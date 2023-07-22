Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Junior Circuit Pitching In

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Remember when drafting American League pitchers in Mixed Leagues was taboo? My, how the times have changed!
|Starting Pitchers
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|MLB
|4.45
|1.31
|22.00
|7.90
|American League
|4.37
|1.28
|22.70
|7.70
|National League
|4.52
|1.34
|21.30
|8.10
|Relief Pitchers
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|MLB
|4.12
|1.32
|23.70
|9.60
|American League
|4.07
|1.3
|23.90
|9.60
|National League
|4.17
|1.33
|23.50
|9.60
These tables also speak toward using a solid reliever in lieu of a starter. Overall, the reliever's ERA is lower than starters, but due to a high walk rate, bullpen WHIP can be high. However, in a practical sense, better relievers are being used in lieu of lesser starters, so the reliever's WHIP will be an improvement.
As for this week, only four games are on the Thursday docket, limiting the overall contests to just 89, not to mention thinning an already-suspect inventory of two-start pitchers.
Perhaps, most importantly, trades will no doubt begin to roll in this week, so some current double-dippers could lose their second start. Plus, the schedule will undergo more shuffling than usual. As such, it's best not to get too cute with roster decisions this week. Just play your best arms and manage the categories over the final two months.
There is no better crew bird-dogging pitching matchups than we have here. Please address all rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to handle specific rankings questions below.
Please check out the final version of these ranking late Sunday night.
Week of July 24-30
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIL
|2
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@HOU, @SD
|3
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|SF, @MIA
|5.06 ERA over last three outings, but 2.83 xFIP
|4
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|MIA, @HOU
|5
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|CIN
|6
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|SEA, @KC
|7
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@SF
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@PIT
|9
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@NYY, WAS
|Rounding into form
|10
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@MIN, @ARI
|11
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|DET
|12
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|SEA
|13
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@KC
|14
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@PIT
|24 K with just 1 BB over last 20.2 IP
|15
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|LAA, @MIA
|16
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|PIT, TEX
|Appears to be out of the pre-break rut
|17
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@BAL
|18
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|SEA
|19
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|WAS
|20
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|MIA
|21
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|KC, @CWS
|22
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|LAA
|23
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIL
|Missing more bats than expected
|24
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|STL
|25
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@TOR
|26
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|WAS
|27
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@KC
|28
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@BOS
|29
|Logan Webb
|SF
|BOS
|30
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CIN
|31
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|KC, @CWS
|Nice two-step to plug in
|32
|Blake Snell
|SD
|PIT
|33
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|34
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|TEX
|35
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|CIN
|36
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|STL
|37
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@SF
|49%
|38
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@SD
|39
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|KC
|40
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|TOR
|41
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TEX
|42
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|NYY
|43
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|TB
|44
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@HOU
|45
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|TOR
|46
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|CIN
|47
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|CHC
|48
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@PHI
|49
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|NYM
|Still finding his way
|50
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|DET
|In a tailspin, but this is the ideal elixir
|51
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@MIN
|52
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@DET
|53
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@MIN
|54
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CWS
|55
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@ARI
|56
|Domingo German
|NYY
|NYM
|57
|Mix 12 Reliever
|58
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|OAK
|59
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@DET
|60
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|PIT
|61
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@TB
|14 HR only two fewer than allowed all of last season
|62
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CWS
|63
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@MIA
|64
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|PHI
|65
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@NYY
|2%
|0%
|66
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|CLE
|67
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|ATL, @SF
|68
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|DET
|1%
|6%
|69
|Mix 15 Reliever
|70
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@DET
|Not a bad pickup to stream
|3%
|4%
|71
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@TB
|72
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@MIL
|18%
|73
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CHC
|74
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@HOU
|75
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|TB
|76
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIL
|77
|Alex Wood
|SF
|OAK
|16%
|78
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|TOR
|@LAD
|0%
|0%
|79
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|CLE
|80
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@LAD
|81
|Michael Soroka
|ATL
|MIL
|82
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@DET, BOS
|5%
|83
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|CHC
|84
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|BOS
|47%
|85
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYM
|86
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@SD
|40%
|87
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|@CLE, MIN
|1%
|28%
|88
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@TOR
|89
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@STL
|90
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|WAS
|29%
|91
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|BAL, @PIT
|50%
|92
|Tyler Gilbert
|ARI
|SEA
|0%
|2%
|93
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|BAL
|94
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@BOS
|95
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@WAS
|2%
|13%
|96
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@SF
|2%
|4%
|97
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|98
|Matt Manning
|DET
|LAA
|99
