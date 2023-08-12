Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Dancing with Myself

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Only 90 games are on the docket, limiting the supply of two-start options. Generally, this pushes those with a pair of games up the rankings, but many of the top hurlers draw a weak opponent, so the double dippers don't climb as much as usual.
July and August are typically the months carrying the highest ERA. This season is no exception, though April was unusually high. The August ERA almost two weeks into the month is 4.45, by far the highest of the season. Historically, ERA drops in September, so it's best to be conservative forcing starting pitching over the next couple of weeks. This is the time to deploy the dominant reliever, especially if you can make up ground in saves. It's best to chase the category now, and not next month when streaming starters is safer.
By means of reminder, the schedule is pulled from the world famous Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation questions in that direction. I'll be happy to address specific ranking queries below.
Week of August 14-20
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|@SF, @LAA
|2
|Max Fried
|ATL
|NYY, SF
|3
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SF
|4
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@OAK
|5
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|PIT
|6
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|MIL
|7
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|2.76 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 36 K in 32.2 IP since the break
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TEX
|10
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BOS
|11
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|DET
|12
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@MIA
|13
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@TEX
|14
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|SEA
|15
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CLE
|16
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@KC, @HOU
|Fanning a bit more and walking a tad fewer than last season
|17
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|DET
|18
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@KC
|Should add to his Cy Young resume
|19
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|PIT
|20
|Max Scherzer
|TEX
|LAA, MIL
|21
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|@WAS
|Working on eight days' rest
|22
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|PHI
|23
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|KC
|24
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@WAS
|Should be able to throw at least 5 innings
|25
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@WAS, @NYY
|26
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|KC
|27
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|BAL, ARI
|28
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@LAA
|29
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@OAK
|30
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@NYY
|31
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|MIA
|32
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@LAD
|33
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@KC
|34
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@WAS
|35
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|OAK, NYM
|36
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET
|37
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@MIA
|38
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|DET
|39
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|MIA
|40
|Blake Snell
|SD
|BAL
|41
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE
|42
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|CLE
|43
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@SF
|44
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@WAS
|45
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TEX
|46
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|LAA
|47
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@NYY
|48
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@OAK
|1%
|9%
|49
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|MIL
|Much better since the deal, but can't just ignore pre-trade numbers
|50
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@TOR
|51
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@CIN
|52
|J.P. France
|HOU
|SEA
|53
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|MIL
|54
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|MIL
|55
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@MIA
|56
|Mix 12 Reliever
|57
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|KC
|58
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|TB
|47%
|59
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|BAL, ARI
|60
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CIN
|61
|Brady Singer
|KC
|SEA, @CHC
|62
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ATL
|63
|Mix 15 Reliever
|64
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIN
|65
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@NYM
|66
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|MIL, MIA
|67
|Steven Matz
|STL
|NYM
|68
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@STL
|69
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|OAK
|5%
|11%
|70
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@MIN
|22%
|71
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|SEA
|36%
|72
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@LAD
|73
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYY
|74
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|ARI
|75
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@STL
|36%
|76
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@CIN, DET
|77
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@HOU
|78
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|PHI
|79
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|@CIN
|33%
|80
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL, @SD
|81
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|HOU, @LAD
|Double dip will be a great test
|82
|Jordan Montgomery
|TEX
|LAA
|83
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|TB
|22%
|84
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@MIN, @CLE
|1%
|15%
|85
|Jack Flaherty
|BAL
|@SD
|86
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@STL, BAL
|87
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|CLE, TOR
|Low strikeouts tempering rank
|88
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|@CHC
|26%
|89
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@SD
|90
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|DET
|1%
|19%
|91
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TEX
|92
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@CHC
|31%
|93
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYY
|94
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@SD
|95
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|CWS
|96
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@NYM
|0%
|11%
|97
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@LAD, @TEX
|98
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|HOU
|99
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@TOR
|100
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|CWS
|0%
|2%
|101
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|OAK, NYM
|2%
|25%
|102
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@LAD
|103
|Tristan Beck
|SF
|TB
|0%
|4%
|104
