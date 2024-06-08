Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Cease of Mind

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Spreadsheets with cool algorithms coding geeky formulas have their purpose, including driving these rankings. Admittedly, I don't have a column quantifying the mindset of a pitcher leaving a poor environment for a better one. Sure, I can adjust for league and venue, but the rest is speculation.

A perfect example is Dylan Cease. On a Tuesday in mid-March, Cease went to sleep as a member of the White Sox, thinking about spending another season with a bad team while working half of his games in a power-enhancing hitter's park. The following Wednesday, Cease was headed to the Padres and the warm and cozy confines of Petco Park. Cease would no longer have to nibble. He didn't have to either strike everyone out or induce a grounder. Cease could let his stuff do the work.

I didn't have to follow the formulaic translations... and didn't. But the positive effect of the change in scenery wasn't measurable. What can be quantified is a career-low 7.2 percent walk rate. He's generating few ground balls, but his home run rate has dropped. Kudos to those using some logic to bump Cease up their spring draft sheets after the trade.

As always, these rankings are preliminary and based on the site's Probable Pitchers chat. Please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings queries below. Any changes to the schedule will be accounted for in the late Sunday night/early Monday morning refresh.

Week of June 10 - 16

Mixed League