Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Cease of Mind

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 8, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Spreadsheets with cool algorithms coding geeky formulas have their purpose, including driving these rankings. Admittedly, I don't have a column quantifying the mindset of a pitcher leaving a poor environment for a better one. Sure, I can adjust for league and venue, but the rest is speculation.

A perfect example is Dylan Cease. On a Tuesday in mid-March, Cease went to sleep as a member of the White Sox, thinking about spending another season with a bad team while working half of his games in a power-enhancing hitter's park. The following Wednesday, Cease was headed to the Padres and the warm and cozy confines of Petco Park. Cease would no longer have to nibble. He didn't have to either strike everyone out or induce a grounder. Cease could let his stuff do the work.

I didn't have to follow the formulaic translations... and didn't. But the positive effect of the change in scenery wasn't measurable. What can be quantified is a career-low 7.2 percent walk rate. He's generating few ground balls, but his home run rate has dropped. Kudos to those using some logic to bump Cease up their spring draft sheets after the trade.

As always, these rankings are preliminary and based on the site's Probable Pitchers chat. Please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm happy to handle rankings queries below. Any changes to the schedule will be accounted for in the late Sunday night/early Monday morning refresh.

Week of June 10 - 16

Mixed League

Rank

Week of June 10 - 16

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Corbin BurnesBAL@TB, PHIStrikeouts a tick down, but still one of the best  
2Zack WheelerPHI@BOS, @BAL   
3Dylan CeaseSDOAK, @NYMPitching better than 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA over last three GS suggests  
4Max FriedATL@BAL, TBShould benefit from extra rest, but a tough pair  
5Tyler GlasnowLADKC   
6Logan GilbertSEACWS, TEX   
7Bryan WooSEACWS, TEX   
8Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYM, @WAS   
9Jack FlahertyDETWAS, @HOUAppears to have escaped injury scare with his back  
10Freddy PeraltaMILCIN   
11Sonny GraySTLPIT   
12Garrett CrochetCWS@SEAFirst SP to be on hug watch?  
13Hunter GreeneCINCLE, @MIL   
14Tarik SkubalDET@HOU   
15Yoshinobu YamamotoLADKC   
16Luis CastilloSEACWS   
17Pablo LopezMINCOL, OAKPerfect pair to right the ship  
18Zac GallenARICWS   
19Justin SteeleCHC@TB   
20Zach EflinTBCHC, @ATL   
21Carlos RodonNYY@KC, @BOS   
22Joe RyanMINCOL   
23Luis GilNYY@BOS   
24Jose BerriosTOR@MIL, CLE4.28 xFIP indicates 2.80 ERA is high, only fanning 6.7 K/9  
25Kevin GausmanTORCLE   
26Aaron NolaPHI@BOS   
