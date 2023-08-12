Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Dancing with Myself

August 12, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Only 90 games are on the docket, limiting the supply of two-start options. Generally, this pushes those with a pair of games up the rankings, but many of the top hurlers draw a weak opponent, so the double dippers don't climb as much as usual. 

July and August are typically the months carrying the highest ERA. This season is no exception, though April was unusually high. The August ERA almost two weeks into the month is 4.45, by far the highest of the season. Historically, ERA drops in September, so it's best to be conservative forcing starting pitching over the next couple of weeks. This is the time to deploy the dominant reliever, especially if you can make up ground in saves. It's best to chase the category now, and not next month when streaming starters is safer.

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the world famous Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address specific ranking queries below.

Please come back on Sunday night for the final version.

Week of August 14-20

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Tyler GlasnowTB@SF, @LAA   
2Max FriedATLNYY, SF   
3Spencer StriderATLSF   
4Kyle BradishBAL@OAK   
5Pablo LopezMINPIT   
6Clayton KershawLADMIL   
7Zac GallenARI@SD   

Week of August 14-20

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Tyler GlasnowTB@SF, @LAA 
2Kyle BradishBAL@OAK 
3Pablo LopezMINPIT 
4Shohei OhtaniLAA@TEX 
5Gerrit ColeNYYBOS 
6Kenta MaedaMINDET 
7Framber ValdezHOU@MIA 
8Justin VerlanderHOUSEA 
9Eduardo RodriguezDET@CLE 
10Logan GilbertSEA@KC, @HOUFanning a bit more and walking a tad fewer than last season
11Gavin WilliamsCLEDET 
12Luis CastilloSEA@KCShould add to his Cy Young resume
13Sonny GrayMINPIT 
14Max ScherzerTEXLAA, MIL 
15Kevin GausmanTORPHI 
16Chris SaleBOS@WASShould be able to throw at least 5 innings
17Nick PivettaBOS@WAS, @NYY 
18Zach EflinTB@LAA 
19Kyle GibsonBAL@OAK 
20Brayan BelloBOS@NYY 
21George KirbySEA@KC 
22James PaxtonBOS@WAS 
23Tanner BibeeCLEDET 
24Cristian JavierHOU@MIA 
25Bailey OberMINDET 
26Tarik SkubalDET@CLE 
27Aaron CivaleTB@SF 
28Jon GrayTEXLAA 
29Kutter CrawfordBOS@NYY 
30Cole IrvinBAL@OAK 
31Chris BassittTOR@CIN 
32J.P. FranceHOUSEA 
33Andrew HeaneyTEXMIL 
34Dane DunningTEXMIL 
35Hunter BrownHOU@MIA 
36Chase SilsethLAATB 
37Jose BerriosTOR@CIN 
38Brady SingerKCSEA, @CHC 
39Reese OlsonDET@MIN 
40Jose UrquidyHOUSEA 
41Logan AllenCLE@CIN, DET 
42Bryce MillerSEA@HOU 
43Yusei KikuchiTORPHI 
44AL Reliever   
45Hyun Jin RyuTOR@CIN 
46Jordan MontgomeryTEXLAA 
47Alex FaedoDET@MIN, @CLE 
48Jack FlahertyBAL@SD 
49JP SearsOAK@STL, BAL 
50Cole RagansKC@CHC 
51Grayson RodriguezBAL@SD 
52Xzavion CurryCLEDET 
53Patrick SandovalLAA@TEX 
54Mike ClevingerCWS@CHC 
55Dean KremerBAL@SD 
56Lucas GiolitoLAA@TEX 
57Angel ZerpaKCSEA 
58Jhony BritoNYYBOS 
59Tyler AndersonLAATB 
60Reid DetmersLAATB 
61Matt ManningDET@CLE 
62Alec MarshKCSEA 
63Jordan LylesKCSEA, @CHC 
64Dylan CeaseCWS@COL 
65Noah SyndergaardCLE@CIN 
66Zack LittellTB@SF, @LAA 
67Randy VasquezNYY@ATL 
68Freddy TarnokOAK@STL 
69Clarke SchmidtNYY@ATL, BOS 
70Emerson HancockSEA@KC, @HOU 
71Michael KopechCWS@COL 
72Ken WaldichukOAKBAL 
73Touki ToussaintCWS@CHC 
74Luis MedinaOAKBAL 
75Dallas KeuchelMINPIT 
76Paul BlackburnOAK@STL 
77Jesse ScholtensCWS@COL 
78Luis SeverinoNYY@ATL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Max FriedATLNYY, SF 
2Spencer StriderATLSF 
3Clayton KershawLADMIL 
4Zac GallenARI@SD 
5Zack WheelerPHI@WAS2.76 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 36 K in 32.2 IP since the break
6Brandon WoodruffMIL@TEX 
7Michael LorenzenPHI@WASWorking on eight days' rest
8Justin SteeleCHCKC 
9Marcus StromanCHCKC 
10Yu DarvishSDBAL, ARI 
11Julio UriasLADMIA 
12Corbin BurnesMIL@LAD 
13Miles MikolasSTLOAK, NYM 
14Tony GonsolinLADMIA 
15Blake SnellSDBAL 
16Andrew AbbottCINCLE 
17Taijuan WalkerPHI@WAS 
18Freddy PeraltaMIL@TEX 
19Lance LynnLADMILMuch better since the deal, but can't just ignore pre-trade numbers
20Aaron NolaPHI@TOR 
21Jameson TaillonCHCKC 
22Michael WachaSDBAL, ARI 
23Logan WebbSF@ATL 
24Mitch KellerPIT@MIN 
25Johan OviedoPIT@NYM 
26Bobby MillerLADMIL, MIA 
27Steven MatzSTLNYM 
28Kodai SengaNYM@STL 
29Matthew LiberatoreSTLOAK 
30Sandy AlcantaraMIA@LAD 
31Bryce ElderATLNYY 
32Seth LugoSDARI 
33Jose QuintanaNYM@STL 
     
