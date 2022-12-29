NFL Game Previews: Cowboys-Titans Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Dallas at Tennessee (+10.5), o/u 40 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

There is a very real chance this one could get ugly fast. The Cowboys still have a shot at stealing the NFC East title from the Eagles if they win out and Philly doesn't win again, especially if Jalen Hurts remains sidelined through the end of the regular season. The more likely scenario, of course, is that they settle for the top wild-card spot in the conference and begin their playoff journey on the road at the NFC South winner, whichever pitiful squad that might be. (C'mon, 7-10 champ!) Dallas has won five of its last six, with the loss coming on that absurd walkoff interception return in OT by the Jaguars after the Cowboys had blown a 17-point lead, so if you were worried they needed a wakeup call before the postseason, they already got it. Dak Prescott has a 14:8 TD:INT over that stretch, and his too-frequent brain cramps remain the team's biggest weakness, though an injury-thinned secondary is a close second. Tony Pollard's also banged up a bit, but Ezekiel Elliott can handle a bigger workload for one week if need be, and CeeDee Lamb's solidified his spot as a legit WR1 since the team's bye with 49 catches on 62 targets for 651 yards and five TDs the last seven games. Stretch that pace out to the whole season, and he'd be third in the league in both catches and receiving yards, behind only Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

On the other hand, this is an old-school Week 16 game for the Titans, in that it's basically meaningless for them in the grand scheme of things. They're now technically behind Jacksonville in the battle for the AFC South due to losing to the Jags in their first meeting this season, but they clash again next week and Tennessee would still hang onto the crown based on the divisional record tiebreaker if it comes out on top next week, even if it loses here and Jacksonville beats Houston on Sunday. They'd also be a champ with a losing record in that scenario, so I guess it depends on how much that matters to Mike Vrabel whether the Titans go all out or rest key players ahead of their winner-take-all season finale. Malik Willis will be under center regardless, as Ryan Tannehill's done for the year after undergoing ankle surgery, which already puts them behind the eight ball as Willis is, to put it charitably, a work in progress as a passer. Derrick Henry's also nursing a hip injury, and even if the Titans come out swinging, it's really easy to envision a scenario in which they get behind early and just pack it in rather than risking anyone important.

The Skinny

DAL injuries: RB Pollard (questionable, thigh)

TEN injuries: QB Tannehill (out, ankle), RB Henry (doubtful, hip), RB Dontrell Hilliard (IR, neck)

DAL DFS targets: Prescott $10,600 DK / $17,500 FD (TEN 31st in passing yards per game allowed, t-29th in passing TDs allowed), T.Y. Hilton $4,400 DK / $6,500 FD and Noah Brown $5,200 DK / $7,000 FD (TEN 30th in DVOA vs. WR3)

TEN DFS targets: Treylon Burks $5,400 DK / $11,000 FD (DAL 29th in DVOA vs. WR2)

DAL DFS fades: Pollard $9,200 DK / $13,500 FD and Elliott $8,800 DK / $13,000 FD (TEN second in rushing DVOA, second in rushing yards per game allowed, second in YPC allowed, t-3rd in rushing TDs allowed)

TEN DFS fades: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine $4,600 DK / $7,000 FD (DAL third in DVOA vs. WR3)

Key stat: DAL second in red-zone conversions at 70.6 percent; TEN 17th in red-zone defense at 55.8 percent

Weather notes: 11 mph wind, 1-10 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Elliott leads the DAL backfield with 70 yards, but Malik Davis adds 50 yards and a score. Prescott throws for 270 yards and three touchdowns, finding Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Hilton. Hassan Haskins leads the TEN backfield with 50 yards. Willis throws for less than 200 yards and gets picked off twice, but he does hit Burks for his first career passing TD in garbage time. Cowboys 34-13



