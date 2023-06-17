Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Is the Worst Yet to Come?

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Is the Worst Yet to Come?

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 17, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

MLB, along with some reporters, broadcasters and Bryan Cranston are all taking victory laps. The problem is they're premature. Sure, games are shorter without disrupting too much on the field, though Alek Manoah and maybe Sandy Alcantara may beg to differ.

The caveat is we've yet to see what happens when the temperature and innings both rise. Will the pitch clock affect the quality of pitching? Will more injuries occur?

Who knows, but my more than ample gut says yes, in a resounding manner. I suspect ERA will continue to climb. 

As for this week, the focus will be on Emmet Sheehan. His upcoming schedule isn't ideal, but he's in a great spot, with only Michael Grove in his way.

Especially with some sketchy weather for the rest of the week, these are subject to change. Please refer to the Probable Pitchers grid for scheduling question. As usual, hit me up with rankings concerns below.

Editor's note: This week's Weekly Hitter Rankings will be delayed until Sunday morning due to technical difficulties.

Week of June 19 - 25

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Gerrit ColeNYYSEA, TEXStrikeouts down, and benefitting from 81.4% LOB, but still solid  
2Tyler GlasnowTBBAL, KCWalks up, but should get better  
3Spencer StriderATL@PHI, @CIN6 HR allowed over last 15 IP  
4Pablo LopezMINBOS, @DETBack on track  
5Jose BerriosTOR@MIA,

