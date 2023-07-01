Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Subject to Change

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Subject to Change

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 1, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Only one more week until the midseason hiatus, better known as the All-Star break. For those wondering, three- and 10-day rankings will be posted on the Wednesday of the break, then updated Thursday night, along with the standard weekly rankings on Saturday, July 15.

But before then, we have a busy, 96-game schedule to deal with. I reserve the title "Subject to Change" for this week every season, since rotations can change on a whim. Sometimes young pitchers are scratched, often with little notice. Other times, injured pitchers are given more time to heal so they can start the post-break as healthy as possible. This season, there are several top-tier hurlers with injury concerns heading into next week.

There is a good chance we know more by the Sunday night update. so please check out the final version before setting your lineups.

Week of July 3 - 9

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Blake SnellSDLAA, NYMGo go Snellzilla  
2Joe RyanMINKC, BALRebound in store  
3Shohei OhtaniLAA@SDOut of superlatives  
4Kevin GausmanTOR@DET   
5Justin SteeleCHC@MIL   
6Aaron NolaPHI@TB, @MIA   
7Spencer StriderATL@TBLately, ERA has been regressing to 2.92 xFIP  
8Framber ValdezHOUSEATentative, scratched last time with sprained ankle  
9Logan WebbSFSEA, COL  

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Joe RyanMINKC, BALRebound in store
2Shohei OhtaniLAA@SDOut of superlatives
3Kevin GausmanTOR@DET 
4Framber ValdezHOUSEATentative, scratched last time with sprained ankle
5Gerrit ColeNYYCHC 
6Pablo LopezMINKC3.55 xFIP, expect a strong second half
7Brayan BelloBOSTEX, OAKEmerging ace
8Carlos RodonNYYCHC 
9Garrett WhitlockBOSOAK 
10Shane BieberCLEATL, KC 
11Shane McClanahanTBPHITentative, back issues
12Eduardo RodriguezDETOAK 
13Hunter BrownHOUSEA 
14Tyler WellsBAL@NYY, @MIN 
15Cristian JavierHOU@TEX, SEA 
16Tanner BibeeCLEKC 
17Kyle BradishBAL@NYY 
18Michael LorenzenDETOAK 
19Gavin WilliamsCLEATL, KC 
20Tyler GlasnowTBATL 
21Luis CastilloSEA@HOU 
22Kenta MaedaMINKC 
23Logan GilbertSEA@SF, @HOU 
24Bailey OberMINBAL 
25Domingo GermanNYYBAL, CHC 
26Tarik SkubalDETOAK, TOR 
27Aaron CivaleCLEKC 
28Nathan EovaldiTEX@BOS 
29Lucas GiolitoCWSTOR, STL 
30Dylan CeaseCWSTOR 
31James PaxtonBOSTEX 
32Bryce MillerSEA@SF 
33Zach EflinTBPHI, ATL 
34Andrew HeaneyTEX@WAS 
35Trevor RichardsTOR@CWS, @DET 
36Sonny GrayMINBAL 
37Chris MurphyBOSOAK 
38Chris BassittTOR@CWS 
39Jon GrayTEX@BOS 
40Dane DunningTEX@BOS, @WAS 
41George KirbySEA@HOU 
42Yusei KikuchiTOR@DET 
43AL Reliever   
44Cole IrvinBAL@MIN 
