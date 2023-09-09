Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Running Out of Time

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Yes, we're all running out of time this season from a fantasy sense. Unfortunately, time is regrettably getting short for Adam Wainwright's quest for 200 wins. He sits at 198 wins, and also sits near the bottom of the rankings where he's resided most of the season.
It wasn't always that way. There was a time Wainwright was a fantasy monster. Then he fell off a cliff before reviving his career.
By all accounts, Wainwright is an even better pro off the field. His charity efforts are well-known, including some connected to fantasy football.
Wainwright is also a fantasy baseball fan, but I have a bone to pick with him. Several years ago, I was alongside the late Lawr Michaels, representing Mastersball for a FSTA draft. We were about to be interviewed by fledgling media mogul Kay Adams on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports radio. Kay was talking to the producer through her headset when we heard her say, "Who? No way!" Kay turned to us and said, "Sorry guys, we're bumped. Adam Wainwright called to complain about where he was picked." The broadcast was almost over, so they eschewed the defending champs to speak with the Cardinals ace.
While I've jokingly repeated the story over the years, the top of this week's rankings is no laughing matter. There is a plethora of solid two-start hurlers, buoyed by a busy 99-game schedule.
As always, I cull the matchups from the Probable Pitchers page so please send specific rotation questions to those
Please revisit Sunday night for the update.
Week of Sept. 11-17
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|MIA, WAS
|2.78 ERA and .76 WHIP with 43 K in 35.2 IP since returning
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK, @KC
|Do the matchups get any easier?
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI, @MIA
|2.47 xFIP, but 3.83 has him out of Cy Young discussion for some. Sigh.
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@MIN, @BAL
|Rays should put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs
|5
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIA, WAS
|Brewers have a Big-3
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|LAA, LAD
|7
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TB, @CWS
|8
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|@TOR, @CLE
|9
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@PIT
|10
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|WAS
|11
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|OAK
|12
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|13
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SD, @SEA
|14
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@NYM
|15
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@ARI
|16
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@STL
|Counting the days until I draft the dip next season
|17
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@OAK
|18
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@MIA, @PHI
|Avoiding Father Time once again
|19
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@SEA
|20
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TB
|21
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|TEX, BOS
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ATL
|23
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@PHI
|24
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TB, @CWS
|Not going deep, but effective again.
|25
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@NYM
|26
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@LAA
|27
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|ARI, CIN
|28
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA
|29
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@DET
|30
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|DET
|0-2 over last 3 GS, but 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 19 K in 18.1 IP deserves better
|31
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@LAD
|32
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CIN
|33
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CIN
|Making a case for 2024 rotation
|48%
|34
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|WAS
|35
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|ARI
|27 K over previous 19.2 IP
|36
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@DET
|37
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TEX
|38
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@KC
|39
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BAL
|40
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@CLE
|41
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|MIA
|42
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CWS
|43
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@SF
|Hitting rookie wall? 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over last 10.1 IP with 9 K and 7 BB
|44
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|WAS
|45
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|NYY
|Stuff is there, stamina isn't
|46
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@TOR
|47
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@MIL, ATL
|Nice breakthrough on a staff with more highly acclaimed arms
|48
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|KC
|49
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|HOU
|Just keep in mind he's had 2 TJS
|50
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA
|51
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY, @TOR
|52
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|LAD
|53
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|ATL
|54
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|55
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|TEX, BOS
|56
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|SD, @SEA
|On no, he just gave up another homer
|57
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|58
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@MIL
|59
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@BAL
|60
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|61
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|STL, TB
|62
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@SEA
|50%
|63
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@CWS
|64
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@PHI
|65
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|OAK
|66
