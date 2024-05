Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Is the Window Closing?

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Scoring is up this week, but it comes with a "yeah but."

Scoring is up this week, yeah but it was up two weeks ago, then dipped. Will it stay up, or will it drop back down? If the former, we'll have to be more careful when streaming pitchers.

Week HR/PA Runs/Game BABIP wOBA May 18-24 3.20% 4.59 0.285 0.312 May 11-17 2.80% 4.21 0.286 0.305 May 4-10 3.00% 4.49 0.290 0.311

Chances are that scoring will remain elevated. The mercury is rising, especially in the east. Hopefully, you've built up a decent innings buffer. Streaming over the last four months of the season will be trickier.

Week of May 27 - June 2

Mixed