Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Fun in Small Samples

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Who had the Red Sox leading the league in ERA with the Astros only ahead of the Astros? Yeah, me neither.
Remember when the pre-universal DH was avoid AL pitching? Well, the top seven team ERAs are courtesy of the Junior Circuit.
Anomalies of this nature are why it's too early to panic about pitching ratio. Fantasy league corrections will piggyback normalizations in the real thing.
By means of your weekly reminder, the schedules are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm always happy to address rankings queries in the discussion below.
As always, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, incorporating any scheduling updates after the initial posting. Look for the time stamp indicating the update.
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|WAS, NYM
|Dodgers getting what they traded… and paid for
|2
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@OAK, MIL
|Looked sharp in his debut
|3
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|COL, CWS
|Peripherals sketchy, but grinding
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CWS
|5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CHC, @SF
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|TEX
|7
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@MIA, ARI
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SD
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|WAS
|10
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|LAA, @NYY
|11
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|12
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@KC
|13
Who had the Red Sox leading the league in ERA with the Astros only ahead of the Astros? Yeah, me neither.
Remember when the pre-universal DH was avoid AL pitching? Well, the top seven team ERAs are courtesy of the Junior Circuit.
Anomalies of this nature are why it's too early to panic about pitching ratio. Fantasy league corrections will piggyback normalizations in the real thing.
By means of your weekly reminder, the schedules are pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions over there. I'm always happy to address rankings queries in the discussion below.
As always, these rankings will be refreshed on Sunday night, incorporating any scheduling updates after the initial posting. Look for the time stamp indicating the update.
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|WAS, NYM
|Dodgers getting what they traded… and paid for
|2
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@OAK, MIL
|Looked sharp in his debut
|3
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|COL, CWS
|Peripherals sketchy, but grinding
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CWS
|5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CHC, @SF
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|TEX
|7
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@MIA, ARI
|8
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SD
|9
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|WAS
|10
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|LAA, @NYY
|11
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|12
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@KC
|13
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CIN
|14
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@HOU, TEX
|Big test for the re-converted starter
|15
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@WAS
|16
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|WAS
|Walks an early concern
|17
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|MIN
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CIN, @COL
|Some contend he throws too many strikes
|19
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|CIN
|20
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|COL
|21
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|LAA
|22
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|LAA, @NYY
|Maintaining elevated strikeouts
|23
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|TEX
|24
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|CLE, @PIT
|Good pair to continue early momentum
|25
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@PHI
|Looking to rebound from tough outing, but still fanned 10 in 4.2 IP
|26
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TB
|27
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|CLE, @PIT
|Getting away with too many free passes
|28
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@MIA, ARI
|29
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|DET
|Looked better last time out
|30
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@MIL, TOR
|31
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|32
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CWS
|33
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@SEA
|34
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@BOS, OAK
|Off to a disapponting start
|35
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS
|Change to pitch mix is working
|36
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@BAL
|37
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@OAK
|38
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@TOR
|39
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|OAK
|40
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIA
|41
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@MIL
|42
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|@DET, @ATL
|Has earned a spot in the rotation
|43
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@SD
|44
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@HOU
|45
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|46
|Blake Snell
|SF
|ARI
|47
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|BAL
|48
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@OAK
|49
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|TB
|50
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@CWS, BAL
|51
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|COL
|52
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@SEA
|53
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@SF
|54
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|LAA
|Impressive in his debut
|55
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|56
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@CHC
|57
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@WAS
|58
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@TOR, TB
|59
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|SD, @STL
|0%
|4%
|60
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|CLE
|Red Sox starter most likely to sustain solid start to season
|61
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@BAL, DET
|62
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|NYY, @SD
|63
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@ATL
|64
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@SEA
|4%
|65
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY
|Not an ideal matchup to get back on track
|66
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|TEX
|67
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|TOR
|68
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|CWS
|69
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|PIT
|25%
|70
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|MIA
|47%
|71
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@CHC
