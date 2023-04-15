Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Overlook Solid Single-Start Options

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
My sense is there are some who are too aggressive with two-start pitchers, and some who are too hesitant. To be honest, I fall into the former category and often end up crushing my ratios. The question one needs to pose when setting a pitching lineup is, "Does this two-start guy have a good chance of wins and strikeouts?"
If I had practiced what I just preached, I would have avoided some disasters, since the answer (too often) would have been "NO!". I was looking to add strikeouts, hoping wins will follow. The thing is, if the wins weren't likely to dovetail, the ratios were likely poor. Intrinsic to the notion of a potential win is reasonable ratios.
As the tweet mentions, in lieu of a risky double-dipper, single-start guys or middle relievers can buffer ratios and, who knows, maybe fall into a win now and again. The ratio support should make it safer to be more reckless in August and September when the standings dictate chasing wins.
Here is your weekly reminder that I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitching grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. As always, I'm happy to
Here is your weekly reminder that I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitching grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. As always, I'm happy to address specific rankings below.
Please visit again Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of April 17 - 23
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@KC, OAK
|Doesn't get much better
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SEA, BOS
|Still worried?
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@BOS, KC
|First start is the 11 AM Patriots Day game
|4
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@HOU, @NYY
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CWS, COL
|6
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@SD, HOU
|Averaging only 5.1 IP per start
|7
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SF, @CLE
|Knocking at the fantasy ace door
|8
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYM, @CHC
|9
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|TB, @PIT
|10
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@TB
|11
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@CHC
|12
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@SF
|13
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@BOS, WAS
|Looks like strikeouts are back
|14
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|WAS
|Buy high if he's available
|15
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIA
|16
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|STL
|17
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|CWS
|18
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|19
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@OAK
|20
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|COL
|May take a bit, but ratios should drop to usual levels
|21
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|PHI, @TB
|6 HR in 16 IP
|22
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SD
|23
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|OAK
|24
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|MIN, @MIL
|Likely happenstance, but having first-inning issues
|25
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@OAK, LAD
|Early strikeouts encouraging, but history says don't get used to it
|26
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|BOS
|27
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|ARI
|28
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|TOR, @ATL
|Tough pair
|29
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|30
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@CLE
|Not a great spot to rebound
|31
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@NYY
|I'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
|32
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@ARI
|33
|Dustin May
|LAD
|NYM, @CHC
|34
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@TB
|35
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|WAS
|36
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@ATL
|37
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|4 HR in 17 IP a concern
|38
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|KC
|39
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@MIA
|40
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|MIL
|41
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|LAA
|42
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@MIA, NYM
|44%
|43
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@ARI
|44
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@MIL
|45
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|TB, @PIT
|46
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|KC
|47
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@SD
|48
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SEA
|49
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|ARI, @SEA
|Walks already coming down
|50
|George Kirby
|SEA
|STL
|51
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@CIN
|52
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TEX
|53
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@NYY
|54
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|55
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|DET
|1%
|56
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@STL, SD
|57
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|CWS
|58
|Blake Snell
|SD
|ATL
|59
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SF
|60
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|PHI
|61
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@KC
|62
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@DET
|48%
|63
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@WAS
|64
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|DET
|65
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|NYM
|66
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|NYM
|67
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|SF
|68
|Mix 12 Reliever
|69
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@BOS
|70
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|LAA, @MIL
|Tough to start right away, but defensible in deeper formats
|36%
|71
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@LAD, @SF
|72
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@MIA
|46%
|73
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@KC
|74
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|COL
|13%
|75
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|MIN
|17%
|76
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CWS
|77
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@HOU
|78
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|79
|Domingo German
|NYY
|TOR
|80
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|HOU
|81
|Mix 15 Reliever
|82
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|TOR
|83
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PIT, @PHI
|8%
|34%
|84
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@OAK, LAD
|85
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@SEA
|86
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|DET
|87
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@BOS
|88
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@ARI
|89
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@LAD, @SF
|Tough road pair, but deserves a chance to prove worthy
|90
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|LAD
|91
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|92
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SEA
|93
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@HOU
|94
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@BAL
|95
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TOR
|96
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@CWS, COL
|15%
|97
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|CLE
|3%
|26%
|98
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@ATL
|99
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|MIN
|18%
|100
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|BOS
|7%
|101
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIN
|0.01
|0.06
|102
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|LAA
|103
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@LAD
|104
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|MIA
|0%
|43%
|105
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@SF
|106
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@LAA
|4%
|36%
|107
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CIN
|108
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|NYM
|109
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|PHI
|110
|Jalen Beeks
|TB
|@CIN
|0%
|0%
|111
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@BAL
|0%
|0%
|112
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@NYY
|0%
|2%
|113
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@WAS
|4%
|114
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|115
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@CIN
|0%
|4%
|116
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|HOU
|117
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PIT
|118
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@ARI
|119
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@PIT
|0%
|0.04
|120
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|MIL
|3%
|0.34
|121
|Brad Keller
|KC
|TEX
|2%
|36%
|122
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|CHC
|2%
|13%
|123
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|ATL
|44%
|124
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@CLE
|16%
|125
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|126
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|@CHC
|6%
|21%
|127
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|CWS
|1%
|15%
|128
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@DET, MIA
|10%
|129
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|130
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|TB
|0%
|0%
|131
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@NYY
|38%
|132
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|133
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|BAL
|38%
|134
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@LAA
|135
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@STL, SD
|Fantasy favorite, but needs to prove he's worthy of the hype
|136
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CHC
|13%
|137
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|LAA, TOR
|138
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|BAL
|139
|Noah Davis
|COL
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|140
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@COL, CIN
|0%
|0%
|141
