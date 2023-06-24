Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 24, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Wow, has this season flown by. Sometime this week, we'll hit the midpoint of the 2023 campaign. It must be the pitch clock, right?

Oddly, ERA continues to trend down. It was 4.35 in March/April, then 4.23 in May. So far in June, it's been 4.20. This is the time of the season ERA usually heads up, as scoring piggybacks the thermometer. Maybe it will reverse, but until it does, being aggressive with starting pitching still makes sense.

Please note this doesn't mean forcing two-start guys into your lineup, but rather continuing to seek one-start weeks with favorable matchups.

There is some rain in the forecast this weekend, so be sure to check back Sunday night for any revisions. Speaking of which, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please address rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to answer rankings queries below.

Week of June 26 - July 2

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLMIN, MIASeems like he's always projected for a two-step  
2Luis CastilloSEAWAS, TBHomers up lately, should correct  
3Framber ValdezHOU@STL, @TEX   
4Zac GallenARITB, @LAA   
5Kevin GausmanTORSF, BOS   
6Dylan CeaseCWS@OAK   
7Shohei OhtaniLAACWS   
8Michael KopechCWS@LAA, @OAK   
9Zack WheelerPHIWAS  

Wow, has this season flown by. Sometime this week, we'll hit the midpoint of the 2023 campaign. It must be the pitch clock, right?

Oddly, ERA continues to trend down. It was 4.35 in March/April, then 4.23 in May. So far in June, it's been 4.20. This is the time of the season ERA usually heads up, as scoring piggybacks the thermometer. Maybe it will reverse, but until it does, being aggressive with starting pitching still makes sense.

Please note this doesn't mean forcing two-start guys into your lineup, but rather continuing to seek one-start weeks with favorable matchups.

There is some rain in the forecast this weekend, so be sure to check back Sunday night for any revisions. Speaking of which, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please address rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to answer rankings queries below.

