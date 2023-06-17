Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Is the Worst Yet to Come?

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
MLB, along with some reporters, broadcasters and Bryan Cranston are all taking victory laps. The problem is they're premature. Sure, games are shorter without disrupting too much on the field, though Alek Manoah and maybe Sandy Alcantara may beg to differ.
The caveat is we've yet to see what happens when the temperature and innings both rise. Will the pitch clock affect the quality of pitching? Will more injuries occur?
Who knows, but my more than ample gut says yes, in a resounding manner. I suspect ERA will continue to climb.
As for this week, the focus will be on Emmet Sheehan. His upcoming schedule isn't ideal, but he's in a great spot, with only Michael Grove in his way.
Especially with some sketchy weather for the rest of the week, these are subject to change. Please refer to the Probable Pitchers grid for scheduling question. As usual, hit me up with rankings concerns below.
Editor's note: This week's Weekly Hitter Rankings will be delayed until Sunday morning due to technical difficulties.
Week of June 19 - 25
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|SEA, TEX
|Strikeouts down, and benefitting from 81.4% LOB, but still solid
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|BAL, KC
|Walks up, but should get better
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI, @CIN
|6 HR allowed over last 15 IP
|4
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|BOS, @DET
|Back on track
|5
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIA,
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|ARI, @CLE
|Bar is high when 3.44 ERA is disappointing
|7
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|KC
|8
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@LAA, HOU
|9
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@MIN, @CWS
|10
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIL
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|NYM
|12
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|OAK
|13
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|KC
|14
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|BOS, @DET
|15
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|NYM
|16
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIA
|17
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@MIL, @SF
|18
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@NYY
|19
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@SF, WAS
|23.3% K-rate third best of career
|20
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@NYY
|21
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|KC, MIN
|22
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|NYM
|23
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|LAD
|24
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|HOU
|25
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIA
|Good spot to emerge from rut
|26
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CWS
|27
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|COL
|12 K-to-9 BB in 17.2 IP – danger lies ahead
|28
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|OAK
|Tentative, possible elbow issue
|29
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BOS
|30
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@SF
|31
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TB
|Graduated from streamer to every-week status
|32
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|WAS
|Really? Against Detroit? After I pimped you in my Rival.com lineup?
|33
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|34
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIL
|35
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|PIT
|36
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@CWS
|37
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PIT
|3.63 xFIP says regression coming
|38
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|OAK, MIL
|39
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|KC
|Playing the role of Ryan Yarbrough, circa 2018-20
|17%
|40
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@SF
|41
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|HOU
|42
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|SD, ARI
|43
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|ATL
|44
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@NYY, @BAL
|45
|Domingo German
|NYY
|SEA
|46
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL, NYM
|Back on track, .90 ERA with 1.05 WHIP over last 20 IP, with 18 K
|47
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|48
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|NYM, @LAD
|49
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@HOU, @PHI
|50
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@MIN
|51
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|TOR, PIT
|Pitching like he doesn't want to go back to riding buses
|52
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@MIN
|Tentative, in concussion protocol
|35%
|53
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@CWS, @NYY
|54
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|MIL
|55
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TEX
|56
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@HOU
|57
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|BOS
|58
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@CIN
|59
|Reese Olson
|DET
|KC, MIN
|49%
|60
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|SEA
|61
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@MIN, @CWS
|42%
|62
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|TOR
|Speculating, but maybe hurt by the pitch clock?
|63
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CLE
|64
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|KC
|13%
|65
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TB
|66
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|BOS
|67
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@BAL
|68
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|26%
|69
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|CHC, @MIA
|70
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@CIN
|71
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@WAS, CHC
|72
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|WAS
|25%
|73
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|TOR, PIT
|74
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@DET
|Showing signs of returning to form, no excuse in this matchup
|75
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|SD, ARI
|76
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|STL, @SD
|77
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIA, OAK
|78
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TB
|9%
|79
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|TEX
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@NYY
|82
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|SEA
|83
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@DET
|84
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@WAS
|85
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|OAK
|86
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@DET, @TB
|0%
|0%
|87
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CLE
|88
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|@PHI
|89
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TEX
|90
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|PIT
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ATL
|93
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@CLE
|8%
|26%
|94
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@LAA
|Similar profile as Bryce Miller, should succeed in a like manner
|0%
|0%
|95
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|ATL
|96
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|SD
|7%
|97
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SEA
|23%
|98
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@STL
|99
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD
|12%
|100
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@BAL
|101
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CIN
|12%
|47%
|102
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CWS
|103
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|BAL
|104
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|105
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@PHI
|106
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@WAS
|107
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|SEA
|1%
|17%
|108
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|COL
|44%
|109
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|CHC
|10%
|110
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|LAD
|111
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@COL
|112
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@PIT
|113
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@SF
|5%
|21%
|114
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|115
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC
|9%
|32%
|116
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|STL, @SD
|117
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|NYM
|0%
|0%
|118
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@NYY
|119
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@PHI
|120
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@MIA
|9%
|121
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|ARI
|4%
|122
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@DET, @TB
|4%
|123
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|CHC, @MIA
|0%
|0%
|124
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|LAA
|0%
|0%
|125
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|COL, ATL
|4%
|17%
|126
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@COL
|20%
|127
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@CIN
|0%
|0%
|128
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@TOR
|0%
|4%
|129
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIL, @SF
|3%
|130
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|LAA
|1%
|9%
|131
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|BOS
|132
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@COL
|133
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@CIN, LAA
|0%
|0%
|134
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|STL
|0%
|17%
|135
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@WAS
|20%
|136
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|@TB
|2%
|17%
|137
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@SF
|3%
|19%
