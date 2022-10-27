NFL Game Previews: Ravens-Buccaneers Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Baltimore (+1) at Tampa Bay, o/u 45.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

If the pattern on the Ravens' coin-flip season continues they'll lose this one, but hey patterns are meant to be broken. Lamar Jackson's passing production has fallen off a cliff since his hot start, but I'm not sure many folks appreciate just how much his numbers have cratered — in the last four games, he's managed only 648 passing yards, 267 rushing yards and a 3:4 TD:INT. By comparison, Justin Fields has 751 passing yards, 269 rushing yards and a 3:2 TD:INT, with a rushing TD tossed in for good measure. That poor stretch for Lamar roughly coincides with Rashod Bateman's foot injury, and while the wideout was back in the lineup last week, he doesn't seem to be 100 percent healthy yet. Mark Andrews is also banged up and playing through a knee injury, so things are looking a bit bleak for Jackson. If any team needs Odell Beckham dropped onto its roster, it's the Ravens. Fun fact: a different running back has posted the most rushing yards among the position group in four consecutive games (Justice Hill, then J.K. Dobbins, then Kenyan Drake, then Gus Edwards.) Maybe it'll be Mike Davis Szn in this one? For that reason alone you probably shouldn't blow your FAB budget on Edwards, but then again, he's probably more likely to have value in the second half of the year than any of the other options. On the bright side, the secondary's gotten marginally healthier and come together nicely, and the last four QBs the unit's faced have averaged 215.3 yards per game with a 6.9 YPA, and the last quarterback to post big numbers against them was Mac Jones.

The Bucs' loss last week maybe isn't an inexplicable as it seems on paper considering they have one win in their last five games. Aside from a futile attempt to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes in Week 4, this offense hasn't scored more than 21 points in a game, and it just looks all kinds of disjointed. Tom Brady failed to throw a TD pass last week for the first time in 12 games, including last season's playoffs, while Leonard Fournette tied a season low with 10 touches. I'm really curious to know where Byron Leftwich expected the points to come from against the Panthers. It'd be easy to say, "It's Brady, he'll turn it around," but he's 45 now and kind of seems done with the whole football thing, to be honest. I dunno, man. Tampa Bay's still on top of the NFC South even at 3-4, and they still have the most talented roster in the division, but something just isn't right. In fact, if you want to get conspiratorial about it, things have been off with this team ever since definitely-not-a-coach-any-more Bruce Arians got kicked off the sideline after that scrum in Week 2 against the Saints. Hmm ... of course, the Swiss cheese offensive line and secondary could be a factor here too. Nah, it's probably something to do with Arians.

The Skinny

BAL injuries: RB Dobbins (IR, knee), RB Edwards (questionable, knee), WR Bateman (questionable, foot), TE Andrews (questionable, knee), LT Ronnie Stanley (questionable, ankle), DE Calais Campbell (out, illness), CB Marcus Peters (questionable, quadriceps), CB Marlon Humphrey (questionable, hamstring), CB Kyle Fuller (IR, knee), S Marcus Williams (IR, wrist)

TB injuries: WR Julio Jones (questionable, knee), WR Russell Gage (out, hamstring), TE Cameron Brate (out, neck), LG Luke Goedeke (out, foot), LG Aaron Stinnie (IR, knee), C Ryan Jensen (IR, knee), DE Akiem Hicks (out, foot), CB Carlton Davis (out, hip), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (out, quadriceps), S Antoine Winfield (out, concussion), S Logan Ryan (IR, foot)

BAL DFS targets: none

TB DFS targets: none

BAL DFS fades: Demarcus Robinson $2,800 DK / $7,500 FD (TB third in DVOA vs. WR3)

TB DFS fades: none

Key stat: BAL 12th in red-zone conversions at 58.3 percent; TB 31st in red-zone defense at 76.5 percent

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the mid-70s, less than 10 mph wind, 1-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Drake leads the BAL backfield with 60 yards, but Edwards vultures a TD. Jackson throws for 220 yards and a score to Devin Duvernay while running for 50 yards and a touchdown of his own. Fournette bounces back with 80 yards and a score. Brady throws for 260 yards and two TDs, hitting Mike Evans and Cade Otton, but he has to watch while Justin Tucker drills another game-winning kick as time expires. Ravens 27-24