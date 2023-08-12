Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Dancing with Myself

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Only 90 games are on the docket, limiting the supply of two-start options. Generally, this pushes those with a pair of games up the rankings, but many of the top hurlers draw a weak opponent, so the double dippers don't climb as much as usual.

July and August are typically the months carrying the highest ERA. This season is no exception, though April was unusually high. The August ERA almost two weeks into the month is 4.45, by far the highest of the season. Historically, ERA drops in September, so it's best to be conservative forcing starting pitching over the next couple of weeks. This is the time to deploy the dominant reliever, especially if you can make up ground in saves. It's best to chase the category now, and not next month when streaming starters is safer.

By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the world famous Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address specific ranking queries below.

Week of August 14-20

Mixed