Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Running Out of Time

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 9, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Yes, we're all running out of time this season from a fantasy sense. Unfortunately, time is regrettably getting short for Adam Wainwright's quest for 200 wins. He sits at 198 wins, and also sits near the bottom of the rankings where he's resided most of the season.

It wasn't always that way. There was a time Wainwright was a fantasy monster. Then he fell off a cliff before reviving his career. 

By all accounts, Wainwright is an even better pro off the field. His charity efforts are well-known, including some connected to fantasy football.

Wainwright is also a fantasy baseball fan, but I have a bone to pick with him. Several years ago, I was alongside the late Lawr Michaels, representing Mastersball for a FSTA draft. We were about to be interviewed by fledgling media mogul Kay Adams on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports radio. Kay was talking to the producer through her headset when we heard her say, "Who? No way!" Kay turned to us and said, "Sorry guys, we're bumped. Adam Wainwright called to complain about where he was picked." The broadcast was almost over, so they eschewed the defending champs to speak with the Cardinals ace.

While I've jokingly repeated the story over the years, the top of this week's rankings is no laughing matter. There is a plethora of solid two-start hurlers, buoyed by a busy 99-game schedule.

As always, I cull the matchups from the Probable Pitchers page so please send specific rotation questions to those

As always, I cull the matchups from the Probable Pitchers page so please send specific rotation questions to those fine folks. I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Please revisit Sunday night for the update.