35Merrill KellyARI@COL, @SD 
36Braxton GarrettMIAHOU, @LADDouble dip will be a great test
37Ross StriplingSFTB 
38Graham AshcraftCINCLE, TORLow strikeouts tempering rank
39Charlie MortonATLNYY 
40Kyle HendricksCHCCWS 
41Bailey FalterPIT@NYM 
42Wade MileyMIL@LAD, @TEX 
43Jesus LuzardoMIAHOU 
44Ranger SuarezPHI@TOR 
45Javier AssadCHCCWS 
46Dakota HudsonSTLOAK, NYM 
47Eury PerezMIA@LAD 
48Tristan BeckSFTB 
49Brandon PfaadtARI@SD 
50Luis OrtizPIT@MIN 
51Yonny ChirinosATLSF 
52Johnny CuetoMIAHOU 
53Rich HillSDARI 
54MacKenzie GoreWASBOS 
55David PetersonNYMPIT, @STL 
56Alex CobbSF@ATL 
57Brandon WilliamsonCINTOR 
58Quinn PriesterPIT@NYM, @MIN 
59Alex WoodSFTB, @ATL 
60Austin GomberCOLARI 
61Carlos CarrascoNYMPIT, @STL 
62Jake IrvinWASPHI 
63Tylor MegillNYMPIT 
64Josiah GrayWASBOS 
65Joan AdonWASPHI 
66Kyle FreelandCOLCWS 
67Ty BlachCOLARI 
68Peter LambertCOLCWS 
69Chris FlexenCOLARI, CWS 
70Trevor WilliamsWASPHI 
71Luke WeaverCINTOR 
72Adrian HouserMIL@LAD 
73Patrick CorbinWASBOS 
74Slade CecconiARI@COL, @SD 
75Adam WainwrightSTLNYM 
76Ryne NelsonARI@COL 

