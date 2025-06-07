Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 7, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Through Friday's action, league ERA is down over last season - which feels strange after a number of horrible starts. Here's some stats, focusing on earned runs per start for the two years:

ER20252024
122 
112 
1007
9717
81748
740121
670203
5123339
4211563
3304728
2369942
14111004
0360886

Comparing is easier using percentage of overall starts:

ER20252024
120.10% 
110.10% 
100.00%0.14%
90.37%0.35%
80.89%0.99%
72.09%2.49%
63.65%4.18%
56.42%6.98%
411.01%11.59%
315.87%14.99%
219.26%19.39%
121.45%20.67%
018.79%18.24%

Presenting the data this way shows there are fewer disasters so far this season, though it could catch up as offense usually increases:

 20252024
8 or more ER1.46%1.48%
7 or more ER3.55%3.97%
6 or more ER7.20%8.15%
5 or more ER13.62%15.13%

This is rather crude analysis, but so far there have been 28 starts with at least eight earned runs. Random distribution indicates almost everyone in a 15-team league would have absorbed two. Those, like me with Jesus Luzardo and Brandon Pfaadt active for their last two outings, are less fortunate.

This notion warrants a deeper treatment. But if you've been victimized twice by a terrible performance, you're on par with much of your league. If

There were 72 starts of at least eight earned runs during 2024, or around five each in 15-team formats. Hang in there, and hopefully the other owners will also be subjected to the same fate.

Many rotations are in flux. The crew at the Probable Pitchers page can explain their current reasoning if you're curious. I'm happy to handle any rankings questions below. As always, an update will be posted Sunday night.

