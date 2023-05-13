Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Week of Oh-two-ni

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

With the Angels protecting Shohei Ohtani for most of his pitching career, seeing him twice in a week has been a rare treat. One of the changes new Halos manager Phil Nevin made was going with a more conventional five-man rotation, availing the chance to start Ohtani twice in a week.

Nevin's decision, along with how well Ohtani has pitched (especially relative to the field), makes this the first year it is legitimate to use the two-way phenom as a pitcher in leagues with the choice of one or the other. As well as Ohtani has pitched in the past, his contributions with the bat, at least in a vacuum, merited the batter being active. Of course, the ultimate decision comes down to team needs, but in 2023, it can be argued Ohtani is more useful as a pitcher.

You know the drill; these rankings are preliminary, with a Sunday night update posted to cover any changes in pitching plans. Speaking of which, please direct specific rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to address all rankings queries below.

Week of May 15-21

Mixed