Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Running Out of Time

Yes, we're all running out of time this season from a fantasy sense. Unfortunately, time is regrettably getting short for Adam Wainwright's quest for 200 wins. He sits at 198 wins, and also sits near the bottom of the rankings where he's resided most of the season.

It wasn't always that way. There was a time Wainwright was a fantasy monster. Then he fell off a cliff before reviving his career.

By all accounts, Wainwright is an even better pro off the field. His charity efforts are well-known, including some connected to fantasy football.

Wainwright is also a fantasy baseball fan, but I have a bone to pick with him. Several years ago, I was alongside the late Lawr Michaels, representing Mastersball for a FSTA draft. We were about to be interviewed by fledgling media mogul Kay Adams on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports radio. Kay was talking to the producer through her headset when we heard her say, "Who? No way!" Kay turned to us and said, "Sorry guys, we're bumped. Adam Wainwright called to complain about where he was picked." The broadcast was almost over, so they eschewed the defending champs to speak with the Cardinals ace.

While I've jokingly repeated the story over the years, the top of this week's rankings is no laughing matter. There is a plethora of solid two-start hurlers, buoyed by a busy 99-game schedule.

