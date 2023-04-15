Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Don't Overlook Solid Single-Start Options

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 15, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Earlier in the week, I posted this tweet:

My sense is there are some who are too aggressive with two-start pitchers, and some who are too hesitant. To be honest, I fall into the former category and often end up crushing my ratios. The question one needs to pose when setting a pitching lineup is, "Does this two-start guy have a good chance of wins and strikeouts?"

If I had practiced what I just preached, I would have avoided some disasters, since the answer (too often) would have been "NO!". I was looking to add strikeouts, hoping wins will follow. The thing is, if the wins weren't likely to dovetail, the ratios were likely poor. Intrinsic to the notion of a potential win is reasonable ratios.

As the tweet mentions, in lieu of a risky double-dipper, single-start guys or middle relievers can buffer ratios and, who knows, maybe fall into a win now and again. The ratio support should make it safer to be more reckless in August and September when the standings dictate chasing wins.

Here is your weekly reminder that I pull the schedule from the Probable Pitching grid, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. As always, I'm happy to

Please visit again Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of April 17 - 23

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Jacob deGromTEX@KC, OAKDoesn't get much better  
2Corbin BurnesMIL@SEA, BOSStill worried?  
3Shohei OhtaniLAA@BOS, KCFirst start is the 11 AM Patriots Day game  
4Kevin GausmanTOR@HOU, @NYY   
5Zack WheelerPHI@CWS, COL   
6Spencer StriderATL@SD, HOUAveraging only 5.1 IP per start  
7Jesus LuzardoMIASF, @CLEKnocking at the fantasy ace door  
8Clayton KershawLADNYM, @CHC   
9Nick LodoloCINTB, @PIT   
10Dylan CeaseCWS@TB   
11Julio UriasLAD@CHC   
12Max ScherzerNYM@SF   
13Sonny GrayMIN@BOS, WASLooks like strikeouts are back  
14Pablo LopezMINWASBuy high if he's available  
15Shane BieberCLEMIA   
16Luis CastilloSEASTL   
17Shane McClanahanTBCWS   
18Gerrit ColeNYYTOR   
19Justin SteeleCHC@OAK   
20Aaron NolaPHICOLMay take a bit, but ratios should drop to usual levels  
21Lance LynnCWSPHI, @TB6 HR in 16 IP  
22Zac GallenARISD   
23Andrew HeaneyTEXOAK   
24Chris SaleBOSMIN, @MILLikely happenstance, but having first-inning issues  
25Marcus StromanCHC@OAK, LADEarly strikeouts encouraging, but history says don't get used to it  
26Freddy PeraltaMILBOS   
27Jordan MontgomerySTLARI   
28Cristian JavierHOUTOR, @ATLTough pair  
29Jon GrayTEXOAK   
30Sandy AlcantaraMIA@CLENot a great spot to rebound  