27Nathan EovaldiTEX@SEA   
28Michael KingSDOAK   
29Tanner HouckBOSPHIGreat heat check to see if he's for real (he is)  
30Ryan PepiotTBBAL, @ATL   
31Framber ValdezHOU@SF   
32George KirbySEATEX   
33Tanner BibeeCLE@CIN   
34Chris SaleATL@BAL   
35Erick FeddeCWS@SEA, @ARIShould continue to increase trade stock  
36Reynaldo LopezATL@BAL   
37Bryce MillerSEACWS   
38Seth LugoKCNYY, @LAD   
39Ranger SuarezPHI@BAL   
40Logan WebbSFHOU   
41Kyle BradishBALATL   
42Braxton GarrettMIA@NYM   
43Cole RagansKC@LAD   
44Paul SkenesPIT@STL, @COLCoors, Schmoors. Now I want a S'more.  
45Jon GrayTEX@LAD, @SEA   
46JP SearsOAK@SD, @MIN 34% 
47Bailey OberMINOAKBeginning a run of five soft starts  
48David PetersonNYMMIA 12% 
49Mitch KellerPIT@STL2.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP with 66K and 18 BB in 68.2 IP since rough first two outings  
50Marcus StromanNYY@KC, @BOS   
51Jake IrvinWAS@DETQuietly effective, 26 K in 24.1 IP over last three starts35% 
52Shota ImanagaCHCSTLOnly 4.1 IP in each of last two starts  
53Nick LodoloCINCLE   
54Luis SeverinoNYMMIA   
55Nick PivettaBOSPHI   
56MacKenzie GoreWASMIA   
57Justin VerlanderHOUDET   
58Jose SorianoLAA@ARI, @SF   
59Ronel BlancoHOU@SF   
60Bailey FalterPIT@STL 10% 
61Javier AssadCHC@TB   
62Grayson RodriguezBALPHI   
63Reese OlsonDETWAS   
64Simeon Woods RichardsonMINOAK 44% 
65Nestor CortesNYY@KC   
66Hunter BrownHOUDET   
67Chris PaddackMINCOL, OAKIn a rut, but this pair could be the panacea  
68Charlie MortonATLTB   
69Keaton WinnSFLAA 3%46%
70Yu DarvishSD@NYM   
71Kutter CrawfordBOSPHI, NYY   
72Andrew HeaneyTEX@SEA 14% 
73Brandon PfaadtARILAA   
74Spencer HowardSFLAA 0%9%
75Mix 12 Reliever     
76Miles MikolasSTLPIT 5%39%
77Bobby MillerLADTEX   
78Sean ManaeaNYMSD   
79Andrew AbbottCIN@MIL   
80Cal QuantrillCOL@MIN 10% 
81Jordan HicksSFHOU   
82Ben LivelyCLE@TOR   
83Chris BassittTOR@MIL   
84Kenta MaedaDETWAS 16% 
85Matt WaldronSD@NYM   
86Mix 15 Reliever     
87Aaron CivaleTBCHC   
88Jared JonesPIT@COL   
89Spencer ArrighettiHOU@SF, DET 28% 
90Mitchell ParkerWAS@DET   
91Cristopher SanchezPHI@BOS   
92Gavin StoneLADKC   
93Tylor MegillNYMMIA, SD   
94Max MeyerMIA@NYM 14% 
95Triston McKenzieCLE@CIN   
96Jordan WicksCHCSTL 5% 
97Griffin CanningLAA@ARI 7% 
98Lance LynnSTLPIT   
99Tyler AndersonLAA@ARI   
100Jameson TaillonCHC@TB, STL   
101Taj BradleyTBCHC   
102Frankie MontasCIN@MIL 45% 
103Walker BuehlerLADTEX   
104Kyle GibsonSTL@CHC 40% 
105Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIL   
106Brady SingerKCNYY, @LAD   
107DJ HerzWASMIA 0%0%
108Jordan MontgomeryARILAA, CWS   
109Bryse WilsonMILCIN 9% 
110Jose QuintanaNYMSD 9%26%
111Bowden FrancisTORCLE 0%19%
112Austin GomberCOL@MIN 8%28%
113Dane DunningTEX@LAD   
114Mitch SpenceOAK@MIN 0%18%
115Hogan HarrisOAK@SD 0%7%
116Michael LorenzenTEX@LAD 50% 
