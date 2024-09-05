NFL Game Previews: Week 1 Thursday/Friday Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Baltimore (+3) at Kansas City, o/u 46.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

This year the NFL kicks off the season with a rematch of last season's AFC championship (the NFC championship match will wait for Sunday night). The Ravens made a splash in the offseason by bringing in Derrick Henry to replace the game of "Who's Healthy Today?" they had been playing in their backfield, but otherwise this is largely the same team that came within a couple fourth-quarter drives that sputtered in the red zone of dethroning the champs. Lamar Jackson posted the best passing numbers of his career in everything but TDs while still adding plenty with his legs, and his efficiency could take another step forward in his second year under OC Todd Monken. If there's a concern for Baltimore, it's whether the defense can remain at the same elite level it was in 2023. The coaching staff lost a lot of brainpower — the new defensive coordinators in Miami and Tennessee both came from Mike Macdonald's staff, and oh yeah, Macdonald is now the head coach in Seattle. The Ravens still promoted from within as linebackers coach (and former player under John Harbaugh) Zachary Orr takes over as the new DC, and the scheme has always been Harbaugh's, but there could be some early bumps on that side of the ball as the new guys get settled into their roles. There's plenty of continuity on the roster, though, with Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, Nnamdi Madubuike and others anchoring a perennially strong unit.

I guess the two-time champs weren't distracted by off-field stuff after all. Kansas City brought home its third Super Bowl in five years under Patrick Mahomes, but the team did it in a relatively un-Mahomesian way, leaning on its defense and running game to grind opponents down rather than lighting them up through the air. That didn't seem to sit well with Andy Reid, who signed the speedy Marquise Brown to a one-year deal this spring before using a first-round pick on the speedier Xavier Worthy, hoping that one or both can take the tops off defense the way Tyreek Hill used to. That might actually work out in reverse — defenses could be more worried about the proven commodities underneath in Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, opening up some downfield shots for the new guys — but either way, secondaries will have a lot to deal with, even if Brown isn't healthy for the opener. L'Jarius Sneed is now a Titan, but otherwise the key pieces are back on Steve Spagnuolo's defense, and younger players like Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis could be ready to take steps forward.

Key Info

BAL injuries: RB Keaton Mitchell (PUP, knee), RB Rasheen Ali (doubtful, neck)

KC injuries: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (NFI, illness), WR Brown (out, shoulder)

DFS Lineup Optimizer

BAL DFS targets: Ravens DST

KC DFS targets: Rashee Rice

BAL DFS fades: Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor

KC DFS fades: Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy

Weather notes: 15-30 percent chance of rain

The Scoop

Henry makes an impact in his Baltimore debut, rumbling for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jackson throws for less than 200 yards but hits Isaiah Likely for one TD and runs in another. Isiah Pacheco gains 80 yards. Mahomes throws for 240 yards and scores to Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, but gets picked off by Hamilton to end a late comeback attempt. Ravens 24-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Green Bay (+2.5) vs. Philadelphia in Sao Paolo, o/u 48.5

Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

The NFL's first ever game in Brazil features two NFC contenders who seemed headed in different directions at the end of 2023. The Packers won their last three regular-season game and then destroyed the Cowboys in the playoffs before falling just short against the 49ers in the divisional round. Jordan Love's breakout fueled that surge — his last eight regular-season starts, he posted a 70.3 percent completion rate, 7.7 YPA and 18:1 TD:INT. Love's got a mittful of talented young targets, which is great for him but rough on fantasy GMs trying to time the market on which of them might have big performances any given week, and Green Bay arguably upgraded its backfield in the offseason by swapping out Aaron Jones for the younger and somewhat less brittle Josh Jacobs, who is just two years removed from a rushing crown. Joe Barry got replaced as defensive coordinator by the unproven Jeff Hafley, who was plucked out of the college ranks and ran a variation of Pete Carroll's basic scheme at Boston College. That's a foundation for success as an NFL DC — Dan Quinn and Robert Saleh, and DeMeco Ryans under Saleh, all were grounded in Carroll's defense — but those guys weren't afraid to adapt and improve as offenses evolved. Whether Hafley can do that remains to be seen, but he's got a good base of talent to work with, particularly in the secondary.

The Eagles, on the other hand, ended 2023 in a tailspin, losing six of their last seven, including a first-round playoff exit against the Bucs. The defense was betrayed by aging cornerbacks, and the offense just looked lost. Nick Sirianni felt the heat and replaced both his coordinators with proven coaches, as former Cowboys and Chargers OC Kellen Moore will call plays and Vic Fangio will wrangle the defense. Neither is exactly a safe bet — Moore's playcalling got stale in Dallas, and his work with the Bolts last year wasn't exactly stellar. Fangio, meanwhile, is on his eighth NFL team as DC, and the last time he led a truly elite unit was in 2018 with Chicago. (To be fair, his 2021 Broncos were pretty good defensively too.) It wasn't just the coaching staff that saw big changes. Saquon Barkley was brought in to stabilize the backfield and significant draft capital was invested in the secondary. The biggest question for 2024, though, is how the offense in general is going to look without Jason Kelce at center. Cam Jurgens should be a solid replacement, but merely solid would be a downgrade, and how effective is the Brotherly Shove going to be without him? Jalen Hurts will probably score double-digit rushing TDs regardless, but the Tush Push has had Philly converting about 70 percent its fourth-down attempts each of the last two seasons. In 2021, before they'd perfected the play, the team was 25th in the league on fourth-down conversions at 45.8 percent. Hurts can't do it alone. Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are a great trio of weapons, and Brown especially could thrive as the CeeDee Lamb equivalent in Moore's scheme, but the Eagles proved last year that having talent on paper wasn't anywhere near enough.

Key Info

GB injuries: RB AJ Dillon (IR, neck), RB MarShawn Lloyd (questionable, hamstring), RB Emanuel Wilson (questionable, hip), WR Romeo Doubs (questionable, hand), TE Tucker Kraft (questionable, back)

PHI injuries: LB Devin White (out, ankle)

DFS Lineup Optimizer

GB DFS targets: Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave

PHI DFS targets: none

GB DFS fades: none

PHI DFS fades: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Weather notes: 10-15 mph wind

The Scoop

Jacobs has a strong Packers debut, racking up 120 combined yards and a TD. Love throws for 320 yards and three scores, hitting Christian Watson, Reed and Musgrave. Barkley's first game an an Eagle is also productive, as he strikes for 100 combined yards and a touchdown. Hurts throws for 240 yards and a TD to Brown (who tops 100 yards) while running for 50 yards and another score, but it's not enough. Packers 31-27