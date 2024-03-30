Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One at a Time

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One at a Time

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Updated on March 30, 2024 4:42PM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Most teams starting their fourth and fifth starters early in the week, along with only 90 games on the docket have combined to yield what will likely be the poorest two-start slate of the season. This serves to reiterate advice which becomes more important every year: Don't enact a strategy reliant on two-start pitchers for success. Even in a regular week, the inventory is thinner than usual. With more off days, and teams exerting more caution, a perceived double-dipper often starts Monday or Tuesday, then has their second start bumped.

For those new to the site, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night. They are always based on the site's Probable Pitching grid. I'm always happy to address questions germane to the rankings, but please direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.

Week of April 1 - 7

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATL@CWS   
2Nick PivettaBOS@OAKOnly mistake a HR to J.P. Crawford in his debut  
3Tarik SkubalDET@NYM   
4Corbin BurnesBALKC   
5Tanner HouckBOS@OAK, @LAAGreat pitching venues, weak lineups elevate ranking  
6Tyler GlasnowLADSF   
7Aaron NolaPHI@WAS   
8Zack WheelerPHICIN   
9Max FriedATLARI   
10Freddy PeraltaMILMIN   
11Bobby MillerLADSF11

12Jesus LuzardoMIALAA   
13Triston McKenzieCLE@SEA, @MIN   
14Shane BieberCLE@SEA18 swinging strikes, 11 K in opener at Oakland  
15Zac GallenARINYY   
16Grayson RodriguezBAL@PIT   
17Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CHC   
18Luis CastilloSEACLE   
19George KirbySEACLE   
20Kenta MaedaDETOAKGreat spot to rebound after a rough first start  
21Mitch KellerPIT@WAS   
22Dean KremerBALKC, @PITWon't enjoy an easier double dip  
23Cristian JavierHOUTOR   
24Chris SaleATLARI   
25Cristopher SanchezPHICIN, @WAS   
26Zach EflinTBTEX   
27Brayan BelloBOS@OAK   
28Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY   
29Framber ValdezHOUTOR   
30Nathan EovaldiTEX@TB   
31Pablo LopezMINCLE   
32Joe RyanMINCLE   
33Reese OlsonDET@NYM, OAK   
34Michael KingSD@SF   
35Merrill KellyARINYY   
36Tanner BibeeCLE@MIN   
37A.J. PukMIALAA   
38Dylan CeaseSD@SF   
39Kutter CrawfordBOS@LAA   
40Bailey OberMINCLE   
41Garrett WhitlockBOS@LAA   
42Marcus StromanNYYTOR   
43Andrew AbbottCIN@PHI, NYM   
44Charlie MortonATL@CWS, ARI   
45Joe MusgroveSDSTL   
46Shota ImanagaCHCCOL, LAD   
47Logan WebbSF@LAD   
48Blake SnellSFSD   
49Reynaldo LopezATL@CWS   
50Logan GilbertSEA@MIL   
51Logan AllenCLE@SEA   
52Cole RagansKC@BAL   
53Andrew HeaneyTEX@TB 41% 
54Ranger SuarezPHI@WAS   
55Bowden FrancisTOR@HOU, @NYY 25% 
56Sean ManaeaNYMDET, @CIN   
57Jose QuintanaNYMDET 35% 
58Max MeyerMIALAA, @STL   
59Yu DarvishSDSTL   
60Bryce MillerSEA@MIL   
61DL HallMILSEA   
62Jordan HicksSFSD   
63Tyler WellsBAL@PIT   
64Aaron CivaleTBTEX   
65Dane DunningTEX@TB, HOU 34% 
66Chris PaddackMIN@MIL 0%0%