45Tanner BanksCWSSTL 
46Randy VasquezNYYBAL 
47Jaime BarriaLAA@SD 
48Jose BerriosTOR@CWS 
49Patrick SandovalLAA@SD 
50JP SearsOAK@DET, @BOS 
51Kyle GibsonBAL@NYY, @MIN 
52Bryan WooSEA@SF, @HOU 
53Martin PerezTEXHOU, @WAS 
54Griffin CanningLAA@LAD 
55Dean KremerBAL@NYY 
56Luis SeverinoNYYBAL 
57Tyler AlexanderDETTOR 
58Brady SingerKC@CLE 
59Hogan HarrisOAK@DET 
60Tyler AndersonLAA@LAD 
61Jordan LylesKC@MIN 
62Daniel LynchKC@CLE 
63Kutter CrawfordBOSTEX 
64Zack GreinkeKC@MIN, @CLE 
65Michael KopechCWSSTL 
66Taj BradleyTBATL 
67Yonny ChirinosTBPHI 
68Matt ManningDETTOR 
69Lance LynnCWSTOR 
70J.P. FranceHOUCOL, SEA 
71Clarke SchmidtNYYBAL 
72Austin CoxKC@MIN, @CLE 
73Cal QuantrillCLEATL 
74Luis MedinaOAK@DET 
75Ronel BlancoHOUCOL 
76Paul BlackburnOAK@BOS 
77Kyle MullerOAK@BOS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Blake SnellSDLAA, NYMGo go Snellzilla
2Justin SteeleCHC@MIL 
3Aaron NolaPHI@TB, @MIA 
4Spencer StriderATL@TBLately, ERA has been regressing to 2.92 xFIP
5Logan WebbSFSEA, COL 
6Zac GallenARIPIT 
7Clayton KershawLADPIT, LAATentative, received cortisone shot for sore shoulder
8Julio UriasLADPIT 
9Zack WheelerPHI@MIA 
10Corbin BurnesMILCIN 
11Jesus LuzardoMIASTL 
12Marcus StromanCHC@MIL 
13Mitch KellerPIT@LAD, @ARI 
14Braxton GarrettMIASTL, PHI 
15Andrew AbbottCIN@MIL 
16Tony GonsolinLADLAA 
17Bryce ElderATL@CLE, @TB 
18Justin VerlanderNYM@SD 
19Yu DarvishSDNYM 
20Alex CobbSFSEA 
21Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA 
22Freddy PeraltaMILCHC 
23Emmet SheehanLADPIT 
24Joe MusgroveSDLAA 
25Eury PerezMIASTL 
26Michael WachaSDNYM 
27Taijuan WalkerPHI@TB 
28Kyle HendricksCHC@MIL, @NYY 
29Alex WoodSFCOL 
30Jordan MontgomerySTL@CWS 
31Max ScherzerNYM@ARI 
32Keaton WinnSFSEA 
33Anthony DeSclafaniSFCOL 
34Bobby MillerLADPIT 
35Kodai SengaNYM@ARI, @SD 
36Drew SmylyCHC@MIL, @NYY 
37Colin ReaMILCIN 
38Charlie MortonATL@TB 
39Michael SorokaATL@CLE 
40Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHI 
41Austin GomberCOL@SF 
42NL Reliever   
43Wade MileyMILCHC 
44Connor SeaboldCOL@SF 
45Seth LugoSDLAA 
46Cristopher SanchezPHI@TB 
47Alec MillsCIN@MIL 
48Drey JamesonARIPIT 
49Jameson TaillonCHC@NYY 
50Jack FlahertySTL@MIA 
51Josiah GrayWASCIN 
52Johnny CuetoMIAPHI 
53Brandon WilliamsonCIN@WAS 
54Julio TeheranMILCHC, CIN 
55Miles MikolasSTL@MIA, @CWS 
56Rich HillPIT@ARI 
57Brett KennedyCIN@WAS 
58Kyle FreelandCOL@HOU, @SF 
59David PetersonNYM@SD 
60MacKenzie GoreWASCIN 
61Johan OviedoPIT@LAD 
62Graham AshcraftCIN@WAS 
63Adrian HouserMILCHC 
64Jake IrvinWASCIN, TEX 
65Tommy HenryARINYM 
66Luis OrtizPIT@LAD, @ARI 
67Luke WeaverCIN@WAS, @MIL 
68Kolby AllardATL@CLE 
69Steven MatzSTL@MIA 
70Zach DaviesARINYM, PIT 
71Ryne NelsonARINYM 
72Chase AndersonCOL@HOU 
73Patrick CorbinWASCIN, TEX 
74Trevor WilliamsWASTEX 
75Osvaldo BidoPIT@LAD 
76Bryan HoeingMIASTL 
77Adam WainwrightSTL@MIA, @CWS 
78Carlos CarrascoNYM@ARI 

