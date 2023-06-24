Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Halfway Home

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Wow, has this season flown by. Sometime this week, we'll hit the midpoint of the 2023 campaign. It must be the pitch clock, right?

Oddly, ERA continues to trend down. It was 4.35 in March/April, then 4.23 in May. So far in June, it's been 4.20. This is the time of the season ERA usually heads up, as scoring piggybacks the thermometer. Maybe it will reverse, but until it does, being aggressive with starting pitching still makes sense.

Please note this doesn't mean forcing two-start guys into your lineup, but rather continuing to seek one-start weeks with favorable matchups.

There is some rain in the forecast this weekend, so be sure to check back Sunday night for any revisions. Speaking of which, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please address rotation questions over there. As always, I'm happy to answer rankings queries below.

Week of June 26 - July 2

Mixed