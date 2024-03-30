Weekly Pitcher Rankings: One at a Time

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Most teams starting their fourth and fifth starters early in the week, along with only 90 games on the docket have combined to yield what will likely be the poorest two-start slate of the season. This serves to reiterate advice which becomes more important every year: Don't enact a strategy reliant on two-start pitchers for success. Even in a regular week, the inventory is thinner than usual. With more off days, and teams exerting more caution, a perceived double-dipper often starts Monday or Tuesday, then has their second start bumped.

For those new to the site, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night. They are always based on the site's Probable Pitching grid. I'm always happy to address questions germane to the rankings, but please direct scheduling inquiries to the Probable Pitchers page.

Week of April 1 - 7

Mixed League