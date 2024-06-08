Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Cease of Mind

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Spreadsheets with cool algorithms coding geeky formulas have their purpose, including driving these rankings. Admittedly, I don't have a column quantifying the mindset of a pitcher leaving a poor environment for a better one. Sure, I can adjust for league and venue, but the rest is speculation.
A perfect example is Dylan Cease. On a Tuesday in mid-March, Cease went to sleep as a member of the White Sox, thinking about spending another season with a bad team while working half of his games in a power-enhancing hitter's park. The following Wednesday, Cease was headed to the Padres and the warm and cozy confines of Petco Park. Cease would no longer have to nibble. He didn't have to either strike everyone out or induce a grounder. Cease could let his stuff do the work.
I didn't have to follow the formulaic translations... and didn't. But the positive effect of the change in scenery wasn't measurable. What can be quantified is a career-low 7.2 percent walk rate. He's generating few ground balls, but his home run rate has dropped. Kudos to those using some logic to bump Cease up their spring draft sheets after the trade.
As always, these rankings are preliminary and based on the site's Probable Pitchers chat. Please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings queries below. Any changes to the schedule will be accounted for in the late Sunday night/early Monday morning refresh.
Week of June 10 - 16
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@TB, PHI
|Strikeouts a tick down, but still one of the best
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@BOS, @BAL
|3
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|OAK, @NYM
|Pitching better than 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA over last three GS suggests
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@BAL, TB
|Should benefit from extra rest, but a tough pair
|5
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|KC
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CWS, TEX
|7
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|CWS, TEX
|8
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYM, @WAS
|9
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|WAS, @HOU
|Appears to have escaped injury scare with his back
|10
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CIN
|11
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|PIT
|12
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@SEA
|First SP to be on hug watch?
|13
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CLE, @MIL
|14
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@HOU
|15
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|KC
|16
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CWS
|17
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|COL, OAK
|Perfect pair to right the ship
|18
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|CWS
|19
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@TB
|20
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|CHC, @ATL
|21
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|22
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|COL
|23
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@BOS
|24
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIL, CLE
|4.28 xFIP indicates 2.80 ERA is high, only fanning 6.7 K/9
|25
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CLE
|26
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@BOS
|27
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@SEA
|28
|Michael King
|SD
|OAK
|29
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|PHI
|Great heat check to see if he's for real (he is)
|30
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BAL, @ATL
|31
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@SF
|32
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|33
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CIN
|34
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@BAL
|35
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@SEA, @ARI
|Should continue to increase trade stock
|36
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@BAL
|37
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|CWS
|38
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|NYY, @LAD
|39
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@BAL
|40
|Logan Webb
|SF
|HOU
|41
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|ATL
|42
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@NYM
|43
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@LAD
|44
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@STL, @COL
|Coors, Schmoors. Now I want a S'more.
|45
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@LAD, @SEA
|46
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@SD, @MIN
|34%
|47
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|OAK
|Beginning a run of five soft starts
|48
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIA
|12%
|49
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL
|2.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP with 66K and 18 BB in 68.2 IP since rough first two outings
|50
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|51
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@DET
|Quietly effective, 26 K in 24.1 IP over last three starts
|35%
|52
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|STL
|Only 4.1 IP in each of last two starts
|53
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CLE
|54
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|MIA
|55
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|PHI
|56
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|MIA
|57
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|DET
|58
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ARI, @SF
|59
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@SF
|60
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@STL
|10%
|61
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@TB
|62
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|PHI
|63
|Reese Olson
|DET
|WAS
|64
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|OAK
|44%
|65
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@KC
|66
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET
|67
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|COL, OAK
|In a rut, but this pair could be the panacea
|68
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|TB
|69
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|LAA
|3%
|46%
|70
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@NYM
|71
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|PHI, NYY
|72
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@SEA
|14%
|73
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|LAA
|74
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|LAA
|0%
|9%
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PIT
|5%
|39%
|77
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|TEX
|78
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|SD
|79
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIL
|80
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@MIN
|10%
|81
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|HOU
|82
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@TOR
|83
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@MIL
|84
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|WAS
|16%
|85
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@NYM
|86
|Mix 15 Reliever
|87
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|CHC
|88
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@COL
|89
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@SF, DET
|28%
|90
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@DET
|91
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@BOS
|92
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|KC
|93
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIA, SD
|94
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@NYM
|14%
|95
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CIN
|96
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|STL
|5%
|97
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@ARI
|7%
|98
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PIT
|99
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@ARI
|100
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@TB, STL
|101
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|CHC
|102
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@MIL
|45%
|103
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|TEX
|104
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@CHC
|40%
|105
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIL
|106
|Brady Singer
|KC
|NYY, @LAD
|107
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|MIA
|0%
|0%
|108
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|LAA, CWS
|109
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|CIN
|9%
|110
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|SD
|9%
|26%
|111
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|CLE
|0%
|19%
|112
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@MIN
|8%
|28%
|113
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@LAD
|114
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@MIN
|0%
|18%
|115
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@SD
|0%
|7%
|116
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|@LAD
|50%
|117
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SF
|21%
|118
|Cody Poteet
|NYY
|@KC
|3%
|40%
|119
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|TOR, CIN
|5%
|120
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@SD, @MIN
|3%
|121
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@WAS
|5%
|23%
|122
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@CHC
|1%
|0%
|123
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|124
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|HOU, LAA
|125
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@ATL
|126
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|NYY
|127
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|OAK
|0%
|7%
|128
|James Paxton
|LAD
|TEX
|129
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|TB
|34%
|130
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@DET, MIA
|0%
|0%
|131
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|ATL, PHI
|33%
|132
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|ATL
|133
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@MIN, PIT
|0%
|0%
|134
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|135
|Carlos F. Rodriguez
|MIL
|TOR
|0%
|0%
|136
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|137
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@CHC
|0%
|9%
|138
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|139
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|140
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@BAL
|3%
|141
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@COL
|0%
|2%
|142
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|CWS
|2%
|46%
|143
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|LAA
|0%
|19%
|144
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|NYY
|145
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|TOR
|0%
|9%
|146
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@SEA, @ARI
|0%
|0%
|147
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@TOR
|0%
|5%
|148
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|NYY
|0%
|2%
|149
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|150
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@HOU
|30%
|151
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|PIT
|2%
|7%
|152
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|NYY
|50%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@TB, PHI
|Strikeouts a tick down, but still one of the best
|2
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CWS, TEX
|3
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|CWS, TEX
|4
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|WAS, @HOU
|Appears to have escaped injury scare with his back
|5
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@SEA
|First SP to be on hug watch?
