Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Quarterly Review

It's. Not. The. Quarter. Pole.
The quarter pole indicates there is a quarter mile left in the race. We're just 25 percent through, and things are downright goofy.
|Date
|Runs per game
|HR/PA
|BABIP
|Avg. FB Distance
|FB BABIP
|2023
|4.62
|3.2%
|0.297
|318.4 ft.
|0.121
|March 20 - April 15
|4.52
|2.7%
|0.293
|314.0 ft
|0.100
|April 16 - April 30
|4.21
|2.7%
|0.285
|314.6 ft
|0.113
|May 1 - May 10
|4.17
|2.7%
|0.283
|315.9 ft
|0.120
Offense is supposed to pick up in May. The ball is traveling a little further, which is expected as the weather warms, but offense is going in the other direction.
BABIP is plummeting, and it's largely due to a falling fly ball BABIP. The dead ball is allowing outfielders to cut off the shallow fly ball while still allowing them to chase down those hit over their head.
Weather is going to heat up more, and the horsehide will giddyap a bit further. When it does, scoring will pick up. Your mileage may vary, but we're still in the sweet spot to be aggressive with starting pitching.
Here is your weekly reminder that the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.
Please pop back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh which handles all changes to the schedule since the initial posting.
Week of May 13 - 19
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
Week of May 13 - 19
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@SF, CIN
|Worth every penny
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|TOR, SEA
|3
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@SF
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|WAS
|5
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@NYM, WAS
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@ARI
|7
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|COL
|8
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SEA, OAK
|Looking at a big strikeout week
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|DET
|10
|Max Fried
|ATL
|SD
|11
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|CWS
|12
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TB, @STL
|Been a nice ride, but 3.83 xFIP suggests some bumps ahead
|13
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|CHC, SD
|14
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|CIN, DET
|Good pair to get in a groove
|15
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|NYM
|16
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|17
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@LAA
|18
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|OAK
|19
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@ATL, PIT
|20
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|CHC
|21
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@HOU
|22
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|KC
|23
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|TB
|24
|George Kirby
|SEA
|KC, @BAL
|25
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@BAL
|26
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|OAK
|27
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK
|28
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|WAS
|29
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|NYY
|30
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TB, @STL
|Still knocking off some IL rust
|31
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BOS, @TOR
|32
|Reese Olson
|DET
|MIA
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TB
|Frustratingly inconsistent
|34
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|PIT
|35
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@ARI, @LAD
|36
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|OAK
|37
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|CWS
|38
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CLE
|39
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|CHC
|40
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|NYY
|41
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@NYM, WAS
|42
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@MIN, CWS
|43
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TOR
|44
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|LAA
|45
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@CHC
|46
|Walker Buehler
|LAD
|CIN
|47
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|COL
|48
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SEA
|49
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@LAD
|50
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIL, @CHC
|51
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|NYM
|52
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|OAK, MIL
|53
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|PIT
|54
|Michael King
|SD
|COL
|55
|John Means
|BAL
|SEA
|32%
|56
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|KC
|57
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL, TB
|58
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|MIA, @ARI
|59
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|NYM
|60
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@TEX, MIN
|61
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@BAL
|62
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|LAD, COL
|63
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@STL
|64
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|LAA
|13%
|65
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@ARI
|66
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CIN
|67
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|PHI, @MIA
|68
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL
|69
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|NYY, @CLE
|35%
|70
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@SEA
|71
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@MIA
|72
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|STL
|32%
|73
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|MIN
|74
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|TOR
|10%
|75
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@MIN
|76
|Sixto Sanchez
|MIA
|@DET, NYM
|0%
|2%
|77
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|STL
|78
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@CLE
|32%
|79
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@ATL
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@ATL
|82
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CLE, LAA
|21%
|83
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|@SF
|84
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|WAS
|85
|Landon Knack
|LAD
|CIN
|16%
|26%
|86
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@HOU, @KC
|30%
|87
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@ATL
|1%
|88
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|BOS
|10%
|89
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@SD
|0%
|2%
|90
|Mix 15 Reliever
|91
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SD
|1%
|0%
|92
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|NYM
|1%
|32%
|93
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|PIT
|1%
|9%
|94
|Casey Mize
|DET
|MIA
|95
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|PHI
|96
|Mitchell Parker
|WAS
|@CWS
|41%
|97
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@ARI
|98
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@ARI, @LAD
|99
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@BOS, @TOR
|100
|Logan Webb
|SF
|LAD
|101
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BAL
|102
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|MIL
|103
|Christian Scott
|NYM
|@PHI
|2%
|104
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TEX
|2%
|105
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@LAA
|106
|Robert Gasser
|MIL
|PIT
|0%
|5%
|107
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@TEX
|38%
|108
