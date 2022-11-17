NFL Game Previews: Titans-Packers Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The Titans look like they've pretty much won the AFC South already — even if you think Jeff Saturday is the next Vince Lombardi, the Colts are 2.5 games back, and they're the only other team in the division that seems remotely like a threat — but their second-half doesn't do Mike Vrabel's crew any favors, as this is the only remaining game against a sub-.500 opponent that isn't a division rival. Derrick Henry was held to less than 80 yards and without a touchdown last week for the first time all year (he's done one or the other in every other game), but the Titans won anyway thanks to (checks notes) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine ? Really? Wow. The offense hasn't scored more than 19 points in four games since the team's bye, and Ryan Tannehill 's return to action last week didn't exactly jumpstart the unit, but the defense also hasn't allowed more than 20 points in six straight. That really feels like smoke and mirrors to some extent — they're eighth in points per game allowed, but 17th in yards per play allowed — but the key to the Titans' stinginess has been an uncanny ability to get off the field, as they are first in third-down defense and top 10 in first downs allowed. The fact that they've done that despite key injuries at all three levels of the defense is even more remarkable ... and

Tennessee (+3) at Green Bay, o/u 41 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST

The Titans look like they've pretty much won the AFC South already — even if you think Jeff Saturday is the next Vince Lombardi, the Colts are 2.5 games back, and they're the only other team in the division that seems remotely like a threat — but their second-half doesn't do Mike Vrabel's crew any favors, as this is the only remaining game against a sub-.500 opponent that isn't a division rival. Derrick Henry was held to less than 80 yards and without a touchdown last week for the first time all year (he's done one or the other in every other game), but the Titans won anyway thanks to (checks notes) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine? Really? Wow. The offense hasn't scored more than 19 points in four games since the team's bye, and Ryan Tannehill's return to action last week didn't exactly jumpstart the unit, but the defense also hasn't allowed more than 20 points in six straight. That really feels like smoke and mirrors to some extent — they're eighth in points per game allowed, but 17th in yards per play allowed — but the key to the Titans' stinginess has been an uncanny ability to get off the field, as they are first in third-down defense and top 10 in first downs allowed. The fact that they've done that despite key injuries at all three levels of the defense is even more remarkable ... and creates even more skepticism they can keep it up.

I don't know that I'd go so far as to say the Packers saved their season last week by defending Lambeau against the Cowboys — they can barely see the Vikings' taillights at this point in the NFC North, and at 4-6 their wild-card chances aren't looking so hot — but there's always a feeling of relief when you end a five-game losing skid. Aaron Jones ran all over the Dallas front seven, as he and AJ Dillon combined for more than 200 rushing yards. Aaron Rodgers also may have found his new Davante Adams in Christian Watson, who finally got healthy and figured out how to hang onto a football en route to a three-TD performance. It took overtime, but last week's 31 points was a season high for Green Bay, though so was the team's 28 points allowed. Given this week's opponent, and a classic frozen tundra game, this one probably won't be a shootout — even so, you might not want to rush out and dump money on the under.

The Skinny

TEN injuries: LT Taylor Lewan (IR, knee), C Ben Jones (out, concussion), K Randy Bullock (out, calf), DE Jeffery Simmons (questionable, ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (IR, elbow), EDGE Harold Landry (IR, knee), EDGE Bud Dupree (out, hip), CB Caleb Farley (IR, back), S Amani Hooker (out, shoulder)

GB injuries: WR Romeo Doubs (out, ankle), WR Randall Cobb (IR-R, ankle), LT David Bakhtiari (questionable, knee), LG Elgton Jenkins (questionable, knee), LB De'Vondre Campbell (out, knee), EDGE Rashan Gary (IR, knee), CB Eric Stokes (IR, ankle)

TEN DFS targets: Henry $11,600 DK / $17,000 FD (GB is 30th in rushing DVOA, 26th in rushing yards per game allowed, 28th in YPC allowed)

GB DFS targets: Watson $7,400 DK / $10,500 FD (TEN is 30th in DVOA vs. WR2)

TEN DFS fades: Treylon Burks $5,200 DK / $8,000 FD (GB is third in DVOA vs. WR2)

GB DFS fades: Jones $11,200 DK / $14,500 FD and Dillon $6,600 DK / $12,000 FD (TEN is first in rushing DVOA, second in rushing yards per game allowed, third in YPC allowed, first in rushing TDs allowed)

Key stat: TEN t-28th in third-down conversions at 33.6 percent; GB t-2nd in third-down defense at 32.7 percent

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the mid-20s, 11-12 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of snow

The Scoop: Henry gashes the Packers for 130 yards and two TDs. Tannehill throws for less than 200 yards and commits two turnovers, one of which is a fumble that Preston Smith returns to the house. Jones leads the GB backfield with 60 yards and a score. Rodgers throws for 210 yards and a touchdown to Allen Lazard. Packers 24-20



Last week's record: 4-10, 4-10 ATS, 5-9 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 77-72-1, 63-82-5 ATS, 71-78-1 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1365-841-8, 1068-1074-72 ATS, 806-865-31 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)