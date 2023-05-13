Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Week of Oh-two-ni

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Week of Oh-two-ni

Todd Zola 
May 13, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

With the Angels protecting Shohei Ohtani for most of his pitching career, seeing him twice in a week has been a rare treat. One of the changes new Halos manager Phil Nevin made was going with a more conventional five-man rotation, availing the chance to start Ohtani twice in a week.

Nevin's decision, along with how well Ohtani has pitched (especially relative to the field), makes this the first year it is legitimate to use the two-way phenom as a pitcher in leagues with the choice of one or the other. As well as Ohtani has pitched in the past, his contributions with the bat, at least in a vacuum, merited the batter being active. Of course, the ultimate decision comes down to team needs, but in 2023, it can be argued Ohtani is more useful as a pitcher.

You know the drill; these rankings are preliminary, with a Sunday night update posted to cover any changes in pitching plans. Speaking of which, please direct specific rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to address all rankings queries below.

Week of May 15-21

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Shohei OhtaniLAA@BAL, MINRare double dip  
2Framber ValdezHOUCHC, OAK   
3Kevin GausmanTORNYY, BAL   
4Clayton KershawLADMIN, @STLTempting to increase innings expectations  
5Jesus LuzardoMIAWAS, @SF   
6Justin VerlanderNYMTB, CLE

