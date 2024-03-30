Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One at a Time

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Most teams starting their fourth and fifth starters early in the week, along with only 90 games on the docket have combined to yield what will likely be the poorest two-start slate of the season. This serves to reiterate advice which becomes more important every year: Don't enact a strategy reliant on two-start pitchers for success. Even in a regular week, the inventory is thinner than usual. With more off days, and teams exerting more caution, a perceived double-dipper often starts Monday or Tuesday, then has their second start bumped.
For those new to the site, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night. They are always based on the site's Probable Pitching grid. I'm always happy to address questions germane to the rankings, but please direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.
Week of April 1 - 7
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@CWS
|2
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@OAK
|Only mistake a HR to J.P. Crawford in his debut
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@NYM
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|KC
|5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@OAK, @LAA
|Great pitching venues, weak lineups elevate ranking
|6
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|SF
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@WAS
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|ARI
|10
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIN
|11
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|SF
|11
Most teams starting their fourth and fifth starters early in the week, along with only 90 games on the docket have combined to yield what will likely be the poorest two-start slate of the season. This serves to reiterate advice which becomes more important every year: Don't enact a strategy reliant on two-start pitchers for success. Even in a regular week, the inventory is thinner than usual. With more off days, and teams exerting more caution, a perceived double-dipper often starts Monday or Tuesday, then has their second start bumped.
For those new to the site, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night. They are always based on the site's Probable Pitching grid. I'm always happy to address questions germane to the rankings, but please direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.
Week of April 1 - 7
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@CWS
|2
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@OAK
|Only mistake a HR to J.P. Crawford in his debut
|3
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@NYM
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|KC
|5
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@OAK, @LAA
|Great pitching venues, weak lineups elevate ranking
|6
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|SF
|7
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@WAS
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CIN
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|ARI
|10
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|MIN
|11
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|SF
|11 K with 1 BB in six scoreless innings to begin the season
|12
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|LAA
|13
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@SEA, @MIN
|14
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@SEA
|18 swinging strikes, 11 K in opener at Oakland
|15
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|NYY
|16
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@PIT
|17
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@CHC
|18
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CLE
|20
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|OAK
|Great spot to rebound after a rough first start
|21
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@WAS
|22
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|KC, @PIT
|Won't enjoy an easier double dip
|23
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|TOR
|24
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|ARI
|25
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|CIN, @WAS
|26
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|TEX
|27
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@OAK
|28
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@NYY
|29
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TOR
|30
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@TB
|31
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CLE
|32
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE
|33
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@NYM, OAK
|34
|Michael King
|SD
|@SF
|35
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|NYY
|36
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|37
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|LAA
|38
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@SF
|39
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@LAA
|40
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|41
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@LAA
|42
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|TOR
|43
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@PHI, NYM
|44
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@CWS, ARI
|45
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|STL
|46
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|COL, LAD
|47
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@LAD
|48
|Blake Snell
|SF
|SD
|49
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@CWS
|50
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@MIL
|51
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@SEA
|52
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@BAL
|53
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TB
|41%
|54
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@WAS
|55
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@HOU, @NYY
|25%
|56
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|DET, @CIN
|57
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|DET
|35%
|58
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|LAA, @STL
|59
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|STL
|60
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@MIL
|61
|DL Hall
|MIL
|SEA
|62
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|SD
|63
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@PIT
|64
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|TEX
|65
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@TB, HOU
|34%
|66
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@MIL
|0%
|0%
|67
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@MIL
|68
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|BOS, @DET
|24%
|69
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@ARI, TOR
|70
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@STL
|71
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|MIA
|72
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@LAD, SD
|13%
|73
|Mix 12 Reliever
|74
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@DET
|75
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY
|76
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@BAL, CWS
|77
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@HOU
|78
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|OAK
|79
|Steven Matz
|STL
|MIA
|9%
|80
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|PIT, PHI
|81
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|82
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|DET
|0%
|16%
|83
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|NYM
|84
|Jakob Junis
|MIL
|MIN, SEA
|0%
|7%
|85
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|KC
|5%
|86
|Mix 15 Reliever
|87
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|COL
|0%
|0%
|88
|James Paxton
|LAD
|SF, @CHC
|89
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@MIA, BOS
|90
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|TEX, @COL
|91
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TOR
|92
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@SD, MIA
|4%
|44%
|93
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|94
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@WAS
|1%
|32%
|95
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|COL
|1%
|21%
|96
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@ARI
