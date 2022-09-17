Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Cease Tops a Busy Week

RotoWire Partners
September 17, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

How good is Jacob deGrom? There are a whopping 41 two-start pitchers this week, and deGrom will check in at No. 4 despite making just one start, albeit one that comes at Oakland.

We're at the point of the season where innings restrictions may be imposed, not to mention sudden shutdowns, especially for young arms or injured guys on non-playoff teams.

As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct any rotation questions to our crack staff still focusing on baseball. I'm happy to address a specific rankings question in the comments. For example, a question last week helped my unearth a mistake in the rankings.

Please head on back on Sunday night for the final version.

Week of September 19 - 25

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Dylan CeaseCWSCLE, DETSo many puns, so little space  
2Corbin BurnesMILNYM, @CIN   
3Max ScherzerNYM@MIL, @OAKShould go 5 IP in each, but maybe not much more  
4Jacob deGromNYM@OAK   
5Luis CastilloSEA@OAK, @KC   
6Shane McClanahanTBHOU, TOR   
7Clayton KershawLADSTL, ARI   
8Kyle WrightATLWAS, @PHI   
9Charlie MortonATLWAS, @PHI   
10Spencer StriderATL@PHI34 K with just 4 BB over last 19 IP. That's just stupid.

11Ross StriplingTOR@PHI, @TBOutpitching Gausman and Berrios  
12Gerrit ColeNYYBOS   
13Shane BieberCLE@CWS   
14Robbie RaySEA@OAK   
15Justin VerlanderHOU@BAL   
16Edward CabreraMIACHC, WASThere is another level with strikeouts  
17Julio UriasLADARI   
18Sonny GrayMIN@CLE, LAA   
19Max FriedATLWAS   
20Drew RasmussenTBHOU, TORBig test to get ready for playoff-like atmosphere  
21Sandy AlcantaraMIAWAS   
22Alek ManoahTOR@TBInjuries to competition has Manoah in the Cy Young discussion  
23Cristian JavierHOU@TB   
24Tyler AndersonLADARI, STLDoesn't miss bats, but checks every other box  
25Zac GallenARI@LAD   
26Lance LynnCWSCLE   
27Drew SmylyCHC@MIAPitching wonderfully between injuries  
28Carlos RodonSF@COL, @ARI   
29Brandon WoodruffMIL@CIN   
30Triston McKenzieCLE@CWS   
31Framber ValdezHOU@BAL   
32Logan GilbertSEA@LAA, @KCSEA has the easiest schedule down the stretch  
33Aaron NolaPHIATL   
34Zack WheelerPHITOR   
35Luis GarciaHOU@TB, @BAL   
36Chris BassittNYM@OAK   
37Jesus LuzardoMIACHC   
38Nick LodoloCINBOS, MIL31 K with only 1 BB over prior 20.1 IP  
39Miles MikolasSTL@SD   
40George KirbySEA@OAK   
41Lance McCullers Jr.HOU@TB   
42Kevin GausmanTOR@PHI   
43Brady SingerKCSEA   
44Merrill KellyARI@LAD, SFHas earned trust, even vs. LAD  
45Martin PerezTEXLAA   
46Corey KluberTBHOU   
47Jordan MontgomerySTL@LAD   
48Shohei OhtaniLAA@MIN   
49Jameson TaillonNYYBOS   
50Michael WachaBOS@CIN   
51Cal QuantrillCLEMIN, @TEX   
52Nestor CortesNYYPIT   
53Adam WainwrightSTL@SD, @LAD   
54Dustin MayLADARI   
55Frankie MontasNYYBOS   
56Cole IrvinOAKNYM   
57Marcus StromanCHC@PIT   
58Jeffrey SpringsTBTOR   
59Wade MileyCHC@MIA, @PITDoes it get any easier?1% 
60Luis SeverinoNYYPIT, BOSLikely innings/pitch restriction  
61Ryne NelsonARISF 11%49%
62Jon GrayTEXCLE   
63Pablo LopezMIACHC   
64Michael KopechCWSDET   
65Johnny CuetoCWSDET   
66Nathan EovaldiBOS@NYY   
67Joe RyanMINLAA   
68Tyler WellsBALDET, HOU 14%38%
69Yu DarvishSD@COL   
70Jose SuarezLAASEA, @MIN   
71Alex CobbSF@ARI   
72Andrew HeaneyLADSTL   
73Trevor RogersMIAWAS   
74Aaron CivaleCLE@CWS, @TEX 25%36%
75Jake OdorizziATL@PHI   
76Taijuan WalkerNYM@MIL   
77Bailey OberMIN@KC 12% 
78Blake SnellSDSTL   
79Adrian SampsonCHC@MIA 3%49%
80Mix 12 Reliever     
81Dean KremerBALHOU   
82Jose BerriosTOR@TB   
83JP SearsOAKSEA, NYM 34% 
84Mix 15 Reliever     
85Mike ClevingerSDSTL, @COL   
86Roansy ContrerasPIT@NYY, CHC   
87Eduardo RodriguezDET@CWS   
88Nick PivettaBOS@NYY   
89Jose UrquidyHOU@BAL   
90Hunter GreeneCINMIL   
91Ryan YarbroughTBTOR 0%13%
92Matt ManningDET@BAL   
93Brayan BelloBOS@CIN, @NYY 47% 
94Dylan BundyMIN@KC, LAA 13% 
95Jose QuintanaSTL@LAD   
96Patrick SandovalLAA@TEX   
97Zack GreinkeKCMIN, SEA 22% 
98Ken WaldichukOAKNYM 14% 
99Luis CessaCINMIL 20% 
100Josh LindblomMILNYM, @CIN 0%0%
101James KaprielianOAKSEA 13% 
102Zach DaviesARI@LAD, SF 4%43%
103Lucas GiolitoCWSCLE   
104Josh WinderMIN@KC 4%19%
105Ranger SuarezPHIATL   
106Adrian HouserMILNYM 18% 
107Ryan PepiotLADARI 3%36%
108Cody MorrisCLE@TEX 17% 
109Adrian MartinezOAKSEA 0%11%
110Carlos CarrascoNYM@MIL   
111Kyle BradishBALHOU 43% 
112Joey WentzDET@BAL, @CWS 0%2%
113Logan WebbSF@COL   
114Drey JamesonARI@LAD 0%0%
115JT BrubakerPIT@NYY 27% 
116Jack FlahertySTL@SD   
117Hayden WesneskiCHC@PIT 5%30%
118Mitch WhiteTOR@TB 21% 
119Austin VothBALDET, HOU 17% 
120Joe MusgroveSD@COL   
121Marco GonzalesSEA@KC   
122Mitch KellerPITCHC   
123Sean ManaeaSDSTL   
124Anibal SanchezWAS@MIA 2%11%
125Kyle GibsonPHITOR, ATL   
126Glenn OttoTEXCLE 15% 
127Michael LorenzenLAA@TEX 16%23%
128Cory AbbottWAS@ATL, @MIA 1%2%
129Mike MinorCINMIL 6%43%
130Noah SyndergaardPHIATL   
131Rich HillBOS@NYY 12% 
132Tucker DavidsonLAA@TEX 0%4%
133Reid DetmersLAA@MIN   
134Dane DunningTEXLAA 32% 
135Jakob JunisSF@COL, @ARI 49% 
136Kyle FreelandCOLSF, SD 9%34%
137Cole RagansTEXLAA, CLE 0%9%
138Drew HutchisonDET@CWS 1%15%
139Tyler AlexanderDET@BAL 0%11%
140Erick FeddeWAS@MIA 1%9%
141Chase AndersonCINBOS 1%2%
142Jason AlexanderMIL@CIN 0%4%
143Javier AssadCHC@PIT 8%49%
144Josiah GrayWAS@ATL   
145Jordan LylesBALDET 9% 
146Chad KuhlCOLSF, SD 13%11%
147Madison BumgarnerARI@LAD 48% 
148Johan OviedoPITCHC 0%0%
149Kris BubicKCSEA 12%45%
150Jonathan HeasleyKCMIN 1%2%
151Daniel LynchKCMIN 6% 
152Bryse WilsonPITCHC 1%6%
153Patrick CorbinWAS@ATL 6% 
154German MarquezCOLSF 44% 
155Ryan FeltnerCOLSD 0%4%
156Jose UrenaCOLSF 0%2%
157Sean HjelleSF@COL 0%0%

American

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Dylan CeaseCWSCLE, DETSo many puns, so little space
2Luis CastilloSEA@OAK, @KC 
3Shane McClanahanTBHOU, TOR 
4Ross StriplingTOR@PHI, @TBOutpitching Gausman and Berrios
5Gerrit ColeNYYBOS 
6Shane BieberCLE@CWS 
7Robbie RaySEA@OAK 
8Justin VerlanderHOU@BAL 
9Sonny GrayMIN@CLE, LAA 
10Drew RasmussenTBHOU, TORBig test to get ready for playoff-like atmosphere
11Alek ManoahTOR@TBInjuries to competition has Manoah in the Cy Young discussion
12Cristian JavierHOU@TB 
13Lance LynnCWSCLE 
14Triston McKenzieCLE@CWS 
15Framber ValdezHOU@BAL 
16Logan GilbertSEA@LAA, @KCSEA has the easiest schedule down the stretch
17Luis GarciaHOU@TB, @BAL 
18George KirbySEA@OAK 
19Lance McCullers Jr.HOU@TB 
20Kevin GausmanTOR@PHI 
21Brady SingerKCSEA 
22Martin PerezTEXLAA 
23Corey KluberTBHOU 
24Shohei OhtaniLAA@MIN 
25Jameson TaillonNYYBOS 
26Michael WachaBOS@CIN 
27Cal QuantrillCLEMIN, @TEX 
28Nestor CortesNYYPIT 
29Frankie MontasNYYBOS 
30Cole IrvinOAKNYM 
31Jeffrey SpringsTBTOR 
32Luis SeverinoNYYPIT, BOSLikely innings/pitch restriction
33Jon GrayTEXCLE 
34Michael KopechCWSDET 
35Johnny CuetoCWSDET 
36Nathan EovaldiBOS@NYY 
37Joe RyanMINLAA 
38Tyler WellsBALDET, HOU 
39Jose SuarezLAASEA, @MIN 
40Aaron CivaleCLE@CWS, @TEX 
41Bailey OberMIN@KC 
42Dean KremerBALHOU 
43Jose BerriosTOR@TB 
44JP SearsOAKSEA, NYM 
45Eduardo RodriguezDET@CWS 
46Nick PivettaBOS@NYY 
47Jose UrquidyHOU@BAL 
48Ryan YarbroughTBTOR 
49Matt ManningDET@BAL 
50Brayan BelloBOS@CIN, @NYY 
51Dylan BundyMIN@KC, LAA 
52Patrick SandovalLAA@TEX 
53Zack GreinkeKCMIN, SEA 
54Ken WaldichukOAKNYM 
55James KaprielianOAKSEA 
56Lucas GiolitoCWSCLE 
57Josh WinderMIN@KC 
58AL Reliever   
59Cody MorrisCLE@TEX 
60Adrian MartinezOAKSEA 
61Kyle BradishBALHOU 
62Joey WentzDET@BAL, @CWS 
63Mitch WhiteTOR@TB 
64Austin VothBALDET, HOU 
65Marco GonzalesSEA@KC 
66Glenn OttoTEXCLE 
67Michael LorenzenLAA@TEX 
68Rich HillBOS@NYY 
69Tucker DavidsonLAA@TEX 
70Reid DetmersLAA@MIN 
71Dane DunningTEXLAA 
72Cole RagansTEXLAA, CLE 
73Drew HutchisonDET@CWS 
74Tyler AlexanderDET@BAL 
75Jordan LylesBALDET 
76Kris BubicKCSEA 
77Jonathan HeasleyKCMIN 
78Daniel LynchKCMIN 

National

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Corbin BurnesMILNYM, @CIN 
2Max ScherzerNYM@MIL, @OAKShould go 5 IP in each, but maybe not much more
3Jacob deGromNYM@OAK 
4Clayton KershawLADSTL, ARI 
5Kyle WrightATLWAS, @PHI 
6Charlie MortonATLWAS, @PHI 
7Spencer StriderATL@PHI34 K with just 4 BB over last 19 IP. That's just stupid.
8Edward CabreraMIACHC, WASThere is another level with strikeouts
9Julio UriasLADARI 
10Max FriedATLWAS 
11Sandy AlcantaraMIAWAS 
12Tyler AndersonLADARI, STLDoesn't miss bats, but checks every other box
13Zac GallenARI@LAD 
14Drew SmylyCHC@MIAPitching wonderfully between injuries
15Carlos RodonSF@COL, @ARI 
16Brandon WoodruffMIL@CIN 
17Aaron NolaPHIATL 
18Zack WheelerPHITOR 
19Chris BassittNYM@OAK 
20Jesus LuzardoMIACHC 
21Nick LodoloCINBOS, MIL31 K with only 1 BB over prior 20.1 IP
22Miles MikolasSTL@SD 
23Merrill KellyARI@LAD, SFHas earned trust, even vs. LAD
24Jordan MontgomerySTL@LAD 
25Adam WainwrightSTL@SD, @LAD 
26Dustin MayLADARI 
27Marcus StromanCHC@PIT 
28Wade MileyCHC@MIA, @PITDoes it get any easier?
29Ryne NelsonARISF 
30Pablo LopezMIACHC 
31Yu DarvishSD@COL 
32Alex CobbSF@ARI 
33Andrew HeaneyLADSTL 
34Trevor RogersMIAWAS 
35Jake OdorizziATL@PHI 
36Taijuan WalkerNYM@MIL 
37Blake SnellSDSTL 
38Adrian SampsonCHC@MIA 
39Mike ClevingerSDSTL, @COL 
40Roansy ContrerasPIT@NYY, CHC 
41Hunter GreeneCINMIL 
42Jose QuintanaSTL@LAD 
43Luis CessaCINMIL 
44Josh LindblomMILNYM, @CIN 
45Zach DaviesARI@LAD, SF 
46Ranger SuarezPHIATL 
47Adrian HouserMILNYM 
48Ryan PepiotLADARI 
49NL Reliever   
50Carlos CarrascoNYM@MIL 
51Logan WebbSF@COL 
52Drey JamesonARI@LAD 
53JT BrubakerPIT@NYY 
54Jack FlahertySTL@SD 
55Hayden WesneskiCHC@PIT 
56Joe MusgroveSD@COL 
57Mitch KellerPITCHC 
58Sean ManaeaSDSTL 
59Anibal SanchezWAS@MIA 
60Kyle GibsonPHITOR, ATL 
61Cory AbbottWAS@ATL, @MIA 
62Mike MinorCINMIL 
63Noah SyndergaardPHIATL 
64Jakob JunisSF@COL, @ARI 
65Kyle FreelandCOLSF, SD 
66Erick FeddeWAS@MIA 
67Chase AndersonCINBOS 
68Jason AlexanderMIL@CIN 
69Javier AssadCHC@PIT 
70Josiah GrayWAS@ATL 
71Chad KuhlCOLSF, SD 
72Madison BumgarnerARI@LAD 
73Johan OviedoPITCHC 
74Bryse WilsonPITCHC 
75Patrick CorbinWAS@ATL 
76German MarquezCOLSF 
77Ryan FeltnerCOLSD 
78Jose UrenaCOLSF 
79Sean HjelleSF@COL 

