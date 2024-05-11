Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Quarterly Review

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Quarterly Review

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on May 11, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It's. Not. The. Quarter. Pole.

The quarter pole indicates there is a quarter mile left in the race. We're just 25 percent through, and things are downright goofy.

DateRuns per gameHR/PABABIPAvg. FB DistanceFB BABIP
20234.623.2%0.297318.4 ft.0.121
March 20 - April 154.522.7%0.293314.0 ft0.100
April 16 - April 304.212.7%0.285314.6 ft0.113
May 1 - May 104.172.7%0.283315.9 ft0.120

Offense is supposed to pick up in May. The ball is traveling a little further, which is expected as the weather warms, but offense is going in the other direction.

BABIP is plummeting, and it's largely due to a falling fly ball BABIP. The dead ball is allowing outfielders to cut off the shallow fly ball while still allowing them to chase down those hit over their head.

Weather is going to heat up more, and the horsehide will giddyap a bit further. When it does, scoring will pick up. Your mileage may vary, but we're still in the sweet spot to be aggressive with starting pitching.

Here is your weekly reminder that the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.

Please pop back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh which handles all changes to the schedule since the initial posting.

Week of May 13 - 19

Mixed League

RankPitcherTM

It's. Not. The. Quarter. Pole.

The quarter pole indicates there is a quarter mile left in the race. We're just 25 percent through, and things are downright goofy.

DateRuns per gameHR/PABABIPAvg. FB DistanceFB BABIP
20234.623.2%0.297318.4 ft.0.121
March 20 - April 154.522.7%0.293314.0 ft0.100
April 16 - April 304.212.7%0.285314.6 ft0.113
May 1 - May 104.172.7%0.283315.9 ft0.120

Offense is supposed to pick up in May. The ball is traveling a little further, which is expected as the weather warms, but offense is going in the other direction.

BABIP is plummeting, and it's largely due to a falling fly ball BABIP. The dead ball is allowing outfielders to cut off the shallow fly ball while still allowing them to chase down those hit over their head.

Weather is going to heat up more, and the horsehide will giddyap a bit further. When it does, scoring will pick up. Your mileage may vary, but we're still in the sweet spot to be aggressive with starting pitching.

Here is your weekly reminder that the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'm always happy to address rankings questions below.

Please pop back on Sunday night/Monday morning for the weekly refresh which handles all changes to the schedule since the initial posting.

