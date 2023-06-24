Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Wow, has this season flown by. Sometime this week, we'll hit the midpoint of the 2023 campaign. It must be the pitch clock, right?
Oddly, ERA continues to trend down. It was 4.35 in March/April, then 4.23 in May. So far in June, it's been 4.20. This is the time of the season ERA usually heads up, as scoring piggybacks the thermometer. Maybe it will reverse, but until it does, being aggressive with starting pitching still makes sense.
Please note this doesn't mean forcing two-start guys into your lineup, but rather continuing to seek one-start weeks with favorable matchups.
There is some rain in the forecast this weekend, so be sure to check back Sunday night for any revisions. Speaking of which, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please address rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to answer rankings queries below.
Week of June 26 - July 2
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIN, MIA
|Seems like he's always projected for a two-step
|2
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|WAS, TB
|Homers up lately, should correct
|3
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@STL, @TEX
|4
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|TB, @LAA
|5
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SF, BOS
|6
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@OAK
|7
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CWS
|8
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@LAA, @OAK
|9
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|WAS
|10
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@CHC
|11
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CHC, WAS
|1.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 29 K over last 32.2 IP, spanning 5 GS
|12
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@SEA
|13
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@PIT
|14
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@STL
|15
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@KC
|16
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|DET
|17
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|WAS
|18
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@ARI
|Back issue doesn't appear to be serious
|19
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|MIL
|20
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@ATL
|21
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@KC
|22
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|MIL, SF
|A good time get things rolling
|23
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|MIA, @TOR
|19 K with just 2 BB over prior 20.1 IP
|24
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|SD
|25
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|HOU
|26
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@STL
|27
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|CIN
|28
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@PIT, @CIN
|29
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@BAL
|30
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|CLE
|31
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@TOR
|32
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@COL
|33
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@ARI, @SEA
|3.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 37 K over last 24.2 IP
|34
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@OAK
|35
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@KC
|36
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CWS
|37
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@PIT
|38
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@ATL, @BAL
|39
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|TB
|40
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@KC
|41
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@KC, @CHC
|0%
|0%
|42
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|HOU, NYY
|43
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIA
|Developing secondaries at the major-league level
|44
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@PIT
|45
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|DET, HOU
|46
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIN
|47
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@LAA
|48
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CHC
|49
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|CLE
|50
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|MIN
|51
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TB
|52
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@OAK
|53
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|MIL
|54
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@TOR
|55
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@CIN
|56
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@BOS
|57
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@NYM
|21%
|58
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|@SEA
|9%
|59
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@LAA
|60
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|61
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|SF
|62
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@NYM
|63
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@ARI
|In a rut, but a 2.88 xFIP says to be patient
|64
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BAL
|65
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|MIN
|66
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@BOS, @ATL
|Needs to work his way back up the rankings
|67
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA
|68
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@BAL
|69
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|WAS
|70
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|DET
|71
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|SD, MIL
|10%
|72
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIL, SF
|3%
|0%
|73
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@BOS
|74
|Trevor Richards
|TOR
|BOS
|2%
|26%
|75
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|76
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@ATL
|Huge test for the rookie.
|77
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@NYM
|78
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|PHI
|44%
|79
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@OAK, @STL
|2%
|0%
|80
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@SEA
|0%
|2%
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|82
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@CHC
|83
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|CWS
|1%
|23%
|84
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|CWS
|85
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CHC
|86
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|SF
|87
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|CIN
|88
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@KC
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@CIN
|30%
|91
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@NYM
|92
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@TOR, @NYM
|25%
|93
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|MIL
|94
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@ATL
|38%
|95
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@TOR
|96
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|PHI
|97
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@SEA, @PHI
|0%
|9%
|98
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@COL
|99
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@NYM, @PIT
|3%
|100
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@PHI
|101
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@LAA
|102
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|HOU
|103
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIN
|25%
|104
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BOS
|105
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@NYM, @PIT
|106
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|ARI
|107
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|CIN, MIN
|1%
|25%
|108
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|DET, HOU
|109
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|WAS
|0%
|8%
|110
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|NYY
|111
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@TOR
|7%
|112
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CLE
|3%
|47%
|113
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|MIA
|114
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYY
|1%
|6%
|115
|Chris Murphy
|BOS
|MIA
|0%
|0%
|116
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|ARI
|16%
|117
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|NYY
|118
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@LAA, @OAK
|0%
|2%
|119
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@TEX, @COL
|23%
|120
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|SD
|47%
|121
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@STL
|122
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PHI, CLE
|49%
|123
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CLE, LAD
|49%
|124
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@TEX
|125
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|HOU
|8%
|49%
|126
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@STL
|127
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@COL
|128
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|SD
|5%
|129
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|LAD, DET
|0%
|0%
|130
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|NYY, CWS
|9%
|131
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@PHI
|132
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|SF
|17%
|133
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|LAD
|0%
|4%
|134
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|MIL
|1%
|21%
|135
|Austin Cox
|KC
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|136
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SEA
|1%
|4%
|137
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@BAL, SD
|4%
|25%
|138
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|DET
|0%
|0%
|139
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|CWS, ARI
|18%
|140
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|SD
|5%
|11%
|141
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@TEX, @COL
|1%
|13%
|142
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|DET
|0%
|0%
|143
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@TEX