67Louie VarlandMIN@MIL   
68Joe BoyleOAKBOS, @DET 24% 
69Luis GilNYY@ARI, TOR   
70Trevor RogersMIA@STL   
71Lance LynnSTLMIA   
72Keaton WinnSF@LAD, SD 13% 
73Mix 12 Reliever     
74JP SearsOAK@DET   
75Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY   
76Michael WachaKC@BAL, CWS   
77Chris BassittTOR@HOU   
78Jack FlahertyDETOAK   
79Steven MatzSTLMIA 9% 
80MacKenzie GoreWASPIT, PHI   
81Cal QuantrillCOL@CHC 0%0%
82Adrian HouserNYMDET 0%16%
83Hunter GreeneCINNYM   
84Jakob JunisMILMIN, SEA 0%7%
85Cole IrvinBALKC 5% 
86Mix 15 Reliever     
87Ben BrownCHCCOL 0%0%
88James PaxtonLADSF, @CHC   
89Chase SilsethLAA@MIA, BOS   
90Ryan PepiotTBTEX, @COL   
91Clarke SchmidtNYYTOR   
92Kyle GibsonSTL@SD, MIA 4%44%
93Hunter BrownHOU@TEX   
94Martin PerezPIT@WAS 1%32%
95Javier AssadCHCCOL 1%21%
96Nestor CortesNYY@ARI   
97Reid DetmersLAABOS   
98Seth LugoKCCWS   
99Brady SingerKCCWS 10% 
100Miles MikolasSTL@SD 17% 
101Jose BerriosTOR@HOU   
102Frankie MontasCIN@PHI   
103Griffin CanningLAABOS   
104Casey MizeDET@NYM   
105Kyle HarrisonSF@LAD   
106Patrick SandovalLAA@MIA 7% 
107Josiah GrayWASPIT 45% 
108Erick FeddeCWS@KC   
109Jon GrayTEXHOU   
110Alex WoodOAKBOS 2%49%
111Jordan WicksCHCLAD 12% 
112Tyler AndersonLAA@MIA 0%7%
113Spencer TurnbullPHICIN 0%39%
114Carlos RodonNYY@ARI   
115Nick NastriniCWSATL, @KC 2%21%
116Ross StriplingOAKBOS 0%7%
117Nick MartinezCINNYM 17% 
118Luis SeverinoNYM@CIN   
119Matt WaldronSDSTL, @SF 0%11%
120Garrett CrochetCWSATL   
121Alec MarshKC@BAL, CWS 0%23%
122Emerson HancockSEACLE, @MIL 1%26%
123Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI 13% 
124Bailey FalterPITBAL 0%0%
125Gavin StoneLAD@CHC   
126Ronel BlancoHOUTOR, @TEX 7% 
127Kyle HendricksCHCLAD 12% 
128Tylor MegillNYM@CIN 44% 
129Colin ReaMILSEA 1% 
130Kyle FreelandCOL@CHC 0%21%
131Brandon PfaadtARI@ATL   
132Carlos CarrascoCLE@MIN 0%0%
133Dakota HudsonCOL@CHC, TB 0%0%
134Michael SorokaCWS@KC 38% 
135Jared JonesPITBAL   
136Austin GomberCOLTB 1%0%
137Chris FlexenCWSATL, @KC 0%0%
138Ryne NelsonARINYY, @ATL 22% 
139Jake IrvinWASPHI 0%37%
140Marco GonzalesPIT@WAS, BAL 0%0%
141Cody BradfordTEXHOU 0%2%
142Trevor WilliamsWASPIT 0%0%
143Paul BlackburnOAK@DET 1%16%
144Ryan FeltnerCOLTB 0%0%
145Tyler AlexanderTB@COL 0%18%
146Zack ThompsonSTL@SD 0%18%
147J.P. FranceHOU@TEX 15% 
148Ryan WeathersMIA@STL 35% 
149Zack LittellTB@COL   
150Patrick CorbinWASPHI 0%4%
151Tommy HenryARI@ATL 0%2%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Nick PivettaBOS@OAKOnly mistake a HR to J.P. Crawford in his debut
2Tarik SkubalDET@NYM 
3Corbin BurnesBALKC 
4Tanner HouckBOS@OAK, @LAAGreat pitching venues, weak lineups elevate ranking
5Triston McKenzieCLE@SEA, @MIN 
6Shane BieberCLE@SEA18 swinging strikes, 11 K in opener at Oakland
7Grayson RodriguezBAL@PIT 
8Luis CastilloSEACLE 
9George KirbySEACLE 
10Kenta MaedaDETOAKGreat spot to rebound after a rough first start
11Dean KremerBALKC, @PITWon't enjoy an easier double dip
12Cristian JavierHOUTOR 
13Zach EflinTBTEX 
14Brayan BelloBOS@OAK 
15Kevin GausmanTOR@NYY 
16Framber ValdezHOUTOR 
17Nathan EovaldiTEX@TB 
18Pablo LopezMINCLE 
19Joe RyanMINCLE 
20Reese OlsonDET@NYM, OAK 
21Tanner BibeeCLE@MIN 
22Kutter CrawfordBOS@LAA 
23Bailey OberMINCLE 
