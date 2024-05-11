Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Quarterly Review

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It's. Not. The. Quarter. Pole.

The quarter pole indicates there is a quarter mile left in the race. We're just 25 percent through, and things are downright goofy.

Date Runs per game HR/PA BABIP Avg. FB Distance FB BABIP 2023 4.62 3.2% 0.297 318.4 ft. 0.121 March 20 - April 15 4.52 2.7% 0.293 314.0 ft 0.100 April 16 - April 30 4.21 2.7% 0.285 314.6 ft 0.113 May 1 - May 10 4.17 2.7% 0.283 315.9 ft 0.120

Offense is supposed to pick up in May. The ball is traveling a little further, which is expected as the weather warms, but offense is going in the other direction.

BABIP is plummeting, and it's largely due to a falling fly ball BABIP. The dead ball is allowing outfielders to cut off the shallow fly ball while still allowing them to chase down those hit over their head.

Weather is going to heat up more, and the horsehide will giddyap a bit further. When it does, scoring will pick up. Your mileage may vary, but we're still in the sweet spot to be aggressive with starting pitching.

Week of May 13 - 19