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@SF
|8%
|42%
|67
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|ARI
|1%
|4%
|68
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@ARI
|69
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@MIN, @BAL
|70
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@NYM
|71
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BOS
|72
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|CLE
|73
|Mix 12 Reliever
|74
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@STL
|75
|Michael King
|NYY
|@BOS
|33%
|76
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|ATL
|77
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TB
|78
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@COL
|Safe play is benching for Coors start
|79
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ATL, @STL
|80
|Mix 15 Reliever
|81
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|TEX
|82
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@DET, @NYM
|Marginal arm, but sweet matchups
|9%
|49%
|83
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|@TOR
|84
|John Means
|BAL
|STL
|0%
|0%
|85
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|NYY
|27%
|86
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TOR, @CLE
|87
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TEX
|88
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|MIA
|2%
|15%
|89
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|6%
|47%
|90
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|DET
|7%
|91
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@COL, @ARI
|92
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|LAD
|93
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@MIA
|25%
|94
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|STL
|95
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@BOS, @PIT
|96
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BOS, @PIT
|97
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CIN, @LAA
|6%
|49%
|98
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|@MIL
|3%
|38%
|99
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@MIN
|100
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|@SF
|2%
|42%
|101
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|SD
|37%
|102
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|CLE, @COL
|103
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@KC
|104
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|WAS, NYY
|1%
|40%
|105
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|TEX
|106
|James Paxton
|BOS
|NYY, @TOR
|107
|David Peterson
|NYM
|CIN
|7%
|108
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@NYM, CHC
|6%
|42%
|109
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|ATL
|110
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@MIL, ATL
|111
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@CWS
|0%
|4%
|112
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, HOU
|113
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@LAD
|114
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIL
|7%
|115
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PHI
|116
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@PIT, @MIL
|117
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|TB
|118
|Lucas Giolito
|CLE
|TEX
|119
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CHC
|120
|Rich Hill
|SD
|@OAK
|6%
|121
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@BAL, PHI
|7%
|122
|Kenny Rosenberg
|LAA
|DET
|1%
|4%
|123
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@COL
|124
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|125
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@BOS
|2%
|2%
|126
|Alex Wood
|SF
|CLE, @COL
|11%
|45%
|127
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@PIT
|0%
|11%
|128
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|WAS, NYY
|4%
|129
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@CWS
|2%
|26%
|130
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIN
|TB
|0%
|4%
|131
|Pedro Avila
|SD
|@LAD, @OAK
|2%
|26%
|132
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|CIN
|17%
|133
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|SF
|2%
|9%
|134
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|SD
|4%
|26%
|135
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|136
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@COL
|137
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|HOU
|2%
|9%
|138
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYM, CHC
|1%
|30%
|139
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@LAA
|0%
|0%
|140
|Rico Garcia
|WAS
|@PIT
|0%
|0%
|141
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|NYY
|0%
|0%
|142
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|MIN
|16%
|143
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@COL
|1%
|2%
|144
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@HOU
|145
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CHC, SF
|6%
|23%
|146
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PHI
|15%
|147
|Drew Rom
|STL
|@BAL
|0%
|0%
|148
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@HOU, SD
|2%
|26%
|149
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|CHC, SF
|0%
|4%
|150
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|SF
|0%
|0%
|151
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIL
|0%
|11%
|152
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@PIT
|2%
|28%
|153
|Jose Urena
|CWS
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|154
|Ty Blach
|COL
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|155
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@HOU
|36%
|156
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BAL
|5%
|0%
|157
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|SD
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK, @KC
|Do the matchups get any easier?
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@MIN, @BAL
|Rays should put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs
|3
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|LAA, LAD
|4
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|TB, @CWS
|5
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|@TOR, @CLE
|6
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@PIT
|7
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|OAK
|8
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|LAA
|9
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TB
|10
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|TEX, BOS
|11
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|TB, @CWS
|Not going deep, but effective again.