|72
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@PIT
|73
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|LAA
|74
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@TB, @CIN
|0%
|2%
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@DET
|77
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@MIA
|25%
|78
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CIN
|9%
|79
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET, @ATL
|80
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|MIN
|81
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@TB
|82
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@STL
|83
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@NYM
|84
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|85
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@DET
|49%
|86
|Michael King
|SD
|@MIL
|87
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|NYY
|88
|Mix 15 Reliever
|89
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@KC
|90
|JP Sears
|OAK
|STL
|20%
|91
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|SF, @CHC
|92
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|PIT
|93
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|TEX
|94
|Zack Littell
|TB
|LAA
|95
|James Paxton
|LAD
|NYM
|96
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@ARI
|8%
|97
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|BOS
|98
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TB
|99
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@COL
|100
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|MIA
|10%
|101
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@NYM, BOS
|7%
|102
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TB, @CIN
|8%
|103
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@MIN
|104
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@LAD
|105
|Reese Olson
|DET
|TEX, @MIN
|106
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@CLE
|19%
|107
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SF
|108
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|SD
|0%
|0%
|109
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@TOR
|110
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@BAL
|111
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|KC, @PHI
|112
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CHC
|113
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|PIT, @LAD
|0%
|26%
|114
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|LAA
|115
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|MIL
|7%
|116
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|STL, @CLE
|0%
|18%
|117
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|MIL
|17%
|118
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@SD
|0%
|5%
|119
|Casey Mize
|DET
|TEX, @MIN
|120
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|STL
|24%
|121
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|HOU
|122
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@PHI, SEA
|0%
|0%
|123
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|MIN, @KC
|2%
|42%
|124
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@STL
|3%
|125
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|ATL, @WAS
|126
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@ARI
|23%
|127
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@CLE
|1%
|26%
|128
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|TOR
|2%
|32%
|129
|Darius Vines
|ATL
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|130
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@LAD
|0%
|25%
|131
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PHI
|3%
|7%
|132
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|NYM
|133
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@ARI, MIA
|3%
|44%
|134
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@PHI
|1%
|0%
|135
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SF
|22%
|136
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@NYY
|0%
|14%
|137
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
|138
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|CLE
|0%
|0%
|139
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@LAD
|0%
|46%
|140
|Jackson Rutledge
|WAS
|@LAD
|0%
|0%
|141
|Brad Keller
|CWS
|KC
|1%
|0%
|142
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|143
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|@BOS
|1%
|0%
|144
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|SF, @CHC
|19%
|145
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|HOU
|3%
|33%
|146
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAD, HOU
|0%
|2%
|147
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|BOS
|0%
|0%
|148
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@BOS
|0%
|9%
|149
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|ATL
|0%
|0%
|150
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|BAL
|19%
|151
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@PHI
|16%
|152
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|KC
|0%
|0%
|153
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@COL
|5%
|46%
|154
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|155
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|156
|J.P. France
|HOU
|ATL
|19%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|TEX
|2
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|LAA, @NYY
|3
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@KC
|4
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|CIN
|5
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@WAS
|6
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|MIN
|7
|George Kirby
|SEA
|CIN, @COL
|Some contend he throws too many strikes
|8
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|CIN
|9
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|LAA
|10
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|LAA, @NYY
|Maintaining elevated strikeouts
|11
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|CLE, @PIT
|Good pair to continue early momentum
|12
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|@PHI
|Looking to rebound from tough outing, but still fanned 10 in 4.2 IP
|13
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TB
|14
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|CLE, @PIT
|Getting away with too many free passes
|15
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|DET
|Looked better last time out
|16
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|DET
|17
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@CWS
|18
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@BOS, OAK
|Off to a disappointing start
|19
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CWS
|Change to pitch mix is working
|20
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@BAL
|21
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|@TOR
|22
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|OAK
|23
|Cody Bradford
|TEX
|@DET, @ATL
|Has earned a spot in the rotation
|24
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@SD
|25
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|BAL
|26
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|TB
|27
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@CWS, BAL
|28
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|OAK
|29
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|@WAS
|30
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@TOR, TB
|31
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|CLE