Week of May 13 - 19

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@SF, CINWorth every penny  
2Corbin BurnesBALTOR, SEA   
3Tyler GlasnowLAD@SF   
4Zack WheelerPHIWAS   
5Aaron NolaPHI@NYM, WAS   
6Tarik SkubalDET@ARI   
7Dylan CeaseSDCOL   
8Brady SingerKC@SEA, OAKLooking at a big strikeout week  
9Zac GallenARIDET   
10Max FriedATLSD   
11Nestor CortesNYYCWS   
12Kutter CrawfordBOSTB, @STLBeen a nice ride, but 3.83 xFIP suggests some bumps ahead  
13Reynaldo LopezATLCHC, SD   
14Jordan MontgomeryARICIN, DETGood pair to get in a groove  
15Ranger SuarezPHINYM   
16Bailey OberMIN@CLE   
17Sonny GraySTL@LAA   
18Cole RagansKCOAK   
19Shota ImanagaCHC@ATL, PIT   
20Chris SaleATLCHC   
21Freddy PeraltaMIL@HOU   
22Logan GilbertSEAKC   
23Tanner HouckBOSTB   
24George KirbySEAKC, @BAL   
25Luis CastilloSEA@BAL   
26Seth LugoKCOAK   
27Framber ValdezHOUOAK   
28Garrett CrochetCWSWAS   
29Pablo LopezMINNYY   
30Nick PivettaBOSTB, @STLStill knocking off some IL rust  
31Zach EflinTB@BOS, @TOR   
32Reese OlsonDETMIA   
33Kevin GausmanTORTBFrustratingly inconsistent  
34Justin SteeleCHCPIT   
35Hunter GreeneCIN@ARI, @LAD   
36Cristian JavierHOUOAK   
37Luis GilNYYCWS   
38Jon GrayTEXCLE   
39Charlie MortonATLCHC   
40Joe RyanMINNYY   
41Cristopher SanchezPHI@NYM, WAS   
42Carlos RodonNYY@MIN, CWS   
43Kyle BradishBALTOR   
44Nathan EovaldiTEXLAA   
45Jared JonesPIT@CHC   
46Walker BuehlerLADCIN   
47Kyle HarrisonSFCOL   
48Dean KremerBALSEA   
49Nick LodoloCIN@LAD   
50Mitch KellerPIT@MIL, @CHC   
51Jesus LuzardoMIANYM   
52Ronel BlancoHOUOAK, MIL   
53Jameson TaillonCHCPIT   
54Michael KingSDCOL   
55John MeansBALSEA 32% 
56Bryan WooSEAKC   
57Jose BerriosTOR@BAL, TB   
58Kenta MaedaDETMIA, @ARI   
59Braxton GarrettMIANYM   
60Tanner BibeeCLE@TEX, MIN   
61Bryce MillerSEA@BAL   
62Jordan HicksSFLAD, COL   
63Brayan BelloBOS@STL   
64Andrew HeaneyTEXLAA 13% 
65Jack FlahertyDET@ARI   
66Brandon PfaadtARICIN   
67Sean ManaeaNYMPHI, @MIA   
68Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL   
69Chris PaddackMINNYY, @CLE 35% 
70Michael WachaKC@SEA   
71Luis SeverinoNYM@MIA   
72Griffin CanningLAASTL 32% 
73Triston McKenzieCLEMIN   
74Cole IrvinBALTOR 10% 
75Clarke SchmidtNYY@MIN   
76Sixto SanchezMIA@DET, NYM 0%2%
77Reid DetmersLAASTL   
78Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CLE 32% 
79Javier AssadCHC@ATL   
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Yu DarvishSD@ATL   
82Michael LorenzenTEXCLE, LAA 21% 
83Gavin StoneLAD@SF   
84Erick FeddeCWSWAS   
85Landon KnackLADCIN 16%26%
86JP SearsOAK@HOU, @KC 30% 
87Hayden WesneskiCHC@ATL 1% 
88Kyle GibsonSTLBOS 10% 
89Cal QuantrillCOL@SD 0%2%
90Mix 15 Reliever     
91Austin GomberCOL@SD 1%0%
92Taijuan WalkerPHINYM 1%32%
93Joe RossMILPIT 1%9%
94Casey MizeDETMIA   
95Jose ButtoNYMPHI   
96Mitchell ParkerWAS@CWS 41% 
97Andrew AbbottCIN@ARI   
98Graham AshcraftCIN@ARI, @LAD   
99Aaron CivaleTB@BOS, @TOR   
100Logan WebbSFLAD   
101Chris BassittTOR@BAL   
102Justin VerlanderHOUMIL   
103Christian ScottNYM@PHI 2% 
