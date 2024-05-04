Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Solo Shot

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Solo Shot

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 4, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

There is a similar number of overall games this week as compared to last week, but the number and quality of two-start options is lower. Last week, there were nine two-start pitchers ranked in the Top 25. Meanwhile, there are just six this week.

One of the repercussions is the Mixed Reliever cutoffs are ranked lower this week. Last week the Mixed 12 reliever was 72nd. This week it's 84. Similarly, the Mixed 15 reliever falls from 80 to 91.

The repercussion is there are around 10 more single-start hurlers ranked ahead of the reliever this week. This is just another example of the advice being preached all season: Don't focus on double-dipper vanilla starters. Load up on the scoops with more exotic flavors.

By means of reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address ranking inquiries below.

Please pop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, OAK   
2Bailey OberMINSEA, @TOR2.37 ERA, .76 WHIP since his opener  
3Logan GilbertSEAOAK   
4Zack WheelerPHITOR   
5Tarik SkubalDETHOU   
6Corbin BurnesBAL@WAS   
7Tyler GlasnowLAD@SD   
8Zac GallenARI@CIN, @BALTough pair to get back on track  
9Tanner

There is a similar number of overall games this week as compared to last week, but the number and quality of two-start options is lower. Last week, there were nine two-start pitchers ranked in the Top 25. Meanwhile, there are just six this week.

One of the repercussions is the Mixed Reliever cutoffs are ranked lower this week. Last week the Mixed 12 reliever was 72nd. This week it's 84. Similarly, the Mixed 15 reliever falls from 80 to 91.

The repercussion is there are around 10 more single-start hurlers ranked ahead of the reliever this week. This is just another example of the advice being preached all season: Don't focus on double-dipper vanilla starters. Load up on the scoops with more exotic flavors.

By means of reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address ranking inquiries below.