Week of Sept. 11-17

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Brandon WoodruffMILMIA, WAS2.78 ERA and .76 WHIP with 43 K in 35.2 IP since returning  
2Framber ValdezHOUOAK, @KCDo the matchups get any easier?  
3Spencer StriderATL@PHI, @MIA2.47 xFIP, but 3.83 has him out of Cy Young discussion for some. Sigh.  
4Tyler GlasnowTB@MIN, @BALRays should put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs  
5Freddy PeraltaMILMIA, WASBrewers have a Big-3  
6Logan GilbertSEALAA, LAD   
7Sonny GrayMINTB, @CWS   
8Max ScherzerTEX@TOR, @CLE   
9Gerrit ColeNYY@PIT   
10Corbin BurnesMILWAS   
11Justin VerlanderHOUOAK   
12Luis CastilloSEALAA   
13Clayton KershawLADSD, @SEA   
14Zac GallenARI@NYM   
15Justin SteeleCHC@ARI   
16Aaron NolaPHI@STLCounting the days until I draft the dip next season  
17Seth LugoSD@OAK   
18Charlie MortonATL@MIA, @PHIAvoiding Father Time once again  
19Bobby MillerLAD@SEA   
20Kyle BradishBALTB   
21Chris BassittTORTEX, BOS   
22Zack WheelerPHIATL   
23Max FriedATL@PHI   
24Joe RyanMINTB, @CWSNot going deep, but effective again.  
25Merrill KellyARI@NYM   
26Tarik SkubalDET@LAA   
27Jose QuintanaNYMARI, CIN   
28George KirbySEALAA   
29Andrew AbbottCIN@DET   
30Griffin CanningLAADET0-2 over last 3 GS, but 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 19 K in 18.1 IP deserves better  
31Blake SnellSD@LAD   
32Eduardo RodriguezDETCIN   
33Reese OlsonDETCINMaking a case for 2024 rotation48% 
34Johan OviedoPITWAS   
35Kodai SengaNYMARI27 K over previous 19.2 IP  
36Brandon WilliamsonCIN@DET   
37Kevin GausmanTORTEX   
38Cristian JavierHOU@KC   
39Zach EflinTB@BAL   
40Jon GrayTEX@CLE   
41Wade MileyMILMIA   
42Pablo LopezMIN@CWS   
43Gavin WilliamsCLE@SFHitting rookie wall? 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over last 10.1 IP with 9 K and 7 BB  
44Mitch KellerPITWAS   
45Chris SaleBOSNYYStuff is there, stamina isn't  
46Nathan EovaldiTEX@TOR   
47Braxton GarrettMIA@MIL, ATLNice breakthrough on a staff with more highly acclaimed arms  
48Mike ClevingerCWSKC   
49Cole RagansKCHOUJust keep in mind he's had 2 TJS  
50Reid DetmersLAA@SEA   
51Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY, @TOR   
52Bryce MillerSEALAD   
53Jesus LuzardoMIAATL   
54Brayan BelloBOS@TOR   
55Hyun Jin RyuTORTEX, BOS   
56Lance LynnLADSD, @SEAOn no, he just gave up another homer  
57Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA   
58Eury PerezMIA@MIL   
59Aaron CivaleTB@BAL   
60Dylan CeaseCWSKC, MIN   
61Dean KremerBALSTL, TB   
62Chase SilsethLAA@SEA 50% 
63Kenta MaedaMIN@CWS   
64Bryce ElderATL@PHI   
65Hunter BrownHOUOAK   
66Cal QuantrillCLE@SF 8%42%
67Joey LucchesiNYMARI 1%4%
68Kyle HendricksCHC@ARI   
69Zack LittellTB@MIN, @BAL   
70Hunter GreeneCIN@NYM   
71Jose BerriosTORBOS   
72Kyle HarrisonSFCLE   
73Mix 12 Reliever     
74Ranger SuarezPHI@STL   
75Michael KingNYY@BOS 33% 
76Cristopher SanchezPHIATL   
77Grayson RodriguezBALTB   
78Logan WebbSF@COLSafe play is benching for Coors start  
79Taijuan WalkerPHIATL, @STL   
80Mix 15 Reliever     
81Tanner BibeeCLETEX   
82Ben LivelyCIN@DET, @NYMMarginal arm, but sweet matchups9%49%
83Jordan MontgomeryTEX@TOR   
84John MeansBALSTL 0%0%
85Tanner HouckBOSNYY 27% 
86Andrew HeaneyTEX@TOR, @CLE   
87Yusei KikuchiTORTEX   
88Colin ReaMILMIA 2%15%
89Touki ToussaintCWSKC, MIN 6%47%
