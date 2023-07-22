Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Junior Circuit Pitching In

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Remember when drafting American League pitchers in Mixed Leagues was taboo? My, how the times have changed!

Starting Pitchers ERA WHIP K% BB% MLB 4.45 1.31 22.00 7.90 American League 4.37 1.28 22.70 7.70 National League 4.52 1.34 21.30 8.10

Relief Pitchers ERA WHIP K% BB% MLB 4.12 1.32 23.70 9.60 American League 4.07 1.3 23.90 9.60 National League 4.17 1.33 23.50 9.60

These tables also speak toward using a solid reliever in lieu of a starter. Overall, the reliever's ERA is lower than starters, but due to a high walk rate, bullpen WHIP can be high. However, in a practical sense, better relievers are being used in lieu of lesser starters, so the reliever's WHIP will be an improvement.

As for this week, only four games are on the Thursday docket, limiting the overall contests to just 89, not to mention thinning an already-suspect inventory of two-start pitchers.

Perhaps, most importantly, trades will no doubt begin to roll in this week, so some current double-dippers could lose their second start. Plus, the schedule will undergo more shuffling than usual. As such, it's best not to get too cute with roster decisions this week. Just play your best arms and manage the categories over the final two months.

