Weekly Pitcher Rankings: To Stream or Not To Stream

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 6, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

That is the question.

It's such a conundrum. It makes sense to play it conservative early in the season. No one wants to blow up their ratios in April. On the other hand, doesn't it make sense to be aggressive when the results are most favorable? Here is ERA by month from 2021 through 2023:

MonthERA
March/April4.05
May4.13
June4.27
July4.23
August4.20
Sept/Oct4.21

On paper, being aggressive early should pay off. The ERA is significantly lower in the first third of the season.

That said, maybe being careful early, then being more liberal from mid-April through mid-May is the prudent approach.

Something to keep in mind is that one of the driving forces of early ERA is temperature. So, maybe the most prudent approach is focusing on cooler-temperature games when we're using lesser-quality arms.

The schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address rankings questions in the discussion section below.

Please come back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of April 8 - 14

Mixed League

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHI@STL, PIT15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP  
2Zach EflinTB@LAA, SF   
3Luis CastilloSEA@TOR, CHC   
4Tyler GlasnowLAD@MIN7 BB in 17 IP  
5Tarik SkubalDETMIN   
6Cristian JavierHOU@KC, TEX

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zack WheelerPHI@STL, PIT15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP  
2Zach EflinTB@LAA, SF   
3Luis CastilloSEA@TOR, CHC   
4Tyler GlasnowLAD@MIN7 BB in 17 IP  
5Tarik SkubalDETMIN   
6Cristian JavierHOU@KC, TEX   
7Freddy PeraltaMIL@CIN15 K with 2 BB in 11.2 IP  
8Nathan EovaldiTEXOAK, @HOU   
9Max FriedATLNYM   
10Kevin GausmanTORCOL   
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLADSD   
12Bailey OberMIN@DET   
13Reynaldo LopezATLNYM, @MIANice pair to get reestabished in the rotation  
14Joe RyanMIN@DET   
15Mitch KellerPITDET, @PHI   
16Zac GallenARI@COL, STLSitting at Coors justifiable, but I'm not doing it  
17Cole RagansKCHOU, @NYM   
18Framber ValdezHOU@TEX, TEX   
19Logan WebbSF@TB   
20Corbin BurnesBAL@BOS   
21Charlie MortonATLNYM, @MIA   
22Bobby MillerLAD@MIN   
23Jon GrayTEXOAK   
24Blake SnellSFWAS, @TBDecent matchups to embark on Giants career  
25Jose BerriosTORSEA, COL   
26Joe MusgroveSDCHC   
27Aaron NolaPHI@STL   
28Chris SaleATL@MIA   
29Triston McKenzieCLENYY   
30Tanner BibeeCLECWSNice recovery in his second start  
31Nick LodoloCIN@CWSSet for 2024 debut  
32Sean ManaeaNYMKC   
33George KirbySEA@TORComing off a rare stinker  
34Cristopher SanchezPHIPIT   
35Marcus StromanNYYMIA   
36Nestor CortesNYYMIA, @CLE   
37Chris BassittTORSEA   
38Sonny GraySTL@ARIAnother debut on tap  
39Jordan HicksSFWAS   
40Logan AllenCLECWS, NYY   
41Bryce MillerSEACHC   
42Ryan PepiotTBSF   
43Reese OlsonDET@PIT, MIN   
44MacKenzie GoreWAS@OAK   
45Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYY, ATL   
46Kenta MaedaDETMIN   
47Nick PivettaBOSBAL   
48Garrett WhitlockBOSLAA   
49Logan GilbertSEA@TOR   
50Louie VarlandMINLAD, @DET   
51Shota ImanagaCHC@SEA   
52Dylan CeaseSDCHC   
53Hunter BrownHOU@KC   
54Tyler WellsBALMIL   
55Ranger SuarezPHIPIT   
56Kyle HarrisonSFWAS   
57Chris PaddackMINLAD, @DET   