7Spencer StriderATL@TEX   
8Zack WheelerPHI@SF   
9Shane BieberCLE@CWS, @NYM   
10Zac GallenARI@PIT   
11Merrill KellyARI@OAK, @PITMore than just matchups: 21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP  
12Cristian JavierHOUCHC   
13Corbin BurnesMIL@STL   
14Eduardo RodriguezDETPIT   
15Aaron NolaPHICHCStill a top-five SP for the rest of the season  
16Freddy PeraltaMIL@TB   
17Yu DarvishSDKC   
18Shane McClanahanTBMILComing off his first subpar effort  
19Pablo LopezMIN@LAD, @LAA   
20Julio UriasLAD@STL   
21Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SF   
22Logan WebbSFMIA   
23Joe RyanMIN@LAA   
24Nathan EovaldiTEXATL   
25Charlie MortonATL@TEX, SEA   
26Lucas GiolitoCWSKCLast feels like the outlier  
27Chris SaleBOS@SD   
28Domingo GermanNYY@TOR, @CIN   
29Chris BassittTORNYY   
30Dustin MayLADMINSwinging strike rate is 5.8%. Yes, it really is.  
31Mitch KellerPITARISo much to like here  
32Patrick SandovalLAAMIN   
33Alex CobbSFPHI   
34Anthony DeSclafaniSFMIA   
35Sonny GrayMIN@LAD   
36Max ScherzerNYMCLE   
37Tanner HouckBOSSEA 41% 
38Jordan MontgomerySTLMIL, LAD   
39Gerrit ColeNYY@TORCould be his lowest rank ever  
40Zach EflinTBMIL   
41Alex WoodSFPHI, MIA 17% 
42Hunter BrownHOUOAK   
43Marcus StromanCHC@PHI   
44Blake SnellSDBOS   
45George KirbySEA@BOS, @ATLStrikeouts should increase  
46Tony GonsolinLAD@STL   
47James PaxtonBOS@SD 5% 
48Alek ManoahTORNYY, BAL   
49Joe MusgroveSDBOS   
50Justin SteeleCHC@HOU   
51Michael WachaSDKC, BOS 37% 
52Jon GrayTEXCOL   
53Logan GilbertSEA@ATL   
54Seth LugoSDKC   
55Luis CastilloSEA@BOS   
56Dane DunningTEXATL, COL 28% 
57Tyler WellsBALLAA   
58Ranger SuarezPHICHC 24% 
59Kyle FreelandCOL@TEX 15%40%
60Corey KluberBOS@SD 4%45%
61Cal QuantrillCLE@NYM 43% 
62Tanner BibeeCLE@NYM   
63Eury PerezMIAWAS 1%2%
64Bryce MillerSEA@ATL   
65Andrew HeaneyTEXCOL   
66Bailey OberMIN@LAD   
67Lance LynnCWSCLE, KC   
68Kodai SengaNYMTB   
69Dylan CeaseCWSKC   
70Mix 12 Reliever     
71Bryce ElderATLSEA   
72Jose BerriosTORNYY   
73Josiah GrayWAS@MIA, DET   
74Edward CabreraMIAWAS   
75Noah SyndergaardLADMIN, @STL 41% 
76Tyler AndersonLAA@BAL   
77Taijuan WalkerPHI@SF   
78Yonny ChirinosTB@NYM, MIL 7% 
79Wade MileyMIL@STL   
80Yusei KikuchiTORBAL   
81Joey WentzDET@WAS 0%15%
82Mix 15 Reliever     
83Brayan BelloBOSSEA   
84Brady SingerKC@SD   
85Michael LorenzenDETPIT 2%38%
86Luis OrtizPIT@DET 1%8%
87Eric LauerMIL@STL, @TB   
88Jake IrvinWASDET 1%0%
89Reid DetmersLAAMIN   
90Kyle BradishBALLAA   
91Jameson TaillonCHC@HOU, @PHI   
92MacKenzie GoreWAS@MIA   
93Alex FaedoDET@WAS 0%0%
94Connor SeaboldCOLCIN, @TEX 0%0%
95Matthew BoydDET@WAS 31% 
96Bailey FalterPHI@SF, CHC 4%47%
97Allan WinansATLSEA 0%0%
98Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 2%13%
99Ryne NelsonARI@OAK 5%40%
100Michael KopechCWSCLE   
101David PetersonNYM@WAS 8%8%
102Rich HillPIT@DET 6% 
103Taj BradleyTB@NYM   
104Austin GomberCOLCIN 0%2%
105Hunter GreeneCIN@COL, NYY   
106Drew SmylyCHC@HOU   
107Nestor CortesNYY@TOR   
108Adrian HouserMIL@TB 0%0%
109Tommy HenryARI@OAK 0%6%
110Chase SilsethLAA@BAL 10% 
111Mike ClevingerCWSCLE 50% 
112Zack GreinkeKC@CWS 2%21%
113Nick PivettaBOSSEA 17% 
114Patrick CorbinWASNYM, DET 1%6%
115Tylor MegillNYMTB   
116Carlos CarrascoNYMCLE 10% 
117Braxton GarrettMIA@SF   
118Miles MikolasSTLLAD   
119Peyton BattenfieldCLE@CWS 14% 
120Jack FlahertySTLMIL, LAD   
121Kyle HendricksCHC@PHI 0%0%
122Kyle GibsonBAL@TOR   
123Josh FlemingTB@NYM 0%8%
124Nick LodoloCINNYY   
125Adam WainwrightSTLMIL 14% 
126Brandon BielakHOUOAK 2% 
127Ryan FeltnerCOL@TEX 1%11%
128Sean ManaeaSFPHI 36% 
129Grayson RodriguezBALLAA, @TOR   
130Roansy ContrerasPITARI   
131Louie VarlandMIN@LAA   
132Logan AllenCLE@CWS   
133Griffin CanningLAA@BAL   
134Dean KremerBALLAA, @TOR 2%40%
135Brad KellerKC@SD, @CWS 11%36%
136Jordan LylesKC@CWS 1%4%
137Brandon PfaadtARI@PIT   
138Jhony BritoNYY@TOR, @CIN 14%43%
139J.P. FranceHOUCHC   
140Steven MatzSTLLAD 37% 
141Luke WeaverCINNYY 4%42%
142Clarke SchmidtNYY@CIN   
143Chase AndersonCOLCIN 0%0%
144Johan OviedoPITARI   
145Jared ShusterATL@TEX 1%8%
146Daniel LynchKC@SD 0%0%
147Martin PerezTEXATL   
148Drew RucinskiOAKARI 0%2%
149Luis MedinaOAKARI 0%0%
150Marco GonzalesSEA@BOS 8% 
151JP SearsOAK@HOU 25% 
152Graham AshcraftCIN@COL   
153Kyle MullerOAKARI 0%8%