104Patrick SandovalLAA@TEX 2% 
105Lance LynnSTL@LAA   
106Robert GasserMILPIT 0%5%
107Tyler AndersonLAA@TEX 38% 
108Marcus StromanNYY@MIN   
109Bryse WilsonMIL@HOU 0% 
110James PaxtonLADCIN   
111Taj BradleyTB@BOS 40% 
112Jose SorianoLAASTL, @TEX 17% 
113Joe MusgroveSD@ATL   
114Ryan FeltnerCOL@SF 25%25%
115Hunter BrownHOUOAK, MIL   
116Paul SkenesPIT@CHC   
117Frankie MontasCIN@LAD   
118Keaton WinnSFLAD   
119Colin ReaMILPIT, @HOU 3% 
120Trevor WilliamsWAS@CWS, @PHI 4%39%
121Martin PerezPIT@MIL 34% 
122Bailey FalterPIT@CHC   
123Alek ManoahTORTB 2%14%
124Alec MarshKC@SEA 10% 
125Tylor MegillNYM@MIA 1%18%
126Zack LittellTB@BOS   
127MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI   
128Ben LivelyCLE@TEX 17% 
129Mason BlackSFCOL 0%5%
130Cooper CriswellBOSTB 1% 
131Jack LeiterTEXCLE 0% 
132Jose QuintanaNYM@PHI 35%47%
133Sem RobberseSTL@LAA, BOS 0%0%
134Kyle HendricksCHCPIT 1%0%
135Jake IrvinWAS@PHI 22% 
136Slade CecconiARICIN 8% 
137Chris FlexenCWSWAS, @NYY 0%0%
138Logan AllenCLEMIN 0%0%
139Alex WoodOAK@KC 0%5%
140Bryce ElderATLSD 29% 
141Tyler AlexanderTB@TOR 0%33%
142Miles MikolasSTLBOS 10% 
143Trevor RogersMIA@DET  46%
144Randy VasquezSDCOL 0%2%
145Ross StriplingOAK@HOU, @KC 0%11%
146Ryan WeathersMIA@DET 45% 
147Ty BlachCOL@SD, @SF 0%0%
148Ryne NelsonARIDET 3% 
149Osvaldo BidoOAK@HOU 0%0%
150Paul BlackburnOAK@HOU 49% 
151Mike ClevingerCWS@NYY 0%7%
152Quinn PriesterPIT@MIL 4% 
153Matt WaldronSD@ATL 8%32%
154Patrick CorbinWAS@CWS 0%2%
155Dakota HudsonCOL@SF 0%2%
156Carlos CarrascoCLE@TEX 0%11%
157Michael SorokaCWS@NYY 1%2%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesBALTOR, SEA 
2Tarik SkubalDET@ARI 
3Brady SingerKC@SEA, OAKLooking at a big strikeout week
4Nestor CortesNYYCWS 
5Kutter CrawfordBOSTB, @STLBeen a nice ride, but 3.83 xFIP suggests some bumps ahead
6Bailey OberMIN@CLE 
7Cole RagansKCOAK 
8Logan GilbertSEAKC 
9Tanner HouckBOSTB 
10George KirbySEAKC, @BAL 
11Luis CastilloSEA@BAL 
12Seth LugoKCOAK 
13Framber ValdezHOUOAK 
14Garrett CrochetCWSWAS 
15Pablo LopezMINNYY 
16Nick PivettaBOSTB, @STLStill knocking off some IL rust
17Zach EflinTB@BOS, @TOR 
18Reese OlsonDETMIA 
19Kevin GausmanTORTBFrustratingly inconsistent
20Cristian JavierHOUOAK 
21Luis GilNYYCWS 
22Jon GrayTEXCLE 
23Joe RyanMINNYY 
24Carlos RodonNYY@MIN, CWS 
25Kyle BradishBALTOR 
26Nathan EovaldiTEXLAA 
27Dean KremerBALSEA 
28Ronel BlancoHOUOAK, MIL 
29John MeansBALSEA 
30Bryan WooSEAKC 
31Jose BerriosTOR@BAL, TB 
32Kenta MaedaDETMIA, @ARI 
33Tanner BibeeCLE@TEX, MIN 
34Bryce MillerSEA@BAL 
35Brayan BelloBOS@STL 
36Andrew HeaneyTEXLAA 
37Jack FlahertyDET@ARI 
38Yusei KikuchiTOR@BAL 
39Chris PaddackMINNYY, @CLE 
40Michael WachaKC@SEA 
41Griffin CanningLAASTL 
42Triston McKenzieCLEMIN 
43Cole IrvinBALTOR 
44Clarke SchmidtNYY@MIN 
45Reid DetmersLAASTL 
46Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@CLE 
47Michael LorenzenTEXCLE, LAA 
48Erick FeddeCWSWAS 
49JP SearsOAK@HOU, @KC 
50Casey MizeDETMIA 
51Aaron CivaleTB@BOS, @TOR 
52Chris BassittTOR@BAL 
53Justin VerlanderHOUMIL 
