Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Going... Up?

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Earlier this week, I posted a Z-Files showing scoring through June 17 was still down, relative to other seasons. However, I expressed curiosity of how the impending heat wave may influence homers, hence runs. Small sample size warnings apply; here is the data:

HR% Runs per Game BABIP June 1 - 17 3.00% 4.46 0.292 June 18 - 21 3.40% 4.58 0.293

Four days clearly isn't enough to show cause and effect, but the increase in home runs is worth monitoring. It hasn't had a huge effect on scoring yet. Let's see what happens for the rest of the month.

You know the drill. The schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm always willing to discuss rankings below.

UPDATED: Monday June 24, 1:10 AM ET

Week of June 24 - 30

Mixed League