Week of June 9 - 15

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Chris SaleATL@MIL, COLBack in the Cy Young discussion  
2Tarik SkubalDET@BAL   
3Framber ValdezHOUCWS   
4MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYM, MIAWorthy of ace status  
5Robbie RaySF@COL, @LAD25 K, only 4 BB over last 20 IP  
6Jack FlahertyDETCIN   
7Merrill KellyARISEA, SD   
8Nick PivettaSDLAD, @ARI   
9Matthew BoydCHC@PHI, PIT   
10Paul SkenesPIT@CHC   
11Max FriedNYY@KC   
12Shane SmithCWS@HOU, @TEXWalks high, but facing manageable lineups  
13Jacob deGromTEX@MINStrikeouts and velo down, worth monitoring  
14Clarke SchmidtNYY@KC, @BOS   
15Joe RyanMIN@HOU   
16Spencer SchwellenbachATL@MIL   
17Tanner BibeeCLE@SEA   
18Logan WebbSF@COL   
19Drew RasmussenTB@NYM   
20Sonny GraySTL@MIL   
21Kris BubicKCNYY, ATHShowing no signs of slowing down  
22Kodai SengaNYMWAS   
23Zack WheelerPHICHC   
24Yoshinobu YamamotoLADSF   
25Jeffrey SpringsATH@LAA, @KC   
26Gavin WilliamsCLE@SEA   
27Bryan WooSEA@ARI   
28Jameson TaillonCHCPIT   
29Nathan EovaldiTEXCWS   
30Jose BerriosTOR@STL, @PHI   
31Ranger SuarezPHITOR   
32Cristopher SanchezPHITOR   
33Shane BazTB@BOS, @NYM   
34Sandy AlcantaraMIA@PITStill skeptical of a turnaround but has a soft matchup  
35Logan GilbertSEACLE   
36Bailey OberMINTEX   
37Dustin MayLAD@SD, SF   
38Spencer StriderATLCOL   
39Cade HortonCHCPIT 0%0%
40Ryan PepiotTB@BOS   
41Ben BrownCHC@PHIBeginning to use his changeup more  
42Tyler MahleTEXCWSRegression underway, but still due more  
43David PetersonNYMWAS   
44Edward CabreraMIA@WAS   
45Grant HolmesATL@MIL   
46Nick LodoloCIN@CLE   
47Kevin GausmanTOR@PHI   
48Taj BradleyTB@NYM   
49Zebby MatthewsMINTEX, @HOU   
50Luis L. OrtizCLECIN, @SEA   
51Hunter BrownHOUMIN   
52Clay HolmesNYMTB   
53Hayden BirdsongSF@COL   
54Luis CastilloSEACLE   
55Michael WachaKCATH   
56Bryce MillerSEA@ARI   
57Eury PerezMIA@PIT, @WAS 4%4%
58Aaron NolaPHITOR   
59Griffin CanningNYMWAS, TB   
60Yusei KikuchiLAAATH, @BAL   
61Sean BurkeCWS@HOU 3%28%
62Zac GallenARISD   
63Luis SeverinoATH@KC   
64Tyler AndersonLAA@BAL 42% 
65Freddy PeraltaMILATL, STL   
66Zach EflinBALDET   
67Tomoyuki SuganoBALLAA   
68Dylan CeaseSDLAD   
69Tylor MegillNYMTB   
70David FestaMINTEX 8%47%
71Lance McCullersHOUCWS   
72Andre PallanteSTLTOR, @MIL 7% 
73Slade CecconiCLECIN 0%0%
74Mitch KellerPITMIA, @CHC   
75Garrett CrochetBOSNYY   
76Brandon PfaadtARISEAGrumble, grumble  
77Colton GordonHOUMIN 0%0%
78Miles MikolasSTLTOR, @MIL 9% 
79Clayton KershawLADSF 0%0%
80Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@BAL, CIN 0%0%
81Chris PaddackMIN@HOU   
82Keider MonteroDETCIN 0%4%
83Jose QuintanaMILSTL 12% 
84Jack LeiterTEX@MIN, CWS   
85Erick FeddeSTL@MIL 46% 
86Eduardo RodriguezARISEA 12% 
87Bailey FalterPITMIA 6% 
88Jose SorianoLAAATH   
89Ryan WeathersMIA@WAS   
90Jake IrvinWAS@NYM 43% 
91George KirbySEACLE   
92Cal QuantrillMIA@PIT 4%42%
93Andrew AbbottCIN@CLE   
94Adrian HouserCWS@TEX 0%0%
95Carlos RodonNYY@BOS   
96Zack LittellTB@BOS   
97Cole RagansKCNYY   
98Ben CaspariusLAD@SD 23% 
99Matthew LiberatoreSTLTOR   
100Davis MartinCWS@HOU 1%19%
101Michael SorokaWAS@NYM 21% 