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|MIL, STL
|4%
|142
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY
|33%
|143
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|TEX, @LAA
|1%
|4%
|144
|Jose Urena
|COL
|PIT, @PHI
|0%
|0%
|145
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@SD
|15%
|36%
|146
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|147
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|@TEX
|4%
|15%
|148
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|149
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|150
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|LAD
|2%
|151
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SD
|22%
|152
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|ARI
|1%
|15%
|153
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@COL, CIN
|0%
|0%
|154
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TEX
|0%
|2%
|155
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|156
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@TEX
|0%
|15%
|157
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|ATL
|0%
|6%
|158
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@COL
|5%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@KC, OAK
|Doesn't get much better
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@BOS, KC
|First start is the 11 AM Patriots Day game
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@HOU, @NYY
|4
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@TB
|5
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@BOS, WAS
|Looks like strikeouts are back
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|WAS
|Buy high if he's available
|7
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIA
|8
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|STL
|9
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|CWS
|10
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TOR
|11
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|PHI, @TB
|6 HR in 16 IP
|12
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|OAK
|13
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|MIN, @MIL
|Likely happenstance, but having first-inning issues
|14
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|TOR, @ATL
|Tough pair
|15
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|16
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@NYY
|I'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
|17
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@TB
|18
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|WAS
|19
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@ATL
|20
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|KC
|21
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|MIL
|22
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|LAA
|23
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|@MIL
|24
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|KC
|25
|George Kirby
|SEA
|STL
|26
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@CIN
|27
|Brady Singer
|KC
|TEX
|28
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@NYY
|29
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|CLE, @BAL
|30
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|DET
|31
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|CWS
|32
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|PHI
|33
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@KC
|34
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@DET
|35
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@WAS
|36
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|DET
|37
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@BOS
|38
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|LAA, @MIL
|Tough to start right away, but defensible in deeper formats
|39
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@KC
|40
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|MIN
|41
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@HOU
|42
|Domingo German
|NYY
|TOR
|43
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|TOR
|44
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|DET
|45
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@BOS
|46
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@HOU
|47
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@BAL
|48
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|TOR
|49
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|CLE
|50
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@ATL
|51
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|MIN
|52
|AL Reliever
|53
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|LAA
|54
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|MIA
|55
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@LAA
|56
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|PHI
|57
|Jalen Beeks
|TB
|@CIN
|58
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@BAL
|59
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@NYY
|60
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@WAS
|61
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@CIN
|62
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|MIL
|63
|Brad Keller
|KC
|TEX
|64
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|CHC
|65
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|CWS
|66
|Hunter Gaddis
|CLE
|@DET, MIA
|67
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|@DET
|68
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@NYY
|69
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|CLE
|70
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@LAA
|71
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|CHC
|72
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|LAA, TOR
|73
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|MIL, STL
|74
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@NYY
|75
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|TEX, @LAA
|76
|Shintaro Fujinami
|OAK
|@TEX
|77
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|CHC
|78
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TEX
|79
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@TEX
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SEA, BOS
|Still worried?
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@CWS, COL
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@SD, HOU
|Averaging only 5.1 IP per start
|4
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|SF, @CLE
|Knocking at the fantasy ace door
|5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|NYM, @CHC
|6
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|TB, @PIT
|7
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@CHC
|8
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@SF
|9
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@OAK
|10
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|COL
|May take a bit, but ratios should drop to usual levels
|11
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SD
|12
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@OAK, LAD
|Early strikeouts encouraging, but history says don't get used to it
|13
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|BOS
|14
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|ARI
|15
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@CLE
|Not a great spot to rebound
|16
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@ARI
|17
|Dustin May
|LAD
|NYM, @CHC
|18
|Logan Webb
|SF
|NYM
|4 HR in 17 IP a concern
|19
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@MIA
|20
|Alex Wood
|SF
|@MIA, NYM
|21
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@ARI
|22
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|TB, @PIT
|23
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@SD
|24
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SEA
|25
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|ARI, @SEA
|Walks already coming down
|26
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@STL, SD
|27
|Blake Snell
|SD
|ATL
|28
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SF
|29
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|NYM
|30
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|NYM
|31
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|SF
|32
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@LAD, @SF
|33
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@MIA
|34
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|COL
|35
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@CWS
|36
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CIN
|37
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|HOU
|38
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|PIT, @PHI
|39
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@OAK, LAD
|40
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@SEA
|41
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@ARI
|42
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@LAD, @SF
|Tough road pair, but deserves a chance to prove worthy
|43
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|LAD
|44
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@SEA
|45
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SEA
|46
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@CWS, COL
|47
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|BOS
|48
|NL Reliever
|49
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIN
|50
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@LAD
|51
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@SF
|52
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|CIN
|53
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|NYM
|54
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|PIT
|55
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|HOU
|56
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@PIT
|57
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@ARI
|58
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@PIT
|59
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|ATL
|60
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@CLE
|61
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PHI
|62
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|@CHC
|63
|Connor Overton
|CIN
|TB
|64
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|BAL
|65
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@STL, SD
|Fantasy favorite, but needs to prove he's worthy of the hype
|66
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|BAL
|67
|Noah Davis
|COL
|@PHI
|68
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@COL, CIN
|69
|Jose Urena
|COL
|PIT, @PHI
|70
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@SD
|71
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|@MIN
|72
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@STL
|73
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|LAD
|74
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SD
|75
|Jake Woodford
|STL
|ARI
|76
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|@COL, CIN
|77
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@MIN
|78
|Ryan Weathers
|SD
|ATL
|79
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@COL