Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Junior Circuit Pitching In

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 22, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Remember when drafting American League pitchers in Mixed Leagues was taboo? My, how the times have changed!

Starting PitchersERAWHIPK%BB%
MLB4.451.3122.007.90
American League4.371.2822.707.70
National League4.521.3421.308.10
Relief PitchersERAWHIPK%BB%
MLB4.121.3223.709.60
American League4.071.323.909.60
National League4.171.3323.509.60

These tables also speak toward using a solid reliever in lieu of a starter. Overall, the reliever's ERA is lower than starters, but due to a high walk rate, bullpen WHIP can be high. However, in a practical sense, better relievers are being used in lieu of lesser starters, so the reliever's WHIP will be an improvement.

As for this week, only four games are on the Thursday docket, limiting the overall contests to just 89, not to mention thinning an already-suspect inventory of two-start pitchers.

Perhaps, most importantly, trades will no doubt begin to roll in this week, so some current double-dippers could lose their second start. Plus, the schedule will undergo more shuffling than usual. As such, it's best not to get too cute with roster decisions this week. Just play your best arms and manage the categories over the final two months.

There is no better crew bird-dogging pitching matchups than we have here. Please address all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle specific rankings questions below.

Please check out the final version of these ranking late Sunday night.

Week of July 24-30

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Spencer StriderATLMIL   
2Nathan EovaldiTEX@HOU, @SD   
3Eduardo RodriguezDETSF, @MIA5.06 ERA over last three outings, but 2.83 xFIP  
4Tyler GlasnowTBMIA, @HOU   
5Corbin BurnesMILCIN   
6Kenta MaedaMINSEA, @KC   
7James PaxtonBOS@SF   
8Zack WheelerPHI@PIT   
9Justin VerlanderNYM@NYY, WASRounding into form  
10Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, @ARI   
11Jesus LuzardoMIADET   
12Joe RyanMINSEA   
13Bailey OberMIN@KC   
14Aaron NolaPHI@PIT24 K with just 1 BB over last 20.2 IP  
15Michael LorenzenDETLAA, @MIA   
16Yu DarvishSDPIT, TEXAppears to be out of the pre-break rut  
17Gerrit ColeNYY@BAL   
18Pablo LopezMINSEA   
19Kodai SengaNYMWAS   
20Zach EflinTBMIA   
21Aaron CivaleCLEKC, @CWS   
22Kevin GausmanTORLAA   
23Andrew AbbottCIN@MILMissing more bats than expected  
24Zac GallenARISTL   
25Shohei OhtaniLAA@TOR   
26Max ScherzerNYMWAS   
27Sonny GrayMIN@KC   
28Max FriedATL@BOS   
29Logan WebbSFBOS   
30Freddy PeraltaMILCIN   
31Logan AllenCLEKC, @CWSNice two-step to plug in  
32Blake SnellSDPIT   
33Justin SteeleCHC@STL   
34Joe MusgroveSDTEX   
35Bobby MillerLADCIN   
36Merrill KellyARISTL   
37Nick PivettaBOS@SF 49% 
38Dane DunningTEX@SD   
39Gavin WilliamsCLEKC   
40Julio UriasLADTOR   
41Framber ValdezHOUTEX   
42Tyler WellsBALNYY   
43Cristian JavierHOUTB   
44Shane McClanahanTB@HOU   
45Tony GonsolinLADTOR   
46Emmet SheehanLADCIN   