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@HOU
|7
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CWS
|8
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|COL, OAK
|Perfect pair to right the ship
|9
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|CHC, @ATL
|10
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|11
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|COL
|12
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@BOS
|13
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIL, CLE
|4.28 xFIP indicates 2.80 ERA is high, only fanning 6.7 K/9
|14
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|CLE
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@SEA
|16
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|PHI
|Great heat check to see if he's for real (he is)
|17
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|BAL, @ATL
|18
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@SF
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|20
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CIN
|21
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@SEA, @ARI
|Should continue to increase trade stock
|22
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|CWS
|23
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|NYY, @LAD
|24
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|ATL
|25
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@LAD
|26
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@LAD, @SEA
|27
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@SD, @MIN
|28
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|OAK
|Beginning a run of five soft starts
|29
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@KC, @BOS
|30
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|PHI
|31
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|DET
|32
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ARI, @SF
|33
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@SF
|34
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|PHI
|35
|Reese Olson
|DET
|WAS
|36
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|OAK
|37
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@KC
|38
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|DET
|39
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|COL, OAK
|In a rut, but this pair could be the panacea
|40
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|PHI, NYY
|41
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@SEA
|42
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@TOR
|43
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@MIL
|44
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|WAS
|45
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|CHC
|46
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|@SF, DET
|47
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CIN
|48
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@ARI
|49
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@ARI
|50
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|CHC
|51
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIL
|52
|Brady Singer
|KC
|NYY, @LAD
|53
|AL Reliever
|54
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|CLE
|55
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@LAD
|56
|Mitch Spence
|OAK
|@MIN
|57
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@SD
|58
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|@LAD
|59
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SF
|60
|Cody Poteet
|NYY
|@KC
|61
|Joey Estes
|OAK
|@SD, @MIN
|62
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@MIN
|63
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@ATL
|64
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|NYY
|65
|Albert Suarez
|BAL
|ATL, PHI
|66
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|ATL
|67
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@ARI
|68
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|@SEA
|69
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@TOR
|70
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|NYY
|71
|Jonathan Cannon
|CWS
|@SEA, @ARI
|72
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@TOR
|73
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|NYY
|74
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@SF
|75
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@HOU
|76
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|NYY
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@BOS, @BAL
|2
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|OAK, @NYM
|Pitching better than 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA over last three GS suggests
|3
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@BAL, TB
|Should benefit from extra rest, but a tough pair
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|KC
|5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYM, @WAS
|6
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CIN
|7
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|PIT
|8
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CLE, @MIL
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|KC
|10
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|CWS
|11
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@TB
|12
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@BOS
|13
|Michael King
|SD
|OAK
|14
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@BAL
|15
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@BAL
|16
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@BAL
|17
|Logan Webb
|SF
|HOU
|18
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@NYM
|19
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@STL, @COL
|Coors, Schmoors. Now I want a S'more.
|20
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIA
|21
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@STL
|2.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP with 66K and 18 BB in 68.2 IP since rough first two outings
|22
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@DET
|Quietly effective, 26 K in 24.1 IP over last three starts
|23
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|STL
|Only 4.1 IP in each of last two starts
|24
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CLE
|25
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|MIA
|26
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|MIA
|27
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@STL
|28
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@TB
|29
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|TB
|30
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|LAA
|31
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@NYM
|32
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|LAA
|33
|Spencer Howard
|SF
|LAA
|34
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PIT
|35
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|TEX
|36
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|SD
|37
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIL
|38
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@MIN
|39
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|HOU
|40
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@NYM
|41
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@COL
|42
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@DET
|43
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@BOS
|44
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|KC
|45
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|MIA, SD
|46
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|@NYM
|47
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|STL
|48
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PIT
|49
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@TB, STL
|50
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@MIL
|51
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|TEX
|52
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@CHC
|53
|DJ Herz
|WAS
|MIA
|54
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|LAA, CWS
|55
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|CIN
|56
|NL Reliever
|57
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|SD
|58
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@MIN
|59
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|TOR, CIN
|60
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@WAS
|61
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@CHC
|62
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|HOU, LAA
|63
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|OAK
|64
|James Paxton
|LAD
|TEX
|65
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|TB
|66
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@DET, MIA
|67
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@MIN, PIT
|68
|Roddery Munoz
|MIA
|@WAS
|69
|Carlos F. Rodriguez
|MIL
|TOR
|70
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@CHC
|71
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@BAL
|72
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@COL
|73
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|CWS
|74
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|LAA
|75
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|TOR
|76
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|PIT