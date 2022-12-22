NFL Game Previews: Jaguars-Jets Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Gang Green is headed in the opposite direction, losing three straight to tumble to a .500 record and out of a wild-card spot. The simple fact of the matter is, they need a reliable QB. Mike White 's had his moments but hasn't been able to

Last week's wild overtime win over the Cowboys was only maybe the third-most chaotic game of Week 15, but that's like winning a bronze at the Olympics. It was still pretty dang elite. The Jags have won three of four since their bye to close within a game of the lead in the AFC South, and a Week 18 showdown with the Titans is looming very large. The team's injury report continues to remind us that Trevor Lawrence is playing through a toe injury, but you'd never know it watching him on the field — the last two weeks he has a dazzling 7:1 TD:INT while averaging 343 passing yards a game, with Zay Jones on the other end of four of those scores. Travis Etienne also got going last week, rushing for over 100 yards for the first time since Week 9, but that game against the Raiders was still the last time he's gotten into the end zone. Jacksonville may need him to break that streak considering the weather forecast for Thursday night, plus the lack of Cam Robinson to protect Lawrence's blind side against a top-10 Jets pass rush.

Jacksonville (+1) at N.Y. Jets, o/u 36.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

Gang Green is headed in the opposite direction, losing three straight to tumble to a .500 record and out of a wild-card spot. The simple fact of the matter is, they need a reliable QB. Mike White's had his moments but hasn't been able to stay healthy any time he's gotten a chance to start, while Zach Wilson remains a work in progress. Sure, he threw for 317 yards and two TDs last week, but they came with a 51.4 percent completion rate and one pretty brutal INT. To his credit, he did give the Jets a small chance to win in the dying seconds last week, but Greg Zuerlein couldn't convert a 58-yarder. The Jets' offensive line is just as banged up as the Jags' unit, and Jacksonville's young edge rushing group is top 10 in pressure rate and knockdown rate even if that hasn't resulted in consistent sacks yet, so this game could well come down to which running game has the most success, and which kicker has the most trouble with the conditions.

The Skinny

JAC injuries: QB Lawrence (questionable, toe), WR Calvin Ridley (out, suspension)

NYJ injuries: QB White (out, ribs), RB Breece Hall (IR, knee), WR Corey Davis (questionable, concussion)

JAC DFS targets: none

NYJ DFS targets: ZWilson $9,800 DK / $15,000 FD (JAC 32nd in passing DVOA, 29th in passing yards per game allowed, t-26th in passing TDs allowed), Tyler Conklin $3,200 DK / $6,500 FD and C.J. Uzomah $3,000 DK / $6,500 FD (JAC 31st in DVOA vs. TE)

JAC DFS fades: Lawrence $11,400 DK / $16,500 FD (NYJ fourth in passing yards per game allowed, third in YPA allowed, t-2nd in passing TDs allowed)

NYJ DFS fades: none

Key stat: JAC t-13th in third-down conversions at 42.0 percent; NYJ 15th in third-down defense at 38.5 percent

Weather notes: 13-15 mph wind, 85-90 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Etienne splashes around for 110 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence throws for 230 yards. Zonovan Knight charges for 80 yards and a score, while Michael Carter also catches a TD pass. Wilson throws for less than 200 yards and gets picked off twice. Jaguars 16-14