47Jordan MontgomerySTLCHC   
48Kyle BradishBAL@PHI   
49Carlos RodonNYYNYMStill finding his way  
50Braxton GarrettMIADETIn a tailspin, but this is the ideal elixir  
51George KirbySEA@MIN   
52Patrick SandovalLAA@DET   
53Bryce MillerSEA@MIN   
54Marcus StromanCHC@CWS   
55Logan GilbertSEA@ARI   
56Domingo GermanNYYNYM   
57Mix 12 Reliever     
58Alex CobbSFOAK   
59Griffin CanningLAA@DET   
60Seth LugoSDPIT   
61Sandy AlcantaraMIA@TB14 HR only two fewer than allowed all of last season  
62Tanner BibeeCLE@CWS   
63Tarik SkubalDET@MIA   
64Mitch KellerPITPHI   
65Jose QuintanaNYM@NYY 2%0%
66Dylan CeaseCWSCLE   
67Brayan BelloBOSATL, @SF   
68Johnny CuetoMIADET 1%6%
69Mix 15 Reliever     
70Chase SilsethLAA@DETNot a bad pickup to stream3%4%
71Edward CabreraMIA@TB   
72Ben LivelyCIN@MIL 18% 
73Miles MikolasSTLCHC   
74Jon GrayTEX@HOU   
75Hunter BrownHOUTB   
76Bryce ElderATLMIL   
77Alex WoodSFOAK 16% 
78Hyun Jin RyuTOR@LAD 0%0%
79Lucas GiolitoCWSCLE   
80Jose BerriosTOR@LAD   
81Michael SorokaATLMIL   
82Ross StriplingSF@DET, BOS 5% 
83Michael KopechCWSCHC   
84Anthony DeSclafaniSFBOS 47% 
85MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYM   
86Johan OviedoPIT@SD 40% 
87Ryan YarbroughKC@CLE, MIN 1%28%
88Reid DetmersLAA@TOR   
89Jameson TaillonCHC@STL   
90Carlos CarrascoNYMWAS 29% 
91Cristopher SanchezPHIBAL, @PIT 50% 
92Tyler GilbertARISEA 0%2%
93Taijuan WalkerPHIBAL   
94Charlie MortonATL@BOS   
95Austin GomberCOL@WAS 2%13%
96Hogan HarrisOAK@SF 2%4%
97Peter LambertCOL@WAS 0%0%
98Matt ManningDETLAA   
99Dean KremerBAL@PHI, NYY   
100Chris BassittTOR@LAD   
101Grayson RodriguezBALNYY   
102Ty BlachCOL@WAS 0%0%
103Jordan LylesKCMIN 0%2%
104Reese OlsonDETLAA   
105Martin PerezTEX@SD   
106Zack GreinkeKC@CLE 1%9%
107Yusei KikuchiTORLAA   
108Ranger SuarezPHIBAL   
109Colin ReaMILCIN, @ATL 3%47%
110Peyton BattenfieldCLE@CWS 0%0%
111Tommy HenryARISEA 16% 
112Kyle FreelandCOLOAK 6%25%
113Kyle HendricksCHC@CWS, @STL   
114Drew SmylyCHC@STL   
115Chris FlexenCOLOAK 0%0%
116Brady SingerKCMIN   
117Andrew HeaneyTEX@HOU   
118Luis SeverinoNYY@BAL   
119Dakota HudsonSTL@ARI, CHC 0%4%
120Michael GroveLADTOR, CIN 2%42%
121Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL   
122Rich HillPIT@SD 7% 
123Steven MatzSTL@ARI, CHC 10% 
124Graham AshcraftCIN@MIL, @LAD 30% 
125Alek ManoahTORLAA   
126Lance LynnCWSCLE   
127JP SearsOAK@COL   
128Kutter CrawfordBOSATL   
129Bryan WooSEA@ARI   
130Taj BradleyTB@HOU   
131Tyler AndersonLAA@TOR 11% 
132Brandon WilliamsonCIN@LAD 4%40%
133Chase AndersonCOLOAK 0%0%
134Kyle GibsonBAL@PHI   
135Jackson WolfSDTEX 0%0%
136Josiah GrayWAS@NYM   
137Jack FlahertySTL@ARI   
138Touki ToussaintCWSCHC, CLE 0%17%
139Brandon BielakHOUTEX, TB 3%42%
140Quinn PriesterPIT@SD, PHI 0%0%
141Alec MarshKC@CLE 7% 
142Jake IrvinWASCOL 0%8%
143Trevor WilliamsWASCOL, @NYM 0%15%
144Ryne NelsonARISTL, SEA 10% 
145Ken WaldichukOAK@SF 1%2%
146Patrick CorbinWASCOL, @NYM 0%28%
147J.P. FranceHOUTEX   
148Osvaldo BidoPITPHI 0%4%
149Adrian HouserMIL@ATL 3%42%
150Luke WeaverCIN@LAD 1%23%
151Julio TeheranMIL@ATL 49% 
152Luis MedinaOAK@COL 0%13%
153Paul BlackburnOAK@COL 12% 

