Weekly Pitcher Rankings: To Stream or Not To Stream

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
That is the question.
It's such a conundrum. It makes sense to play it conservative early in the season. No one wants to blow up their ratios in April. On the other hand, doesn't it make sense to be aggressive when the results are most favorable? Here is ERA by month from 2021 through 2023:
|Month
|ERA
|March/April
|4.05
|May
|4.13
|June
|4.27
|July
|4.23
|August
|4.20
|Sept/Oct
|4.21
On paper, being aggressive early should pay off. The ERA is significantly lower in the first third of the season.
That said, maybe being careful early, then being more liberal from mid-April through mid-May is the prudent approach.
Something to keep in mind is that one of the driving forces of early ERA is temperature. So, maybe the most prudent approach is focusing on cooler-temperature games when we're using lesser-quality arms.
The schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address rankings questions in the discussion section below.
Please come back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of April 8 - 14
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@STL, PIT
|15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP
|2
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@LAA, SF
|3
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TOR, CHC
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@MIN
|7 BB in 17 IP
|5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|MIN
|6
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@KC, TEX
That is the question.
It's such a conundrum. It makes sense to play it conservative early in the season. No one wants to blow up their ratios in April. On the other hand, doesn't it make sense to be aggressive when the results are most favorable? Here is ERA by month from 2021 through 2023:
|Month
|ERA
|March/April
|4.05
|May
|4.13
|June
|4.27
|July
|4.23
|August
|4.20
|Sept/Oct
|4.21
On paper, being aggressive early should pay off. The ERA is significantly lower in the first third of the season.
That said, maybe being careful early, then being more liberal from mid-April through mid-May is the prudent approach.
Something to keep in mind is that one of the driving forces of early ERA is temperature. So, maybe the most prudent approach is focusing on cooler-temperature games when we're using lesser-quality arms.
The schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers grid. Please direct rotation questions to that page. I'm happy to address rankings questions in the discussion section below.
Please come back Sunday night for the weekly refresh.
Week of April 8 - 14
Mixed League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@STL, PIT
|15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP
|2
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@LAA, SF
|3
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@TOR, CHC
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@MIN
|7 BB in 17 IP
|5
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|MIN
|6
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@KC, TEX
|7
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CIN
|15 K with 2 BB in 11.2 IP
|8
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|OAK, @HOU
|9
|Max Fried
|ATL
|NYM
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|COL
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|SD
|12
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@DET
|13
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|NYM, @MIA
|Nice pair to get reestabished in the rotation
|14
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@DET
|15
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|DET, @PHI
|16
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@COL, STL
|Sitting at Coors justifiable, but I'm not doing it
|17
|Cole Ragans
|KC
|HOU, @NYM
|18
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@TEX, TEX
|19
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@TB
|20
|Corbin Burnes
|BAL
|@BOS
|21
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM, @MIA
|22
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@MIN
|23
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|24
|Blake Snell
|SF
|WAS, @TB
|Decent matchups to embark on Giants career
|25
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|SEA, COL
|26
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CHC
|27
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@STL
|28
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIA
|29
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|NYY
|30
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|CWS
|Nice recovery in his second start
|31
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CWS
|Set for 2024 debut
|32
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|KC
|33
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TOR
|Coming off a rare stinker
|34
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|PIT
|35
|Marcus Stroman
|NYY
|MIA
|36
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|MIA, @CLE
|37
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|SEA
|38
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@ARI
|Another debut on tap
|39
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|WAS
|40
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|CWS, NYY
|41
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|CHC
|42
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|SF
|43
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@PIT, MIN
|44
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@OAK
|45
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYY, ATL
|46
|Kenta Maeda
|DET
|MIN
|47
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|BAL
|48
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|LAA
|49
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TOR
|50
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|LAD, @DET
|51
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@SEA
|52
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|CHC
|53
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@KC
|54
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|MIL
|55
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|PIT
|56
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|WAS
|57
|Chris Paddack
|MIN
|LAD, @DET
|58
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@SD, @SEA
|7%
|40%
|59
|Michael Lorenzen
|TEX
|OAK
|1%
|60
|Aaron Civale
|TB
|@LAA
|61
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|MIL, @CWS
|62
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIL
|63
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|64
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@BOS
|65
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|LAA
|66
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CHC, @LAD
|67
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|LAD
|68
|Garrett Crochet
|CWS
|CIN
|69
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|BAL
|70
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@NYM
|71
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@BAL
|72
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@OAK
|0%
|23%
|73
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|@NYY
|74
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL
|75
|Mix 12 Reliever
|76
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|BAL, LAA
|77
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|SEA
|78
|Joe Boyle
|OAK
|WAS
|22%
|79
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@SEA
|11%
|80
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@CIN
|0%
|5%
|81
|Tyler Alexander
|TB
|SF
|0%
|5%
|82
|Casey Mize
|DET
|@PIT
|83
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@ARI
|26%
|84
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@CLE
|85
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@TB
|12%
|86
|Bowden Francis
|TOR
|COL
|32%
|87
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@SD
|6%
|46%
|88
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|MIA
|89
|Mix 15 Reliever
|90