154Ken WaldichukOAK@HOU 2%17%
155James KaprielianOAK@HOU 0%0%
156Ben LivelyCIN@COL 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shohei OhtaniLAA@BAL, MINRare double dip
2Framber ValdezHOUCHC, OAK 
3Kevin GausmanTORNYY, BAL 
4Shane BieberCLE@CWS, @NYM 
5Cristian JavierHOUCHC 
6Eduardo RodriguezDETPIT 
7Shane McClanahanTBMILComing off his first subpar effort
8Pablo LopezMIN@LAD, @LAA 
9Joe RyanMIN@LAA 
10Nathan EovaldiTEXATL 
11Lucas GiolitoCWSKCLast feels like the outlier
12Chris SaleBOS@SD 
13Domingo GermanNYY@TOR, @CIN 
14Chris BassittTORNYY 
15Patrick SandovalLAAMIN 
16Sonny GrayMIN@LAD 
17Tanner HouckBOSSEA 
18Gerrit ColeNYY@TORCould be his lowest rank ever
19Zach EflinTBMIL 
20Hunter BrownHOUOAK 
21George KirbySEA@BOS, @ATLStrikeouts should increase
22James PaxtonBOS@SD 
23Alek ManoahTORNYY, BAL 
24Jon GrayTEXCOL 
25Logan GilbertSEA@ATL 
26Luis CastilloSEA@BOS 
27Dane DunningTEXATL, COL 
28Tyler WellsBALLAA 
29Corey KluberBOS@SD 
30Cal QuantrillCLE@NYM 
31Tanner BibeeCLE@NYM 
32Bryce MillerSEA@ATL 
33Andrew HeaneyTEXCOL 
34Bailey OberMIN@LAD 
35Lance LynnCWSCLE, KC 
36Dylan CeaseCWSKC 
37Jose BerriosTORNYY 
38Tyler AndersonLAA@BAL 
39Yonny ChirinosTB@NYM, MIL 
40Yusei KikuchiTORBAL 
41Joey WentzDET@WAS 
42Brayan BelloBOSSEA 
43Brady SingerKC@SD 
44Michael LorenzenDETPIT 
45Reid DetmersLAAMIN 
46Kyle BradishBALLAA 
47Alex FaedoDET@WAS 
48Matthew BoydDET@WAS 
49Michael KopechCWSCLE 
50AL Reliever   
51Taj BradleyTB@NYM 
52Nestor CortesNYY@TOR 
53Chase SilsethLAA@BAL 
54Mike ClevingerCWSCLE 
55Zack GreinkeKC@CWS 
56Nick PivettaBOSSEA 
57Peyton BattenfieldCLE@CWS 
58Kyle GibsonBAL@TOR 
59Josh FlemingTB@NYM 
60Brandon BielakHOUOAK 
61Grayson RodriguezBALLAA, @TOR 
62Louie VarlandMIN@LAA 
63Logan AllenCLE@CWS 
64Griffin CanningLAA@BAL 
65Dean KremerBALLAA, @TOR 
66Brad KellerKC@SD, @CWS 
67Jordan LylesKC@CWS 
68Jhony BritoNYY@TOR, @CIN 
69J.P. FranceHOUCHC 
70Clarke SchmidtNYY@CIN 
71Daniel LynchKC@SD 
72Martin PerezTEXATL 
73Drew RucinskiOAKARI 
74Luis MedinaOAKARI 
75Marco GonzalesSEA@BOS 
76JP SearsOAK@HOU 
77Kyle MullerOAKARI 
78Ken WaldichukOAK@HOU 
79James KaprielianOAK@HOU 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Clayton KershawLADMIN, @STLTempting to increase innings expectations
2Jesus LuzardoMIAWAS, @SF 
3Justin VerlanderNYMTB, CLE 
4Spencer StriderATL@TEX 
5Zack WheelerPHI@SF 
6Zac GallenARI@PIT 
7Merrill KellyARI@OAK, @PITMore than just matchups: 21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP
8Corbin BurnesMIL@STL 
9Aaron NolaPHICHCStill a top-five SP for the rest of the season
10Freddy PeraltaMIL@TB 
11Yu DarvishSDKC 
12Julio UriasLAD@STL 
13Sandy AlcantaraMIA@SF 
14Logan WebbSFMIA 
15Charlie MortonATL@TEX, SEA 
16Dustin MayLADMINSwinging strike rate is 5.8%. Yes, it really is.
17Mitch KellerPITARISo much to like here
18Alex CobbSFPHI 
19Anthony DeSclafaniSFMIA 
20Max ScherzerNYMCLE 
21Jordan MontgomerySTLMIL, LAD 
22Alex WoodSFPHI, MIA 
23Marcus StromanCHC@PHI 
24Blake SnellSDBOS 
25Tony GonsolinLAD@STL 
26Joe MusgroveSDBOS 
27Justin SteeleCHC@HOU 
28Michael WachaSDKC, BOS 
29Seth LugoSDKC 
30Ranger SuarezPHICHC 
31Kyle FreelandCOL@TEX 
32Eury PerezMIAWAS 
33Kodai SengaNYMTB 
34Bryce ElderATLSEA 
35Josiah GrayWAS@MIA, DET 
36Edward CabreraMIAWAS 
37Noah SyndergaardLADMIN, @STL 
38Taijuan WalkerPHI@SF 
39Wade MileyMIL@STL 
40Luis OrtizPIT@DET 
41Eric LauerMIL@STL, @TB 
42Jake IrvinWASDET 
43Jameson TaillonCHC@HOU, @PHI 
44MacKenzie GoreWAS@MIA 
45Connor SeaboldCOLCIN, @TEX 
46Bailey FalterPHI@SF, CHC 
47Allan WinansATLSEA 
48Trevor WilliamsWAS@MIA 
49Ryne NelsonARI@OAK 
50NL Reliever   
51David PetersonNYM@WAS 
52Rich HillPIT@DET 
53Austin GomberCOLCIN 
54Hunter GreeneCIN@COL, NYY 
55Drew SmylyCHC@HOU 
56Adrian HouserMIL@TB 
57Tommy HenryARI@OAK 
58Patrick CorbinWASNYM, DET 
59Tylor MegillNYMTB 
60Carlos CarrascoNYMCLE 
61Braxton GarrettMIA@SF 
62Miles MikolasSTLLAD 
63Jack FlahertySTLMIL, LAD 
64Kyle HendricksCHC@PHI 
65Nick LodoloCINNYY 
66Adam WainwrightSTLMIL 
67Ryan FeltnerCOL@TEX 
68Sean ManaeaSFPHI 
69Roansy ContrerasPITARI 
70Brandon PfaadtARI@PIT 
71Steven MatzSTLLAD 
72Luke WeaverCINNYY 
73Chase AndersonCOLCIN 
74Johan OviedoPITARI 
75Jared ShusterATL@TEX 
76Graham AshcraftCIN@COL 
77Ben LivelyCIN@COL 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
