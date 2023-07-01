Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Subject to Change

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Only one more week until the midseason hiatus, better known as the All-Star break. For those wondering, three- and 10-day rankings will be posted on the Wednesday of the break, then updated Thursday night, along with the standard weekly rankings on Saturday, July 15.
But before then, we have a busy, 96-game schedule to deal with. I reserve the title "Subject to Change" for this week every season, since rotations can change on a whim. Sometimes young pitchers are scratched, often with little notice. Other times, injured pitchers are given more time to heal so they can start the post-break as healthy as possible. This season, there are several top-tier hurlers with injury concerns heading into next week.
There is a good chance we know more by the Sunday night update. so please check out the final version before setting your lineups.
Week of July 3 - 9
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Blake Snell
|SD
|LAA, NYM
|Go go Snellzilla
|2
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|KC, BAL
|Rebound in store
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SD
|Out of superlatives
|4
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@DET
|5
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@MIL
|6
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@TB, @MIA
|7
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@TB
|Lately, ERA has been regressing to 2.92 xFIP
|8
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|SEA
|Tentative, scratched last time with sprained ankle
|9
|Logan Webb
|SF
|SEA, COL
|10
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CHC
|11
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|PIT
|12
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|3.55 xFIP, expect a strong second half
|13
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|PIT, LAA
|Tentative, received cortisone shot for sore shoulder
|14
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|PIT
|15
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@MIA
|16
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TEX, OAK
|Emerging ace
|17
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CHC
|18
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|OAK
|19
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|CIN
|20
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|STL
|21
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|ATL, KC
|22
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@MIL
|23
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|PHI
|Tentative, back issues
|24
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|OAK
|25
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|SEA
|26
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@NYY, @MIN
|27
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@LAD, @ARI
|28
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|STL, PHI
|29
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TEX, SEA
|30
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|KC
|31
|Andrew Abbott
|CIN
|@MIL
|32
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|LAA
|33
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@NYY
|34
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@CLE, @TB
|35
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|OAK
|50%
|36
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@SD
|37
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|ATL, KC
|38
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|NYM
|39
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|SEA
|40
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|ATL
|41
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@HOU
|42
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|KC
|43
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@SF, @HOU
|44
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|BAL
|45
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIA
|46
|Domingo German
|NYY
|BAL, CHC
|47
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|CHC
|48
|Emmet Sheehan
|LAD
|PIT
|49
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|OAK, TOR
|3%
|4%
|50
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|KC
|51
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@BOS
|52
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|LAA
|53
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|STL
|54
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|NYM
|55
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TOR, STL
|56
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@TB
|57
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@MIL, @NYY
|58
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TOR
|59
|James Paxton
|BOS
|TEX
|60
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@SF
|61
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|PHI, ATL
|62
|Alex Wood
|SF
|COL
|16%
|63
|Mix 12 Reliever
|64
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@WAS
|65
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@CWS
|66
|Trevor Richards
|TOR
|@CWS, @DET
|1%
|13%
|67
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@ARI
|68
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|BAL
|69
|Chris Murphy
|BOS
|OAK
|0%
|2%
|70
|Keaton Winn
|SF
|SEA
|1%
|2%
|71
|Mix 15 Reliever
|72
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@CWS
|73
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|COL
|74
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@BOS
|75
|Bobby Miller
|LAD
|PIT
|76
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@ARI, @SD
|77
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@BOS, @WAS
|78
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@HOU
|79
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@MIL, @NYY
|80
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|CIN
|6%
|81
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@TB
|82
|Michael Soroka
|ATL
|@CLE
|19%
|83
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@DET
|84
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|PHI
|85
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|86
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|CHC
|41%
|87
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@MIN
|2%
|32%
|88
|Tanner Banks
|CWS
|STL
|0%
|0%
|89
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|90
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|LAA
|50%
|91
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@TB
|0%
|32%
|92
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|BAL
|0%
|0%
|93
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|@SD
|28%
|94
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CWS
|95
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SD
|96
|Alec Mills
|CIN
|@MIL
|0%
|0%
|97
|Drey Jameson
|ARI
|PIT
|2%
|30%
|98
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@DET, @BOS
|99
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@NYY
|41%
|100
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@NYY, @MIN
|101
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@MIA
|102
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|CIN
|103
|Johnny Cueto
|MIA
|PHI
|1%
|0%
|104
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@SF, @HOU
|105
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU, @WAS
|106
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@LAD
|107