Week of June 19 - 25

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Gerrit ColeNYYSEA, TEXStrikeouts down, and benefitting from 81.4% LOB, but still solid  
2Tyler GlasnowTBBAL, KCWalks up, but should get better  
3Spencer StriderATL@PHI, @CIN6 HR allowed over last 15 IP  
4Pablo LopezMINBOS, @DETBack on track  
5Jose BerriosTOR@MIA, OAKPedestrian K-rate only concern  
6Corbin BurnesMILARI, @CLEBar is high when 3.44 ERA is disappointing  
7Shane McClanahanTBKC   
8Clayton KershawLAD@LAA, HOU   
9Garrett WhitlockBOS@MIN, @CWS   
10Zac GallenARI@MIL   
11Zack WheelerPHINYM   
12Chris BassittTOROAK   
13Zach EflinTBKC   
14Bailey OberMINBOS, @DET   
15Framber ValdezHOUNYM   
16Kevin GausmanTOR@MIA   
17Merrill KellyARI@MIL, @SF   
18Jon GrayTEX@NYY   
19Michael WachaSD@SF, WAS23.3% K-rate third best of career  
20Luis CastilloSEA@NYY   
21Michael LorenzenDETKC, MIN   
22Cristian JavierHOUNYM   
23Shohei OhtaniLAALAD   
24Tony GonsolinLADHOU   
25Mitch KellerPIT@MIAGood spot to emerge from rut  
26Nathan EovaldiTEX@CWS   
27Andrew AbbottCINCOL12 K-to-9 BB in 17.2 IP – danger lies ahead  
28Triston McKenzieCLEOAKTentative, possible elbow issue  
29Joe RyanMINBOS   
30Blake SnellSD@SF   
31Tyler WellsBAL@TBGraduated from streamer to every-week status  
32Joe MusgroveSDWASReally? Against Detroit? After I pimped you in my Rival.com lineup?  
33Logan WebbSFARI   
34Shane BieberCLEMIL   
35Jesus LuzardoMIAPIT   
36James PaxtonBOS@CWS   
37Marcus StromanCHC@PIT3.63 xFIP says regression coming  
38Aaron CivaleCLEOAK, MIL   
39Yonny ChirinosTBKCPlaying the role of Ryan Yarbrough, circa 2018-2017% 
40Yu DarvishSD@SF   
41Bobby MillerLADHOU   
42Alex CobbSFSD, ARI   
43Aaron NolaPHIATL   
44George KirbySEA@NYY, @BAL   
45Domingo GermanNYYSEA   
46Ranger SuarezPHIATL, NYMBack on track, .90 ERA with 1.05 WHIP over last 20 IP, with 18 K  
47Justin SteeleCHC@STL   
48Hunter BrownHOUNYM, @LAD   
49Max ScherzerNYM@HOU, @PHI   
50Brayan BelloBOS@MIN   
51Eury PerezMIATOR, PITPitching like he doesn't want to go back to riding buses  
52Tanner HouckBOS@MINTentative, in concussion protocol35% 
53Andrew HeaneyTEX@CWS, @NYY   
54Tanner BibeeCLEMIL   
55Dylan CeaseCWSTEX   
56Justin VerlanderNYM@HOU   
57Lucas GiolitoCWSBOS   
58Charlie MortonATL@CIN   
59Reese OlsonDETKC, MIN 49% 
60Kyle GibsonBALSEA   
61Kutter CrawfordBOS@MIN, @CWS 42% 
62Sandy AlcantaraMIATORSpeculating, but maybe hurt by the pitch clock?  
63Freddy PeraltaMIL@CLE   
64Matthew BoydDETKC 13% 
65Kyle BradishBAL@TB   
66Sonny GrayMINBOS   
67Logan GilbertSEA@BAL   
68Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 26% 
69Johan OviedoPITCHC, @MIA   
70Bryce ElderATL@CIN   
71Jack FlahertySTL@WAS, CHC   
72Seth LugoSDWAS 25% 
73Edward CabreraMIATOR, PIT   
74Brady SingerKC@DETShowing signs of returning to form, no excuse in this matchup  
75Anthony DeSclafaniSFSD, ARI   
76MacKenzie GoreWASSTL, @SD   
77Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIA, OAK   
78Zack GreinkeKC@TB 9% 
79Michael KopechCWSTEX   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Dane DunningTEX@NYY   
82Clarke SchmidtNYYSEA   
83Louie VarlandMIN@DET   
84Jordan MontgomerySTL@WAS   