|97
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|BOS
|98
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|CWS
|99
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CWS
|10%
|100
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SD
|17%
|101
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@HOU
|102
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@PHI
|103
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|BOS
|104
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@NYM
|105
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@LAD
|106
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@MIA
|7%
|107
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|PIT
|45%
|108
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@KC
|109
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|HOU
|110
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|BOS
|2%
|49%
|111
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|LAD
|12%
|112
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@MIA
|0%
|7%
|113
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|CIN
|0%
|39%
|114
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@ARI
|115
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|ATL, @KC
|2%
|21%
|116
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|BOS
|0%
|7%
|117
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|NYM
|17%
|118
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@CIN
|119
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|STL, @SF
|0%
|11%
|120
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|ATL
|121
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@BAL, CWS
|0%
|23%
|122
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CLE, @MIL
|1%
|26%
|123
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PHI
|13%
|124
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|BAL
|0%
|0%
|125
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@CHC
|126
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|TOR, @TEX
|7%
|127
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|LAD
|12%
|128
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@CIN
|44%
|129
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|SEA
|1%
|130
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@CHC
|0%
|21%
|131
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@ATL
|132
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|133
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@CHC, TB
|0%
|0%
|134
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@KC
|38%
|135
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|BAL
|136
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|TB
|1%
|0%
|137
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|ATL, @KC
|0%
|0%
|138
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|NYY, @ATL
|22%
|139
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|PHI
|0%
|37%
|140
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|@WAS, BAL
|0%
|0%
|141
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|HOU
|0%
|2%
|142
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|143
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@DET
|1%
|16%
|144
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|TB
|0%
|0%
|145
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@COL
|0%
|18%
|146
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|@SD
|0%
|18%
|147
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@TEX
|15%
|148
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@STL
|35%
|149
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@COL
|150
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|PHI
|0%
|4%
|151
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@ATL
|0%
|2%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@OAK
|Only mistake a HR to J.P. Crawford in his debut
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@NYM
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|KC
|4
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|@OAK, @LAA
|Great pitching venues, weak lineups elevate ranking
|5
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@SEA, @MIN
|6
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@SEA
|18 swinging strikes, 11 K in opener at Oakland
|7
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@PIT
|8
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|CLE
|9
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CLE
|10
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|OAK
|Great spot to rebound after a rough first start
|11
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|KC, @PIT
|Won't enjoy an easier double dip
|12
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|TOR
|13
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|TEX
|14
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@OAK
|15
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@NYY
|16
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TOR
|17
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@TB
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|CLE
|19
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CLE
|20
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@NYM, OAK
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@MIN
|22
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@LAA
|23
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|CLE
|24
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@LAA
|25
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|TOR
|26
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@MIL
|27
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@SEA
|28
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@BAL
|29
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@TB
|30
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|@HOU, @NYY
|31
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@MIL
|32
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@PIT
|33
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|TEX
|34
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@TB, HOU
|35
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@MIL
|36
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@MIL
|37
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|BOS, @DET
|38
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@ARI, TOR
|39
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@DET
|40
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY
|41
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@BAL, CWS
|42
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@HOU
|43
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|OAK
|44
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|KC
|45
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@MIA, BOS
|46
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|TEX, @COL
|47
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TOR
|48
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|49
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@ARI
|50
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|BOS
|51
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|CWS
|52
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CWS
|53
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@HOU
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|BOS
|56
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@NYM
|57
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@MIA
|58
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@KC
|59
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|HOU
|60
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|BOS
|61
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@MIA
|62
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@ARI
|63
|Nick Nastrini
|CWS
|ATL, @KC
|64
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|BOS
|65
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|ATL
|66
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@BAL, CWS
|67
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CLE, @MIL
|68
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|TOR, @TEX
|69
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@MIN
|70
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@KC
|71
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|ATL, @KC
|72
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|HOU
|73
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@DET
|74
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@COL
|75
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@TEX
|76
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@COL