117Patrick SandovalLAA@SF 21% 
118Cody PoteetNYY@KC 3%40%
119Colin ReaMILTOR, CIN 5% 
120Joey EstesOAK@SD, @MIN 3% 
121Trevor RogersMIA@WAS 5%23%
122Steven MatzSTL@CHC 1%0%
123Luis MedinaOAK@MIN 0%0%
124Kyle HarrisonSFHOU, LAA   
125Zack LittellTB@ATL   
126Brayan BelloBOSNYY   
127Randy VasquezSDOAK 0%7%
128James PaxtonLADTEX   
129Spencer SchwellenbachATLTB 34% 
130Patrick CorbinWAS@DET, MIA 0%0%
131Albert SuarezBALATL, PHI 33% 
132Cole IrvinBALATL   
133Dakota HudsonCOL@MIN, PIT 0%0%
134Roddery MunozMIA@WAS 0%0%
135Carlos F. RodriguezMILTOR 0%0%
136Chris FlexenCWS@ARI 0%0%
137Andre PallanteSTL@CHC 0%9%
138Nick NastriniCWS@SEA 0%0%
139Logan AllenCLE@TOR 0%0%
140Taijuan WalkerPHI@BAL 3% 
141Luis OrtizPIT@COL 0%2%
142Ryne NelsonARICWS 2%46%
143Slade CecconiARILAA 0%19%
144Alec MarshKCNYY   
145Tobias MyersMILTOR 0%9%
146Jonathan CannonCWS@SEA, @ARI 0%0%
147Carlos CarrascoCLE@TOR 0%5%
148Daniel LynchKCNYY 0%2%
149Jose SuarezLAA@SF 0%0%
150Casey MizeDET@HOU 30% 
151Ryan FeltnerCOLPIT 2%7%
152Cooper CriswellBOSNYY 50% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesBAL@TB, PHIStrikeouts a tick down, but still one of the best
2Logan GilbertSEACWS, TEX 
3Bryan WooSEACWS, TEX 
4Jack FlahertyDETWAS, @HOUAppears to have escaped injury scare with his back
5Garrett CrochetCWS@SEAFirst SP to be on hug watch?
6Tarik SkubalDET@HOU 
7Luis CastilloSEACWS 
8Pablo LopezMINCOL, OAKPerfect pair to right the ship
9Zach EflinTBCHC, @ATL 
10Carlos RodonNYY@KC, @BOS 
11Joe RyanMINCOL 
12Luis GilNYY@BOS 
13Jose BerriosTOR@MIL, CLE4.28 xFIP indicates 2.80 ERA is high, only fanning 6.7 K/9
14Kevin GausmanTORCLE 
15Nathan EovaldiTEX@SEA 
16Tanner HouckBOSPHIGreat heat check to see if he's for real (he is)
17Ryan PepiotTBBAL, @ATL 
18Framber ValdezHOU@SF 
19George KirbySEATEX 
20Tanner BibeeCLE@CIN 
21Erick FeddeCWS@SEA, @ARIShould continue to increase trade stock
22Bryce MillerSEACWS 
23Seth LugoKCNYY, @LAD 
24Kyle BradishBALATL 
25Cole RagansKC@LAD 
26Jon GrayTEX@LAD, @SEA 
27JP SearsOAK@SD, @MIN 
28Bailey OberMINOAKBeginning a run of five soft starts
29Marcus StromanNYY@KC, @BOS 
30Nick PivettaBOSPHI 
31Justin VerlanderHOUDET 
32Jose SorianoLAA@ARI, @SF 
33Ronel BlancoHOU@SF 
34Grayson RodriguezBALPHI 
35Reese OlsonDETWAS 
36Simeon Woods RichardsonMINOAK 
37Nestor CortesNYY@KC 
38Hunter BrownHOUDET 
39Chris PaddackMINCOL, OAKIn a rut, but this pair could be the panacea
40Kutter CrawfordBOSPHI, NYY 
41Andrew HeaneyTEX@SEA 
42Ben LivelyCLE@TOR 
43Chris BassittTOR@MIL 
44Kenta MaedaDETWAS 
45Aaron CivaleTBCHC 
46Spencer ArrighettiHOU@SF, DET 
47Triston McKenzieCLE@CIN 
48Griffin CanningLAA@ARI 
49Tyler AndersonLAA@ARI 
50Taj BradleyTBCHC 
51Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIL 
52Brady SingerKCNYY, @LAD 
53AL Reliever   
54Bowden FrancisTORCLE 