85Logan AllenCLEOAK   
86Jordan LylesKC@DET, @TB 0%0%
87JP SearsOAK@CLE   
88AJ Smith-ShawverATL@PHI   
89Luis SeverinoNYYTEX   
90Braxton GarrettMIAPIT   
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Taijuan WalkerPHIATL   
93Wade MileyMIL@CLE 8%26%
94Emmet SheehanLAD@LAASimilar profile as Bryce Miller, should succeed in a like manner0%0%
95Hunter GreeneCINATL   
96Sean ManaeaSFSD 7% 
97Dean KremerBALSEA 23% 
98Jameson TaillonCHC@STL   
99Alex WoodSFSD 12% 
100Bryce MillerSEA@BAL   
101Kyle FreelandCOL@CIN 12%47%
102Martin PerezTEX@CWS   
103Taj BradleyTBBAL   
104Joey WentzDETMIN 0%0%
105Jared ShusterATL@PHI   
106Miles MikolasSTL@WAS   
107Cole IrvinBALSEA 1%17%
108Ben LivelyCINCOL 44% 
109Rich HillPITCHC 10% 
110Reid DetmersLAALAD   
111Patrick SandovalLAA@COL   
112Drew SmylyCHC@PIT   
113Nick MartinezSD@SF 5%21%
114Randy VasquezNYYTEX 0%0%
115Adam WainwrightSTLCHC 9%32%
116Josiah GrayWASSTL, @SD   
117Cristopher SanchezPHINYM 0%0%
118Bryan WooSEA@NYY   
119Kodai SengaNYM@PHI   
120Luis OrtizPIT@MIA 9% 
121Colin ReaMILARI 4% 
122Daniel LynchKC@DET, @TB 4% 
123Osvaldo BidoPITCHC, @MIA 0%0%
124Connor SeaboldCOLLAA 0%0%
125Brandon WilliamsonCINCOL, ATL 4%17%
126Tyler AndersonLAA@COL 20% 
127Karl KauffmannCOL@CIN 0%0%
128Hogan HarrisOAK@TOR 0%4%
129Ryne NelsonARI@MIL, @SF 3% 
130Chase AndersonCOLLAA 1%9%
131Lance LynnCWSBOS   
132Griffin CanningLAA@COL   
133Austin GomberCOL@CIN, LAA 0%0%
134Trevor WilliamsWASSTL 0%17%
135Tommy HenryARI@WAS 20% 
136Mike MayersKC@TB 2%17%
137Zach DaviesARI@SF 3%19%
138Luis MedinaOAK@CLE, @TOR 0%4%
139Julio TeheranMILARI 28% 
140Jesse ScholtensCWSTEX, BOS 0%0%
141Paul BlackburnOAK@CLE 1%19%
142J.P. FranceHOU@LAD   
143Carlos CarrascoNYM@PHI 22% 
144Jake IrvinWASARI 0%2%
145Patrick CorbinWAS@SD 2%6%
146Luke WeaverCINATL 0%49%
147Tylor MegillNYM@HOU 29%42%
148Brandon BielakHOU@LAD 24% 
149James KaprielianOAK@TOR 0%4%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Gerrit ColeNYYSEA, TEXStrikeouts down, and benefitting from 81.4% LOB, but still solid
2Tyler GlasnowTBBAL, KCWalks up, but should get better
3Pablo LopezMINBOS, @DETBack on track
4Jose BerriosTOR@MIA, OAKPedestrian K-rate only concern
5Shane McClanahanTBKC 
6Garrett WhitlockBOS@MIN, @CWS 
7Chris BassittTOROAK 
8Zach EflinTBKC 
9Bailey OberMINBOS, @DET 
10Framber ValdezHOUNYM 
11Kevin GausmanTOR@MIA 
12Jon GrayTEX@NYY 
13Luis CastilloSEA@NYY 
14Michael LorenzenDETKC, MIN 
15Cristian JavierHOUNYM 
16Shohei OhtaniLAALAD 
17Nathan EovaldiTEX@CWS 
18Triston McKenzieCLEOAKTentative, possible elbow issue
19Joe RyanMINBOS 
20Tyler WellsBAL@TBGraduated from streamer to every-week status
21Shane BieberCLEMIL 
22James PaxtonBOS@CWS 
23Aaron CivaleCLEOAK, MIL 
24Yonny ChirinosTBKCPlaying the role of Ryan Yarbrough, circa 2018-20
25George KirbySEA@NYY, @BAL 
26Domingo GermanNYYSEA 
27Hunter BrownHOUNYM, @LAD 
28Brayan BelloBOS@MIN 
29Tanner HouckBOS@MINTentative, in concussion protocol
30Andrew HeaneyTEX@CWS, @NYY 
31Tanner BibeeCLEMIL 
32Dylan CeaseCWSTEX 
33Lucas GiolitoCWSBOS 
34Reese OlsonDETKC, MIN 
35Kyle GibsonBALSEA 
36Kutter CrawfordBOS@MIN, @CWS 
37Matthew BoydDETKC 
38Kyle BradishBAL@TB 
39Sonny GrayMINBOS 
40Logan GilbertSEA@BAL 