Please pop back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, OAK   
2Bailey OberMINSEA, @TOR2.37 ERA, .76 WHIP since his opener  
3Logan GilbertSEAOAK   
4Zack WheelerPHITOR   
5Tarik SkubalDETHOU   
6Corbin BurnesBAL@WAS   
7Tyler GlasnowLAD@SD   
8Zac GallenARI@CIN, @BALTough pair to get back on track  
9Tanner HouckBOSWAS   
10Chris SaleATLBOSThis is going to be fun  
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLADMIA   
12Aaron NolaPHI@MIA   
13Cole RagansKCMIL, @LAA   
14Seth LugoKCMIL, @LAA   
15Sonny GraySTLNYM   
16Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA   
17Max FriedATL@NYM   
18Nick LodoloCIN@SF   
19Freddy PeraltaMILSTL   
20Dylan CeaseSD@CHC   
21Bryce MillerSEAOAK   
22Logan WebbSFCINStrikeouts still down  
23George KirbySEA@MIN   
24Justin SteeleCHCSD, @PITCould be on a pitch count in return  
25Zach EflinTBCWS   
26Pablo LopezMINSEA   
27Andrew HeaneyTEX@OAK, @COL 13% 
28Triston McKenzieCLEDET, @CWS   
29Justin VerlanderHOU@NYY, @DET   
30Kevin GausmanTORMIN   
31Joe RyanMIN@TOR   
32Shota ImanagaCHCSD   
33Hunter GreeneCINARI   
34Kyle BradishBAL@WAS   
35Jack FlahertyDET@CLE, HOU   
36Nestor CortesNYY@TB   
37Ryan PepiotTBNYY   
38Walker BuehlerLADMIA, @SDBack earlier than expected  
39Tanner BibeeCLEDET   
40Jared JonesPITCHC   
41Kutter CrawfordBOS@ATL   
42Nick PivettaBOS@ATL   
43Michael LorenzenTEX@OAK 21% 
44Reese OlsonDET@CLE   
45Reynaldo LopezATLBOS   
46Cristian JavierHOU@DET   
47Jordan MontgomeryARI@CIN   
48Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT   
49Andrew AbbottCIN@SF   
50Kyle HarrisonSF@COL, CIN   
51Charlie MortonATL@NYM   
52Framber ValdezHOU@NYY   
53Reid DetmersLAAKC   
54Luis GilNYYHOU, @TB   
55Jordan HicksSF@COL   
56Braxton GarrettMIA@LAD, PHI   
57Jesus LuzardoMIAPHI   
58Dean KremerBALARI   
59Tyler AndersonLAA@PIT, KC 38% 
60Brayan BelloBOSWAS   
61Yu DarvishSD@CHC, LAD   
62Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB   
63Javier AssadCHC@PIT   
64Mitch KellerPITLAA, CHCTime to turn things around  
65Jose BerriosTOR@PHI   
66Kenta MaedaDET@CLE   
67Brady SingerKCMIL   
68Erick FeddeCWSCLE   
69Sean ManaeaNYM@STL, ATL   
70Garrett CrochetCWSCLE   
71Yusei KikuchiTORMIN   
72Aaron CivaleTBCWS   
73Tyler AlexanderTBCWS, NYY 0%39%
74Logan AllenCLEDET, @CWS 0%0%
75Kyle GibsonSTLNYM, @MIL 10% 
76Ben LivelyCLE@CWS 17% 
77Brandon PfaadtARI@BAL   
78Keaton WinnSF@COL   
79Simeon Woods RichardsonMINSEA, @TOR 32% 
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Spencer TurnbullPHITOR   
82JP SearsOAKTEX 30% 
83Luis SeverinoNYMATL   
84Jon GrayTEX@COL   
85Michael WachaKC@LAA   
86Bryan WooSEA@MIN   
87Mike ClevingerCWS@TB, CLE 0%4%
88Cristopher SanchezPHISF   
89Jose ButtoNYM@STL   
90Bryce ElderATL@NYM 29% 
91Mix 15 Reliever     
92Jose QuintanaNYM@STL 35% 
93Joe BoyleOAK@SEA 16% 
94Mason BlackSF@PHI, CIN 0%2%
95Joe MusgroveSD@CHC   
96Bailey FalterPITCHC   
97Ben BrownCHCSD 23% 
98Cole IrvinBALARI 10%49%
99Chris PaddackMINSEA 35% 
100Frankie MontasCINARI, @SF   
