT
|71
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@MIA
|33%
|72
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@TEX
|29%
|73
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|KC, MIN
|0%
|25%
|74
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|TB
|75
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@COL
|76
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@TEX, @CHC
|43%
|77
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|NYM
|78
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@PHI
|79
|Mix 12 Reliever
|80
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BAL
|81
|JP Sears
|OAK
|MIN
|82
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CIN
|12%
|83
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@OAK
|84
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@OAK, @TEX
|85
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|CWS
|10%
|86
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@MIN
|87
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|MIL
|88
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|NYM
|89
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|BOS
|90
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@TEX
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@ATL, CWS
|93
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|MIL
|94
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|MIL
|95
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@STL
|Lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
|7%
|96
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@MIA
|97
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|KC
|98
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@TEX
|99
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|KC
|0%
|32%
|100
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|ARI
|101
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@TEX
|102
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@CIN
|24%
|103
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYY
|104
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|DET
|22%
|105
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@HOU
|106
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@CHC
|107
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|MIL
|6%
|108
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ARI
|4%
|47%
|109
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|110
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|NYM
|16%
|111
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|112
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SEA
|4%
|28%
|113
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|@CHC
|0%
|14%
|114
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|TB
|0%
|7%
|115
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|LAD, WAS
|5%
|116
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|117
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@CHC
|8%
|16%
|118
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@LAA, @SD
|3%
|119
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@COL
|120
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|BAL
|121
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|BOS
|122
|Carlos Rodriguez
|MIL
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|123
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|MIN
|26%
|124
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@COL
|125
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@NYY
|126
|Jakob Junis
|MIL
|@SD
|0%
|5%
|127
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@HOU
|22%
|128
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@SD
|10%
|129
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|SF
|Lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
|0%
|5%
|130
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@CLE
|5%
|9%
|131
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@COL
|132
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@LAD
|4%
|49%
|133
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@MIN
|134
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|KC
|2%
|18%
|135
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|STL
|0%
|0%
|136
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@ATL
|22%
|137
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|SF
|0%
|0%
|138
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@PHI, MIL
|1%
|47%
|139
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@PIT, BOS
|0%
|2%
|140
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|141
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@PHI
|142
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@NYY
|43%
|143
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|TOR
|0%
|2%
|144
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@LAD
|22%
|145
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@WAS
|2%
|146
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@COL
|147
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|@SD
|7%
|35%
|148
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|HOU
|0%
|2%
|149
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@WAS, @PHI
|1%
|26%
|150
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|@COL
|0%
|4%
|151
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|HOU
|0%
|2%
|152
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|LAD
|0%
|5%
|153
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|154
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|LAD
|7%
|21%
|155
|Shaun Anderson
|MIA
|STL
|0%
|0%
|156
|Hurston Waldrep
|ATL
|@NYY
|0%
|0%
|157
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ARI
|0%
|4%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|TB, @OAK
|3.45 xFIP says be patient. Great pair to get back on track.
|2
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@CLE, @MIA
|Tentative, experiencing forearm issues
|3
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@TOR, @CIN
|4
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@OAK
|5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@TOR
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@ATL
|7
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TB
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@HOU
|9
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@OAK
|Perfect example of benfiting from the landscape
|10
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|HOU
|11
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|BAL
|Dominance continues to mitigate wildness
|12
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CWS
|13
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@CLE
|14
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@MIA
|15
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@CWS, BAL
|16
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@CWS
|17
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|SEA
|18
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@MIA
|19
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@CLE
|20
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|NYM, KC
|21
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@OAK
|22
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@PIT
|23
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@CIN
|24
|Drew Thorpe
|CWS
|@DET
|25
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BAL
|Welcome back
|26
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@PIT
|27
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|KC
|28
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|SEA, TOR
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|BOS
|30
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CLE
|31
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BOS, @CLE
|32
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|BAL, ATL
|33
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|ATL
|34
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@CWS
|1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP with 23 K over last 19 IP
|35
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@NYY
|36
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@DET
|37
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|ATL
|38
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|TOR
|39
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|NYM
|40
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@MIN, @PIT
|41
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@TEX
|42
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|KC, MIN
|43
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|TB
|44
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|BAL
|45
|JP Sears
|OAK
|MIN
|46
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@OAK
|47
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@OAK, @TEX
|48
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|CWS
|49
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@MIN
|50
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|BOS
|51
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@TEX
|52
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@ATL, CWS
|53
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|MIL
|54
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|MIL
|55
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|KC
|56
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|KC
|57
|AL Reliever
|58
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|@CIN
|59
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@HOU
|60
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|MIL
|61
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|62
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|NYM
|63
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@DET
|64
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|SEA
|65
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|BAL
|66
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|MIN
|67
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@NYY
|68
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|@HOU
|69
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@CLE
|70
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@LAD
|71
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@MIN
|72
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|KC
|73
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@ATL
|74
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|@NYY
|75
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|TOR
|76
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@LAD
|77
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|HOU
|78
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|HOU
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@MIA, SF
|Sporting a 33.0% K% and 25.7% K-BB%, both career highs.
|2
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|CIN, TB
|Extra rest spared him from Coors Field and gave him this two-step.
|3
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|LAA
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ARI
|5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|DET
|6
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|LAA
|7
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|MIL
|8
|Michael King
|SD
|@PHI, MIL
|9
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|DET
|10
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@NYY
|11
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PIT
|12
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@CHC
|13
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|SD
|14
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SEA
|Ugly 7.88 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over last 3 GS with just 10 K in 16 IP
|15
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@PIT
|16
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@LAA
|17
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@PHI
|18
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|STL, SEA
|19
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|20
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SF
|21
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|SD
|22
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@CHC, @STL
|23
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ARI, @COL
|24
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|TB
|25
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|SD, ARI
|26
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|SF, NYM
|27
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@STL
|28
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@WAS
|29
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|SF
|30
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|BOS
|31
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@MIA
|32
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@COL
|33
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@TEX, @CHC
|34
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|NYM
|35
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@PHI
|36
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CIN
|37
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|MIL
|38
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|NYM
|39
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@STL
|Lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
|40
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@MIA
|41
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@TEX
|42
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|ARI
|43
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@TEX
|44
|NL Reliever
|45
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYY
|46
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|DET
|47
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@CHC
|48
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ARI
|49
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SEA
|50
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|@CHC
|51
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|TB
|52
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|LAD, WAS
|53
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@CHC
|54
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|@LAA, @SD
|55
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|@COL
|56
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|BOS
|57
|Carlos Rodriguez
|MIL
|@LAA
|58
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@COL
|59
|Jakob Junis
|MIL
|@SD
|60
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@SD
|61
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|SF
|Lined up to pitch at Rickwood Field
|62
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@COL
|63
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|STL
|64
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|SF
|65
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|@PHI, MIL
|66
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@PIT, BOS
|67
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|WAS
|68
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@PHI
|69
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@WAS
|70
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@COL
|71
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|@SD
|72
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@WAS, @PHI
|73
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|@COL
|74
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|LAD
|75
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|WAS
|76
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|LAD
|77
|Shaun Anderson
|MIA
|STL
|78
|Hurston Waldrep
|ATL
|@NYY
|79
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ARI