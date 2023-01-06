NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Saturday Matchups

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The NFL is still in something of a state of shock after Damar Hamlin 's cardiac incident, but Week 18 at least will go on as planned. Kansas City locks up the theoretical No. 1 seed in the conference with a win after the league decided Thursday not to replay the Bills-Bengals Monday nighter, so there's plenty on the line here. I say theoretical because any AFC championship game between Kansas City, Buffalo and maybe Cincinnati (depending on how this weekend goes) will be played at a TBD neutral site , so there'd be no advantage to having the higher seed. Patrick Mahomes has his second career season with 5,000 passing yards and 40 TDs in his pocket already, and he needs 430 more yards to beat Peyton Manning's single-season record. It's far from impossible for Mahomes — heck, 430 wouldn't even be his season high — but it's not exactly likely, either. Jerick McKinnon has become his favorite option, catching seven touchdowns the last five games, but those opportunities have come at Travis Kelce 's expense as the tight end has zero TDs over the same stretch. Considering Kelce had four against the Raiders in their first meeting in Week 5, whichever one the Las Vegas defense tries to neutralize, it'll probably be the wrong answer.

Kansas City at Las Vegas (+9.5), o/u 52.5 – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

Jarrett Stidham's first career NFL start went about as well as it possibly could have, aside from Vegas not actually winning the game. He kind of came out of nowhere, but it's possible the 26-year-old is just a late bloomer — there were times in high school when he was ranked among the best QBs in his class, before his college tenure was cut short by injuries and the whole Baylor mess, and then he spent his first few years as a pro firmly nailed to the bench in New England. He quickly figured out the top priority for any Raiders quarterback, though, and that's to get the ball to Davante Adams. Stidham could be playing for the 2023 starting job, as Derek Carr will be shipped out as soon as possible after the Super Bowl, so even though Vegas has nothing on the line except draft position and a vague chance to play spoiler, the team's passing game should still feature all its usual personnel. The same can't be said for the running game, though. Josh Jacobs has been playing through multiple nagging injuries for a while and is 160 yards ahead of Nick Chubb for the league's rushing crown, with Derrick Henry another 19 yards back of Chubb. Given that he's a free agent in the offseason and might not come back, it could be in both parties' best interest for him to sit or at least see a limited workload, coast to the rushing title and avoid a more severe injury that would cost him money while the Raiders see what they have in rookie Zamir White.

The Skinny

KC injuries: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (IR, ankle), WR Mecole Hardman (questionable, pelvis)

LV injuries: RB Jacobs (questionable, hip)

KC DFS targets: Mahomes $8,400 DK / $9,500 FD (LV 32nd in passing DVOA, 29th in passing yards per game allowed), McKinnon $6,300 DK / $7,500 FD (LV 31st in passing DVOA vs. RB), Hardman $3,700 DK / $5,500 FD and Kadarius Toney $4,000 DK / $6,000 FD (LV 32nd in DVOA vs. WR3)

LV DFS targets: Adams $8,800 DK / $9,100 FD (KC 31st in DVOA vs. WR1)

KC DFS fades: none

LV DFS fades: Hunter Renfrow $3,800 DK / $5,300 FD (KC fifth in DVOA vs. WR3), Raiders DST $2,200 DK / $3,000 FD (30th in sacks, 31st in takeaways, KC third in sacks allowed)

Key stat: KC third in red-zone conversions at 68.7 percent; LV 27th in red-zone defense at 63.3 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 9-2 KC, average score 35-20 KC, average margin of victory 16 points. KC has won four straight meetings in the Raiders' building, regardless of what city they were playing in

The Scoop: Isiah Pacheco gains 80 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes comes out firing and sets the record, throwing for 440 yards and four TDs — one each to JuJu Smith-Schuster (who tops 100 yards), Hardman, Kelce (who also tops 100 yards) and McKinnon. White leads the LV backfield with 60 yards, while Brandon Bolden adds 50 scrimmage yards. Stidham throws for 250 yards and two scores, finding Adams and Darren Waller. Kansas City 35-20

Tennessee (+6) at Jacksonville, o/u 40 – Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