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@LAA
|13
|George Kirby
|SEA
|LAA
|14
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|DET
|0-2 over last 3 GS, but 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 19 K in 18.1 IP deserves better
|15
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CIN
|16
|Reese Olson
|DET
|CIN
|Making a case for 2024 rotation
|17
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TEX
|18
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@KC
|19
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BAL
|20
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@CLE
|21
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CWS
|22
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@SF
|Hitting rookie wall? 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over last 10.1 IP with 9 K and 7 BB
|23
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|NYY
|Stuff is there, stamina isn't
|24
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@TOR
|25
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|KC
|26
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|HOU
|Just keep in mind he's had 2 TJS
|27
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@SEA
|28
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|NYY, @TOR
|29
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|LAD
|30
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TOR
|31
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|TEX, BOS
|32
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SEA
|33
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@BAL
|34
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|35
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|STL, TB
|36
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@SEA
|37
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@CWS
|38
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|OAK
|39
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@SF
|40
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@MIN, @BAL
|41
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|BOS
|42
|Michael King
|NYY
|@BOS
|43
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TB
|44
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|TEX
|45
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|@TOR
|46
|John Means
|BAL
|STL
|47
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|NYY
|48
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TOR, @CLE
|49
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|TEX
|50
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|KC, MIN
|51
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|DET
|52
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|LAD
|53
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|STL
|54
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@BOS, @PIT
|55
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BOS, @PIT
|56
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|CIN, @LAA
|57
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@MIN
|58
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|@SF
|59
|AL Reliever
|60
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@KC
|61
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|TEX
|62
|James Paxton
|BOS
|NYY, @TOR
|63
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@CWS
|64
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS, HOU
|65
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|TB
|66
|Lucas Giolito
|CLE
|TEX
|67
|Kenny Rosenberg
|LAA
|DET
|68
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@BOS
|69
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@CWS
|70
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIN
|TB
|71
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|SD
|72
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|HOU
|73
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@LAA
|74
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|MIN
|75
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@HOU
|76
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@HOU, SD
|77
|Jose Urena
|CWS
|MIN
|78
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@HOU
|79
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|SD
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|MIA, WAS
|2.78 ERA and .76 WHIP with 43 K in 35.2 IP since returning
|2
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI, @MIA
|2.47 xFIP, but 3.83 has him out of Cy Young discussion for some. Sigh.
|3
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIA, WAS
|Brewers have a Big-3
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|WAS
|5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|SD, @SEA
|6
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@NYM
|7
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@ARI
|8
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@STL
|Counting the days until I draft the dip next season
|9
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@OAK
|10
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@MIA, @PHI
|Avoiding Father Time once again
|11
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@SEA
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|ATL
|13
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@PHI
|14
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@NYM
|15
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|ARI, CIN
|16
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@DET
|17
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@LAD
|18
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|WAS
|19
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|ARI
|27 K over previous 19.2 IP
|20
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@DET
|21
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|MIA
|22
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|WAS
|23
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@MIL, ATL
|Nice breakthrough on a staff with more highly acclaimed arms
|24
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|ATL
|25
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|SD, @SEA
|On no, he just gave up another homer
|26
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@MIL
|27
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@PHI
|28
|Joey Lucchesi
|NYM
|ARI
|29
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@ARI
|30
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@NYM
|31
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|CLE
|32
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@STL
|33
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|ATL
|34
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@COL
|Safe play is benching for Coors start
|35
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ATL, @STL
|36
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@DET, @NYM
|Marginal arm, but sweet matchups
|37
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|MIA
|38
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@COL, @ARI
|39
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@MIA
|40
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|@MIL
|41
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|SD
|42
|NL Reliever
|43
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|CLE, @COL
|44
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|WAS, NYY
|45
|David Peterson
|NYM
|CIN
|46
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@NYM, CHC
|47
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|ATL
|48
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@MIL, ATL
|49
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@LAD
|50
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@MIL
|51
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PHI
|52
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@PIT, @MIL
|53
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CHC
|54
|Rich Hill
|SD
|@OAK
|55
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@BAL, PHI
|56
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@COL
|57
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|ARI
|58
|Alex Wood
|SF
|CLE, @COL
|59
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|@PIT
|60
|Andre Jackson
|PIT
|WAS, NYY
|61
|Pedro Avila
|SD
|@LAD, @OAK
|62
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|CIN
|63
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|SF
|64
|Carson Spiers
|CIN
|@NYM
|65
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@COL
|66
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@NYM, CHC
|67
|Rico Garcia
|WAS
|@PIT
|68
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|NYY
|69
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@COL
|70
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CHC, SF
|71
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PHI
|72
|Drew Rom
|STL
|@BAL
|73
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|CHC, SF
|74
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|SF
|75
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIL
|76
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@PIT
|77
|Ty Blach
|COL
|CHC
|78
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BAL