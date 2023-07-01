Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Subject to Change

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Only one more week until the midseason hiatus, better known as the All-Star break. For those wondering, three- and 10-day rankings will be posted on the Wednesday of the break, then updated Thursday night, along with the standard weekly rankings on Saturday, July 15.

But before then, we have a busy, 96-game schedule to deal with. I reserve the title "Subject to Change" for this week every season, since rotations can change on a whim. Sometimes young pitchers are scratched, often with little notice. Other times, injured pitchers are given more time to heal so they can start the post-break as healthy as possible. This season, there are several top-tier hurlers with injury concerns heading into next week.

There is a good chance we know more by the Sunday night update. so please check out the final version before setting your lineups.

Week of July 3 - 9

Mixed