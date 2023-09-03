ADP Analysis: Tracking Preseason ADP Shifts on Underdog, Draftkings and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Welcome back to ADP Analysis, where we'll look at data from three different sites to see how draft markets have changed since the start of training camp. The large table below compares ADPs from Sept. 3 to those from July 20, showing what's changed over the past five weeks on each of three platforms (Underdog, Drafters, DraftKings).

The first set of columns shows averages from all three sites, with the first being from July 20, the second from Sept. 3 and the third showing the percentage difference between those two. I use the percentage rather than raw change because Cooper Kupp dropping 3-4 spots in the first round means a lot more than Isiah Pacheco dropping 3-4 spots in the eighth.

Any blank spots for ADP were filled with the following values: 216 for Underdog, 230 for DraftKings, 233 for Drafters. Those are the lowest possible ADP values on the respective sites.

Below the table, you'll find my analysis of some of the biggest ADP shifts this summer, looking at what motivated the changes and whether or not they were warranted.

ADP Risers

Kings of Camp Hype

TE Darren Waller (78.6 > 51.5 — 34.5%)

WR Calvin Ridley (33.0 > 22.2 — 32.7%)

RB James Cook (93.8 > 65.1 — 30.6%)

WR George Pickens (77.7 > 58.3 — 25.0%)

WR DJ Moore (49.3 > 38.0 — 22.9%)

RB Jaylen Warren (136.3 > 112.2 — 17.7%)

WR Tank Dell (221.2 > 184.0 — 16.8%)

WR Jalin Hyatt (195.3 > 163.4 — 16.3%)

These guys stood out in training camp and/or the preseason... or at least were said to have stood out by beat reporters. Pickens, Waller and Ridley have gone from being three of my favorite values to three guys I don't draft much. Moore, Dell, Pickens and Warren at least backed it up with big preseason performances, but man are we paying a premium for it in every case.

Running With the Starters

TE Jake Ferguson (208.4 > 159.3 — 23.5%)

RB Khalil Herbert (120.2 > 92.3 — 23.2%)

WR Zay Flowers (94.0 > 73.1 — 22.3%)

TE Luke Musgrave (209.6 > 163.0 — 22.2%)

TE Sam LaPorta (161.0 > 132.6 — 17.6%)

WR Skyy Moore (108.3 > 89.6 — 17.3%)

QB Sam Howell (186.8 > 157.8 — 15.5%)

All of these guys probably should've moved up based on camp/preseason reports, but in every case the extent of the movement was too much. It's especially surprising with Ferguson, as he was always the favorite for the starting job and probably won't go beyond 500 or 600 yards even if he plays a lot of snaps.

He's more promising as a real-life player than a fantasy asset, and there's still a chance he gets stuck in a committee losing snaps to Luke Schoonmaker and/or Peyton Hendershot. I'm fine with Ferguson as an endgame pick for a Cowboys stack, but I can't imagine taking him in the same range as, say, Cole Kmet, who offers both a higher floor and higher ceiling.

Teammate Injury/News

WR Marvin Mims (169.1 >122.8 — 27.4%)

RB Raheem Mostert (167.4 > 123.4 — 26.3%)

WR Jahan Dotson (76.0 > 62.6 — 17.7%)

RB Deon Jackson (225.9 > 192.2 — 14.9%)

Go figure that the oft-injured Mostert is the only Miami back who has been able to stay healthy this season. De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (neck) may both be ready for Week 1, but Jeff Wilson (midsection) is on IR and out for at least the first four games. Mostert's rise throughout summer has been slow and steady, followed by a jolt these past few days with Wilson going to IR and Achane still limited in practice.

Mims is one of the more obvious fantasy winners of the summer, as Tim Patrick was lost to a season-ending injury and now Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) looks questionable-to-doubtful for Week 1. It looks like Mims will start his career as Denver's No. 2 receiver, and with a prospect profile that suggests he's up to the task.

Staying Healthy / Successful Rehab

RB Tony Pollard (20.9 > 15.0 — 28.0%)

RB Javonte Williams (90.0 > 66.9 — 25.7%)

RB Dameon Pierce (70.6 > 56.7 — 19.7%)

These guys are all on or ahead of schedule coming back from season-ending injuries. In Pollard's case, it helps that the Cowboys (still) haven't added another back. In Pierce's case, it helps that he dominated first-team snaps during the preseason, including passing situations. In Williams' case, it's impressive he even made it back for a preseason game.

