Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Solo Shot

There is a similar number of overall games this week as compared to last week, but the number and quality of two-start options is lower. Last week, there were nine two-start pitchers ranked in the Top 25. Meanwhile, there are just six this week.
One of the repercussions is the Mixed Reliever cutoffs are ranked lower this week. Last week the Mixed 12 reliever was 72nd. This week it's 84. Similarly, the Mixed 15 reliever falls from 80 to 91.
The repercussion is there are around 10 more single-start hurlers ranked ahead of the reliever this week. This is just another example of the advice being preached all season: Don't focus on double-dipper vanilla starters. Load up on the scoops with more exotic flavors.
By means of reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address ranking inquiries below.
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@MIN, OAK
|2
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|SEA, @TOR
|2.37 ERA, .76 WHIP since his opener
|3
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|OAK
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|HOU
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@WAS
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@SD
|8
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CIN, @BAL
|Tough pair to get back on track
|9
|Tanner
|BOS
|WAS
|10
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|BOS
|This is going to be fun
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|MIA
|12
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIA
|13
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|MIL, @LAA
|14
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|MIL, @LAA
|15
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|NYM
|16
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIA
|17
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|18
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@SF
|19
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|STL
|20
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@CHC
|21
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|OAK
|22
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CIN
|Strikeouts still down
|23
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@MIN
|24
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, @PIT
|Could be on a pitch count in return
|25
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|CWS
|26
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|SEA
|27
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@OAK, @COL
|13%
|28
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|DET, @CWS
|29
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@NYY, @DET
|30
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|MIN
|31
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@TOR
|32
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|SD
|33
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|ARI
|34
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@WAS
|35
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@CLE, HOU
|36
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@TB
|37
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|NYY
|38
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|MIA, @SD
|Back earlier than expected
|39
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET
|40
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|CHC
|41
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@ATL
|42
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@ATL
|43
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|@OAK
|21%
|44
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@CLE
|45
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|BOS
|46
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@DET
|47
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@CIN
|48
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@PIT
|49
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SF
|50
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@COL, CIN
|51
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYM
|52
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@NYY
|53
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|KC
|54
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|HOU, @TB
|55
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@COL
|56
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@LAD, PHI
|57
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|PHI
|58
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|ARI
|59
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@PIT, KC
|38%
|60
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|WAS
|61
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@CHC, LAD
|62
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TB
|63
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@PIT
|64
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAA, CHC
|Time to turn things around
|65
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@PHI
|66
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|@CLE
|67
|Brady Singer
|KC
|MIL
|68
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|CLE
|69
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@STL, ATL
|70
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|CLE
|71
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|MIN
|72
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|CWS
|73
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|CWS, NYY
|0%
|39%
|74
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|DET, @CWS
|0%
|0%
|75
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|NYM, @MIL
|10%
|76
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@CWS
|17%
|77
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@BAL
|78
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@COL
|79
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|SEA, @TOR
|32%
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|TOR
|82
|JP Sears
|OAK
|TEX
|30%
|83
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|ATL
|84
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@COL
|85
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@LAA
|86
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@MIN
|87
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@TB, CLE
|0%
|4%
|88
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|SF
|89
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@STL
|90
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@NYM
|29%
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|92
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@STL
|35%
|93
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@SEA
|16%
|94
|Mason Black
|SF
|@PHI, CIN
|0%
|2%
|95
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CHC
|96
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CHC
|97
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|SD
|23%
|98
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|ARI
|10%
|49%
|99
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|SEA
|35%
|100
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|ARI, @SF
|101
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|MIN
|2%
|7%
|102
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|KC
|32%
|103
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@MIA
|1%
|2%
|104
|John Means
|BAL
|ARI
|32%
|105
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|TEX
|0%
|18%
|106
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|MIA
|107
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@NYY
|108
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|@OAK
|0%
|21%
|109
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|PHI
|110
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|ARI
|111
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|@KC, STL
|0%
|7%
|112
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|HOU
|113
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@MIL
|114
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|HOU
|115
|Zack Littell
|TB
|NYY
|116
|Michael King
|SD
|LAD
|117
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|WAS
|1%
|40%
|118
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@LAD
|119
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@PIT, KC
|2%
|46%
|120
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|NYM, @MIL
|10%
|121
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@COL
|122
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@KC, STL
|3%
|123
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@SEA
|49%
|124
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@PIT
|17%
|125
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@DET
|126
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@SD
|127
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@BOS
|128
|Casey Mize
|DET
|HOU
|129
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@PHI
|130
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|TEX, @SEA
|0%
|4%
|131
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|ATL
|2%
|42%
|132
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|BAL
|41%
|133
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|SF
|0%
|0%
|134
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|135
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@MIL
|0%
|0%
|136
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|LAA
|34%
|137
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@LAA
|10%
|138
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@MIN
|7%
|30%
|139
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@CIN
|8%
|140
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@TB, CLE
|1%
|4%
|141
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@KC
|1%
|9%
|142
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|BAL
|4%
|37%
|143
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|LAA
|4%
|144
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|TEX
|1%
|0%
|145
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@BOS
|22%
|146
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|147
|Jose Urena
|TEX
|@OAK
|0%
|0%
|148
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|LAD
|8%
|149
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@CWS
|0%
|12%
|150
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SF, TEX
|0%
|0%
|151
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|TEX
|25%
|152
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@LAD
|45%
|153
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@BAL
|3%
|46%
|154
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|SF
|0%
|2%
|155
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|STL
|0%
|19%
|156
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@BOS
|0%
|2%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@SD
|3
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@CIN, @BAL
|Tough pair to get back on track
|4
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|BOS
|This is going to be fun
|5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|MIA
|6
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@MIA
|7
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|NYM
|8
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIA
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@NYM
|10
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@SF
|11
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|STL
|12
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@CHC
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|CIN
|Strikeouts still down
|14
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|SD, @PIT
|Could be on a pitch count in return
|15
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|SD
|16
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|ARI
|17
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|MIA, @SD
|Back earlier than expected
|18
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|CHC
|19
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|BOS
|20
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@CIN
|21
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@PIT
|22
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@SF
|23
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@COL, CIN
|24
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYM
|25
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@COL
|26
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@LAD, PHI
|27
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|PHI
|28
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@CHC, LAD
|29
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@PIT
|30
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|LAA, CHC
|Time to turn things around
|31
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@STL, ATL
|32
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|NYM, @MIL
|33
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@BAL
|34
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@COL
|35
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|TOR
|36
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|ATL
|37
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|SF
|38
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@STL
|39
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@NYM
|40
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@STL
|41
|Mason Black
|SF
|@PHI, CIN
|42
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@CHC
|43
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|CHC
|44
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|SD
|45
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|ARI, @SF
|46
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@MIA
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|MIA
|49
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|PHI
|50
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|ARI
|51
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|@KC, STL
|52
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@MIL
|53
|Michael King
|SD
|LAD
|54
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@LAD
|55
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|NYM, @MIL
|56
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@KC, STL
|57
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@SD
|58
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@BOS
|59
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|ATL
|60
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|BAL
|61
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|SF
|62
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|@MIL
|63
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|LAA
|64
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@CIN
|65
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@KC
|66
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|BAL
|67
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|LAA
|68
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|TEX
|69
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@BOS
|70
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|LAD
|71
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SF, TEX
|72
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|TEX
|73
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@LAD
|74
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@BAL
|75
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|SF
|76
|Tobias Myers
|MIL
|STL
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@BOS