31Alek ManoahTOR@NYYI'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.  
32Yu DarvishSD@ARI   
33Dustin MayLADNYM, @CHC   
34Michael KopechCWS@TB   
35Kenta MaedaMINWAS   
36Framber ValdezHOU@ATL   
37Logan WebbSFNYM4 HR in 17 IP a concern  
38Tyler AndersonLAAKC   
39Alex CobbSF@MIA   
40Logan GilbertSEAMIL   
41Nestor CortesNYYLAA   
42Alex WoodSF@MIA, NYM 44% 
43Joe MusgroveSD@ARI   
44Garrett WhitlockBOS@MIL   
45Hunter GreeneCINTB, @PIT   
46Reid DetmersLAAKC   
47Charlie MortonATL@SD   
48Eric LauerMIL@SEA   
49Jack FlahertySTLARI, @SEAWalks already coming down  
50George KirbySEASTL   
51Drew RasmussenTB@CIN   
52Brady SingerKCTEX   
53Patrick SandovalLAA@NYY   
54Eduardo RodriguezDETCLE, @BAL   
55Tyler WellsBALDET 1% 
56Merrill KellyARI@STL, SD   
57Zach EflinTBCWS   
58Blake SnellSDATL   
59Trevor RogersMIASF   
60Lucas GiolitoCWSPHI   
61Nathan EovaldiTEX@KC   
62Cal QuantrillCLE@DET 48% 
63Kyle BradishBAL@WAS   
64Grayson RodriguezBALDET   
65Anthony DeSclafaniSFNYM   
66Sean ManaeaSFNYM   
67Edward CabreraMIASF   
68Mix 12 Reliever     
69Joe RyanMIN@BOS   
70Brayan BelloBOSLAA, @MILTough to start right away, but defensible in deeper formats36% 
71David PetersonNYM@LAD, @SF   
72Ross StriplingSF@MIA 46% 
73Martin PerezTEX@KC   
74Matt StrahmPHICOL 13% 
75Corey KluberBOSMIN 17% 
76Taijuan WalkerPHI@CWS   
77Chris BassittTOR@HOU   
78Mitch KellerPITCIN   
79Domingo GermanNYYTOR   
80Kyle WrightATLHOU   
81Mix 15 Reliever     
82Luis GarciaHOUTOR   
83Kyle FreelandCOLPIT, @PHI 8%34%
84Hayden WesneskiCHC@OAK, LAD   
85Steven MatzSTL@SEA   
86Kyle GibsonBALDET   
87Tyler MahleMIN@BOS   
88Seth LugoSD@ARI   
89Tylor MegillNYM@LAD, @SFTough road pair, but deserves a chance to prove worthy  
90Jameson TaillonCHCLAD   
91Colin ReaMIL@SEA 0%0%
92Miles MikolasSTL@SEA   
93Jose BerriosTOR@HOU   
94Matthew BoydDET@BAL   
95Jose UrquidyHOUTOR   
96Bailey FalterPHI@CWS, COL 15% 
97Spencer TurnbullDETCLE 3%26%
98Hunter BrownHOU@ATL   
99Nick PivettaBOSMIN 18% 
100Wade MileyMILBOS 7% 
101Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIN 0.010.06
102Jhony BritoNYYLAA   
103Kodai SengaNYM@LAD   
104Zach PlesacCLEMIA 0%43%
105Carlos CarrascoNYM@SF   
106Zack GreinkeKC@LAA 4%36%
107Roansy ContrerasPITCIN   
108Noah SyndergaardLADNYM   
109Mike ClevingerCWSPHI   
110Jalen BeeksTB@CIN 0%0%
111Michael LorenzenDET@BAL 0%0%
112Griffin CanningLAA@NYY 0%2%
113Dean KremerBAL@WAS 4% 
114Austin GomberCOLPIT 0%0%
115Taj BradleyTB@CIN 0%4%
116Bryce ElderATLHOU   
117Graham AshcraftCIN@PIT   
118Michael WachaSD@ARI   
119Luis CessaCIN@PIT 0%0.04
120Marco GonzalesSEAMIL 3%0.34
121Brad KellerKCTEX 2%36%
122Ken WaldichukOAKCHC 2%13%
123Nick MartinezSDATL 44% 
124Braxton GarrettMIA@CLE 16% 
125Ryan FeltnerCOL@PHI 0%0%
126Michael GroveLAD@CHC 6%21%
