Weekly Pitcher Rankings: The Week of Oh-two-ni

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
With the Angels protecting Shohei Ohtani for most of his pitching career, seeing him twice in a week has been a rare treat. One of the changes new Halos manager Phil Nevin made was going with a more conventional five-man rotation, availing the chance to start Ohtani twice in a week.
Nevin's decision, along with how well Ohtani has pitched (especially relative to the field), makes this the first year it is legitimate to use the two-way phenom as a pitcher in leagues with the choice of one or the other. As well as Ohtani has pitched in the past, his contributions with the bat, at least in a vacuum, merited the batter being active. Of course, the ultimate decision comes down to team needs, but in 2023, it can be argued Ohtani is more useful as a pitcher.
You know the drill; these rankings are preliminary, with a Sunday night update posted to cover any changes in pitching plans. Speaking of which, please direct specific rotation questions to the Probable Pitchers page. I'm happy to address all rankings queries below.
Week of May 15-21
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@BAL, MIN
|Rare double dip
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CHC, OAK
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY, BAL
|4
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|MIN, @STL
|Tempting to increase innings expectations
|5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|WAS, @SF
|6
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|TB, CLE
Week of May 15-21
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@BAL, MIN
|Rare double dip
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|CHC, OAK
|3
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY, BAL
|4
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|MIN, @STL
|Tempting to increase innings expectations
|5
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|WAS, @SF
|6
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|TB, CLE
|7
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@TEX
|8
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@SF
|9
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|@CWS, @NYM
|10
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@PIT
|11
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@OAK, @PIT
|More than just matchups: 21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP
|12
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|CHC
|13
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@STL
|14
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|PIT
|15
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CHC
|Still a top-five SP for the rest of the season
|16
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TB
|17
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|KC
|18
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|MIL
|Coming off his first subpar effort
|19
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@LAD, @LAA
|20
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@STL
|21
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@SF
|22
|Logan Webb
|SF
|MIA
|23
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@LAA
|24
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|ATL
|25
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@TEX, SEA
|26
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|KC
|Last feels like the outlier
|27
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@SD
|28
|Domingo German
|NYY
|@TOR, @CIN
|29
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|NYY
|30
|Dustin May
|LAD
|MIN
|Swinging strike rate is 5.8%. Yes, it really is.
|31
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ARI
|So much to like here
|32
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|MIN
|33
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|PHI
|34
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|MIA
|35
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@LAD
|36
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|CLE
|37
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|SEA
|41%
|38
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|MIL, LAD
|39
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|@TOR
|Could be his lowest rank ever
|40
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|MIL
|41
|Alex Wood
|SF
|PHI, MIA
|17%
|42
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|OAK
|43
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PHI
|44
|Blake Snell
|SD
|BOS
|45
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@BOS, @ATL
|Strikeouts should increase
|46
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@STL
|47
|James Paxton
|BOS
|@SD
|5%
|48
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|NYY, BAL
|49
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|BOS
|50
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@HOU
|51
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|KC, BOS
|37%
|52
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|COL
|53
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@ATL
|54
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|KC
|55
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@BOS
|56
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|ATL, COL
|28%
|57
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|LAA
|58
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|CHC
|24%
|59
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@TEX
|15%
|40%
|60
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|@SD
|4%
|45%
|61
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@NYM
|43%
|62
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@NYM
|63
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|WAS
|1%
|2%
|64
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@ATL
|65
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|COL
|66
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@LAD
|67
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|CLE, KC
|68
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|TB
|69
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|KC
|70
|Mix 12 Reliever
|71
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|SEA
|72
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|NYY
|73
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@MIA, DET
|74
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|WAS
|75
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|MIN, @STL
|41%
|76
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@BAL
|77
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@SF
|78
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|@NYM, MIL
|7%
|79
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@STL
|80
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|BAL
|81
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@WAS
|0%
|15%
|82
|Mix 15 Reliever
|83
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|SEA
|84
|Brady Singer
|KC
|@SD
|85
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|PIT
|2%
|38%
|86
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@DET
|1%
|8%
|87
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@STL, @TB
|88
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|DET
|1%
|0%
|89
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|MIN
|90
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|LAA
|91
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@HOU, @PHI
|92
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@MIA
|93
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|94
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|CIN, @TEX
|0%
|0%
|95
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@WAS
|31%
|96
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@SF, CHC
|4%
|47%
|97
|Allan Winans
|ATL
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|98
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|2%
|13%
|99
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@OAK
|5%
|40%
|100
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|CLE
|101
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@WAS
|8%
|8%
|102