Week of June 26 - July 2

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLMIN, MIASeems like he's always projected for a two-step  
2Luis CastilloSEAWAS, TBHomers up lately, should correct  
3Framber ValdezHOU@STL, @TEX   
4Zac GallenARITB, @LAA   
5Kevin GausmanTORSF, BOS   
6Dylan CeaseCWS@OAK   
7Shohei OhtaniLAACWS   
8Michael KopechCWS@LAA, @OAK   
9Zack WheelerPHIWAS   
10Aaron NolaPHI@CHC   
11Ranger SuarezPHI@CHC, WAS1.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 29 K over last 32.2 IP, spanning 5 GS  
12Tyler GlasnowTB@SEA   
13Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT   
14Gerrit ColeNYY@STL   
15Tony GonsolinLAD@KC   
16Jon GrayTEXDET   
17Logan GilbertSEAWAS   
18Shane McClanahanTB@ARIBack issue doesn't appear to be serious  
19Max ScherzerNYMMIL   
20Joe RyanMIN@ATL   
21Shane BieberCLE@KC   
22Justin VerlanderNYMMIL, SFA good time get things rolling  
23Garrett WhitlockBOSMIA, @TOR19 K with just 2 BB over prior 20.1 IP  
24Mitch KellerPITSD   
25Nathan EovaldiTEXHOU   
26Cristian JavierHOU@STL   
27Tyler WellsBALCIN   
28Yu DarvishSD@PIT, @CIN   
29Pablo LopezMIN@BAL   
30Marcus StromanCHCCLE   
31James PaxtonBOS@TOR   
32Clayton KershawLAD@COL   
33Taj BradleyTB@ARI, @SEA3.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 37 K over last 24.2 IP  
34Luis SeverinoNYY@OAK   
35Julio UriasLAD@KC   
36Reid DetmersLAACWS   
37Joe MusgroveSD@PIT   
38Sonny GrayMIN@ATL, @BAL   
39Bryce MillerSEATB   
40Bobby MillerLAD@KC   
41Gavin WilliamsCLE@KC, @CHC 0%0%
42Jordan MontgomerySTLHOU, NYY   
43Brayan BelloBOSMIADeveloping secondaries at the major-league level  
44Blake SnellSD@PIT   
45Andrew HeaneyTEXDET, HOU   
46Bryce ElderATLMIN   
47Merrill KellyARI@LAA   
48Taijuan WalkerPHI@CHC   
49Justin SteeleCHCCLE   
50Kyle BradishBALMIN   
51George KirbySEATB   
52Domingo GermanNYY@OAK   
53Kodai SengaNYMMIL   
54Logan WebbSF@TOR   
55Michael WachaSD@CIN   
56Jesus LuzardoMIA@BOS   
57Wade MileyMIL@NYM 21% 
58Yonny ChirinosTB@SEA 9% 
59Lucas GiolitoCWS@LAA   
60JP SearsOAKNYY   
61Jose BerriosTORSF   
62Freddy PeraltaMIL@NYM   
63Zach EflinTB@ARIIn a rut, but a 2.88 xFIP says to be patient  
64Bailey OberMIN@BAL   
65AJ Smith-ShawverATLMIN   
66Sandy AlcantaraMIA@BOS, @ATLNeeds to work his way back up the rankings  
67Charlie MortonATLMIA   
68Andrew AbbottCIN@BAL   
69Bryan WooSEAWAS   
70Dane DunningTEXDET   
71Rich HillPITSD, MIL 10% 
72David PetersonNYMMIL, SF 3%0%
73Braxton GarrettMIA@BOS   
74Trevor RichardsTORBOS 2%26%
75Hunter BrownHOU@TEX   
76Eury PerezMIA@ATLHuge test for the rookie.  
77Alex CobbSF@NYM   
78Kyle HendricksCHCPHI 44% 
79Jhony BritoNYY@OAK, @STL 2%0%
80Jake IrvinWAS@SEA 0%2%
81Mix 12 Reliever     
82Aaron CivaleCLE@CHC   
83Hogan HarrisOAKCWS 1%23%
84Patrick SandovalLAACWS   
85Tanner BibeeCLE@CHC   
86Chris BassittTORSF   
87Kyle GibsonBALCIN   
88Logan AllenCLE@KC   
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Seth LugoSD@CIN 30% 
91Anthony DeSclafaniSF@NYM   
92Alex WoodSF@TOR, @NYM 25% 
93Johan OviedoPITMIL   
94Kenta MaedaMIN@ATL 38% 
95Kutter CrawfordBOS@TOR   
96Drew SmylyCHCPHI   
97Trevor WilliamsWAS@SEA, @PHI 0%9%
98Emmet SheehanLAD@COL   
