Through Friday's action, league ERA is down over last season - which feels strange after a number of horrible starts. Here's some stats, focusing on earned runs per start for the two years:

ER 2025 2024 12 2 11 2 10 0 7 9 7 17 8 17 48 7 40 121 6 70 203 5 123 339 4 211 563 3 304 728 2 369 942 1 411 1004 0 360 886

Comparing is easier using percentage of overall starts:

ER 2025 2024 12 0.10% 11 0.10% 10 0.00% 0.14% 9 0.37% 0.35% 8 0.89% 0.99% 7 2.09% 2.49% 6 3.65% 4.18% 5 6.42% 6.98% 4 11.01% 11.59% 3 15.87% 14.99% 2 19.26% 19.39% 1 21.45% 20.67% 0 18.79% 18.24%

Presenting the data this way shows there are fewer disasters so far this season, though it could catch up as offense usually increases:

2025 2024 8 or more ER 1.46% 1.48% 7 or more ER 3.55% 3.97% 6 or more ER 7.20% 8.15% 5 or more ER 13.62% 15.13%

This is rather crude analysis, but so far there have been 28 starts with at least eight earned runs. Random distribution indicates almost everyone in a 15-team league would have absorbed two. Those, like me with Jesus Luzardo and Brandon Pfaadt active for their last two outings, are less fortunate.

This notion warrants a deeper treatment. But if you've been victimized twice by a terrible performance, you're on par with much of your league. If