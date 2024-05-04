Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Solo Shot

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

There is a similar number of overall games this week as compared to last week, but the number and quality of two-start options is lower. Last week, there were nine two-start pitchers ranked in the Top 25. Meanwhile, there are just six this week.

One of the repercussions is the Mixed Reliever cutoffs are ranked lower this week. Last week the Mixed 12 reliever was 72nd. This week it's 84. Similarly, the Mixed 15 reliever falls from 80 to 91.

The repercussion is there are around 10 more single-start hurlers ranked ahead of the reliever this week. This is just another example of the advice being preached all season: Don't focus on double-dipper vanilla starters. Load up on the scoops with more exotic flavors.

By means of reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address ranking inquiries below.

Please pop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Mixed League