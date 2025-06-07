This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Through Friday's action, league ERA is down over last season - which feels strange after a number of horrible starts. Here's some stats, focusing on earned runs per start for the two years:
|ER
|2025
|2024
|12
|2
|11
|2
|10
|0
|7
|9
|7
|17
|8
|17
|48
|7
|40
|121
|6
|70
|203
|5
|123
|339
|4
|211
|563
|3
|304
|728
|2
|369
|942
|1
|411
|1004
|0
|360
|886
Comparing is easier using percentage of overall starts:
|ER
|2025
|2024
|12
|0.10%
|11
|0.10%
|10
|0.00%
|0.14%
|9
|0.37%
|0.35%
|8
|0.89%
|0.99%
|7
|2.09%
|2.49%
|6
|3.65%
|4.18%
|5
|6.42%
|6.98%
|4
|11.01%
|11.59%
|3
|15.87%
|14.99%
|2
|19.26%
|19.39%
|1
|21.45%
|20.67%
|0
|18.79%
|18.24%
Presenting the data this way shows there are fewer disasters so far this season, though it could catch up as offense usually increases:
|2025
|2024
|8 or more ER
|1.46%
|1.48%
|7 or more ER
|3.55%
|3.97%
|6 or more ER
|7.20%
|8.15%
|5 or more ER
|13.62%
|15.13%
This is rather crude analysis, but so far there have been 28 starts with at least eight earned runs. Random distribution indicates almost everyone in a 15-team league would have absorbed two. Those, like me with Jesus Luzardo and Brandon Pfaadt active for their last two outings, are less fortunate.
This notion warrants a deeper treatment. But if you've been victimized twice by a terrible performance, you're on par with much of your league. If you've escaped a pair of duds, consider yourself lucky.
There were 72 starts of at least eight earned runs during 2024, or around five each in 15-team formats. Hang in there, and hopefully the other owners will also be subjected to the same fate.
Many rotations are in flux. The crew at the Probable Pitchers page can explain their current reasoning if you're curious. I'm happy to handle any rankings questions below. As always, an update will be posted Sunday night.
Week of June 9 - 15
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIL, COL
|Back in the Cy Young discussion
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@BAL
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CWS
|4
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYM, MIA
|Worthy of ace status
|5
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|@COL, @LAD
|25 K, only 4 BB over last 20 IP
|6
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CIN
|7
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SEA, SD
|8
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|LAD, @ARI
|9
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|@PHI, PIT
|10
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@CHC
|11
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@KC
|12
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|@HOU, @TEX
|Walks high, but facing manageable lineups
|13
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@MIN
|Strikeouts and velo down, worth monitoring
|14
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|15
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@HOU
|16
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|@MIL
|17
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@SEA
|18
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@COL
|19
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYM
|20
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@MIL
|21
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|NYY, ATH
|Showing no signs of slowing down
|22
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|WAS
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CHC
|24
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|SF
|25
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@LAA, @KC
|26
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@SEA
|27
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@ARI
|28
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PIT
|29
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CWS
|30
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@STL, @PHI
|31
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|TOR
|32
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|TOR
|33
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@BOS, @NYM
|34
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@PIT
|Still skeptical of a turnaround but has a soft matchup
|35
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CLE
|36
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|TEX
|37
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@SD, SF
|38
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|COL
|39
|Cade Horton
|CHC
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|40
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@BOS
|41
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@PHI
|Beginning to use his changeup more
|42
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|CWS
|Regression underway, but still due more
|43
|David Peterson
|NYM
|WAS
|44
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@WAS
|45
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@MIL
|46
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CLE
|47
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|48
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@NYM
|49
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|TEX, @HOU
|50
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|CIN, @SEA
|51
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|MIN
|52
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|TB
|53
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@COL
|54
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|55
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|ATH
|56
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@ARI
|57
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@PIT, @WAS
|4%
|4%
|58
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|TOR
|59
|Griffin Canning
|NYM
|WAS, TB
|60
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|ATH, @BAL
|61
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@HOU
|3%
|28%
|62
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SD
|63
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|@KC
|64
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BAL
|42%
|65
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|ATL, STL
|66
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|DET
|67
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|LAA
|68
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|LAD
|69
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TB
|70
|David Festa
|MIN
|TEX
|8%
|47%
|71
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|CWS
|72
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|TOR, @MIL
|7%
|73
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|CIN
|0%
|0%
|74
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|MIA, @CHC
|75
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|NYY
|76
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|SEA
|Grumble, grumble
|77
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|78
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|TOR, @MIL
|9%
|79
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SF
|0%
|0%
|80
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|DET
|@BAL, CIN
|0%
|0%
|81
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@HOU
|82
|Keider Montero
|DET
|CIN
|0%
|4%
|83
|Jose Quintana
|MIL
|STL
|12%
|84
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@MIN, CWS