99Colin ReaMIL@NYM, @PIT 3% 
100MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI   
101Lance LynnCWS@LAA   
102Miles MikolasSTLHOU   
103Dean KremerBALMIN 25% 
104Yusei KikuchiTORBOS   
105Julio TeheranMIL@NYM, @PIT   
106Griffin CanningLAAARI   
107Cole IrvinBALCIN, MIN 1%25%
108Martin PerezTEXDET, HOU   
109Cristopher SanchezPHIWAS 0%8%
110Jack FlahertySTLNYY   
111Sean ManaeaSF@TOR 7% 
112Zack GreinkeKCCLE 3%47%
113Jared ShusterATLMIA   
114James KaprielianOAKNYY 1%6%
115Chris MurphyBOSMIA 0%0%
116Tyler AndersonLAAARI 16% 
117Matthew LiberatoreSTLNYY   
118Touki ToussaintCWS@LAA, @OAK 0%2%
119Matthew BoydDET@TEX, @COL 23% 
120Ben LivelyCINSD 47% 
121Clarke SchmidtNYY@STL   
122Jameson TaillonCHCPHI, CLE 49% 
123Brady SingerKCCLE, LAD 49% 
124Reese OlsonDET@TEX   
125Adam WainwrightSTLHOU 8%49%
126J.P. FranceHOU@STL   
127Michael LorenzenDET@COL   
128Luis OrtizPITSD 5% 
129Connor SeaboldCOLLAD, DET 0%0%
130Paul BlackburnOAKNYY, CWS 9% 
131Josiah GrayWAS@PHI   
132Carlos CarrascoNYMSF 17% 
133Jordan LylesKCLAD 0%4%
134Osvaldo BidoPITMIL 1%21%
135Austin CoxKCCLE 0%0%
136Patrick CorbinWAS@SEA 1%4%
137Brandon WilliamsonCIN@BAL, SD 4%25%
138Austin GomberCOLDET 0%0%
139Jaime BarriaLAACWS, ARI 18% 
140Graham AshcraftCINSD 5%11%
141Matt ManningDET@TEX, @COL 1%13%
142Peter LambertCOLDET 0%0%
143Joey WentzDET@TEX 1%8%
144Kyle FreelandCOLLAD 10%38%
145Daniel LynchKCLAD 4% 
146Tommy HenryARITB 8%47%
147Luke WeaverCIN@BAL 0%23%
148Luis MedinaOAKCWS 0%4%
149Ryne NelsonARI@LAA 2% 
150Michael GroveLAD@COL 3%26%
151Bryan HoeingMIA@ATL 1%8%
152Zach DaviesARITB 2%4%
153Chase AndersonCOLLAD 0%6%
154Ronel BlancoHOU@TEX 0%15%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Luis CastilloSEAWAS, TBHomers up lately, should correct
2Framber ValdezHOU@STL, @TEX 
3Kevin GausmanTORSF, BOS 
4Dylan CeaseCWS@OAK 
5Shohei OhtaniLAACWS 
6Michael KopechCWS@LAA, @OAK 
7Tyler GlasnowTB@SEA 
8Gerrit ColeNYY@STL 
9Jon GrayTEXDET 
10Logan GilbertSEAWAS 
11Shane McClanahanTB@ARIBack issue doesn't appear to be serious
12Joe RyanMIN@ATL 
13Shane BieberCLE@KC 
14Garrett WhitlockBOSMIA, @TOR19 K with just 2 BB over prior 20.1 IP
15Nathan EovaldiTEXHOU 
16Cristian JavierHOU@STL 
17Tyler WellsBALCIN 
18Pablo LopezMIN@BAL 
19James PaxtonBOS@TOR 
20Taj BradleyTB@ARI, @SEA3.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 37 K over last 24.2 IP
21Luis SeverinoNYY@OAK 
22Reid DetmersLAACWS 
23Sonny GrayMIN@ATL, @BAL 
24Bryce MillerSEATB 
25Gavin WilliamsCLE@KC, @CHC 
26Brayan BelloBOSMIADeveloping secondaries at the major-league level
27Andrew HeaneyTEXDET, HOU 
28Kyle BradishBALMIN 
29George KirbySEATB 
30Domingo GermanNYY@OAK 
31Yonny ChirinosTB@SEA 
32Lucas GiolitoCWS@LAA 
33JP SearsOAKNYY 
34Jose BerriosTORSF 
35Zach EflinTB@ARIIn a rut, but a 2.88 xFIP says to be patient
36Bailey OberMIN@BAL 
37Bryan WooSEAWAS 
38Dane DunningTEXDET 
39Trevor RichardsTORBOS 
40Hunter BrownHOU@TEX 
41Jhony BritoNYY@OAK, @STL 
42Aaron CivaleCLE@CHC 
43Hogan HarrisOAKCWS 
44Patrick SandovalLAACWS 
45Tanner BibeeCLE@CHC 
46Chris BassittTORSF 
47Kyle GibsonBALCIN 
48Logan AllenCLE@KC 
49Kenta MaedaMIN@ATL 
50Kutter CrawfordBOS@TOR 
51Lance LynnCWS@LAA 