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@SD
|105
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|106
|Lucas Giolito
|LAA
|@TEX
|107
|Angel Zerpa
|KC
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|108
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|BOS
|2%
|2%
|109
|Yonny Chirinos
|ATL
|SF
|18%
|110
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TB
|9%
|111
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|HOU
|5%
|112
|Rich Hill
|SD
|ARI
|7%
|113
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|TB
|114
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@CLE
|32%
|115
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|SEA
|1%
|17%
|116
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|SEA, @CHC
|0%
|6%
|117
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@COL
|118
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|BOS
|119
|Noah Syndergaard
|CLE
|@CIN
|6%
|21%
|120
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@SF, @LAA
|21%
|121
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|@ATL
|0%
|11%
|122
|David Peterson
|NYM
|PIT, @STL
|5%
|123
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ATL
|124
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|TOR
|32%
|125
|Freddy Tarnok
|OAK
|@STL
|0%
|0%
|126
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@NYM, @MIN
|1%
|0%
|127
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@ATL, BOS
|128
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|@KC, @HOU
|0%
|0%
|129
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@COL
|130
|Alex Wood
|SF
|TB, @ATL
|14%
|131
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|4%
|28%
|132
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PIT, @STL
|18%
|133
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|PHI
|1%
|134
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|BAL
|2%
|6%
|135
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|@CHC
|3%
|38%
|136
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|PIT
|14%
|17%
|137
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|BOS
|138
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|BAL
|22%
|139
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|PHI
|0%
|6%
|140
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CWS
|5%
|28%
|141
|Dallas Keuchel
|MIN
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|142
|Ty Blach
|COL
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|143
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|CWS
|0%
|0%
|144
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|ARI, CWS
|0%
|0%
|145
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@STL
|14%
|146
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|PHI
|0%
|15%
|147
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|TOR
|0%
|15%
|148
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@LAD
|10%
|149
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|BOS
|0%
|9%
|150
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@COL, @SD
|0%
|0%
|151
|Jesse Scholtens
|CWS
|@COL
|0%
|25%
|152
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@ATL
|153
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|NYM
|5%
|2%
|154
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@COL
|13%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Max Fried
|ATL
|NYY, SF
|2
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|SF
|3
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|MIL
|4
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@WAS
|2.76 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 36 K in 32.2 IP since the break
|6
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@TEX
|7
|Michael Lorenzen
|PHI
|@WAS
|Working on eight days' rest
|8
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|KC
|9
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|KC
|10
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|BAL, ARI
|11
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|MIA
|12
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@LAD
|13
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|OAK, NYM
|14
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|MIA
|15
|Blake Snell
|SD
|BAL
|16
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|CLE
|17
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@WAS
|18
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TEX
|19
|Lance Lynn
|LAD
|MIL
|Much better since the deal, but can't just ignore pre-trade numbers
|20
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@TOR
|21
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|KC
|22
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|BAL, ARI
|23
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ATL
|24
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIN
|25
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@NYM
|26
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|MIL, MIA
|27
|Steven Matz
|STL
|NYM
|28
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@STL
|29
|Matthew Liberatore
|STL
|OAK
|30
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@LAD
|31
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYY
|32
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|ARI
|33
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@STL
|35
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL, @SD
|36
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|HOU, @LAD
|Double dip will be a great test
|37
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|TB
|38
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|CLE, TOR
|Low strikeouts tempering rank
|39
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYY
|40
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|CWS
|41
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@NYM
|42
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@LAD, @TEX
|43
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|HOU
|44
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@TOR
|45
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|CWS
|46
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|OAK, NYM
|47
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@LAD
|48
|Tristan Beck
|SF
|TB
|49
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@SD
|50
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@MIN
|51
|Yonny Chirinos
|ATL
|SF
|52
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|HOU
|53
|Rich Hill
|SD
|ARI
|54
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|BOS
|55
|David Peterson
|NYM
|PIT, @STL
|56
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ATL
|57
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|TOR
|58
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@NYM, @MIN
|59
|Alex Wood
|SF
|TB, @ATL
|60
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|61
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|PIT, @STL
|62
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|PHI
|63
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|PIT
|64
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|BOS
|65
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|PHI
|66
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|CWS
|67
|Ty Blach
|COL
|ARI
|68
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|CWS
|69
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|ARI, CWS
|70
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|PHI
|71
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|TOR
|72
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@LAD
|73
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|BOS
|74
|Slade Cecconi
|ARI
|@COL, @SD
|75
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|NYM
|76
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@COL