58Javier AssadCHC@SD, @SEA 7%40%
59Michael LorenzenTEXOAK 1% 
60Aaron CivaleTB@LAA   
61Frankie MontasCINMIL, @CWS   
62Dean KremerBALMIL   
63Hunter GreeneCINMIL   
64Grayson RodriguezBAL@BOS   
65Tanner HouckBOSLAA   
66Yu DarvishSDCHC, @LAD   
67Pablo LopezMINLAD   
68Garrett CrochetCWSCIN   
69Kutter CrawfordBOSBAL   
70Michael WachaKC@NYM   
71DL HallMIL@BAL   
72Jake IrvinWAS@OAK 0%23%
73A.J. PukMIA@NYY   
74Merrill KellyARI@COL   
75Mix 12 Reliever     
76Brayan BelloBOSBAL, LAA   
77Yusei KikuchiTORSEA   
78Joe BoyleOAKWAS 22% 
79Jordan WicksCHC@SEA 11% 
80Joe RossMIL@CIN 0%5%
81Tyler AlexanderTBSF 0%5%
82Casey MizeDET@PIT   
83Steven MatzSTL@ARI 26% 
84Clarke SchmidtNYY@CLE   
85Keaton WinnSF@TB 12% 
86Bowden FrancisTORCOL 32% 
87Kyle HendricksCHC@SD 6%46%
88Carlos RodonNYYMIA   
89Mix 15 Reliever     
90Griffin CanningLAATB   
91James PaxtonLAD@MIN, SD   
92Jakob JunisMIL@CIN, @BAL 0%26%
93Nick MartinezCINMIL 10% 
94Michael KingSD@LAD   
95Luis GilNYY@CLE   
96Dane DunningTEX@HOU 38% 
97Reid DetmersLAA@BOS   
98Josiah GrayWAS@SF 30% 
99Julio TeheranNYM@ATL, KC 0%0%
100Bryce ElderATLNYMTentative, replacing Spencer Strider2%0%
101Martin PerezPITDET 2%21%
102Jack FlahertyDETMIN   
103Brady SingerKCHOU   
104Gavin StoneLADSD   
105Graham AshcraftCINMIL, @CWS 17% 
106Seth LugoKCHOU   
107Erick FeddeCWS@CLE   
108Cole IrvinBAL@BOS, MIL 6% 
109Zack LittellTB@LAA   
110Trevor WilliamsWAS@SF, @OAK 0%4%
111Adrian HouserNYM@ATL, KC 0%26%
112Brandon PfaadtARISTL   
113Kyle GibsonSTL@ARI 10% 
114Alex WoodOAK@TEX, WAS 0%9%
115Xzavion CurryCLECWS 1%0%
116Lance LynnSTLPHI   
117Wade MileyMIL@CIN 0%0%
118Patrick SandovalLAATB 4% 
119Andrew HeaneyTEXHOU, @HOU 38% 
120Miles MikolasSTLPHI 13% 
121Spencer TurnbullPHI@STL, PIT 2% 
122Bailey FalterPIT@PHI 0%0%
123Carlos CarrascoCLENYY 0%2%
124Emerson HancockSEACHC 21% 
125Tyler AndersonLAATB, @BOS 0%7%
126Michael SorokaCWS@CLE, CIN 20% 
127Paul BlackburnOAKWAS 2%30%
128Chase SilsethLAA@BOS   
129Jared JonesPIT@PHI   
130Chris FlexenCWSCIN 0%0%
131Ross StriplingOAK@TEX 0%5%
132Austin GomberCOLARI 1%0%
133Colin ReaMIL@BAL 2% 
134Patrick CorbinWAS@SF 0%4%
135Drew SmylyCHC@SD 0%11%
136Cal QuantrillCOLARI 0%0%
137Trevor RogersMIAATL   
138J.P. FranceHOU@KC 22% 
139Max MeyerMIAATL   
140JP SearsOAK@TEX 36% 
141Jose QuintanaNYM@ATL 28% 
142Zack ThompsonSTLPHI 0%4%
143Luis SeverinoNYM@ATL   
144Dakota HudsonCOL@TOR 0%0%
145Kyle FreelandCOLARI, @TOR 0%2%
146Alec MarshKC@NYM 3% 
147Ryan FeltnerCOL@TOR 0%0%
148Chad KuhlCWS@CLE 0%0%
149Ryne NelsonARISTL 24% 
150Ronel BlancoHOUTEX 19% 
151Matt WaldronSD@LAD 3%37%
152Marco GonzalesPIT@PHI 0%2%
153Tommy HenryARI@COL 0%2%
154Ryan WeathersMIA@NYY 22% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zach EflinTB@LAA, SF 
2Luis CastilloSEA@TOR, CHC 
3Tarik SkubalDETMIN 
4Cristian JavierHOU@KC, TEX 
5Nathan EovaldiTEXOAK, @HOU 
6Kevin GausmanTORCOL 
7Bailey OberMIN@DET 
8Joe RyanMIN@DET 
9Cole RagansKCHOU, @NYM 
10Framber ValdezHOU@TEX, TEX 
11Corbin BurnesBAL@BOS 
12Jon GrayTEXOAK 
13Jose BerriosTORSEA, COL 
14Triston McKenzieCLENYY 
15Tanner BibeeCLECWSNice recovery in his second start
16George KirbySEA@TORComing off a rare stinker
17Marcus StromanNYYMIA 
18Nestor CortesNYYMIA, @CLE 
19Chris BassittTORSEA 
20Logan AllenCLECWS, NYY 
21Bryce MillerSEACHC 
22Ryan PepiotTBSF 
23Reese OlsonDET@PIT, MIN 
24Kenta MaedaDETMIN 
25Nick PivettaBOSBAL 
26Garrett WhitlockBOSLAA 