90Tyler AndersonLAADET 7% 
91Jordan WicksCHC@COL, @ARI   
92Bryan WooSEALAD   
93Kyle WrightATL@MIA 25% 
94Kyle GibsonBALSTL   
95Carlos RodonNYY@BOS, @PIT   
96Clarke SchmidtNYY@BOS, @PIT   
97Alex FaedoDETCIN, @LAA 6%49%
98Johnny CuetoMIA@MIL 3%38%
99Taj BradleyTB@MIN   
100Xzavion CurryCLE@SF 2%42%
101Ryan PepiotLADSD 37% 
102Alex CobbSFCLE, @COL   
103J.P. FranceHOU@KC   
104Bailey FalterPITWAS, NYY 1%40%
105Logan AllenCLETEX   
106James PaxtonBOSNYY, @TOR   
107David PetersonNYMCIN 7% 
108Ryne NelsonARI@NYM, CHC 6%42%
109Michael LorenzenPHIATL   
110Edward CabreraMIA@MIL, ATL   
111Jordan LylesKC@CWS 0%4%
112Brady SingerKC@CWS, HOU   
113Michael WachaSD@LAD   
114Jake IrvinWAS@MIL 7% 
115Miles MikolasSTLPHI   
116Josiah GrayWAS@PIT, @MIL   
117Jack FlahertyBALTB   
118Lucas GiolitoCLETEX   
119Brandon PfaadtARICHC   
120Rich HillSD@OAK 6% 
121Dakota HudsonSTL@BAL, PHI 7% 
122Kenny RosenbergLAADET 1%4%
123Javier AssadCHC@COL   
124Jose ButtoNYMARI 0%0%
125Jhony BritoNYY@BOS 2%2%
126Alex WoodSFCLE, @COL 11%45%
127Joan AdonWAS@PIT 0%11%
128Andre JacksonPITWAS, NYY 4% 
129Alec MarshKC@CWS 2%26%
130Dallas KeuchelMINTB 0%4%
131Pedro AvilaSD@LAD, @OAK 2%26%
132Tylor MegillNYMCIN 17% 
133Peter LambertCOLSF 2%9%
134Luis MedinaOAKSD 4%26%
135Carson SpiersCIN@NYM 0%0%
136Jameson TaillonCHC@COL   
137Zack GreinkeKCHOU 2%9%
138Zach DaviesARI@NYM, CHC 1%30%
139Joey WentzDET@LAA 0%0%
140Rico GarciaWAS@PIT 0%0%
141Luis OrtizPITNYY 0%0%
142Jesse ScholtensCWSMIN 16% 
143Keaton WinnSF@COL 1%2%
144JP SearsOAK@HOU   
145Kyle FreelandCOLCHC, SF 6%23%
146Zack ThompsonSTLPHI 15% 
147Drew RomSTL@BAL 0%0%
148Ken WaldichukOAK@HOU, SD 2%26%
149Chris FlexenCOLCHC, SF 0%4%
150Chase AndersonCOLSF 0%0%
151Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIL 0%11%
152Patrick CorbinWAS@PIT 2%28%
153Jose UrenaCWSMIN 0%0%
154Ty BlachCOLCHC 0%0%
155Paul BlackburnOAK@HOU 36% 
156Adam WainwrightSTL@BAL 5%0%
157Kyle MullerOAKSD 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Framber ValdezHOUOAK, @KCDo the matchups get any easier?
2Tyler GlasnowTB@MIN, @BALRays should put him in bubble wrap until the playoffs
3Logan GilbertSEALAA, LAD 
4Sonny GrayMINTB, @CWS 
5Max ScherzerTEX@TOR, @CLE 
6Gerrit ColeNYY@PIT 
7Justin VerlanderHOUOAK 
8Luis CastilloSEALAA 
9Kyle BradishBALTB 
10Chris BassittTORTEX, BOS 
11Joe RyanMINTB, @CWSNot going deep, but effective again.
12Tarik SkubalDET@LAA 
13George KirbySEALAA 
14Griffin CanningLAADET0-2 over last 3 GS, but 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 19 K in 18.1 IP deserves better
15Eduardo RodriguezDETCIN 
16Reese OlsonDETCINMaking a case for 2024 rotation
17Kevin GausmanTORTEX 
18Cristian JavierHOU@KC 
19Zach EflinTB@BAL 
20Jon GrayTEX@CLE 
21Pablo LopezMIN@CWS 
22Gavin WilliamsCLE@SFHitting rookie wall? 5.23 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over last 10.1 IP with 9 K and 7 BB
23Chris SaleBOSNYYStuff is there, stamina isn't
24Nathan EovaldiTEX@TOR 
25Mike ClevingerCWSKC 
26Cole RagansKCHOUJust keep in mind he's had 2 TJS
27Reid DetmersLAA@SEA 
28Kutter CrawfordBOSNYY, @TOR 
29Bryce MillerSEALAD 
30Brayan BelloBOS@TOR 
31Hyun Jin RyuTORTEX, BOS 
32Patrick SandovalLAA@SEA 
33Aaron CivaleTB@BAL 
34Dylan CeaseCWSKC, MIN 
35Dean KremerBALSTL, TB 
36Chase SilsethLAA@SEA 
37Kenta MaedaMIN@CWS 
38Hunter BrownHOUOAK 
39Cal QuantrillCLE@SF 