Other Stuff

RB Bijan Robinson (10.1 > 8.0 — 20.2%)

RB Saquon Barkley (19.3 > 15.7 — 18.8%)

WR Tyreek Hill (5.0 > 4.1 — 17.8%)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (36.5 > 30.4 — 16.6%)

RB Ezekiel Elliott (177.9 > 148.4 — 16.6%)

Some of what we're seeing here is a result of other players dropping, e.g., Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle/contract). Then there's general excitement over rookies (Robinson, Gibbs) and the settling of previously uncertain contract situations (Barkley, Zeke).

ADP Fallers

Injury/Contract

RB Jonathan Taylor (18.7 > 54.2)

WR Cooper Kupp (4.1 > 8.9)

WR Jerry Jeudy (39.1 > 66.5)

WR Kadarius Toney (69.8 > 102.3)

WR Terry McLaurin (46.7 > 61.2)

WR Jameson Williams (106.9 > 143.6)

WR Treylon Burks (77.9 > 100.5)

QB Kyler Murray (156.9 > 196.4)

WR Jaylen Waddle (16.8 > 20.0)

RB Jerome Ford (167.3 > 193.5)

RB Kendre Miller (150.6 > 173.6)

WR Allen Lazard (109.6 >126.0)

It's worth noting that Burks, Waddle, Ford and Lazard all appear better than 50/50 to play Week 1, while Williams is unlikely to still be bothered by his hamstring by the time he's eligible to return from suspension Week 7. There's value in drafting some of these guys, and there might even be value with the likes of Taylor/Kupp/Jeudy/McLaurin given that early season production isn't as important as what happens later in the year for best ball. That's true even in contests that use total points rather than a playoff system, as our rosters become thinned out by injuries and bye weeks after September. It's better to have players missing games now than in November or December.

Teammate Situation

RB Breece Hall (31.7 > 46.5)

WR Rondale Moore (125.6 > 163.1)

WR Marquise Brown (61.4 > 77.6)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (28.2 > 34.9)

Pessimism on Kyler Murray has spread to the rest of the Arizona offense, sinking Brown and Moore to their cheapest prices of the year even with DeAndre Hopkins gone. I especially like the value with Moore here, as his touches aren't the kind that require good QB play. The Cardinals will be brutal, but there's target-share upside for each of Moore, Brown and TE Trey McBride.

The other guys here, Hall and Stevenson, took value hits when their teams signed veteran backups (Cook / Zeke) during training camp. There's also the matter of Hall being eased into practice and possibly the season, though I'd think that has been accounted for in his price all offseason. I like him best for teams/drafts where I'm focused on the playoffs, e.g. a big best-ball tournament on Underdog or a loaded dynasty team that I know will cruise through the regular season.

Negative Camp Reports

TE Greg Dulcich (134.0 > 170.0)

RB D'Onta Foreman (162.8 > 198.1)

RB Damien Harris (119.8 > 145.3)

TE Mike Gesicki (184.4 > 221.1)

WR Khalil Shakir (187.9 > 220.4)

Reports out of Buffalo hint at Shakir and Harris playing less than many thought a couple months ago while Kincaid and Cook play more. There are even whispers Latavius Murray could take over the No. 2 role and push Harris down to No. 3, and perhaps also concern about Deonte Harris doing the same to Shakir with the third/fourth spots at wide receiver.

It's a similar deal for the other guys listed here, with teammates at their positions getting more favorable press this summer (Dulcich - Adam Trautman / Foreman - Khalil Herbert / Gesicki - Hunter Henry).

Not Sure

TE Taysom Hill (164.5 > 193.3)

RB Cam Akers (63.1 > 73.9)

Backup RB Kyren Williams has some hype coming out of Los Angeles, but more so as a third-down guy or No. 2 option than a real threat to Akers in the lead role. While I've generally been Anti-Akers for a few years now, the seventh round is where he starts to make sense.

With Hill... maybe it's a Jimmy Graham thing? That wouldn't make sense since Graham isn't going to play much or take snaps that might otherwise go to Hill, but it is fair to wonder about the Saints offense generally being more crowded than in past seasons. And really, most of Hill's value comes from the slim shot he ends up making starts at quarterback... which is less likely than ever on a roster with a healthy Derek Carr and Jameis Winston. I'll continue not drafting Hill at all.