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Nathan EovaldiTEX@HOU, @SD 
2Eduardo RodriguezDETSF, @MIA5.06 ERA over last three outings, but 2.83 xFIP
3Tyler GlasnowTBMIA, @HOU 
4Kenta MaedaMINSEA, @KC 
5James PaxtonBOS@SF 
6Luis CastilloSEA@MIN, @ARI 
7Joe RyanMINSEA 
8Bailey OberMIN@KC 
9Michael LorenzenDETLAA, @MIA 
10Gerrit ColeNYY@BAL 
11Pablo LopezMINSEA 
12Zach EflinTBMIA 
13Aaron CivaleCLEKC, @CWS 
14Kevin GausmanTORLAA 
15Shohei OhtaniLAA@TOR 
16Sonny GrayMIN@KC 
17Logan AllenCLEKC, @CWSNice two-step to plug in
18Nick PivettaBOS@SF 
19Dane DunningTEX@SD 
20Gavin WilliamsCLEKC 
21Framber ValdezHOUTEX 
22Tyler WellsBALNYY 
23Cristian JavierHOUTB 
24Shane McClanahanTB@HOU 
25Kyle BradishBAL@PHI 
26Carlos RodonNYYNYMStill finding his way
27George KirbySEA@MIN 
28Patrick SandovalLAA@DET 
29Bryce MillerSEA@MIN 
30Logan GilbertSEA@ARI 
31Domingo GermanNYYNYM 
32Griffin CanningLAA@DET 
33Tanner BibeeCLE@CWS 
34Tarik SkubalDET@MIA 
35Dylan CeaseCWSCLE 
36Brayan BelloBOSATL, @SF 
37Chase SilsethLAA@DETNot a bad pickup to stream
38Jon GrayTEX@HOU 
39Hunter BrownHOUTB 
40Hyun Jin RyuTOR@LAD 
41Lucas GiolitoCWSCLE 
42Jose BerriosTOR@LAD 
43AL Reliever   
44Michael KopechCWSCHC 
45Ryan YarbroughKC@CLE, MIN 
46Reid DetmersLAA@TOR 
47Hogan HarrisOAK@SF 
48Matt ManningDETLAA 
49Dean KremerBAL@PHI, NYY 
50Chris BassittTOR@LAD 
51Grayson RodriguezBALNYY 
52Jordan LylesKCMIN 
53Reese OlsonDETLAA 
54Martin PerezTEX@SD 
55Zack GreinkeKC@CLE 
56Yusei KikuchiTORLAA 
57Peyton BattenfieldCLE@CWS 
58Brady SingerKCMIN 
59Andrew HeaneyTEX@HOU 
60Luis SeverinoNYY@BAL 
61Clarke SchmidtNYY@BAL 
62Alek ManoahTORLAA 
63Lance LynnCWSCLE 
64JP SearsOAK@COL 
65Kutter CrawfordBOSATL 
66Bryan WooSEA@ARI 
67Taj BradleyTB@HOU 
68Tyler AndersonLAA@TOR 
69Kyle GibsonBAL@PHI 
70Touki ToussaintCWSCHC, CLE 
71Brandon BielakHOUTEX, TB 
72Alec MarshKC@CLE 
73Ken WaldichukOAK@SF 
74J.P. FranceHOUTEX 
75Luis MedinaOAK@COL 
76Paul BlackburnOAK@COL 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Spencer StriderATLMIL 
2Corbin BurnesMILCIN 
3Zack WheelerPHI@PIT 
4Justin VerlanderNYM@NYY, WASRounding into form
5Jesus LuzardoMIADET 
6Aaron NolaPHI@PIT24 K with just 1 BB over last 20.2 IP
7Yu DarvishSDPIT, TEXAppears to be out of the pre-break rut
8Kodai SengaNYMWAS 
9Andrew AbbottCIN@MILMissing more bats than expected
10Zac GallenARISTL 
11Max ScherzerNYMWAS 
12Max FriedATL@BOS 
13Logan WebbSFBOS 
14Freddy PeraltaMILCIN 
15Blake SnellSDPIT 
16Justin SteeleCHC@STL 
17Joe MusgroveSDTEX 
18Bobby MillerLADCIN 
19Merrill KellyARISTL 
20Julio UriasLADTOR 
21Tony GonsolinLADTOR 
22Emmet SheehanLADCIN 
23Jordan MontgomerySTLCHC 
24Braxton GarrettMIADETIn a tailspin, but this is the ideal elixir
25Marcus StromanCHC@CWS 
26Alex CobbSFOAK 
27Seth LugoSDPIT 
28Sandy AlcantaraMIA@TB14 HR only two fewer than allowed all of last season
29Mitch KellerPITPHI 
30Jose QuintanaNYM@NYY 
31Johnny CuetoMIADET 
32Edward CabreraMIA@TB 
33Ben LivelyCIN@MIL 
34Miles MikolasSTLCHC 
35Bryce ElderATLMIL 
36Alex WoodSFOAK 
37NL Reliever   
38Michael SorokaATLMIL 
39Ross StriplingSF@DET, BOS 
40Anthony DeSclafaniSFBOS 
41MacKenzie GoreWAS@NYM 
42Johan OviedoPIT@SD 
43Jameson TaillonCHC@STL 
44Carlos CarrascoNYMWAS 
45Cristopher SanchezPHIBAL, @PIT 
46Tyler GilbertARISEA 
47Taijuan WalkerPHIBAL 
48Charlie MortonATL@BOS 
49Austin GomberCOL@WAS 
50Peter LambertCOL@WAS 
51Ty BlachCOL@WAS 
52Ranger SuarezPHIBAL 
53Colin ReaMILCIN, @ATL 
54Tommy HenryARISEA 
55Kyle FreelandCOLOAK 
56Kyle HendricksCHC@CWS, @STL 
57Drew SmylyCHC@STL 
58Chris FlexenCOLOAK 
59Dakota HudsonSTL@ARI, CHC 
60Michael GroveLADTOR, CIN 
61Rich HillPIT@SD 
62Steven MatzSTL@ARI, CHC 
63Graham AshcraftCIN@MIL, @LAD 
64Brandon WilliamsonCIN@LAD 
65Chase AndersonCOLOAK 
66Jackson WolfSDTEX 
67Josiah GrayWAS@NYM 
68Jack FlahertySTL@ARI 
69Quinn PriesterPIT@SD, PHI 
70Jake IrvinWASCOL 
71Trevor WilliamsWASCOL, @NYM 
72Ryne NelsonARISTL, SEA 
73Patrick CorbinWASCOL, @NYM 
74Osvaldo BidoPITPHI 
75Adrian HouserMIL@ATL 
76Luke WeaverCIN@LAD 
77Julio TeheranMIL@ATL 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