101Alek ManoahTORMIN 2%7%
102Griffin CanningLAAKC 32% 
103Taijuan WalkerPHI@MIA 1%2%
104John MeansBALARI 32% 
105Ross StriplingOAKTEX 0%18%
106Gavin StoneLADMIA   
107Ronel BlancoHOU@NYY   
108Jack LeiterTEX@OAK 0%21%
109Trevor RogersMIAPHI   
110Graham AshcraftCINARI   
111Bryse WilsonMIL@KC, STL 0%7%
112Carlos RodonNYYHOU   
113Lance LynnSTL@MIL   
114Marcus StromanNYYHOU   
115Zack LittellTBNYY   
116Michael KingSDLAD   
117Cooper CriswellBOSWAS 1%40%
118Edward CabreraMIA@LAD   
119Patrick SandovalLAA@PIT, KC 2%46%
120Miles MikolasSTLNYM, @MIL 10% 
121Dane DunningTEX@COL   
122Colin ReaMIL@KC, STL 3% 
123Paul BlackburnOAK@SEA 49% 
124Jose SorianoLAA@PIT 17% 
125Hunter BrownHOU@DET   
126James PaxtonLAD@SD   
127MacKenzie GoreWAS@BOS   
128Casey MizeDETHOU   
129Chris BassittTOR@PHI   
130Alex WoodOAKTEX, @SEA 0%4%
131Christian ScottNYMATL 2%42%
132Mitchell ParkerWASBAL 41% 
133Cal QuantrillCOLSF 0%0%
134Chris FlexenCWS@TB 0%0%
135Matthew LiberatoreSTL@MIL 0%0%
136Martin PerezPITLAA 34% 
137Alec MarshKC@LAA 10% 
138Emerson HancockSEA@MIN 7%30%
139Slade CecconiARI@CIN 8% 
140Michael SorokaCWS@TB, CLE 1%4%
141Joe RossMIL@KC 1%9%
142Trevor WilliamsWASBAL 4%37%
143Quinn PriesterPITLAA 4% 
144Austin GomberCOLTEX 1%0%
145Jake IrvinWAS@BOS 22% 
146Osvaldo BidoOAKTEX 0%0%
147Jose UrenaTEX@OAK 0%0%
148Matt WaldronSDLAD 8% 
149Carlos CarrascoCLE@CWS 0%12%
150Dakota HudsonCOLSF, TEX 0%0%
151Ryan FeltnerCOLTEX 25% 
152Ryan WeathersMIA@LAD 45% 
153Ryne NelsonARI@BAL 3%46%
154Peter LambertCOLSF 0%2%
155Tobias MyersMILSTL 0%19%
156Patrick CorbinWAS@BOS 0%2%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, OAK 
2Bailey OberMINSEA, @TOR2.37 ERA, .76 WHIP since his opener
3Logan GilbertSEAOAK 
4Tarik SkubalDETHOU 
5Corbin BurnesBAL@WAS 
6Tanner HouckBOSWAS 
7Cole RagansKCMIL, @LAA 
8Seth LugoKCMIL, @LAA 
9Bryce MillerSEAOAK 
10George KirbySEA@MIN 
11Zach EflinTBCWS 
12Pablo LopezMINSEA 
13Andrew HeaneyTEX@OAK, @COL 
14Triston McKenzieCLEDET, @CWS 
15Justin VerlanderHOU@NYY, @DET 
16Kevin GausmanTORMIN 
17Joe RyanMIN@TOR 
18Kyle BradishBAL@WAS 
19Jack FlahertyDET@CLE, HOU 
20Nestor CortesNYY@TB 
21Ryan PepiotTBNYY 
22Tanner BibeeCLEDET 
23Kutter CrawfordBOS@ATL 
24Nick PivettaBOS@ATL 
25Michael LorenzenTEX@OAK 
26Reese OlsonDET@CLE 
27Cristian JavierHOU@DET 
28Framber ValdezHOU@NYY 
29Reid DetmersLAAKC 
30Luis GilNYYHOU, @TB 
31Dean KremerBALARI 
32Tyler AndersonLAA@PIT, KC 
33Brayan BelloBOSWAS 
34Clarke SchmidtNYY@TB 
35Jose BerriosTOR@PHI 
36Kenta MaedaDET@CLE 
37Brady SingerKCMIL 
38Erick FeddeCWSCLE 
39Garrett CrochetCWSCLE 
40Yusei KikuchiTORMIN 
41Aaron CivaleTBCWS 
42Tyler AlexanderTBCWS, NYY 
43Logan AllenCLEDET, @CWS 
44Ben LivelyCLE@CWS 
45Simeon Woods RichardsonMINSEA, @TOR 
46JP SearsOAKTEX 
47Jon GrayTEX@COL 
48Michael WachaKC@LAA 
49Bryan WooSEA@MIN 
50Mike ClevingerCWS@TB, CLE 
51Joe BoyleOAK@SEA 
52Cole IrvinBALARI 
53Chris PaddackMINSEA 
54Alek ManoahTORMIN 
55Griffin CanningLAAKC 
56John MeansBALARI 
57Ross StriplingOAKTEX 