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@MIN
|109
|Bryse Wilson
|MIL
|@HOU
|0%
|110
|James Paxton
|LAD
|CIN
|111
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@BOS
|40%
|112
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|STL, @TEX
|17%
|113
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@ATL
|114
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@SF
|25%
|25%
|115
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|OAK, MIL
|116
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@CHC
|117
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@LAD
|118
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|LAD
|119
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|PIT, @HOU
|3%
|120
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@CWS, @PHI
|4%
|39%
|121
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@MIL
|34%
|122
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@CHC
|123
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|TB
|2%
|14%
|124
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@SEA
|10%
|125
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@MIA
|1%
|18%
|126
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@BOS
|127
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@PHI
|128
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@TEX
|17%
|129
|Mason Black
|SF
|COL
|0%
|5%
|130
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|TB
|1%
|131
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|CLE
|0%
|132
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@PHI
|35%
|47%
|133
|Sem Robberse
|STL
|@LAA, BOS
|0%
|0%
|134
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|PIT
|1%
|0%
|135
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@PHI
|22%
|136
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|CIN
|8%
|137
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|WAS, @NYY
|0%
|0%
|138
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|139
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@KC
|0%
|5%
|140
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|SD
|29%
|141
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@TOR
|0%
|33%
|142
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|BOS
|10%
|143
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|@DET
|46%
|144
|Randy Vasquez
|SD
|COL
|0%
|2%
|145
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@HOU, @KC
|0%
|11%
|146
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@DET
|45%
|147
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@SD, @SF
|0%
|0%
|148
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|DET
|3%
|149
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|150
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@HOU
|49%
|151
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@NYY
|0%
|7%
|152
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@MIL
|4%
|153
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@ATL
|8%
|32%
|154
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@CWS
|0%
|2%
|155
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|2%
|156
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@TEX
|0%
|11%
|157
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@NYY
|1%
|2%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|TOR, SEA
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@ARI
|3
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SEA, OAK
|Looking at a big strikeout week
|4
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|CWS
|5
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TB, @STL
|Been a nice ride, but 3.83 xFIP suggests some bumps ahead
|6
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|7
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|OAK
|8
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|KC
|9
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|TB
|10
|George Kirby
|SEA
|KC, @BAL
|11
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@BAL
|12
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|OAK
|13
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK
|14
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|WAS
|15
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|NYY
|16
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TB, @STL
|Still knocking off some IL rust
|17
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BOS, @TOR
|18
|Reese Olson
|DET
|MIA
|19
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|TB
|Frustratingly inconsistent
|20
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|OAK
|21
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|CWS
|22
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CLE
|23
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|NYY
|24
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@MIN, CWS
|25
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|TOR
|26
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|LAA
|27
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|SEA
|28
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|OAK, MIL
|29
|John Means
|BAL
|SEA
|30
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|KC
|31
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BAL, TB
|32
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|MIA, @ARI
|33
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@TEX, MIN
|34
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@BAL
|35
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@STL
|36
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|LAA
|37
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@ARI
|38
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BAL
|39
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|NYY, @CLE
|40
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@SEA
|41
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|STL
|42
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|MIN
|43
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|TOR
|44
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@MIN
|45
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|STL
|46
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@CLE
|47
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|CLE, LAA
|48
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|WAS
|49
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@HOU, @KC
|50
|Casey Mize
|DET
|MIA
|51
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@BOS, @TOR
|52
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@BAL
|53
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|MIL
|54
|AL Reliever
|55
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TEX
|56
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@TEX
|57
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@MIN
|58
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@BOS
|59
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|STL, @TEX
|60
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|OAK, MIL
|61
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|TB
|62
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@SEA
|63
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@BOS
|64
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@TEX
|65
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|TB
|66
|Jack Leiter
|TEX
|CLE
|67
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|WAS, @NYY
|68
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|MIN
|69
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@KC
|70
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@TOR
|71
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@HOU, @KC
|72
|Osvaldo Bido
|OAK
|@HOU
|73
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@HOU
|74
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@NYY
|75
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@TEX
|76
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@NYY