40Zack LittellTB@MIN, @BAL 
41Jose BerriosTORBOS 
42Michael KingNYY@BOS 
43Grayson RodriguezBALTB 
44Tanner BibeeCLETEX 
45Jordan MontgomeryTEX@TOR 
46John MeansBALSTL 
47Tanner HouckBOSNYY 
48Andrew HeaneyTEX@TOR, @CLE 
49Yusei KikuchiTORTEX 
50Touki ToussaintCWSKC, MIN 
51Tyler AndersonLAADET 
52Bryan WooSEALAD 
53Kyle GibsonBALSTL 
54Carlos RodonNYY@BOS, @PIT 
55Clarke SchmidtNYY@BOS, @PIT 
56Alex FaedoDETCIN, @LAA 
57Taj BradleyTB@MIN 
58Xzavion CurryCLE@SF 
59AL Reliever   
60J.P. FranceHOU@KC 
61Logan AllenCLETEX 
62James PaxtonBOSNYY, @TOR 
63Jordan LylesKC@CWS 
64Brady SingerKC@CWS, HOU 
65Jack FlahertyBALTB 
66Lucas GiolitoCLETEX 
67Kenny RosenbergLAADET 
68Jhony BritoNYY@BOS 
69Alec MarshKC@CWS 
70Dallas KeuchelMINTB 
71Luis MedinaOAKSD 
72Zack GreinkeKCHOU 
73Joey WentzDET@LAA 
74Jesse ScholtensCWSMIN 
75JP SearsOAK@HOU 
76Ken WaldichukOAK@HOU, SD 
77Jose UrenaCWSMIN 
78Paul BlackburnOAK@HOU 
79Kyle MullerOAKSD 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Brandon WoodruffMILMIA, WAS2.78 ERA and .76 WHIP with 43 K in 35.2 IP since returning
2Spencer StriderATL@PHI, @MIA2.47 xFIP, but 3.83 has him out of Cy Young discussion for some. Sigh.
3Freddy PeraltaMILMIA, WASBrewers have a Big-3
4Corbin BurnesMILWAS 
5Clayton KershawLADSD, @SEA 
6Zac GallenARI@NYM 
7Justin SteeleCHC@ARI 
8Aaron NolaPHI@STLCounting the days until I draft the dip next season
9Seth LugoSD@OAK 
10Charlie MortonATL@MIA, @PHIAvoiding Father Time once again
11Bobby MillerLAD@SEA 
12Zack WheelerPHIATL 
13Max FriedATL@PHI 
14Merrill KellyARI@NYM 
15Jose QuintanaNYMARI, CIN 
16Andrew AbbottCIN@DET 
17Blake SnellSD@LAD 
18Johan OviedoPITWAS 
19Kodai SengaNYMARI27 K over previous 19.2 IP
20Brandon WilliamsonCIN@DET 
21Wade MileyMILMIA 
22Mitch KellerPITWAS 
23Braxton GarrettMIA@MIL, ATLNice breakthrough on a staff with more highly acclaimed arms
24Jesus LuzardoMIAATL 
25Lance LynnLADSD, @SEAOn no, he just gave up another homer
26Eury PerezMIA@MIL 
27Bryce ElderATL@PHI 
28Joey LucchesiNYMARI 
29Kyle HendricksCHC@ARI 
30Hunter GreeneCIN@NYM 
31Kyle HarrisonSFCLE 
32Ranger SuarezPHI@STL 
33Cristopher SanchezPHIATL 
34Logan WebbSF@COLSafe play is benching for Coors start
35Taijuan WalkerPHIATL, @STL 
36Ben LivelyCIN@DET, @NYMMarginal arm, but sweet matchups
37Colin ReaMILMIA 
38Jordan WicksCHC@COL, @ARI 
39Kyle WrightATL@MIA 
40Johnny CuetoMIA@MIL 
41Ryan PepiotLADSD 
42NL Reliever   
43Alex CobbSFCLE, @COL 
44Bailey FalterPITWAS, NYY 
45David PetersonNYMCIN 
46Ryne NelsonARI@NYM, CHC 
47Michael LorenzenPHIATL 
48Edward CabreraMIA@MIL, ATL 
49Michael WachaSD@LAD 
50Jake IrvinWAS@MIL 
51Miles MikolasSTLPHI 
52Josiah GrayWAS@PIT, @MIL 
53Brandon PfaadtARICHC 
54Rich HillSD@OAK 
55Dakota HudsonSTL@BAL, PHI 
56Javier AssadCHC@COL 
57Jose ButtoNYMARI 
58Alex WoodSFCLE, @COL 
59Joan AdonWAS@PIT 
60Andre JacksonPITWAS, NYY 
61Pedro AvilaSD@LAD, @OAK 
62Tylor MegillNYMCIN 
63Peter LambertCOLSF 
64Carson SpiersCIN@NYM 
65Jameson TaillonCHC@COL 
66Zach DaviesARI@NYM, CHC 
67Rico GarciaWAS@PIT 
68Luis OrtizPITNYY 
69Keaton WinnSF@COL 
70Kyle FreelandCOLCHC, SF 
71Zack ThompsonSTLPHI 
72Drew RomSTL@BAL 
73Chris FlexenCOLCHC, SF 
74Chase AndersonCOLSF 
75Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIL 
76Patrick CorbinWAS@PIT 
77Ty BlachCOLCHC 
78Adam WainwrightSTL@BAL 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