127Josh FlemingTBCWS 1%15%
128Hunter GaddisCLE@DET, MIA 10% 
129Peyton BattenfieldCLE@DET 0%0%
130Connor OvertonCINTB 0%0%
131Jose SuarezLAA@NYY 38% 
132Joey WentzDETCLE 0%0%
133Josiah GrayWASBAL 38% 
134Kris BubicKC@LAA   
135Drey JamesonARI@STL, SDFantasy favorite, but needs to prove he's worthy of the hype  
136Kyle MullerOAKCHC 13% 
137Clarke SchmidtNYYLAA, TOR   
138MacKenzie GoreWASBAL   
139Noah DavisCOL@PHI 0%0%
140Rich HillPIT@COL, CIN 0%0%
141Chris FlexenSEAMIL, STL 4% 
142Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY 33% 
143Jordan LylesKCTEX, @LAA 1%4%
144Jose UrenaCOLPIT, @PHI 0%0%
145Jared ShusterATL@SD 15%36%
146Chad KuhlWAS@MIN 0%0%
147Shintaro FujinamiOAK@TEX 4%15%
148Madison BumgarnerARI@STL 0%0%
149Adam OllerOAKCHC 0%0%
150Drew SmylyCHCLAD 2% 
151Ryne NelsonARISD 22% 
152Jake WoodfordSTLARI 1%15%
153Vince VelasquezPIT@COL, CIN 0%0%
154James KaprielianOAK@TEX 0%2%
155Patrick CorbinWAS@MIN 0%0%
156JP SearsOAK@TEX 0%15%
157Ryan WeathersSDATL 0%6%
158Johan OviedoPIT@COL 5% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Jacob deGromTEX@KC, OAKDoesn't get much better
2Shohei OhtaniLAA@BOS, KCFirst start is the 11 AM Patriots Day game
3Kevin GausmanTOR@HOU, @NYY 
4Dylan CeaseCWS@TB 
5Sonny GrayMIN@BOS, WASLooks like strikeouts are back
6Pablo LopezMINWASBuy high if he's available
7Shane BieberCLEMIA 
8Luis CastilloSEASTL 
9Shane McClanahanTBCWS 
10Gerrit ColeNYYTOR 
11Lance LynnCWSPHI, @TB6 HR in 16 IP
12Andrew HeaneyTEXOAK 
13Chris SaleBOSMIN, @MILLikely happenstance, but having first-inning issues
14Cristian JavierHOUTOR, @ATLTough pair
15Jon GrayTEXOAK 
16Alek ManoahTOR@NYYI'm not nervous. Maybe I'm a little bit concerned, but that's not the same thing.
17Michael KopechCWS@TB 
18Kenta MaedaMINWAS 
19Framber ValdezHOU@ATL 
20Tyler AndersonLAAKC 
21Logan GilbertSEAMIL 
22Nestor CortesNYYLAA 
23Garrett WhitlockBOS@MIL 
24Reid DetmersLAAKC 
25George KirbySEASTL 
26Drew RasmussenTB@CIN 
27Brady SingerKCTEX 
28Patrick SandovalLAA@NYY 
29Eduardo RodriguezDETCLE, @BAL 
30Tyler WellsBALDET 
31Zach EflinTBCWS 
32Lucas GiolitoCWSPHI 
33Nathan EovaldiTEX@KC 
34Cal QuantrillCLE@DET 
35Kyle BradishBAL@WAS 
36Grayson RodriguezBALDET 
37Joe RyanMIN@BOS 
38Brayan BelloBOSLAA, @MILTough to start right away, but defensible in deeper formats
39Martin PerezTEX@KC 
40Corey KluberBOSMIN 
41Chris BassittTOR@HOU 
42Domingo GermanNYYTOR 
43Luis GarciaHOUTOR 
44Kyle GibsonBALDET 
45Tyler MahleMIN@BOS 
46Jose BerriosTOR@HOU 
47Matthew BoydDET@BAL 
48Jose UrquidyHOUTOR 
49Spencer TurnbullDETCLE 
50Hunter BrownHOU@ATL 
51Nick PivettaBOSMIN 
52AL Reliever   
53Jhony BritoNYYLAA 
54Zach PlesacCLEMIA 
55Zack GreinkeKC@LAA 
56Mike ClevingerCWSPHI 
57Jalen BeeksTB@CIN 
58Michael LorenzenDET@BAL 
59Griffin CanningLAA@NYY 
60Dean KremerBAL@WAS 