55Dane DunningTEX@LAD 
56Mitch SpenceOAK@MIN 
57Hogan HarrisOAK@SD 
58Michael LorenzenTEX@LAD 
59Patrick SandovalLAA@SF 
60Cody PoteetNYY@KC 
61Joey EstesOAK@SD, @MIN 
62Luis MedinaOAK@MIN 
63Zack LittellTB@ATL 
64Brayan BelloBOSNYY 
65Albert SuarezBALATL, PHI 
66Cole IrvinBALATL 
67Chris FlexenCWS@ARI 
68Nick NastriniCWS@SEA 
69Logan AllenCLE@TOR 
70Alec MarshKCNYY 
71Jonathan CannonCWS@SEA, @ARI 
72Carlos CarrascoCLE@TOR 
73Daniel LynchKCNYY 
74Jose SuarezLAA@SF 
75Casey MizeDET@HOU 
76Cooper CriswellBOSNYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHI@BOS, @BAL 
2Dylan CeaseSDOAK, @NYMPitching better than 0-2 with a 5.00 ERA over last three GS suggests
3Max FriedATL@BAL, TBShould benefit from extra rest, but a tough pair
4Tyler GlasnowLADKC 
5Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYM, @WAS 
6Freddy PeraltaMILCIN 
7Sonny GraySTLPIT 
8Hunter GreeneCINCLE, @MIL 
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADKC 
10Zac GallenARICWS 
11Justin SteeleCHC@TB 
12Aaron NolaPHI@BOS 
13Michael KingSDOAK 
14Chris SaleATL@BAL 
15Reynaldo LopezATL@BAL 
16Ranger SuarezPHI@BAL 
17Logan WebbSFHOU 
18Braxton GarrettMIA@NYM 
19Paul SkenesPIT@STL, @COLCoors, Schmoors. Now I want a S'more.
20David PetersonNYMMIA 
21Mitch KellerPIT@STL2.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP with 66K and 18 BB in 68.2 IP since rough first two outings
22Jake IrvinWAS@DETQuietly effective, 26 K in 24.1 IP over last three starts
23Shota ImanagaCHCSTLOnly 4.1 IP in each of last two starts
24Nick LodoloCINCLE 
25Luis SeverinoNYMMIA 
26MacKenzie GoreWASMIA 
27Bailey FalterPIT@STL 
28Javier AssadCHC@TB 
29Charlie MortonATLTB 
30Keaton WinnSFLAA 
31Yu DarvishSD@NYM 
32Brandon PfaadtARILAA 
33Spencer HowardSFLAA 
34Miles MikolasSTLPIT 
35Bobby MillerLADTEX 
36Sean ManaeaNYMSD 
37Andrew AbbottCIN@MIL 
38Cal QuantrillCOL@MIN 
39Jordan HicksSFHOU 
40Matt WaldronSD@NYM 
41Jared JonesPIT@COL 
42Mitchell ParkerWAS@DET 
43Cristopher SanchezPHI@BOS 
44Gavin StoneLADKC 
45Tylor MegillNYMMIA, SD 
46Max MeyerMIA@NYM 
47Jordan WicksCHCSTL 
48Lance LynnSTLPIT 
49Jameson TaillonCHC@TB, STL 
50Frankie MontasCIN@MIL 
51Walker BuehlerLADTEX 
52Kyle GibsonSTL@CHC 
53DJ HerzWASMIA 
54Jordan MontgomeryARILAA, CWS 
55Bryse WilsonMILCIN 
56NL Reliever   
57Jose QuintanaNYMSD 
58Austin GomberCOL@MIN 
59Colin ReaMILTOR, CIN 
60Trevor RogersMIA@WAS 
61Steven MatzSTL@CHC 
62Kyle HarrisonSFHOU, LAA 
63Randy VasquezSDOAK 
64James PaxtonLADTEX 
65Spencer SchwellenbachATLTB 
66Patrick CorbinWAS@DET, MIA 
67Dakota HudsonCOL@MIN, PIT 
68Roddery MunozMIA@WAS 
69Carlos F. RodriguezMILTOR 
70Andre PallanteSTL@CHC 
71Taijuan WalkerPHI@BAL 
72Luis OrtizPIT@COL 
73Ryne NelsonARICWS 
74Slade CecconiARILAA 
75Tobias MyersMILTOR 
76Ryan FeltnerCOLPIT 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