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|TB
|91
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@MIN, SD
|92
|Jakob Junis
|MIL
|@CIN, @BAL
|0%
|26%
|93
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|MIL
|10%
|94
|Michael King
|SD
|@LAD
|95
|Luis Gil
|NYY
|@CLE
|96
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@HOU
|38%
|97
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@BOS
|98
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|30%
|99
|Julio Teheran
|NYM
|@ATL, KC
|0%
|0%
|100
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYM
|Tentative, replacing Spencer Strider
|2%
|0%
|101
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|DET
|2%
|21%
|102
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|MIN
|103
|Brady Singer
|KC
|HOU
|104
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|SD
|105
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL, @CWS
|17%
|106
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|HOU
|107
|Erick Fedde
|CWS
|@CLE
|108
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@BOS, MIL
|6%
|109
|Zack Littell
|TB
|@LAA
|110
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@SF, @OAK
|0%
|4%
|111
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|@ATL, KC
|0%
|26%
|112
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|STL
|113
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@ARI
|10%
|114
|Alex Wood
|OAK
|@TEX, WAS
|0%
|9%
|115
|Xzavion Curry
|CLE
|CWS
|1%
|0%
|116
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PHI
|117
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@CIN
|0%
|0%
|118
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|TB
|4%
|119
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|HOU, @HOU
|38%
|120
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PHI
|13%
|121
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|@STL, PIT
|2%
|122
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|123
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE
|NYY
|0%
|2%
|124
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|CHC
|21%
|125
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TB, @BOS
|0%
|7%
|126
|Michael Soroka
|CWS
|@CLE, CIN
|20%
|127
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|WAS
|2%
|30%
|128
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@BOS
|129
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@PHI
|130
|Chris Flexen
|CWS
|CIN
|0%
|0%
|131
|Ross Stripling
|OAK
|@TEX
|0%
|5%
|132
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|1%
|0%
|133
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@BAL
|2%
|134
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|0%
|4%
|135
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@SD
|0%
|11%
|136
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|137
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|ATL
|138
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@KC
|22%
|139
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ATL
|140
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@TEX
|36%
|141
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@ATL
|28%
|142
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PHI
|0%
|4%
|143
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@ATL
|144
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|145
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|ARI, @TOR
|0%
|2%
|146
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@NYM
|3%
|147
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@TOR
|0%
|0%
|148
|Chad Kuhl
|CWS
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|149
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|STL
|24%
|150
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|TEX
|19%
|151
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@LAD
|3%
|37%
|152
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|@PHI
|0%
|2%
|153
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@COL
|0%
|2%
|154
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@NYY
|22%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@STL, PIT
|15 K, 1 BB over 12 IP
|2
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@MIN
|7 BB in 17 IP
|3
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@CIN
|15 K with 2 BB in 11.2 IP
|4
|Max Fried
|ATL
|NYM
|5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|SD
|6
|Reynaldo Lopez
|ATL
|NYM, @MIA
|Nice pair to get reestabished in the rotation
|7
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|DET, @PHI
|8
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@COL, STL
|Sitting at Coors justifiable, but I'm not doing it
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@TB
|10
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM, @MIA
|11
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|@MIN
|12
|Blake Snell
|SF
|WAS, @TB
|Decent matchups to embark on Giants career
|13
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|CHC
|14
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@STL
|15
|Chris Sale
|ATL
|@MIA
|16
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@CWS
|Set for 2024 debut
|17
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|KC
|18
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|PIT
|19
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@ARI
|Another debut on tap
|20
|Jordan Hicks
|SF
|WAS
|21
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@OAK
|22
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@NYY, ATL
|23
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@SEA
|24
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|CHC
|25
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|PIT
|26
|Kyle Harrison
|SF
|WAS
|27
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@SD, @SEA
|28
|Frankie Montas
|CIN
|MIL, @CWS
|29
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|30
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|CHC, @LAD
|31
|DL Hall
|MIL
|@BAL
|32
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@OAK
|33
|A.J. Puk
|MIA
|@NYY
|34
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@COL
|35
|Jordan Wicks
|CHC
|@SEA
|36
|Joe Ross
|MIL
|@CIN
|37
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@ARI
|38
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|@TB
|39
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@SD
|40
|James Paxton
|LAD
|@MIN, SD
|41
|Jakob Junis
|MIL
|@CIN, @BAL
|42
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|MIL
|43
|Michael King
|SD
|@LAD
|44
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|45
|Julio Teheran
|NYM
|@ATL, KC
|46
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|NYM
|Tentative, replacing Spencer Strider
|47
|NL Reliever
|48
|Martin Perez
|PIT
|DET
|49
|Gavin Stone
|LAD
|SD
|50
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|MIL, @CWS
|51
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@SF, @OAK
|52
|Adrian Houser
|NYM
|@ATL, KC
|53
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|STL
|54
|Kyle Gibson
|STL
|@ARI
|55
|Lance Lynn
|STL
|PHI
|56
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@CIN
|57
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PHI
|58
|Spencer Turnbull
|PHI
|@STL, PIT
|59
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@PHI
|60
|Jared Jones
|PIT
|@PHI
|61
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|ARI
|62
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|@BAL
|63
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|64
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@SD
|65
|Cal Quantrill
|COL
|ARI
|66
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|ATL
|67
|Max Meyer
|MIA
|ATL
|68
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@ATL
|69
|Zack Thompson
|STL
|PHI
|70
|Luis Severino
|NYM
|@ATL
|71
|Dakota Hudson
|COL
|@TOR
|72
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|ARI, @TOR
|73
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@TOR
|74
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|STL
|75
|Matt Waldron
|SD
|@LAD
|76
|Marco Gonzales
|PIT
|@PHI
|77
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@COL
|78
|Ryan Weathers
|MIA
|@NYY