|1%
|8%
|144
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|LAD
|10%
|38%
|145
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|LAD
|4%
|146
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|TB
|8%
|47%
|147
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@BAL
|0%
|23%
|148
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|CWS
|0%
|4%
|149
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@LAA
|2%
|150
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|@COL
|3%
|26%
|151
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|@ATL
|1%
|8%
|152
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|TB
|2%
|4%
|153
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|LAD
|0%
|6%
|154
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@TEX
|0%
|15%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|WAS, TB
|Homers up lately, should correct
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@STL, @TEX
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|SF, BOS
|4
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@OAK
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|CWS
|6
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@LAA, @OAK
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@SEA
|8
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@STL
|9
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|DET
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|WAS
|11
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@ARI
|Back issue doesn't appear to be serious
|12
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@ATL
|13
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@KC
|14
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|MIA, @TOR
|19 K with just 2 BB over prior 20.1 IP
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|HOU
|16
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@STL
|17
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|CIN
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@BAL
|19
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@TOR
|20
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@ARI, @SEA
|3.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 37 K over last 24.2 IP
|21
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@OAK
|22
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|CWS
|23
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@ATL, @BAL
|24
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|TB
|25
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@KC, @CHC
|26
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|MIA
|Developing secondaries at the major-league level
|27
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|DET, HOU
|28
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|MIN
|29
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TB
|30
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@OAK
|31
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|@SEA
|32
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@LAA
|33
|JP Sears
|OAK
|NYY
|34
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|SF
|35
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@ARI
|In a rut, but a 2.88 xFIP says to be patient
|36
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@BAL
|37
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|WAS
|38
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|DET
|39
|Trevor Richards
|TOR
|BOS
|40
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@TEX
|41
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@OAK, @STL
|42
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@CHC
|43
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|CWS
|44
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|CWS
|45
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CHC
|46
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|SF
|47
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|CIN
|48
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@KC
|49
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|@ATL
|50
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@TOR
|51
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@LAA
|52
|AL Reliever
|53
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIN
|54
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BOS
|55
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|ARI
|56
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|CIN, MIN
|57
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|DET, HOU
|58
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CLE
|59
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|NYY
|60
|Chris Murphy
|BOS
|MIA
|61
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|ARI
|62
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@LAA, @OAK
|63
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@TEX, @COL
|64
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@STL
|65
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CLE, LAD
|66
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@TEX
|67
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@STL
|68
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@COL
|69
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|NYY, CWS
|70
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|LAD
|71
|Austin Cox
|KC
|CLE
|72
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|CWS, ARI
|73
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@TEX, @COL
|74
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@TEX
|75
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|LAD
|76
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|CWS
|77
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@TEX
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIN, MIA
|Seems like he's always projected for a two-step
|2
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|TB, @LAA
|3
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|WAS
|4
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@CHC
|5
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@CHC, WAS
|1.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 29 K over last 32.2 IP, spanning 5 GS
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@PIT
|7
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@KC
|8
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|MIL
|9
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|MIL, SF
|A good time get things rolling
|10
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|SD
|11
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@PIT, @CIN
|12
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|CLE
|13
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@COL
|14
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@KC
|15
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@PIT
|16
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@KC
|17
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|HOU, NYY
|18
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@PIT
|19
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIN
|20
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@LAA
|21
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CHC
|22
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|CLE
|23
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|MIL
|24
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@TOR
|25
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@CIN
|26
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@BOS
|27
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@NYM
|28
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@NYM
|29
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|ATL
|MIN
|30
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@BOS, @ATL
|Needs to work his way back up the rankings
|31
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|MIA
|32
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@BAL
|33
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|SD, MIL
|34
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIL, SF
|35
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@BOS
|36
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@ATL
|Huge test for the rookie.
|37
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@NYM
|38
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|PHI
|39
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@SEA
|40
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@CIN
|41
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@NYM
|42
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@TOR, @NYM
|43
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|MIL
|44
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|PHI
|45
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@SEA, @PHI
|46
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|@COL
|47
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@NYM, @PIT
|48
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@PHI
|49
|NL Reliever
|50
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|HOU
|51
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@NYM, @PIT
|52
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|WAS
|53
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|NYY
|54
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|@TOR
|55
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|MIA
|56
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|NYY
|57
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|SD
|58
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PHI, CLE
|59
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|HOU
|60
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|SD
|61
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|LAD, DET
|62
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@PHI
|63
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|SF
|64
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|MIL
|65
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SEA
|66
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@BAL, SD
|67
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|DET
|68
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|SD
|69
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|DET
|70
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|LAD
|71
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|TB
|72
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@BAL
|73
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@LAA
|74
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|@COL
|75
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|@ATL
|76
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|TB
|77
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|LAD