|Red Sox starter most likely to sustain solid start to season
|32
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@BAL, DET
|33
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|NYY, @SD
|34
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@ATL
|35
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY
|Not an ideal matchup to get back on track
|36
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|TEX
|37
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@PIT
|38
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@TB, @CIN
|39
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@DET
|40
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CIN
|41
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@DET, @ATL
|42
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|MIN
|43
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@TB
|44
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@DET
|45
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|NYY
|46
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@KC
|47
|JP Sears
|OAK
|STL
|48
|Zack Littell
|TB
|LAA
|49
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|TB
|50
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@COL
|51
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TB, @CIN
|52
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@MIN
|53
|Reese Olson
|DET
|TEX, @MIN
|54
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|@CLE
|55
|AL Reliever
|56
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@TOR
|57
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|@BAL
|58
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|KC, @PHI
|59
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|STL, @CLE
|60
|Yariel Rodriguez
|TOR
|@SD
|61
|Casey Mize
|DET
|TEX, @MIN
|62
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|STL
|63
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|MIN, @KC
|64
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|ATL, @WAS
|65
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@CLE
|66
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|@NYY
|67
|Ben Lively
|CLE
|@BOS
|68
|Cooper Criswell
|BOS
|CLE
|69
|Brad Keller
|CWS
|KC
|70
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|@BOS
|71
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|@BOS
|72
|Spencer Arrighetti
|HOU
|ATL
|73
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|BAL
|74
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@PHI
|75
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|KC
|76
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@COL
|77
|J.P. France
|HOU
|ATL
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|WAS, NYM
|Dodgers getting what they traded… and paid for
|2
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@OAK, MIL
|Looked sharp in his debut
|3
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|COL, CWS
|Peripherals sketchy, but grinding
|4
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|CWS
|5
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|CHC, @SF
|6
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|@MIA, ARI
|7
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|SD
|8
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|WAS
|9
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|10
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|@HOU, TEX
|Big test for the re-converted starter
|11
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|WAS
|Walks an early concern
|12
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|COL
|13
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|TEX
|14
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|@MIA, ARI
|15
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@MIL, TOR
|16
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@SEA
|17
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|@OAK
|18
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|MIA
|19
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@MIL
|20
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@HOU
|21
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI
|22
|Blake Snell
|SF
|ARI
|23
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@OAK
|24
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|COL
|25
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|@SEA
|26
|Jordan Montgomery
|ARI
|@SF
|27
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|LAA
|Impressive in his debut
|28
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@CHC
|29
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|SD, @STL
|30
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|@SEA
|31
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|TOR
|32
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|CWS
|33
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|PIT
|34
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|MIA
|35
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@CHC
|36
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|LAA
|37
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@MIA
|38
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@STL
|39
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@NYM
|40
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@NYM
|41
|Michael King
|SD
|@MIL
|42
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|SF, @CHC
|43
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|PIT
|44
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|TEX
|45
|James Paxton
|LAD
|NYM
|46
|Ben Brown
|CHC
|@ARI
|47
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|BOS
|48
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|MIA
|49
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|@NYM, BOS
|50
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@LAD
|51
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|SF
|52
|NL Reliever
|53
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|SD
|54
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|CHC
|55
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|PIT, @LAD
|56
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|LAA
|57
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|MIL
|58
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|MIL
|59
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|HOU
|60
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|@PHI, SEA
|61
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@STL
|62
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@ARI
|63
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|TOR
|64
|Darius Vines
|ATL
|@HOU
|65
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|@LAD
|66
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@PHI
|67
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|NYM
|68
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@ARI, MIA
|69
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@PHI
|70
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@SF
|71
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@LAD
|72
|Jackson Rutledge
|WAS
|@LAD
|73
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|SEA
|74
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|SF, @CHC
|75
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|HOU
|76
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@LAD, HOU
|77
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|BOS
|78
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|CHC
|79
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SEA