24Garrett WhitlockBOS@LAA 
25Marcus StromanNYYTOR 
26Logan GilbertSEA@MIL 
27Logan AllenCLE@SEA 
28Cole RagansKC@BAL 
29Andrew HeaneyTEX@TB 
30Bowden FrancisTOR@HOU, @NYY 
31Bryce MillerSEA@MIL 
32Tyler WellsBAL@PIT 
33Aaron CivaleTBTEX 
34Dane DunningTEX@TB, HOU 
35Chris PaddackMIN@MIL 
36Louie VarlandMIN@MIL 
37Joe BoyleOAKBOS, @DET 
38Luis GilNYY@ARI, TOR 
39JP SearsOAK@DET 
40Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY 
41Michael WachaKC@BAL, CWS 
42Chris BassittTOR@HOU 
43Jack FlahertyDETOAK 
44Cole IrvinBALKC 
45Chase SilsethLAA@MIA, BOS 
46Ryan PepiotTBTEX, @COL 
47Clarke SchmidtNYYTOR 
48Hunter BrownHOU@TEX 
49Nestor CortesNYY@ARI 
50Reid DetmersLAABOS 
51Seth LugoKCCWS 
52Brady SingerKCCWS 
53Jose BerriosTOR@HOU 
54AL Reliever   
55Griffin CanningLAABOS 
56Casey MizeDET@NYM 
57Patrick SandovalLAA@MIA 
58Erick FeddeCWS@KC 
59Jon GrayTEXHOU 
60Alex WoodOAKBOS 
61Tyler AndersonLAA@MIA 
62Carlos RodonNYY@ARI 
63Nick NastriniCWSATL, @KC 
64Ross StriplingOAKBOS 
65Garrett CrochetCWSATL 
66Alec MarshKC@BAL, CWS 
67Emerson HancockSEACLE, @MIL 
68Ronel BlancoHOUTOR, @TEX 
69Carlos CarrascoCLE@MIN 
70Michael SorokaCWS@KC 
71Chris FlexenCWSATL, @KC 
72Cody BradfordTEXHOU 
73Paul BlackburnOAK@DET 
74Tyler AlexanderTB@COL 
75J.P. FranceHOU@TEX 
76Zack LittellTB@COL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATL@CWS 
2Tyler GlasnowLADSF 
3Aaron NolaPHI@WAS 
4Zack WheelerPHICIN 
5Max FriedATLARI 
6Freddy PeraltaMILMIN 
7Bobby MillerLADSF11 K with 1 BB in six scoreless innings to begin the season
8Jesus LuzardoMIALAA 
9Zac GallenARINYY 
10Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@CHC 
11Mitch KellerPIT@WAS 
12Chris SaleATLARI 
13Cristopher SanchezPHICIN, @WAS 
14Michael KingSD@SF 
15Merrill KellyARINYY 
16A.J. PukMIALAA 
17Dylan CeaseSD@SF 
18Andrew AbbottCIN@PHI, NYM 
19Charlie MortonATL@CWS, ARI 
20Joe MusgroveSDSTL 
21Shota ImanagaCHCCOL, LAD 
22Logan WebbSF@LAD 
23Blake SnellSFSD 
24Reynaldo LopezATL@CWS 
25Ranger SuarezPHI@WAS 
26Sean ManaeaNYMDET, @CIN 
27Jose QuintanaNYMDET 
28Max MeyerMIALAA, @STL 
29Yu DarvishSDSTL 
30DL HallMILSEA 
31Jordan HicksSFSD 
32Trevor RogersMIA@STL 
33Lance LynnSTLMIA 
34Keaton WinnSF@LAD, SD 
35Steven MatzSTLMIA 
36MacKenzie GoreWASPIT, PHI 
37Cal QuantrillCOL@CHC 
38Adrian HouserNYMDET 
39Hunter GreeneCINNYM 
40Jakob JunisMILMIN, SEA 
41Ben BrownCHCCOL 
42James PaxtonLADSF, @CHC 
43Kyle GibsonSTL@SD, MIA 
44Martin PerezPIT@WAS 
45Javier AssadCHCCOL 
46Miles MikolasSTL@SD 
47NL Reliever   
48Frankie MontasCIN@PHI 
49Kyle HarrisonSF@LAD 
50Josiah GrayWASPIT 
51Jordan WicksCHCLAD 
52Spencer TurnbullPHICIN 
53Nick MartinezCINNYM 
54Luis SeverinoNYM@CIN 
55Matt WaldronSDSTL, @SF 
56Graham AshcraftCIN@PHI 
57Bailey FalterPITBAL 
58Gavin StoneLAD@CHC 
59Kyle HendricksCHCLAD 
60Tylor MegillNYM@CIN 
61Colin ReaMILSEA 
62Kyle FreelandCOL@CHC 
63Brandon PfaadtARI@ATL 
64Dakota HudsonCOL@CHC, TB 
65Jared JonesPITBAL 
66Austin GomberCOLTB 
67Ryne NelsonARINYY, @ATL 
68Jake IrvinWASPHI 
69Marco GonzalesPIT@WAS, BAL 
70Trevor WilliamsWASPIT 
71Ryan FeltnerCOLTB 
72Zack ThompsonSTL@SD 
73Ryan WeathersMIA@STL 
74Patrick CorbinWASPHI 
75Tommy HenryARI@ATL 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