52AL Reliever   
53Dean KremerBALMIN 
54Yusei KikuchiTORBOS 
55Griffin CanningLAAARI 
56Cole IrvinBALCIN, MIN 
57Martin PerezTEXDET, HOU 
58Zack GreinkeKCCLE 
59James KaprielianOAKNYY 
60Chris MurphyBOSMIA 
61Tyler AndersonLAAARI 
62Touki ToussaintCWS@LAA, @OAK 
63Matthew BoydDET@TEX, @COL 
64Clarke SchmidtNYY@STL 
65Brady SingerKCCLE, LAD 
66Reese OlsonDET@TEX 
67J.P. FranceHOU@STL 
68Michael LorenzenDET@COL 
69Paul BlackburnOAKNYY, CWS 
70Jordan LylesKCLAD 
71Austin CoxKCCLE 
72Jaime BarriaLAACWS, ARI 
73Matt ManningDET@TEX, @COL 
74Joey WentzDET@TEX 
75Daniel LynchKCLAD 
76Luis MedinaOAKCWS 
77Ronel BlancoHOU@TEX 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATLMIN, MIASeems like he's always projected for a two-step
2Zac GallenARITB, @LAA 
3Zack WheelerPHIWAS 
4Aaron NolaPHI@CHC 
5Ranger SuarezPHI@CHC, WAS1.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 29 K over last 32.2 IP, spanning 5 GS
6Corbin BurnesMIL@PIT 
7Tony GonsolinLAD@KC 
8Max ScherzerNYMMIL 
9Justin VerlanderNYMMIL, SFA good time get things rolling
10Mitch KellerPITSD 
11Yu DarvishSD@PIT, @CIN 
12Marcus StromanCHCCLE 
13Clayton KershawLAD@COL 
14Julio UriasLAD@KC 
15Joe MusgroveSD@PIT 
16Bobby MillerLAD@KC 
17Jordan MontgomerySTLHOU, NYY 
18Blake SnellSD@PIT 
19Bryce ElderATLMIN 
20Merrill KellyARI@LAA 
21Taijuan WalkerPHI@CHC 
22Justin SteeleCHCCLE 
23Kodai SengaNYMMIL 
24Logan WebbSF@TOR 
25Michael WachaSD@CIN 
26Jesus LuzardoMIA@BOS 
27Wade MileyMIL@NYM 
28Freddy PeraltaMIL@NYM 
29AJ Smith-ShawverATLMIN 
30Sandy AlcantaraMIA@BOS, @ATLNeeds to work his way back up the rankings
31Charlie MortonATLMIA 
32Andrew AbbottCIN@BAL 
33Rich HillPITSD, MIL 
34David PetersonNYMMIL, SF 
35Braxton GarrettMIA@BOS 
36Eury PerezMIA@ATLHuge test for the rookie.
37Alex CobbSF@NYM 
38Kyle HendricksCHCPHI 
39Jake IrvinWAS@SEA 
40Seth LugoSD@CIN 
41Anthony DeSclafaniSF@NYM 
42Alex WoodSF@TOR, @NYM 
43Johan OviedoPITMIL 
44Drew SmylyCHCPHI 
45Trevor WilliamsWAS@SEA, @PHI 
46Emmet SheehanLAD@COL 
47Colin ReaMIL@NYM, @PIT 
48MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI 
49NL Reliever   
50Miles MikolasSTLHOU 
51Julio TeheranMIL@NYM, @PIT 
52Cristopher SanchezPHIWAS 
53Jack FlahertySTLNYY 
54Sean ManaeaSF@TOR 
55Jared ShusterATLMIA 
56Matthew LiberatoreSTLNYY 
57Ben LivelyCINSD 
58Jameson TaillonCHCPHI, CLE 
59Adam WainwrightSTLHOU 
60Luis OrtizPITSD 
61Connor SeaboldCOLLAD, DET 
62Josiah GrayWAS@PHI 
63Carlos CarrascoNYMSF 
64Osvaldo BidoPITMIL 
65Patrick CorbinWAS@SEA 
66Brandon WilliamsonCIN@BAL, SD 
67Austin GomberCOLDET 
68Graham AshcraftCINSD 
69Peter LambertCOLDET 
70Kyle FreelandCOLLAD 
71Tommy HenryARITB 
72Luke WeaverCIN@BAL 
73Ryne NelsonARI@LAA 
74Michael GroveLAD@COL 
75Bryan HoeingMIA@ATL 
76Zach DaviesARITB 
77Chase AndersonCOLLAD 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Send Me an Angel
Collette Calls: Packing Their Bags?
Collette Calls: Packing Their Bags?
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 24
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 24
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Saturday, June 24
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Saturday, June 24