58AL Reliever   
59Ronel BlancoHOU@NYY 
60Jack LeiterTEX@OAK 
61Carlos RodonNYYHOU 
62Marcus StromanNYYHOU 
63Zack LittellTBNYY 
64Cooper CriswellBOSWAS 
65Patrick SandovalLAA@PIT, KC 
66Dane DunningTEX@COL 
67Paul BlackburnOAK@SEA 
68Jose SorianoLAA@PIT 
69Hunter BrownHOU@DET 
70Casey MizeDETHOU 
71Chris BassittTOR@PHI 
72Alex WoodOAKTEX, @SEA 
73Chris FlexenCWS@TB 
74Alec MarshKC@LAA 
75Emerson HancockSEA@MIN 
76Michael SorokaCWS@TB, CLE 
77Osvaldo BidoOAKTEX 
78Jose UrenaTEX@OAK 
79Carlos CarrascoCLE@CWS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHITOR 
2Tyler GlasnowLAD@SD 
3Zac GallenARI@CIN, @BALTough pair to get back on track
4Chris SaleATLBOSThis is going to be fun
5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADMIA 
6Aaron NolaPHI@MIA 
7Sonny GraySTLNYM 
8Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA 
9Max FriedATL@NYM 
10Nick LodoloCIN@SF 
11Freddy PeraltaMILSTL 
12Dylan CeaseSD@CHC 
13Logan WebbSFCINStrikeouts still down
14Justin SteeleCHCSD, @PITCould be on a pitch count in return
15Shota ImanagaCHCSD 
16Hunter GreeneCINARI 
17Walker BuehlerLADMIA, @SDBack earlier than expected
18Jared JonesPITCHC 
19Reynaldo LopezATLBOS 
20Jordan MontgomeryARI@CIN 
21Jameson TaillonCHC@PIT 
22Andrew AbbottCIN@SF 
23Kyle HarrisonSF@COL, CIN 
24Charlie MortonATL@NYM 
25Jordan HicksSF@COL 
26Braxton GarrettMIA@LAD, PHI 
27Jesus LuzardoMIAPHI 
28Yu DarvishSD@CHC, LAD 
29Javier AssadCHC@PIT 
30Mitch KellerPITLAA, CHCTime to turn things around
31Sean ManaeaNYM@STL, ATL 
32Kyle GibsonSTLNYM, @MIL 
33Brandon PfaadtARI@BAL 
34Keaton WinnSF@COL 
35Spencer TurnbullPHITOR 
36Luis SeverinoNYMATL 
37Cristopher SanchezPHISF 
38Jose ButtoNYM@STL 
39Bryce ElderATL@NYM 
40Jose QuintanaNYM@STL 
41Mason BlackSF@PHI, CIN 
42Joe MusgroveSD@CHC 
43Bailey FalterPITCHC 
44Ben BrownCHCSD 
45Frankie MontasCINARI, @SF 
46Taijuan WalkerPHI@MIA 
47NL Reliever   
48Gavin StoneLADMIA 
49Trevor RogersMIAPHI 
50Graham AshcraftCINARI 
51Bryse WilsonMIL@KC, STL 
52Lance LynnSTL@MIL 
53Michael KingSDLAD 
54Edward CabreraMIA@LAD 
55Miles MikolasSTLNYM, @MIL 
56Colin ReaMIL@KC, STL 
57James PaxtonLAD@SD 
58MacKenzie GoreWAS@BOS 
59Christian ScottNYMATL 
60Mitchell ParkerWASBAL 
61Cal QuantrillCOLSF 
62Matthew LiberatoreSTL@MIL 
63Martin PerezPITLAA 
64Slade CecconiARI@CIN 
65Joe RossMIL@KC 
66Trevor WilliamsWASBAL 
67Quinn PriesterPITLAA 
68Austin GomberCOLTEX 
69Jake IrvinWAS@BOS 
70Matt WaldronSDLAD 
71Dakota HudsonCOLSF, TEX 
72Ryan FeltnerCOLTEX 
73Ryan WeathersMIA@LAD 
74Ryne NelsonARI@BAL 
75Peter LambertCOLSF 
76Tobias MyersMILSTL 
77Patrick CorbinWAS@BOS 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians, Saturday's Best MLB Bet for May 4
Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland Guardians, Saturday's Best MLB Bet for May 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants & More MLB Bets and Expert Picks for Friday, May 3
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants & More MLB Bets and Expert Picks for Friday, May 3