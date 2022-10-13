NFL Game Previews: Commanders-Bears Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Washington at Chicago (PK), o/u 38 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

The NFL really outdid itself scheduling these spooky season Thursday games. After last week's horror show between the Colts and Broncos — 31st and 32nd in scoring through five weeks, respectively, including the 12-9 abomination that was basically the game film equivalent of a midnight movie cult classic like Rocky Horror or The Room (or Miami Connection, the latest serious contender for Best Worst Movie Ever) — we now get a clash between the 26th and 28th-ranked scoring offenses. I can't wait. Ron Rivera drew a bunch of criticism for clumsily trying to defend Carson Wentz and instead throwing him under the bus, which seems about right for both guys, really. I get what Rivera was going for — every other NFC East team has had its current starting quarterbacks in their systems for a while, so it's not fair to hold Wentz to that standard — but it's also not true, since Rivera's been working with Wentz about as long as Brian Daboll's been working with Daniel Jones (the Giants hired Daboll in late January, the Commanders traded for Wentz in early March). Anyway, Wentz will continue to walk that tightrope every week where you're never quite sure if he'll do enough good things to make up for the bad things, but that's about all the Commanders have going for them on offense. The offensive line is on its third-string center and can't protect Wentz. The backfield's a mess with Brian Robinson doing little in his debut and Antonio Gibson not exactly putting up a fight for his starting job with a 3.2 YPC, and there's only so much Terry McLaurin can do when he hasn't even seen double-digit targets in a game yet this year. As for the Washington defense, the pass rush is doing pretty well given that Chase Young hasn't taken a snap yet (fifth in pressure rate, seventh in sacks), but the secondary's been so bad it hasn't mattered much.

Given the Year 3 breakouts we've seen lately from Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, I'm reluctant to give up on Justin Fields completely, but he really hasn't looked good this season aside from a mild improvement in his YPA. Seventeen games into his career he has a 58.1 percent completion rate and a 10:14 TD:INT, and those are not exactly the building blocks for future success. Chicago wants to be a running team, and he does add some value there alongside David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, but if he's no threat with his arm, some defensive coordinator is just going to go for it with nine-man boxes or something and double-dog dare Fields to beat them over the top. Rookie Velus Jones technically scored on his first career target last week, but it was a shovel pass on a jet sweep not a real route, and somehow I don't think N'Keal Harry making his Bears debut is going to move the needle for this passing game either. The defense has overall been better than the WFCs, and Chicago sits in the top 12 in things like takeaways and QB rating against, but the only time it's held an opponent to less than 20 points was when it played in that Week 1 monsoon. Maybe Hurricane Carson can help them out with that.

The Skinny

WAS injuries: QB Wentz (questionable, shoulder), WR Jahan Dotson (questionable, hamstring), TE Logan Thomas (questionable, calf), C Chase Roullier (IR, knee), C Wes Schweitzer (IR, concussion), RT Samuel Cosmi (questionable, finger), DE Chase Young (PUP-R, knee), CB William Jackson (questionable, back)

CHI injuries: WR Harry (questionable, ankle), LG Cody Whitehair (IR, knee)

WAS DFS targets: Robinson $6,600 DK / $11,000 FD and Gibson $8,600 DK / $9,000 FD (CHI 31st in rushing yards per game allowed, t-28th in rushing TDs allowed)

CHI DFS targets: Fields $10,000 DK / $16,000 FD (WAS 29th in passing DVOA, t-28th in passing TDs allowed), Equanimeous St. Brown $4,800 DK / $7,000 FD (WAS 30th in DVOA vs. WR2), Jones $2,600 DK / $6,500 FD (WAS 30th in DVOA vs. WR3)

WAS DFS fades: none

CHI DFS fades: none

Key stat: WAS t-28th in penalty yards; CHI is 11th

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the mid-40s, 12-13 mph wind, 0-10 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Robinson leads the WAS backfield with 60 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Wentz throws for 230 yards and a score to Curtis Samuel but gets picked off twice. Montgomery rambles for 90 yards and a TD. Fields throws for less than 200 yards but runs for 50 and hits Darnell Mooney for a touchdown without committing any turnovers, which is enough. Bears 20-14



Last week's record: 11-5, 7-8-1 ATS, 7-9 o/u

2022 regular-season record: 38-41-1, 33-44-3 ATS, 42-37-1 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1326-810-8, 1038-1036-70 ATS, 777-824-31 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)