54AL Reliever   
55Patrick SandovalLAA@TEX 
56Tyler AndersonLAA@TEX 
57Marcus StromanNYY@MIN 
58Taj BradleyTB@BOS 
59Jose SorianoLAASTL, @TEX 
60Hunter BrownHOUOAK, MIL 
61Alek ManoahTORTB 
62Alec MarshKC@SEA 
63Zack LittellTB@BOS 
64Ben LivelyCLE@TEX 
65Cooper CriswellBOSTB 
66Jack LeiterTEXCLE 
67Chris FlexenCWSWAS, @NYY 
68Logan AllenCLEMIN 
69Alex WoodOAK@KC 
70Tyler AlexanderTB@TOR 
71Ross StriplingOAK@HOU, @KC 
72Osvaldo BidoOAK@HOU 
73Paul BlackburnOAK@HOU 
74Mike ClevingerCWS@NYY 
75Carlos CarrascoCLE@TEX 
76Michael SorokaCWS@NYY 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@SF, CINWorth every penny
2Tyler GlasnowLAD@SF 
3Zack WheelerPHIWAS 
4Aaron NolaPHI@NYM, WAS 
5Dylan CeaseSDCOL 
6Zac GallenARIDET 
7Max FriedATLSD 
8Reynaldo LopezATLCHC, SD 
9Jordan MontgomeryARICIN, DETGood pair to get in a groove
10Ranger SuarezPHINYM 
11Sonny GraySTL@LAA 
12Shota ImanagaCHC@ATL, PIT 
13Chris SaleATLCHC 
14Freddy PeraltaMIL@HOU 
15Justin SteeleCHCPIT 
16Hunter GreeneCIN@ARI, @LAD 
17Charlie MortonATLCHC 
18Cristopher SanchezPHI@NYM, WAS 
19Jared JonesPIT@CHC 
20Walker BuehlerLADCIN 
21Kyle HarrisonSFCOL 
22Nick LodoloCIN@LAD 
23Mitch KellerPIT@MIL, @CHC 
24Jesus LuzardoMIANYM 
25Jameson TaillonCHCPIT 
26Michael KingSDCOL 
27Braxton GarrettMIANYM 
28Jordan HicksSFLAD, COL 
29Brandon PfaadtARICIN 
30Sean ManaeaNYMPHI, @MIA 
31Luis SeverinoNYM@MIA 
32Sixto SanchezMIA@DET, NYM 
33Javier AssadCHC@ATL 
34Yu DarvishSD@ATL 
35Gavin StoneLAD@SF 
36Landon KnackLADCIN 
37Hayden WesneskiCHC@ATL 
38Kyle GibsonSTLBOS 
39Cal QuantrillCOL@SD 
40Austin GomberCOL@SD 
41Taijuan WalkerPHINYM 
42Joe RossMILPIT 
43Jose ButtoNYMPHI 
44Mitchell ParkerWAS@CWS 
45Andrew AbbottCIN@ARI 
46Graham AshcraftCIN@ARI, @LAD 
47Logan WebbSFLAD 
48NL Reliever   
49Christian ScottNYM@PHI 
50Lance LynnSTL@LAA 
51Robert GasserMILPIT 
52Bryse WilsonMIL@HOU 
53James PaxtonLADCIN 
54Joe MusgroveSD@ATL 
55Ryan FeltnerCOL@SF 
56Paul SkenesPIT@CHC 
57Frankie MontasCIN@LAD 
58Keaton WinnSFLAD 
59Colin ReaMILPIT, @HOU 
60Trevor WilliamsWAS@CWS, @PHI 
61Martin PerezPIT@MIL 
62Bailey FalterPIT@CHC 
63Tylor MegillNYM@MIA 
64MacKenzie GoreWAS@PHI 
65Mason BlackSFCOL 
66Jose QuintanaNYM@PHI 
67Sem RobberseSTL@LAA, BOS 
68Kyle HendricksCHCPIT 
69Jake IrvinWAS@PHI 
70Slade CecconiARICIN 
71Bryce ElderATLSD 
72Miles MikolasSTLBOS 
73Trevor RogersMIA@DET 
74Randy VasquezSDCOL 
75Ryan WeathersMIA@DET 
76Ty BlachCOL@SD, @SF 
77Ryne NelsonARIDET 
78Quinn PriesterPIT@MIL 
79Matt WaldronSD@ATL 
80Patrick CorbinWAS@CWS 
81Dakota HudsonCOL@SF 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Hitter Rankings: In Houston, Offense Isn't the Problem
Weekly Hitter Rankings: In Houston, Offense Isn't the Problem
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Bets and Expert Picks for Saturday, May 11
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals MLB Bets and Expert Picks for Saturday, May 11
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 11
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown