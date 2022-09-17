Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Cease Tops a Busy Week

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
How good is Jacob deGrom? There are a whopping 41 two-start pitchers this week, and deGrom will check in at No. 4 despite making just one start, albeit one that comes at Oakland.
We're at the point of the season where innings restrictions may be imposed, not to mention sudden shutdowns, especially for young arms or injured guys on non-playoff teams.
As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct any rotation questions to our crack staff still focusing on baseball. I'm happy to address a specific rankings question in the comments. For example, a question last week helped my unearth a mistake in the rankings.
Please head on back on Sunday night for the final version.
Week of September 19 - 25
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|CLE, DET
|So many puns, so little space
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|NYM, @CIN
|3
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIL, @OAK
|Should go 5 IP in each, but maybe not much more
|4
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@OAK
|5
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@OAK, @KC
|6
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|7
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|STL, ARI
|8
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|WAS, @PHI
|9
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|WAS, @PHI
|10
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI
|34 K with just 4 BB over last 19 IP. That's just stupid.
|11
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@PHI, @TB
|Outpitching Gausman and Berrios
|12
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BOS
|13
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@CWS
|14
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@OAK
|15
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@BAL
|16
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|CHC, WAS
|There is another level with strikeouts
|17
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|ARI
|18
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CLE, LAA
|19
|Max Fried
|ATL
|WAS
|20
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|Big test to get ready for playoff-like atmosphere
|21
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|WAS
|22
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@TB
|Injuries to competition has Manoah in the Cy Young discussion
|23
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TB
|24
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|ARI, STL
|Doesn't miss bats, but checks every other box
|25
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@LAD
|26
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|CLE
|27
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@MIA
|Pitching wonderfully between injuries
|28
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@COL, @ARI
|29
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@CIN
|30
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CWS
|31
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@BAL
|32
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@LAA, @KC
|SEA has the easiest schedule down the stretch
|33
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|ATL
|34
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|35
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TB, @BAL
|36
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@OAK
|37
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CHC
|38
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|BOS, MIL
|31 K with only 1 BB over prior 20.1 IP
|39
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SD
|40
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|41
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|@TB
|42
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|43
|Brady Singer
|KC
|SEA
|44
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@LAD, SF
|Has earned trust, even vs. LAD
|45
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|LAA
|46
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|HOU
|47
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@LAD
|48
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@MIN
|49
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BOS
|50
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@CIN
|51
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|MIN, @TEX
|52
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|PIT
|53
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@SD, @LAD
|54
|Dustin May
|LAD
|ARI
|55
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|BOS
|56
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|NYM
|57
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PIT
|58
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|TOR
|59
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|@MIA, @PIT
|Does it get any easier?
|1%
|60
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|PIT, BOS
|Likely innings/pitch restriction
|61
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF
|11%
|49%
|62
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CLE
|63
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|CHC
|64
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|DET
|65
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|DET
|66
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@NYY
|67
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|LAA
|68
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|DET, HOU
|14%
|38%
|69
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@COL
|70
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|SEA, @MIN
|71
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI
|72
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|STL
|73
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|WAS
|74
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@CWS, @TEX
|25%
|36%
|75
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@PHI
|76
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@MIL
|77
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@KC
|12%
|78
|Blake Snell
|SD
|STL
|79
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@MIA
|3%
|49%
|80
|Mix 12 Reliever
|81
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|HOU
|82
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|83
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SEA, NYM
|34%
|84
|Mix 15 Reliever
|85
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|STL, @COL
|86
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@NYY, CHC
|87
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CWS
|88
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@NYY
|89
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@BAL
|90
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|91
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|TOR
|0%
|13%
|92
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@BAL
|93
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CIN, @NYY
|47%
|94
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@KC, LAA
|13%
|95
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|@LAD
|96
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TEX
|97
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|MIN, SEA
|22%
|98
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|NYM
|14%
|99
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|MIL
|20%
|100
|Josh Lindblom
|MIL
|NYM, @CIN
|0%
|0%
|101
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|SEA
|13%
|102
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@LAD, SF
|4%
|43%
|103
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|CLE
|104
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@KC
|4%
|19%
|105
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL
|106
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|NYM
|18%
|107
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|ARI
|3%
|36%
|108
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|@TEX
|17%
|109
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|SEA
|0%
|11%
|110
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@MIL
|111
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|HOU
|43%
|112
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@BAL, @CWS
|0%
|2%
|113
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@COL
|114
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@LAD
|0%
|0%
|115
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@NYY
|27%
|116
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@SD
|117
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@PIT
|5%
|30%
|118
|Mitch White
|TOR
|@TB
|21%
|119
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|DET, HOU
|17%
|120
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@COL
|121
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@KC
|122
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CHC
|123
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|STL
|124
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|@MIA
|2%
|11%
|125
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|TOR, ATL
|126
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|CLE
|15%
|127
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@TEX
|16%
|23%
|128
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|@ATL, @MIA
|1%
|2%
|129
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|MIL
|6%
|43%
|130
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|ATL
|131
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@NYY
|12%
|132
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@TEX
|0%
|4%
|133
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@MIN
|134
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|LAA
|32%
|135
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|@COL, @ARI
|49%
|136
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SF, SD
|9%
|34%
|137
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|LAA, CLE
|0%
|9%
|138
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|@CWS
|1%
|15%
|139
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@BAL
|0%
|11%
|140
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@MIA
|1%
|9%
|141
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|BOS
|1%
|2%
|142
