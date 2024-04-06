Weekly Pitcher Rankings: To Stream or Not To Stream

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

That is the question.

It's such a conundrum. It makes sense to play it conservative early in the season. No one wants to blow up their ratios in April. On the other hand, doesn't it make sense to be aggressive when the results are most favorable? Here is ERA by month from 2021 through 2023:

Month ERA March/April 4.05 May 4.13 June 4.27 July 4.23 August 4.20 Sept/Oct 4.21

On paper, being aggressive early should pay off. The ERA is significantly lower in the first third of the season.

That said, maybe being careful early, then being more liberal from mid-April through mid-May is the prudent approach.

Something to keep in mind is that one of the driving forces of early ERA is temperature. So, maybe the most prudent approach is focusing on cooler-temperature games when we're using lesser-quality arms.