|85
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@MIL
|46%
|86
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|SEA
|12%
|87
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|MIA
|6%
|88
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|ATH
|89
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@WAS
|90
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@NYM
|43%
|91
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CLE
|92
|Cal Quantrill
|MIA
|@PIT
|4%
|42%
|93
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@CLE
|94
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|@TEX
|0%
|0%
|95
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@BOS
|96
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@BOS
|97
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|NYY
|98
|Ben Casparius
|LAD
|@SD
|23%
|99
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|TOR
|100
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@HOU
|1%
|19%
|101
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|@NYM
|21%
|102
|Mix 12 Reliever
|103
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SD
|36%
|104
|Colin Rea
|CHC
|@PHI, PIT
|22%
|105
|Stephen Kolek
|SD
|@ARI
|22%
|106
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|NYY
|107
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@STL
|108
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@LAD
|109
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@DET
|110
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|LAA
|14%
|111
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@SD
|0%
|2%
|112
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|113
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|DET, LAA
|19%
|114
|Eric Lauer
|TOR
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|115
|Mitch Spence
|ATH
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|116
|Mix 15 Reliever
|117
|Chad Patrick
|MIL
|ATL
|27%
|118
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@PHI
|43%
|119
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|MIA
|0%
|9%
|120
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|MIA
|10%
|19%
|121
|Patrick Corbin
|TEX
|@MIN
|4%
|39%
|122
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|TB
|123
|Walker Buehler
|BOS
|TB
|124
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TB, NYY
|125
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|CHC
|Facing the top offense in the league, not the best matchup for a rebound
|126
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@BAL
|127
|Aaron Civale
|MIL
|STL
|10%
|128
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|@DET
|129
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@ARI
|0%
|26%
|130
|Quinn Priester
|MIL
|ATL, STL
|2%
|21%
|131
|Ryan Yarbrough
|NYY
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|132
|Ryan Gusto
|HOU
|CWS
|7%
|133
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@KC
|134
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|ATH
|135
|Brandon Walter
|HOU
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|136
|Kyle Hendricks
|LAA
|ATH
|0%
|0%
|137
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|DET
|8%
|138
|Jack Kochanowicz
|LAA
|@BAL
|0%
|4%
|139
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|COL
|3%
|140
|Hunter Dobbins
|BOS
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|141
|Mick Abel
|PHI
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|142
|JP Sears
|ATH
|@LAA
|35%
|143
|Ryan Bergert
|SD
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|144
|Mike Burrows
|PIT
|MIA, @CHC
|0%
|0%
|145
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SF
|0%
|4%
|146
|Chase Dollander
|COL
|@ATL
|4%
|18%
|147
|German Marquez
|COL
|@ATL
|2%
|2%
|148
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|@CHC
|149
|Carson Palmquist
|COL
|SF
|0%
|0%
|150
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|CIN
|3%
|30%
|151
|Wade Miley
|CIN
|@CLE, @DET
|0%
|0%
|152
|Justin Verlander
|SF
|@LAD
|27%
|153
|Owen White
|CWS
|@TEX
|0%
|0%
|154
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|LAD
|6%
|42%
|155
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|SF
|0%
|0%
|156
|Bradley Blalock
|COL
|@ATL
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@BAL
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CWS
|3
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|CIN
|4
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@KC
|5
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|@HOU, @TEX
|Walks high, but facing manageable lineups
|6
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@MIN
|Strikeouts and velo down, worth monitoring
|7
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|8
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@HOU
|9
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@SEA
|10
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYM
|11
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|NYY, ATH
|Showing no signs of slowing down
|12
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@LAA, @KC
|13
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@SEA
|14
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@ARI
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|CWS
|16
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@STL, @PHI
|17
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@BOS, @NYM
|18
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CLE
|19
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|TEX
|20
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@BOS
|21
|Tyler Mahle
|TEX
|CWS
|Regression underway, but still due more
|22
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|23
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@NYM
|24
|Zebby Matthews
|MIN
|TEX, @HOU
|25
|Luis L. Ortiz
|CLE
|CIN, @SEA
|26
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|MIN
|27
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|28
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|ATH
|29
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@ARI
|30
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|ATH, @BAL
|31
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|@HOU
|32
|Luis Severino
|ATH
|@KC
|33
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BAL
|34
|Zach Eflin
|BAL
|DET
|35
|Tomoyuki Sugano
|BAL
|LAA
|36
|David Festa
|MIN
|TEX
|37
|Lance McCullers
|HOU
|CWS
|38
|Slade Cecconi
|CLE
|CIN
|39
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|NYY
|40
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|MIN
|41
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|DET
|@BAL, CIN
|42
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@HOU
|43
|Keider Montero
|DET
|CIN
|44
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@MIN, CWS
|45
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|ATH
|46
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CLE
|47
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|@TEX
|48
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@BOS
|49
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@BOS
|50
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|NYY
|51
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@HOU
|52
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|NYY
|53
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@STL
|54
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|LAA
|55
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@KC
|56
|Cade Povich
|BAL
|DET, LAA
|57
|Eric Lauer
|TOR
|@STL
|</