I'm a little surprised the NFL didn't schedule this one Sunday night, since it's the purest "win or go home" game on the entire Week 18 slate, but I guess it figured (correctly) that Aaron Rodgers slinging it for a playoff spot was a bigger draw. The winner takes the AFC South and the No. 4 seed, and gets a home date with the Chargers, Ravens or possibly even the Bengals. The loser starts looking ahead to 2023, though the Jaguars do have a path to a wild-card spot if every domino falls their way Sunday. The Titans are limping into this one figuratively and literally, losing six straight games and missing their starting QB, multiple starting offensive linemen, their two best edge rushers, a bunch of defensive backs, etc, etc. This is already Mike Vrabel's worst season as a head coach and his first with a losing record, but it can still be salvaged with a playoff spot. I'm not sure Joshua Dobbs in his second career start is the guy to pull it off, though. Sure, it's cool that the former Vol is now the starter in Tennessee, but he got the job by being only marginally better than rookie Malik Willis, who was the worst QB in the league to start this ye ... (puts hand to ear) wait, I'm just getting word Nathan Peterman will start for Chicago this week, so Willis will only end up being the second-worst starting QB. My bad. The Titans still have Derrick Henry, and both Robert Woods and Treylon Burks showed flickers of life last week with Dobbs at the helm, so it's always possible they grind out one of their patented tight, low-scoring wins. Tennessee might not have enough healthy bodies on defense to make that script work anymore, though — the team's coughed up 27 or more points in three of the last five games, a mark the offense has reached only once all season.

On the flip side, the Jaguars have won four straight and five of six since their bye, and Doug Pederson appears to have fully exorcised the demons lingering from Urban Meyer's Reign of Error. Trevor Lawrence hasn't thrown a TD pass in consecutive games, but he was efficient against two stingy secondaries in the Jets and Texans (seriously, no defense has given up fewer passing TDs this season), and he fired up an 11:1 TD:INT in the four games prior to that, including three touchdowns (and 368 yards) in Tennessee. Travis Etienne has also come into his own — 379 scrimmage yards the last three games with a 5.9 YPC — and it will be very interesting to see where he lands in 2023 fantasy drafts, especially relative to someone like Breece Hall. The defense might be the biggest question heading into what is effectively a playoff game, and while they held their last two opponents to a grand total of six points, again, it was the Jets and Texans. The Titans managed 22 in their first meeting about a month ago, but that was with Ryan Tannehill under center, and the Jags have some talented young players on that side of the ball who may have turned a corner since. The other Josh Allen, to pick the most prominent example, has three sacks in the last four games.

The Skinny

TEN injuries: QB Tannehill (IR, ankle), RB Dontrell Hilliard (IR, neck), WR Burks (questionable, groin)

JAC injuries: QB Lawrence (questionable, toe), WR Calvin Ridley (out, suspension)

TEN DFS targets: Dobbs $5,100 DK / $6,400 FD (JAC 29th in passing DVOA, 28th in passing yards per game allowed), Austin Hooper $2,700 DK / $4,800 FD and Chigoziem Okonkwo $3,300 DK / $5,200 FD (JAC 31st in DVOA vs. TE)

JAC DFS targets: Lawrence $6,100 DK / $8,000 FD (TEN 32nd in passing yards per game allowed, 31st in passing TDs allowed), Marvin Jones $3,600 DK / $5,500 FD (TEN 31st in DVOA vs. WR3)

TEN DFS fades: none

JAC DFS fades: Etienne $6,700 DK / $7,400 FD (TEN second in rushing DVOA, second in rushing yards per game allowed, second in YPC allowed, fourth in rushing TDs allowed)

Key stat: JAC 14th in red-zone conversions at 55.4 percent; TEN 21st in red-zone defense at 57.4 percent

Head-to-head record, last five-plus years: 9-2 TEN, average score 26-16 TEN, average margin of victory 15 points. The last four meetings, and seven of the last eight, have been decided by 13 points or more

Weather notes: no weather-related concerns

The Scoop: Henry rumbles for 110 yards and a score. Dobbs throws for less than 200 yards and gets sacked five times, one of which results in a fumble recovery TD for Foye Oluokun. Etienne is held to 60 scrimmage yards. Lawrence throws for 280 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Jaguars 27-10



Last week's record: 12-3, 7-8 ATS, 8-5-2 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 146-107-2, 115-133-7 ATS, 134-118-3 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1434-876-9, 1120-1125-74 ATS, 869-905-33 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)