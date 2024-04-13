Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Fun in Small Samples

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Fun in Small Samples

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 13, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Who had the Red Sox leading the league in ERA with the Astros only ahead of the Astros? Yeah, me neither. 

Remember when the pre-universal DH was avoid AL pitching? Well, the top seven team ERAs are courtesy of the Junior Circuit.

Anomalies of this nature are why it's too early to panic about pitching ratio. Fantasy league corrections will piggyback normalizations in the real thing.

By means of your weekly reminder, the schedules are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm always happy to address rankings queries in the discussion below.

As always, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, incorporating any scheduling updates after the initial posting. Look for the time stamp indicating the update.

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowLADWAS, NYMDodgers getting what they traded… and paid for  
2Sonny GraySTL@OAK, MILLooked sharp in his debut  
3Aaron NolaPHICOL, CWSPeripherals sketchy, but grinding  
4Zack WheelerPHICWS   
5Merrill KellyARICHC, @SF   
6Tarik SkubalDETTEX   
7Jordan HicksSF@MIA, ARI   
8Freddy PeraltaMILSD   
9Yoshinobu YamamotoLADWAS   
10Zach EflinTBLAA, @NYY   
11Zac GallenARI@SF   
12Corbin BurnesBAL@KC   
13

13Logan GilbertSEACIN   
14Reynaldo LopezATL@HOU, TEXBig test for the re-converted starter  
15Cristian JavierHOU@WAS   
16Bobby MillerLADWASWalks an early concern  
17Grayson RodriguezBALMIN   
18George KirbySEACIN, @COLSome contend he throws too many strikes  
19Bryce MillerSEACIN   
20Ranger SuarezPHICOL   
21Ryan PepiotTBLAA   
22Aaron CivaleTBLAA, @NYYMaintaining elevated strikeouts  
23Chris SaleATLTEX   
24Kutter CrawfordBOSCLE, @PITGood pair to continue early momentum  
25Garrett CrochetCWS@PHILooking to rebound from tough outing, but still fanned 10 in 4.2 IP  
26Reid DetmersLAA@TB   
27Garrett WhitlockBOSCLE, @PITGetting away with too many free passes  
28Kyle HarrisonSF@MIA, ARI   
29Bailey OberMINDETLooked better last time out  
30Joe MusgroveSD@MIL, TOR   
31Joe RyanMINDET   
32Michael WachaKC@CWS   
33Hunter GreeneCIN@SEA   
34Tanner BibeeCLE@BOS, OAKOff to a disapponting start  
35Brady SingerKC@CWSChange to pitch mix is working  
36Pablo LopezMIN@BAL   
37Lance LynnSTL@OAK   
38Marcus StromanNYY@TOR   
39Triston McKenzieCLEOAK   
40Shota ImanagaCHCMIA   
41Dylan CeaseSD@MIL   
42Cody BradfordTEX@DET, @ATLHas earned a spot in the rotation  
43Jose BerriosTOR@SD   
44Max FriedATL@HOU   
45Logan WebbSFARI   
46Blake SnellSFARI   
47Cole RagansKCBAL   
48Steven MatzSTL@OAK   
49Nestor CortesNYYTB   
50Seth LugoKC@CWS, BAL   
51Cristopher SanchezPHICOL   
52Frankie MontasCIN@SEA   
53Jordan MontgomeryARI@SF   
54Nick LodoloCINLAAImpressive in his debut  
55Logan AllenCLEOAK 0%0%
56Jesus LuzardoMIA@CHC   
57Ronel BlancoHOU@WAS   
58Luis GilNYY@TOR, TB   
59Joe RossMILSD, @STL 0%4%
60Tanner HouckBOSCLERed Sox starter most likely to sustain solid start to season  
61Louie VarlandMIN@BAL, DET   
62Chris BassittTORNYY, @SD   
63Nathan EovaldiTEX@ATL   
64Nick MartinezCIN@SEA 4% 
65Kevin GausmanTORNYYNot an ideal matchup to get back on track  