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@NYY
|44%
|108
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|BAL
|109
|Brandon Williamson
|CIN
|@WAS
|4%
|23%
|110
|Julio Teheran
|MIL
|CHC, CIN
|111
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@MIA, @CWS
|112
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@ARI
|14%
|113
|Brett Kennedy
|CIN
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|114
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@HOU, @SF
|8%
|36%
|115
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@SD
|8%
|116
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|TOR
|0%
|0%
|117
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CLE
|45%
|118
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@DET
|7%
|47%
|119
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|CIN
|120
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@LAD
|10%
|121
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@MIN
|0%
|0%
|122
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@LAD
|123
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@WAS
|5%
|17%
|124
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CLE
|3%
|125
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TEX
|126
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@MIN, @CLE
|2%
|32%
|127
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|STL
|128
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|CHC
|4%
|28%
|129
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|ATL
|130
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|PHI
|3%
|42%
|131
|Matt Manning
|DET
|TOR
|2%
|132
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|CIN, TEX
|1%
|8%
|133
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|TOR
|134
|J.P. France
|HOU
|COL, SEA
|135
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|BAL
|136
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|NYM
|7%
|49%
|137
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@LAD, @ARI
|12%
|138
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@WAS, @MIL
|0%
|19%
|139
|Kolby Allard
|ATL
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|140
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@MIA
|1%
|23%
|141
|Zach Davies
|ARI
|NYM, PIT
|1%
|4%
|142
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|NYM
|2%
|143
|Austin Cox
|KC
|@MIN, @CLE
|1%
|4%
|144
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|ATL
|11%
|28%
|145
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|@HOU
|0%
|2%
|146
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|CIN, TEX
|0%
|2%
|147
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|TEX
|2%
|23%
|148
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@DET
|0%
|6%
|149
|Osvaldo Bido
|PIT
|@LAD
|2%
|34%
|150
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|STL
|2%
|19%
|151
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|COL
|3%
|49%
|152
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@MIA, @CWS
|6%
|38%
|153
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@ARI
|12%
|154
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@BOS
|32%
|155
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@BOS
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|KC, BAL
|Rebound in store
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@SD
|Out of superlatives
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@DET
|4
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|SEA
|Tentative, scratched last time with sprained ankle
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CHC
|6
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|KC
|3.55 xFIP, expect a strong second half
|7
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TEX, OAK
|Emerging ace
|8
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|CHC
|9
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|OAK
|10
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|ATL, KC
|11
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|PHI
|Tentative, back issues
|12
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|OAK
|13
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|SEA
|14
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@NYY, @MIN
|15
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@TEX, SEA
|16
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|KC
|17
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@NYY
|18
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|OAK
|19
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|ATL, KC
|20
|Tyler Glasnow
|TB
|ATL
|21
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@HOU
|22
|Kenta Maeda
|MIN
|KC
|23
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@SF, @HOU
|24
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|BAL
|25
|Domingo German
|NYY
|BAL, CHC
|26
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|OAK, TOR
|27
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|KC
|28
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@BOS
|29
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|TOR, STL
|30
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|TOR
|31
|James Paxton
|BOS
|TEX
|32
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@SF
|33
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|PHI, ATL
|34
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@WAS
|35
|Trevor Richards
|TOR
|@CWS, @DET
|36
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|BAL
|37
|Chris Murphy
|BOS
|OAK
|38
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@CWS
|39
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@BOS
|40
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@BOS, @WAS
|41
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@HOU
|42
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@DET
|43
|AL Reliever
|44
|Cole Irvin
|BAL
|@MIN
|45
|Tanner Banks
|CWS
|STL
|46
|Randy Vasquez
|NYY
|BAL
|47
|Jaime Barria
|LAA
|@SD
|48
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CWS
|49
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@SD
|50
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@DET, @BOS
|51
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@NYY, @MIN
|52
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@SF, @HOU
|53
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|HOU, @WAS
|54
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@LAD
|55
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@NYY
|56
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|BAL
|57
|Tyler Alexander
|DET
|TOR
|58
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@CLE
|59
|Hogan Harris
|OAK
|@DET
|60
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@LAD
|61
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@MIN
|62
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@CLE
|63
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|TEX
|64
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@MIN, @CLE
|65
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|STL
|66
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|ATL
|67
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|PHI
|68
|Matt Manning
|DET
|TOR
|69
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|TOR
|70
|J.P. France
|HOU
|COL, SEA
|71
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|BAL
|72
|Austin Cox
|KC
|@MIN, @CLE
|73
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|ATL
|74
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|@DET
|75
|Ronel Blanco
|HOU
|COL
|76
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@BOS
|77
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@BOS