27Logan GilbertSEA@TOR 
28Louie VarlandMINLAD, @DET 
29Hunter BrownHOU@KC 
30Tyler WellsBALMIL 
31Chris PaddackMINLAD, @DET 
32Michael LorenzenTEXOAK 
33Aaron CivaleTB@LAA 
34Dean KremerBALMIL 
35Grayson RodriguezBAL@BOS 
36Tanner HouckBOSLAA 
37Pablo LopezMINLAD 
38Garrett CrochetCWSCIN 
39Kutter CrawfordBOSBAL 
40Michael WachaKC@NYM 
41Brayan BelloBOSBAL, LAA 
42Yusei KikuchiTORSEA 
43Joe BoyleOAKWAS 
44Tyler AlexanderTBSF 
45Casey MizeDET@PIT 
46Clarke SchmidtNYY@CLE 
47Bowden FrancisTORCOL 
48Carlos RodonNYYMIA 
49Griffin CanningLAATB 
50Luis GilNYY@CLE 
51Dane DunningTEX@HOU 
52Reid DetmersLAA@BOS 
53AL Reliever   
54Jack FlahertyDETMIN 
55Brady SingerKCHOU 
56Seth LugoKCHOU 
57Erick FeddeCWS@CLE 
58Cole IrvinBAL@BOS, MIL 
59Zack LittellTB@LAA 
60Alex WoodOAK@TEX, WAS 
61Xzavion CurryCLECWS 
62Patrick SandovalLAATB 
63Andrew HeaneyTEXHOU, @HOU 
64Carlos CarrascoCLENYY 
65Emerson HancockSEACHC 
66Tyler AndersonLAATB, @BOS 
67Michael SorokaCWS@CLE, CIN 
68Paul BlackburnOAKWAS 
69Chase SilsethLAA@BOS 
70Chris FlexenCWSCIN 
71Ross StriplingOAK@TEX 
72J.P. FranceHOU@KC 
73JP SearsOAK@TEX 
74Alec MarshKC@NYM 
75Chad KuhlCWS@CLE 
76Ronel BlancoHOUTEX 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zack WheelerPHI@STL, PIT15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP
2Tyler GlasnowLAD@MIN7 BB in 17 IP
3Freddy PeraltaMIL@CIN15 K with 2 BB in 11.2 IP
4Max FriedATLNYM 
5Yoshinobu YamamotoLADSD 
6Reynaldo LopezATLNYM, @MIANice pair to get reestabished in the rotation
7Mitch KellerPITDET, @PHI 
8Zac GallenARI@COL, STLSitting at Coors justifiable, but I'm not doing it
9Logan WebbSF@TB 
10Charlie MortonATLNYM, @MIA 
11Bobby MillerLAD@MIN 
12Blake SnellSFWAS, @TBDecent matchups to embark on Giants career
13Joe MusgroveSDCHC 
14Aaron NolaPHI@STL 
15Chris SaleATL@MIA 
16Nick LodoloCIN@CWSSet for 2024 debut
17Sean ManaeaNYMKC 
18Cristopher SanchezPHIPIT 
19Sonny GraySTL@ARIAnother debut on tap
20Jordan HicksSFWAS 
21MacKenzie GoreWAS@OAK 
22Jesus LuzardoMIA@NYY, ATL 
23Shota ImanagaCHC@SEA 
24Dylan CeaseSDCHC 
25Ranger SuarezPHIPIT 
26Kyle HarrisonSFWAS 
27Javier AssadCHC@SD, @SEA 
28Frankie MontasCINMIL, @CWS 
29Hunter GreeneCINMIL 
30Yu DarvishSDCHC, @LAD 
31DL HallMIL@BAL 
32Jake IrvinWAS@OAK 
33A.J. PukMIA@NYY 
34Merrill KellyARI@COL 
35Jordan WicksCHC@SEA 
36Joe RossMIL@CIN 
37Steven MatzSTL@ARI 
38Keaton WinnSF@TB 
39Kyle HendricksCHC@SD 
40James PaxtonLAD@MIN, SD 
41Jakob JunisMIL@CIN, @BAL 
42Nick MartinezCINMIL 
43Michael KingSD@LAD 
44Josiah GrayWAS@SF 
45Julio TeheranNYM@ATL, KC 
46Bryce ElderATLNYMTentative, replacing Spencer Strider
47NL Reliever   
48Martin PerezPITDET 
49Gavin StoneLADSD 
50Graham AshcraftCINMIL, @CWS 
51Trevor WilliamsWAS@SF, @OAK 
52Adrian HouserNYM@ATL, KC 
53Brandon PfaadtARISTL 
54Kyle GibsonSTL@ARI 
55Lance LynnSTLPHI 
56Wade MileyMIL@CIN 
57Miles MikolasSTLPHI 
58Spencer TurnbullPHI@STL, PIT 
59Bailey FalterPIT@PHI 
60Jared JonesPIT@PHI 
61Austin GomberCOLARI 
62Colin ReaMIL@BAL 
63Patrick CorbinWAS@SF 
64Drew SmylyCHC@SD 
65Cal QuantrillCOLARI 
66Trevor RogersMIAATL 
67Max MeyerMIAATL 
68Jose QuintanaNYM@ATL 
69Zack ThompsonSTLPHI 
70Luis SeverinoNYM@ATL 
71Dakota HudsonCOL@TOR 
72Kyle FreelandCOLARI, @TOR 
73Ryan FeltnerCOL@TOR 
74Ryne NelsonARISTL 
75Matt WaldronSD@LAD 
76Marco GonzalesPIT@PHI 
77Tommy HenryARI@COL 
78Ryan WeathersMIA@NYY 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