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@DET
|6%
|103
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@NYM
|104
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CIN
|0%
|2%
|105
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@COL, NYY
|106
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@HOU
|107
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@TOR
|108
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|109
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@OAK
|0%
|6%
|110
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|@BAL
|10%
|111
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|CLE
|50%
|112
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@CWS
|2%
|21%
|113
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|SEA
|17%
|114
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|NYM, DET
|1%
|6%
|115
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TB
|116
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|CLE
|10%
|117
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@SF
|118
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|LAD
|119
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|@CWS
|14%
|120
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|MIL, LAD
|121
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PHI
|0%
|0%
|122
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@TOR
|123
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@NYM
|0%
|8%
|124
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYY
|125
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL
|14%
|126
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|OAK
|2%
|127
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@TEX
|1%
|11%
|128
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|PHI
|36%
|129
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|LAA, @TOR
|130
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|ARI
|131
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|@LAA
|132
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|@CWS
|133
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@BAL
|134
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|LAA, @TOR
|2%
|40%
|135
|Brad Keller
|KC
|@SD, @CWS
|11%
|36%
|136
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|@CWS
|1%
|4%
|137
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@PIT
|138
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@TOR, @CIN
|14%
|43%
|139
|J.P. France
|HOU
|CHC
|140
|Steven Matz
|STL
|LAD
|37%
|141
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|NYY
|4%
|42%
|142
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@CIN
|143
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|CIN
|0%
|0%
|144
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|ARI
|145
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@TEX
|1%
|8%
|146
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@SD
|0%
|0%
|147
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|ATL
|148
|Drew Rucinski
|OAK
|ARI
|0%
|2%
|149
|Luis Medina
|OAK
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|150
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@BOS
|8%
|151
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@HOU
|25%
|152
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@COL
|153
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|ARI
|0%
|8%
|154
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@HOU
|2%
|17%
|155
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@HOU
|0%
|0%
|156
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@COL
|0%
|0%
American League
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|MIN, @STL
|Tempting to increase innings expectations
|2
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|WAS, @SF
|3
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|TB, CLE
|4
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@TEX
|5
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@SF
|6
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@PIT
|7
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@OAK, @PIT
|More than just matchups: 21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@STL
|9
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|CHC
|Still a top-five SP for the rest of the season
|10
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@TB
|11
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|KC
|12
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@STL
|13
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@SF
|14
|Logan Webb
|SF
|MIA
|15
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@TEX, SEA
|16
|Dustin May
|LAD
|MIN
|Swinging strike rate is 5.8%. Yes, it really is.
|17
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|ARI
|So much to like here
|18
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|PHI
|19
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|MIA
|20
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|CLE
|21
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|MIL, LAD
|22
|Alex Wood
|SF
|PHI, MIA
|23
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@PHI
|24
|Blake Snell
|SD
|BOS
|25
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@STL
|26
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|BOS
|27
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|@HOU
|28
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|KC, BOS
|29
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|KC
|30
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|CHC
|31
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@TEX
|32
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|WAS
|33
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|TB
|34
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|SEA
|35
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@MIA, DET
|36
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|WAS
|37
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|MIN, @STL
|38
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@SF
|39
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@STL
|40
|Luis Ortiz
|PIT
|@DET
|41
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@STL, @TB
|42
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|DET
|43
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|@HOU, @PHI
|44
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@MIA
|45
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|CIN, @TEX
|46
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@SF, CHC
|47
|Allan Winans
|ATL
|SEA
|48
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|@MIA
|49
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@OAK
|50
|NL Reliever
|51
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@WAS
|52
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@DET
|53
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|CIN
|54
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@COL, NYY
|55
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@HOU
|56
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@TB
|57
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|@OAK
|58
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|NYM, DET
|59
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|TB
|60
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|CLE
|61
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@SF
|62
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|LAD
|63
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|MIL, LAD
|64
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC
|@PHI
|65
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYY
|66
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|MIL
|67
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|@TEX
|68
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|PHI
|69
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|ARI
|70
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|@PIT
|71
|Steven Matz
|STL
|LAD
|72
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|NYY
|73
|Chase Anderson
|COL
|CIN
|74
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|ARI
|75
|Jared Shuster
|ATL
|@TEX
|76
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@COL
|77
|Ben Lively
|CIN
|@COL