41Brady SingerKC@DETShowing signs of returning to form, no excuse in this matchup
42Yusei KikuchiTOR@MIA, OAK 
43Zack GreinkeKC@TB 
44Michael KopechCWSTEX 
45Dane DunningTEX@NYY 
46Clarke SchmidtNYYSEA 
47Louie VarlandMIN@DET 
48Logan AllenCLEOAK 
49Jordan LylesKC@DET, @TB 
50JP SearsOAK@CLE 
51Luis SeverinoNYYTEX 
52Dean KremerBALSEA 
53Bryce MillerSEA@BAL 
54AL Reliever   
55Martin PerezTEX@CWS 
56Taj BradleyTBBAL 
57Joey WentzDETMIN 
58Cole IrvinBALSEA 
59Reid DetmersLAALAD 
60Patrick SandovalLAA@COL 
61Randy VasquezNYYTEX 
62Bryan WooSEA@NYY 
63Daniel LynchKC@DET, @TB 
64Tyler AndersonLAA@COL 
65Hogan HarrisOAK@TOR 
66Lance LynnCWSBOS 
67Griffin CanningLAA@COL 
68Mike MayersKC@TB 
69Luis MedinaOAK@CLE, @TOR 
70Jesse ScholtensCWSTEX, BOS 
71Paul BlackburnOAK@CLE 
72J.P. FranceHOU@LAD 
73Brandon BielakHOU@LAD 
74James KaprielianOAK@TOR 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATL@PHI, @CIN6 HR allowed over last 15 IP
2Corbin BurnesMILARI, @CLEBar is high when 3.44 ERA is disappointing
3Clayton KershawLAD@LAA, HOU 
4Zac GallenARI@MIL 
5Zack WheelerPHINYM 
6Merrill KellyARI@MIL, @SF 
7Michael WachaSD@SF, WAS23.3% K-rate third best of career
8Tony GonsolinLADHOU 
9Mitch KellerPIT@MIAGood spot to emerge from rut
10Andrew AbbottCINCOL12 K-to-9 BB in 17.2 IP – danger lies ahead
11Blake SnellSD@SF 
12Joe MusgroveSDWASReally? Against Detroit? After I pimped you in my Rival.com lineup?
13Logan WebbSFARI 
14Jesus LuzardoMIAPIT 
15Marcus StromanCHC@PIT3.63 xFIP says regression coming
16Yu DarvishSD@SF 
17Bobby MillerLADHOU 
18Alex CobbSFSD, ARI 
19Aaron NolaPHIATL 
20Ranger SuarezPHIATL, NYMBack on track, .90 ERA with 1.05 WHIP over last 20 IP, with 18 K
21Justin SteeleCHC@STL 
22Max ScherzerNYM@HOU, @PHI 
23Eury PerezMIATOR, PITPitching like he doesn't want to go back to riding buses
24Justin VerlanderNYM@HOU 
25Charlie MortonATL@CIN 
26Sandy AlcantaraMIATORSpeculating, but maybe hurt by the pitch clock?
27Freddy PeraltaMIL@CLE 
28Kyle HendricksCHC@PIT 
29Johan OviedoPITCHC, @MIA 
30Bryce ElderATL@CIN 
31Jack FlahertySTL@WAS, CHC 
32Seth LugoSDWAS 
33Edward CabreraMIATOR, PIT 
34Anthony DeSclafaniSFSD, ARI 
35MacKenzie GoreWASSTL, @SD 
36Jordan MontgomerySTL@WAS 
37AJ Smith-ShawverATL@PHI 
38Braxton GarrettMIAPIT 
39Taijuan WalkerPHIATL 
40Wade MileyMIL@CLE 
41Emmet SheehanLAD@LAASimilar profile as Bryce Miller, should succeed in a like manner
42Hunter GreeneCINATL 
43Sean ManaeaSFSD 
44Jameson TaillonCHC@STL 
45Alex WoodSFSD 
46Kyle FreelandCOL@CIN 
47NL Reliever   
48Jared ShusterATL@PHI 
49Miles MikolasSTL@WAS 
50Ben LivelyCINCOL 
51Rich HillPITCHC 
52Drew SmylyCHC@PIT 
53Nick MartinezSD@SF 
54Adam WainwrightSTLCHC 
55Josiah GrayWASSTL, @SD 
56Cristopher SanchezPHINYM 
57Kodai SengaNYM@PHI 
58Luis OrtizPIT@MIA 
59Colin ReaMILARI 
60Osvaldo BidoPITCHC, @MIA 
61Connor SeaboldCOLLAA 
62Brandon WilliamsonCINCOL, ATL 
63Karl KauffmannCOL@CIN 
64Ryne NelsonARI@MIL, @SF 
65Chase AndersonCOLLAA 
66Austin GomberCOL@CIN, LAA 
67Trevor WilliamsWASSTL 
68Tommy HenryARI@WAS 
69Zach DaviesARI@SF 
70Julio TeheranMILARI 
71Carlos CarrascoNYM@PHI 
72Jake IrvinWASARI 
73Patrick CorbinWAS@SD 
74Luke WeaverCINATL 
75Tylor MegillNYM@HOU 