61Taj BradleyTB@CIN 
62Marco GonzalesSEAMIL 
63Brad KellerKCTEX 
64Ken WaldichukOAKCHC 
65Josh FlemingTBCWS 
66Hunter GaddisCLE@DET, MIA 
67Peyton BattenfieldCLE@DET 
68Jose SuarezLAA@NYY 
69Joey WentzDETCLE 
70Kris BubicKC@LAA 
71Kyle MullerOAKCHC 
72Clarke SchmidtNYYLAA, TOR 
73Chris FlexenSEAMIL, STL 
74Yusei KikuchiTOR@NYY 
75Jordan LylesKCTEX, @LAA 
76Shintaro FujinamiOAK@TEX 
77Adam OllerOAKCHC 
78James KaprielianOAK@TEX 
79JP SearsOAK@TEX 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMIL@SEA, BOSStill worried?
2Zack WheelerPHI@CWS, COL 
3Spencer StriderATL@SD, HOUAveraging only 5.1 IP per start
4Jesus LuzardoMIASF, @CLEKnocking at the fantasy ace door
5Clayton KershawLADNYM, @CHC 
6Nick LodoloCINTB, @PIT 
7Julio UriasLAD@CHC 
8Max ScherzerNYM@SF 
9Justin SteeleCHC@OAK 
10Aaron NolaPHICOLMay take a bit, but ratios should drop to usual levels
11Zac GallenARISD 
12Marcus StromanCHC@OAK, LADEarly strikeouts encouraging, but history says don't get used to it
13Freddy PeraltaMILBOS 
14Jordan MontgomerySTLARI 
15Sandy AlcantaraMIA@CLENot a great spot to rebound
16Yu DarvishSD@ARI 
17Dustin MayLADNYM, @CHC 
18Logan WebbSFNYM4 HR in 17 IP a concern
19Alex CobbSF@MIA 
20Alex WoodSF@MIA, NYM 
21Joe MusgroveSD@ARI 
22Hunter GreeneCINTB, @PIT 
23Charlie MortonATL@SD 
24Eric LauerMIL@SEA 
25Jack FlahertySTLARI, @SEAWalks already coming down
26Merrill KellyARI@STL, SD 
27Blake SnellSDATL 
28Trevor RogersMIASF 
29Anthony DeSclafaniSFNYM 
30Sean ManaeaSFNYM 
31Edward CabreraMIASF 
32David PetersonNYM@LAD, @SF 
33Ross StriplingSF@MIA 
34Matt StrahmPHICOL 
35Taijuan WalkerPHI@CWS 
36Mitch KellerPITCIN 
37Kyle WrightATLHOU 
38Kyle FreelandCOLPIT, @PHI 
39Hayden WesneskiCHC@OAK, LAD 
40Steven MatzSTL@SEA 
41Seth LugoSD@ARI 
42Tylor MegillNYM@LAD, @SFTough road pair, but deserves a chance to prove worthy
43Jameson TaillonCHCLAD 
44Colin ReaMIL@SEA 
45Miles MikolasSTL@SEA 
46Bailey FalterPHI@CWS, COL 
47Wade MileyMILBOS 
48NL Reliever   
49Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIN 
50Kodai SengaNYM@LAD 
51Carlos CarrascoNYM@SF 
52Roansy ContrerasPITCIN 
53Noah SyndergaardLADNYM 
54Austin GomberCOLPIT 
55Bryce ElderATLHOU 
56Graham AshcraftCIN@PIT 
57Michael WachaSD@ARI 
58Luis CessaCIN@PIT 
59Nick MartinezSDATL 
60Braxton GarrettMIA@CLE 
61Ryan FeltnerCOL@PHI 
62Michael GroveLAD@CHC 
63Connor OvertonCINTB 
64Josiah GrayWASBAL 
65Drey JamesonARI@STL, SDFantasy favorite, but needs to prove he's worthy of the hype
66MacKenzie GoreWASBAL 
67Noah DavisCOL@PHI 
68Rich HillPIT@COL, CIN 
69Jose UrenaCOLPIT, @PHI 
70Jared ShusterATL@SD 
71Chad KuhlWAS@MIN 
72Madison BumgarnerARI@STL 
73Drew SmylyCHCLAD 
74Ryne NelsonARISD 
75Jake WoodfordSTLARI 
76Vince VelasquezPIT@COL, CIN 
77Patrick CorbinWAS@MIN 
78Ryan WeathersSDATL 
79Johan OviedoPIT@COL 