66Kenta MaedaDETTEX   
67Yu DarvishSDTOR   
68Spencer TurnbullPHICWS   
69Jose QuintanaNYMPIT 25% 
70Javier AssadCHCMIA 47% 
71Braxton GarrettMIA@CHC   
72Brayan BelloBOS@PIT   
73Andrew AbbottCINLAA   
74Jose SorianoLAA@TB, @CIN 0%2%
76Andrew HeaneyTEX@DET   
77Keaton WinnSF@MIA 25% 
78Tyler AndersonLAA@CIN 9% 
79Jon GrayTEX@DET, @ATL   
80Tyler WellsBALMIN   
81Griffin CanningLAA@TB   
82DL HallMIL@STL   
83Jared JonesPIT@NYM   
84Bailey FalterPIT@NYM 0%0%
85Dane DunningTEX@DET 49% 
86Michael KingSD@MIL   
87Yusei KikuchiTORNYY   
89Dean KremerBAL@KC   
90JP SearsOAKSTL 20% 
91A.J. PukMIASF, @CHC   
92Luis SeverinoNYMPIT   
93Charlie MortonATLTEX   
94Zack LittellTBLAA   
95James PaxtonLADNYM   
96Ben BrownCHC@ARI 8% 
97Mitch KellerPITBOS   
98Clarke SchmidtNYYTB   
99Luis CastilloSEA@COL   
100Jameson TaillonCHCMIA 10% 
101Martin PerezPIT@NYM, BOS 7% 
102Patrick SandovalLAA@TB, @CIN 8% 
103Jack FlahertyDET@MIN   
104Sean ManaeaNYM@LAD   
105Reese OlsonDETTEX, @MIN   
106Joe BoyleOAK@CLE 19% 
107Trevor RogersMIASF   
108Wade MileyMILSD 0%0%
109Carlos RodonNYY@TOR   
110Chris PaddackMIN@BAL   
111Erick FeddeCWSKC, @PHI   
112Brandon PfaadtARICHC   
113Adrian HouserNYMPIT, @LAD 0%26%
114Graham AshcraftCINLAA   
115Kyle GibsonSTLMIL 7% 
116Ross StriplingOAKSTL, @CLE 0%18%
117Miles MikolasSTLMIL 17% 
118Yariel RodriguezTOR@SD 0%5%
119Casey MizeDETTEX, @MIN   
120Paul BlackburnOAKSTL 24% 
121MacKenzie GoreWASHOU   
122Cal QuantrillCOL@PHI, SEA 0%0%
123Cole IrvinBALMIN, @KC 2%42%
124Colin ReaMIL@STL 3% 
125Hunter BrownHOUATL, @WAS   
126Jordan WicksCHC@ARI 23% 
127Alex WoodOAK@CLE 1%26%
128Matt WaldronSDTOR 2%32%
129Darius VinesATL@HOU 0%0%
130Jose ButtoNYM@LAD 0%25%
131Ryan FeltnerCOL@PHI 3%7%
132Gavin StoneLADNYM   
133Kyle HendricksCHC@ARI, MIA 3%44%
134Austin GomberCOL@PHI 1%0%
135Ryne NelsonARI@SF 22% 
136Tyler AlexanderTB@NYY 0%14%
137Ben LivelyCLE@BOS 0%0%
138Cooper CriswellBOSCLE 0%0%
139Jake IrvinWAS@LAD 0%46%
140Jackson RutledgeWAS@LAD 0%0%
141Brad KellerCWSKC 1%0%
142Dakota HudsonCOLSEA 0%0%
143Xzavion CurryCLE@BOS 1%0%
144Ryan WeathersMIASF, @CHC 19% 
145Trevor WilliamsWASHOU 3%33%
146Patrick CorbinWAS@LAD, HOU 0%2%
147Marco GonzalesPITBOS 0%0%
148Carlos CarrascoCLE@BOS 0%9%
149Spencer ArrighettiHOUATL 0%0%
150Alec MarshKCBAL 19% 
151Michael SorokaCWS@PHI 16% 
152Chris FlexenCWSKC 0%0%
153Emerson HancockSEA@COL 5%46%
154Tommy HenryARICHC 0%0%
155Kyle FreelandCOLSEA 0%0%
156J.P. FranceHOUATL 19% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tarik SkubalDETTEX 
2Zach EflinTBLAA, @NYY 
3Corbin BurnesBAL@KC 
4Logan GilbertSEACIN 
5Cristian JavierHOU@WAS 
6Grayson RodriguezBALMIN 
7George KirbySEACIN, @COLSome contend he throws too many strikes
8Bryce MillerSEACIN 
9Ryan PepiotTBLAA 
10Aaron CivaleTBLAA, @NYYMaintaining elevated strikeouts
11Kutter CrawfordBOSCLE, @PITGood pair to continue early momentum
12Garrett CrochetCWS@PHILooking to rebound from tough outing, but still fanned 10 in 4.2 IP
13Reid DetmersLAA@TB 
14Garrett WhitlockBOSCLE, @PITGetting away with too many free passes
15Bailey OberMINDETLooked better last time out
16Joe RyanMINDET 
17Michael WachaKC@CWS 
18Tanner BibeeCLE@BOS, OAKOff to a disappointing start
19Brady SingerKC@CWSChange to pitch mix is working
20Pablo LopezMIN@BAL 
21Marcus StromanNYY@TOR 
22Triston McKenzieCLEOAK 
23Cody BradfordTEX@DET, @ATLHas earned a spot in the rotation
24Jose BerriosTOR@SD 
25Cole RagansKCBAL 