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@CIN
|0%
|4%
|143
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@PIT
|8%
|49%
|144
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@ATL
|145
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|DET
|9%
|146
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|SF, SD
|13%
|11%
|147
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@LAD
|48%
|148
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|149
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|SEA
|12%
|45%
|150
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|MIN
|1%
|2%
|151
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|MIN
|6%
|152
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|CHC
|1%
|6%
|153
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@ATL
|6%
|154
|German Marquez
|COL
|SF
|44%
|155
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|SD
|0%
|4%
|156
|Jose Urena
|COL
|SF
|0%
|2%
|157
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|@COL
|0%
|0%
American
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|CLE, DET
|So many puns, so little space
|2
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@OAK, @KC
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|4
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|@PHI, @TB
|Outpitching Gausman and Berrios
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|BOS
|6
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@CWS
|7
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@OAK
|8
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@BAL
|9
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CLE, LAA
|10
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|HOU, TOR
|Big test to get ready for playoff-like atmosphere
|11
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@TB
|Injuries to competition has Manoah in the Cy Young discussion
|12
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TB
|13
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|CLE
|14
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|@CWS
|15
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@BAL
|16
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@LAA, @KC
|SEA has the easiest schedule down the stretch
|17
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@TB, @BAL
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|19
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|HOU
|@TB
|20
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|21
|Brady Singer
|KC
|SEA
|22
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|LAA
|23
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|HOU
|24
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@MIN
|25
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BOS
|26
|Michael Wacha
|BOS
|@CIN
|27
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|MIN, @TEX
|28
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|PIT
|29
|Frankie Montas
|NYY
|BOS
|30
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|NYM
|31
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|TOR
|32
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|PIT, BOS
|Likely innings/pitch restriction
|33
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|CLE
|34
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|DET
|35
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|DET
|36
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@NYY
|37
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|LAA
|38
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|DET, HOU
|39
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|SEA, @MIN
|40
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|@CWS, @TEX
|41
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@KC
|42
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|HOU
|43
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@TB
|44
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SEA, NYM
|45
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CWS
|46
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@NYY
|47
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@BAL
|48
|Ryan Yarbrough
|TB
|TOR
|49
|Matt Manning
|DET
|@BAL
|50
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@CIN, @NYY
|51
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|@KC, LAA
|52
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@TEX
|53
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|MIN, SEA
|54
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|NYM
|55
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|SEA
|56
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|CLE
|57
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|@KC
|58
|AL Reliever
|59
|Cody Morris
|CLE
|@TEX
|60
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|SEA
|61
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|HOU
|62
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@BAL, @CWS
|63
|Mitch White
|TOR
|@TB
|64
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|DET, HOU
|65
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@KC
|66
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|CLE
|67
|Michael Lorenzen
|LAA
|@TEX
|68
|Rich Hill
|BOS
|@NYY
|69
|Tucker Davidson
|LAA
|@TEX
|70
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@MIN
|71
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|LAA
|72
|Cole Ragans
|TEX
|LAA, CLE
|73
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|@CWS
|74
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|@BAL
|75
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|DET
|76
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|SEA
|77
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|MIN
|78
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|MIN
National
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|NYM, @CIN
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@MIL, @OAK
|Should go 5 IP in each, but maybe not much more
|3
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM
|@OAK
|4
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|STL, ARI
|5
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|WAS, @PHI
|6
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|WAS, @PHI
|7
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@PHI
|34 K with just 4 BB over last 19 IP. That's just stupid.
|8
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|CHC, WAS
|There is another level with strikeouts
|9
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|ARI
|10
|Max Fried
|ATL
|WAS
|11
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|WAS
|12
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|ARI, STL
|Doesn't miss bats, but checks every other box
|13
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@LAD
|14
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@MIA
|Pitching wonderfully between injuries
|15
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|@COL, @ARI
|16
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@CIN
|17
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|ATL
|18
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|19
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@OAK
|20
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|CHC
|21
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|BOS, MIL
|31 K with only 1 BB over prior 20.1 IP
|22
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@SD
|23
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@LAD, SF
|Has earned trust, even vs. LAD
|24
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@LAD
|25
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@SD, @LAD
|26
|Dustin May
|LAD
|ARI
|27
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PIT
|28
|Wade Miley
|CHC
|@MIA, @PIT
|Does it get any easier?
|29
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF
|30
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|CHC
|31
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@COL
|32
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI
|33
|Andrew Heaney
|LAD
|STL
|34
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|WAS
|35
|Jake Odorizzi
|ATL
|@PHI
|36
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@MIL
|37
|Blake Snell
|SD
|STL
|38
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|@MIA
|39
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|STL, @COL
|40
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@NYY, CHC
|41
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|MIL
|42
|Jose Quintana
|STL
|@LAD
|43
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|MIL
|44
|Josh Lindblom
|MIL
|NYM, @CIN
|45
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|@LAD, SF
|46
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|ATL
|47
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|NYM
|48
|Ryan Pepiot
|LAD
|ARI
|49
|NL Reliever
|50
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@MIL
|51
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@COL
|52
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|@LAD
|53
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@NYY
|54
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@SD
|55
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@PIT
|56
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@COL
|57
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|CHC
|58
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|STL
|59
|Anibal Sanchez
|WAS
|@MIA
|60
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|TOR, ATL
|61
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|@ATL, @MIA
|62
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|MIL
|63
|Noah Syndergaard
|PHI
|ATL
|64
|Jakob Junis
|SF
|@COL, @ARI
|65
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SF, SD
|66
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|@MIA
|67
|Chase Anderson
|CIN
|BOS
|68
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@CIN
|69
|Javier Assad
|CHC
|@PIT
|70
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@ATL
|71
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|SF, SD
|72
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@LAD
|73
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|CHC
|74
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|CHC
|75
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@ATL
|76
|German Marquez
|COL
|SF
|77
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|SD
|78
|Jose Urena
|COL
|SF
|79
|Sean Hjelle
|SF
|@COL