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@PHI, NYY
|100
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@LAD
|101
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|NYY
|102
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|103
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|MIN
|0%
|2%
|104
|Reese Olson
|DET
|LAA
|105
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@SD
|106
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@CLE
|1%
|9%
|107
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|LAA
|108
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|BAL
|109
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|CIN, @ATL
|3%
|47%
|110
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|111
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|SEA
|16%
|112
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|OAK
|6%
|25%
|113
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@CWS, @STL
|114
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@STL
|115
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|116
|Brady Singer
|KC
|MIN
|117
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@HOU
|118
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|@BAL
|119
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@ARI, CHC
|0%
|4%
|120
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|TOR, CIN
|2%
|42%
|121
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@BAL
|122
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@SD
|7%
|123
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@ARI, CHC
|10%
|124
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIL, @LAD
|30%
|125
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|LAA
|126
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|CLE
|127
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@COL
|128
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|ATL
|129
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@ARI
|130
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@HOU
|131
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@TOR
|11%
|132
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@LAD
|4%
|40%
|133
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|134
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@PHI
|135
|Jackson Wolf
|SD
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|136
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM
|137
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@ARI
|138
|Touki Toussaint
|CWS
|CHC, CLE
|0%
|17%
|139
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|TEX, TB
|3%
|42%
|140
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@SD, PHI
|0%
|0%
|141
|Alec Marsh
|KC
|@CLE
|7%
|142
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|COL
|0%
|8%
|143
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|COL, @NYM
|0%
|15%
|144
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|STL, SEA
|10%
|145
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@SF
|1%
|2%
|146
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|COL, @NYM
|0%
|28%
|147
|J.P. France
|HOU
|TEX
|148
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|PHI
|0%
|4%
|149
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@ATL
|3%
|42%
|150
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@LAD
|1%
|23%
|151
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@ATL
|49%
|152
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@COL
|0%
|13%
|153
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@COL
|12%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|MIL
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|CIN
|3
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@PIT
|4
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@NYY, WAS
|Rounding into form
|5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|DET
|6
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@PIT
|24 K with just 1 BB over last 20.2 IP
|7
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|PIT, TEX
|Appears to be out of the pre-break rut
|8
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|WAS
|9
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIL
|Missing more bats than expected
|10
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|STL
|11
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|WAS
|12
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@BOS
|13
|Logan Webb
|SF
|BOS
|14
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CIN
|15
|Blake Snell
|SD
|PIT
|16
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@STL
|17
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|TEX
|18
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|CIN
|19
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|STL
|20
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|TOR
|21
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|TOR
|22
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|CIN
|23
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|CHC
|24
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|DET
|In a tailspin, but this is the ideal elixir
|25
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@CWS
|26
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|OAK
|27
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|PIT
|28
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@TB
|14 HR only two fewer than allowed all of last season
|29
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|PHI
|30
|Jose Quintana
|NYM
|@NYY
|31
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|DET
|32
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@TB
|33
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@MIL
|34
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|CHC
|35
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|MIL
|36
|Alex Wood
|SF
|OAK
|37
|NL Reliever
|38
|Michael Soroka
|ATL
|MIL
|39
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@DET, BOS
|40
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|BOS
|41
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@NYM
|42
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@SD
|43
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@STL
|44
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|WAS
|45
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|BAL, @PIT
|46
|Tyler Gilbert
|ARI
|SEA
|47
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|BAL
|48
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@BOS
|49
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@WAS
|50
|Peter Lambert
|COL
|@WAS
|51
|Ty Blach
|COL
|@WAS
|52
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|BAL
|53
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|CIN, @ATL
|54
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|SEA
|55
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|OAK
|56
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@CWS, @STL
|57
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@STL
|58
|Chris Flexen
|COL
|OAK
|59
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|@ARI, CHC
|60
|Michael Grove
|LAD
|TOR, CIN
|61
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@SD
|62
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@ARI, CHC
|63
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIL, @LAD
|64
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@LAD
|65
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|OAK
|66
|Jackson Wolf
|SD
|TEX
|67
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@NYM
|68
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@ARI
|69
|Quinn Priester
|PIT
|@SD, PHI
|70
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|COL
|71
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|COL, @NYM
|72
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|STL, SEA
|73
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|COL, @NYM
|74
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|PHI
|75
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@ATL
|76
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@LAD
|77
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|@ATL