26Nestor CortesNYYTB 
27Seth LugoKC@CWS, BAL 
28Logan AllenCLEOAK 
29Ronel BlancoHOU@WAS 
30Luis GilNYY@TOR, TB 
31Tanner HouckBOSCLERed Sox starter most likely to sustain solid start to season
32Louie VarlandMIN@BAL, DET 
33Chris BassittTORNYY, @SD 
34Nathan EovaldiTEX@ATL 
35Kevin GausmanTORNYYNot an ideal matchup to get back on track
36Kenta MaedaDETTEX 
37Brayan BelloBOS@PIT 
38Jose SorianoLAA@TB, @CIN 
39Andrew HeaneyTEX@DET 
40Tyler AndersonLAA@CIN 
41Jon GrayTEX@DET, @ATL 
42Tyler WellsBALMIN 
43Griffin CanningLAA@TB 
44Dane DunningTEX@DET 
45Yusei KikuchiTORNYY 
46Dean KremerBAL@KC 
47JP SearsOAKSTL 
48Zack LittellTBLAA 
49Clarke SchmidtNYYTB 
50Luis CastilloSEA@COL 
51Patrick SandovalLAA@TB, @CIN 
52Jack FlahertyDET@MIN 
53Reese OlsonDETTEX, @MIN 
54Joe BoyleOAK@CLE 
56Carlos RodonNYY@TOR 
57Chris PaddackMIN@BAL 
58Erick FeddeCWSKC, @PHI 
59Ross StriplingOAKSTL, @CLE 
60Yariel RodriguezTOR@SD 
61Casey MizeDETTEX, @MIN 
62Paul BlackburnOAKSTL 
63Cole IrvinBALMIN, @KC 
64Hunter BrownHOUATL, @WAS 
65Alex WoodOAK@CLE 
66Tyler AlexanderTB@NYY 
67Ben LivelyCLE@BOS 
68Cooper CriswellBOSCLE 
69Brad KellerCWSKC 
70Xzavion CurryCLE@BOS 
71Carlos CarrascoCLE@BOS 
72Spencer ArrighettiHOUATL 
73Alec MarshKCBAL 
74Michael SorokaCWS@PHI 
75Chris FlexenCWSKC 
76Emerson HancockSEA@COL 
77J.P. FranceHOUATL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowLADWAS, NYMDodgers getting what they traded… and paid for
2Sonny GraySTL@OAK, MILLooked sharp in his debut
3Aaron NolaPHICOL, CWSPeripherals sketchy, but grinding
4Zack WheelerPHICWS 
5Merrill KellyARICHC, @SF 
6Jordan HicksSF@MIA, ARI 
7Freddy PeraltaMILSD 
8Yoshinobu YamamotoLADWAS 
9Zac GallenARI@SF 
10Reynaldo LopezATL@HOU, TEXBig test for the re-converted starter
11Bobby MillerLADWASWalks an early concern
12Ranger SuarezPHICOL 
13Chris SaleATLTEX 
14Kyle HarrisonSF@MIA, ARI 
15Joe MusgroveSD@MIL, TOR 
16Hunter GreeneCIN@SEA 
17Lance LynnSTL@OAK 
18Shota ImanagaCHCMIA 
19Dylan CeaseSD@MIL 
20Max FriedATL@HOU 
21Logan WebbSFARI 
22Blake SnellSFARI 
23Steven MatzSTL@OAK 
24Cristopher SanchezPHICOL 
25Frankie MontasCIN@SEA 
26Jordan MontgomeryARI@SF 
27Nick LodoloCINLAAImpressive in his debut
28Jesus LuzardoMIA@CHC 
29Joe RossMILSD, @STL 
30Nick MartinezCIN@SEA 
31Yu DarvishSDTOR 
32Spencer TurnbullPHICWS 
33Jose QuintanaNYMPIT 
34Javier AssadCHCMIA 
35Braxton GarrettMIA@CHC 
36Andrew AbbottCINLAA 
37Keaton WinnSF@MIA 
38DL HallMIL@STL 
39Jared JonesPIT@NYM 
40Bailey FalterPIT@NYM 
41Michael KingSD@MIL 
42A.J. PukMIASF, @CHC 
43Luis SeverinoNYMPIT 
44Charlie MortonATLTEX 
45James PaxtonLADNYM 
46Ben BrownCHC@ARI 
47Mitch KellerPITBOS 
48Jameson TaillonCHCMIA 
49Martin PerezPIT@NYM, BOS 
50Sean ManaeaNYM@LAD 
51Trevor RogersMIASF 
53Wade MileyMILSD 
54Brandon PfaadtARICHC 
55Adrian HouserNYMPIT, @LAD 
56Graham AshcraftCINLAA 
57Kyle GibsonSTLMIL 
58Miles MikolasSTLMIL 
59MacKenzie GoreWASHOU 
60Cal QuantrillCOL@PHI, SEA 
61Colin ReaMIL@STL 
62Jordan WicksCHC@ARI 
63Matt WaldronSDTOR 
64Darius VinesATL@HOU 
65Jose ButtoNYM@LAD 
66Ryan FeltnerCOL@PHI 
67Gavin StoneLADNYM 
68Kyle HendricksCHC@ARI, MIA 
69Austin GomberCOL@PHI 
70Ryne NelsonARI@SF 
71Jake IrvinWAS@LAD 
72Jackson RutledgeWAS@LAD 
73Dakota HudsonCOLSEA 
74Ryan WeathersMIASF, @CHC 
75Trevor WilliamsWASHOU 
76Patrick CorbinWAS@LAD, HOU 
77Marco GonzalesPITBOS 
78Tommy HenryARICHC 
79Kyle FreelandCOLSEA 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