|138
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@CLE, @TOR
|0%
|4%
|139
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|ARI
|28%
|140
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|TEX, BOS
|0%
|0%
|141
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@CLE
|1%
|19%
|142
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@LAD
|143
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@PHI
|22%
|144
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ARI
|0%
|2%
|145
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SD
|2%
|6%
|146
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|ATL
|0%
|49%
|147
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@HOU
|29%
|42%
|148
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|@LAD
|24%
|149
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TOR
|0%
|4%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|SEA, TEX
|Strikeouts down, and benefitting from 81.4% LOB, but still solid
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|BAL, KC
|Walks up, but should get better
|3
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|BOS, @DET
|Back on track
|4
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@MIA, OAK
|Pedestrian K-rate only concern
|5
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|KC
|6
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@MIN, @CWS
|7
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|OAK
|8
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|KC
|9
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|BOS, @DET
|10
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|NYM
|11
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@MIA
|12
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@NYY
|13
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@NYY
|14
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|KC, MIN
|15
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|NYM
|16
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|LAD
|17
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@CWS
|18
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|OAK
|Tentative, possible elbow issue
|19
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|BOS
|20
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TB
|Graduated from streamer to every-week status
|21
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIL
|22
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@CWS
|23
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|OAK, MIL
|24
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|KC
|Playing the role of Ryan Yarbrough, circa 2018-20
|25
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@NYY, @BAL
|26
|Domingo German
|NYY
|SEA
|27
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|NYM, @LAD
|28
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@MIN
|29
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@MIN
|Tentative, in concussion protocol
|30
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@CWS, @NYY
|31
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|MIL
|32
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TEX
|33
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|BOS
|34
|Reese Olson
|DET
|KC, MIN
|35
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|SEA
|36
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@MIN, @CWS
|37
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|KC
|38
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@TB
|39
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|BOS
|40
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@BAL
|41
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@DET
|Showing signs of returning to form, no excuse in this matchup
|42
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@MIA, OAK
|43
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TB
|44
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|TEX
|45
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@NYY
|46
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|SEA
|47
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@DET
|48
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|OAK
|49
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@DET, @TB
|50
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@CLE
|51
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|TEX
|52
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SEA
|53
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@BAL
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@CWS
|56
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|BAL
|57
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|MIN
|58
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|SEA
|59
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|LAD
|60
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@COL
|61
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|TEX
|62
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@NYY
|63
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@DET, @TB
|64
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@COL
|65
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@TOR
|66
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|BOS
|67
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@COL
|68
|Mike Mayers
|KC
|@TB
|69
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@CLE, @TOR
|70
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|TEX, BOS
|71
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@CLE
|72
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@LAD
|73
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|@LAD
|74
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TOR
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI, @CIN
|6 HR allowed over last 15 IP
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|ARI, @CLE
|Bar is high when 3.44 ERA is disappointing
|3
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@LAA, HOU
|4
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@MIL
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|NYM
|6
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@MIL, @SF
|7
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@SF, WAS
|23.3% K-rate third best of career
|8
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|HOU
|9
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIA
|Good spot to emerge from rut
|10
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|COL
|12 K-to-9 BB in 17.2 IP – danger lies ahead
|11
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@SF
|12
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|WAS
|Really? Against Detroit? After I pimped you in my Rival.com lineup?
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|14
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|PIT
|15
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PIT
|3.63 xFIP says regression coming
|16
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@SF
|17
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|HOU
|18
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|SD, ARI
|19
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|ATL
|20
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL, NYM
|Back on track, .90 ERA with 1.05 WHIP over last 20 IP, with 18 K
|21
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|22
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@HOU, @PHI
|23
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|TOR, PIT
|Pitching like he doesn't want to go back to riding buses
|24
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@HOU
|25
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@CIN
|26
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|TOR
|Speculating, but maybe hurt by the pitch clock?
|27
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CLE
|28
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PIT
|29
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|CHC, @MIA
|30
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@CIN
|31
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@WAS, CHC
|32
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|WAS
|33
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|TOR, PIT
|34
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|SD, ARI
|35
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|STL, @SD
|36
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@WAS
|37
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|@PHI
|38
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|PIT
|39
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|ATL
|40
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@CLE
|41
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@LAA
|Similar profile as Bryce Miller, should succeed in a like manner
|42
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|ATL
|43
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|SD
|44
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@STL
|45
|Alex Wood
|SF
|SD
|46
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CIN
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@PHI
|49
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@WAS
|50
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|COL
|51
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|CHC
|52
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@PIT
|53
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|@SF
|54
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|CHC
|55
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|STL, @SD
|56
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|NYM
|57
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@PHI
|58
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@MIA
|59
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|ARI
|60
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|CHC, @MIA
|61
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|LAA
|62
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|COL, ATL
|63
|Karl Kauffmann
|COL
|@CIN
|64
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@MIL, @SF
|65
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|LAA
|66
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@CIN, LAA
|67
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|STL
|68
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@WAS
|69
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@SF
|70
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|ARI
|71
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@PHI
|72
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|ARI
|73
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SD
|74
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|ATL
|75
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@HOU