102Mix 12 Reliever     
103Ryne NelsonARISD 36% 
104Colin ReaCHC@PHI, PIT 22% 
105Stephen KolekSD@ARI 22% 
106Seth LugoKCNYY   
107Chris BassittTOR@STL   
108Landen RouppSF@LAD   
109Nick MartinezCIN@DET   
110Charlie MortonBALLAA 14% 
111Justin WrobleskiLAD@SD 0%2%
112Jacob LopezATH@KC 0%0%
113Cade PovichBALDET, LAA 19% 
114Eric LauerTOR@STL 0%0%
115Mitch SpenceATH@LAA 0%0%
116Mix 15 Reliever     
117Chad PatrickMILATL 27% 
118Bowden FrancisTOR@PHI 43% 
119Trevor WilliamsWASMIA 0%9%
120Mitchell ParkerWASMIA 10%19%
121Patrick CorbinTEX@MIN 4%39%
122Lucas GiolitoBOSTB   
123Walker BuehlerBOSTB   
124Brayan BelloBOSTB, NYY   
125Jesus LuzardoPHICHCFacing the top offense in the league, not the best matchup for a rebound  
126Casey MizeDET@BAL   
127Aaron CivaleMILSTL 10% 
128Brady SingerCIN@DET   
129Emerson HancockSEA@ARI 0%26%
130Quinn PriesterMILATL, STL 2%21%
131Ryan YarbroughNYY@BOS 0%0%
132Ryan GustoHOUCWS 7% 
133Will WarrenNYY@KC   
134Michael LorenzenKCATH   
135Brandon WalterHOUMIN 0%0%
136Kyle HendricksLAAATH 0%0%
137Dean KremerBALDET 8% 
138Jack KochanowiczLAA@BAL 0%4%
139Bryce ElderATLCOL 3% 
140Hunter DobbinsBOSNYY 0%0%
141Mick AbelPHICHC 0%0%
142JP SearsATH@LAA 35% 
143Ryan BergertSD@ARI 0%0%
144Mike BurrowsPITMIA, @CHC 0%0%
145Kyle FreelandCOLSF 0%4%
146Chase DollanderCOL@ATL 4%18%
147German MarquezCOL@ATL 2%2%
148Andrew HeaneyPIT@CHC   
149Carson PalmquistCOLSF 0%0%
150Logan AllenCLECIN 3%30%
151Wade MileyCIN@CLE, @DET 0%0%
152Justin VerlanderSF@LAD 27% 
153Owen WhiteCWS@TEX 0%0%
154Randy VasquezSDLAD 6%42%
155Antonio SenzatelaCOLSF 0%0%
156Bradley BlalockCOL@ATL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDET@BAL 
2Framber ValdezHOUCWS 
3Jack FlahertyDETCIN 
4Max FriedNYY@KC 
5Shane SmithCWS@HOU, @TEXWalks high, but facing manageable lineups
6Jacob deGromTEX@MINStrikeouts and velo down, worth monitoring
7Clarke SchmidtNYY@KC, @BOS 
8Joe RyanMIN@HOU 
9Tanner BibeeCLE@SEA 
10Drew RasmussenTB@NYM 
11Kris BubicKCNYY, ATHShowing no signs of slowing down
12Jeffrey SpringsATH@LAA, @KC 
13Gavin WilliamsCLE@SEA 
14Bryan WooSEA@ARI 
15Nathan EovaldiTEXCWS 
16Jose BerriosTOR@STL, @PHI 
17Shane BazTB@BOS, @NYM 
18Logan GilbertSEACLE 
19Bailey OberMINTEX 
20Ryan PepiotTB@BOS 
21Tyler MahleTEXCWSRegression underway, but still due more
22Kevin GausmanTOR@PHI 
23Taj BradleyTB@NYM 
24Zebby MatthewsMINTEX, @HOU 
25Luis L. OrtizCLECIN, @SEA 
26Hunter BrownHOUMIN 
27Luis CastilloSEACLE 
28Michael WachaKCATH 
29Bryce MillerSEA@ARI 
30Yusei KikuchiLAAATH, @BAL 
31Sean BurkeCWS@HOU 
32Luis SeverinoATH@KC 
33Tyler AndersonLAA@BAL 
34Zach EflinBALDET 
35Tomoyuki SuganoBALLAA 
36David FestaMINTEX 
37Lance McCullersHOUCWS 
38Slade CecconiCLECIN 
39Garrett CrochetBOSNYY 
40Colton GordonHOUMIN 
41Sawyer Gipson-LongDET@BAL, CIN 
42Chris PaddackMIN@HOU 
43Keider MonteroDETCIN 
44Jack LeiterTEX@MIN, CWS 
45Jose SorianoLAAATH 
46George KirbySEACLE 
47Adrian HouserCWS@TEX 
48Carlos RodonNYY@BOS 
49Zack LittellTB@BOS 
50Cole RagansKCNYY 
51Davis MartinCWS@HOU 
52Seth LugoKCNYY 
53Chris BassittTOR@STL 
54Charlie MortonBALLAA 
55Jacob LopezATH@KC 
56Cade PovichBALDET, LAA 
57Eric LauerTOR@STL </