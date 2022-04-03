NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Tyler Anderson/ Tony Gonsolin/Andrew Heaney, Dodgers: Gonsolin and Healey are the favorites to open 2022 at the back end of the LA rotation. Gonsolin was mainly used as a starter last year and recorded a 3.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 55.2 innings across 15 appearances (13 starts) despite missing half a season with shoulder inflammation. With Trevor Bauer (not injury related) on administrative leave, a second rotation spot opened up with Heaney and Anderson competing for that. Manager Dave Roberts said Heaney will make at least one turn through the rotation early in the year with his future status depending on Bauer's situation. Roberts added that Anderson will likely begin the season as a piggyback bulk arm when needed. Anderson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Healey - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Gonsolin - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby could open as a starter if the Brewers elect to use a six-man rotation, something the team has yet to decide on as of last Thursday. He was brilliant in the minors, but struggled in his brief exposure to the majors last season. If Milwaukee goes with the traditional five-man setup, look for Ashby to be used to be used a bulk reliever at least initially and make a good number of starts if other pitchers get injured. The possibility also exists for him to begin the year back in Triple-A to remain stretched out as a starter. Bid for the upside. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (due to upside)

Aaron Brooks/Drew VerHagen/Jake Woodford, Cardinals: These three pitchers remain in the mix for the fifth starter spot in St. Louis while Jack Flaherty is sidelined. Brooks posted a 6.49 ERA in 170.2 career innings at the MLB level, but far more success in Korea over the last two seasons by cruising to a 2.79 ERA in 229.1 frames while impressing this spring. VerHagen was hit hard Saturday, potentially ending his bid to break camp in the rotation. Woodford might be the favorite, as he enjoyed some success with the Cardinals last year, but he might end up back in the bullpen. Brooks - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4; VerHagen - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Woodford - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

JT Brubaker/Mitch Keller/Jose Quintana, Pirates: Brubaker, Keller and Quintana look to be locks to open the year in the Pirates' rotation as the top three. Yes, that is as scary as it sounds. Of the three, Quintana has had the most career success. Keller, coming off a brutal 2021 but producing a dominant spring, has by far the most upside and should be the one targeted. After this, who knows. Wil Crowe, Dillon Peters, Zach Thompson, Bryse Wilson and Miguel Yajure (back) remain in the mix with Roansy Contreras a possible future option. Peters and Wilson are the two likely to break camp as the fourth and fifth starters. Brubaker - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4; Keller - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Quintana - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Humberto Castellanos, Diamondbacks: Castellanos, barring a last week change, looks likely to break camp in the Arizona rotation. Dan Straily and Tyler Gilbert each were sent down to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. If Luke Weaver's blister injury that forced out of Thursday's game impacts his availability for the start of the season, one of the two could be recalled. If that proves not to the case, Castellanos will be the last man standing. Don't expect much from him though. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Mike Clevinger/MacKenzie Gore/Nick Martinez/Chris Paddack, Padres: Clevinger, working his way back from Tommy John surgery in Nov. 2020, looks to be penciled in as the Padres' fourth starter. Because hasn't pitched since for two years, look for San Diego to manage his workload. Gore, the top pitching prospect in baseball in 2019, still is a prospect but his lustre has faded the past few seasons due to injuries and ineffectiveness. He's gotten back on the radar this spring by striking out 11 while giving up just two runs and five baserunners over nine innings. Gore is not a guarantee to break camp, but his strong performance at least puts him in the mix. Martinez posted a 1.62 ERA in 23 starts in Japan last season, but he was less successful in the major leagues registering a 4.77 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 415.1 career innings. He signed a four-year contract this offseason and is off to a strong start this spring. After turning in a 3.33 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 140.2 innings as a rookie in 2019, Paddack's performance has dropped off considerably with his lack of reliable offerings beyond his fastball and changeup largely contributing to his demise. He was rumored to be heading to the Mets before a deal fell through, and may fit best in the bullpen. Clevinger - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Gore - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (most upside of the four); Martinez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Paddack - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb's fastball velocity is reportedly up another two ticks to 97 this spring. The Giants have shown they can get the best out of veteran starters, making Cobb - who signed a two-year, $20 million deal this offseason - a candidate for a big season. The 34-year-old righty was excellent across 93.1 innings last season with the Angels, logging a career-high 16.5 K-BB% and a 53.3 GB%. If he can build back up to the 150-plus innings he logged in 2017 and 2018, Cobb could be one of the best fantasy values on the pitching side this year. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Patrick Corbin, Nationals: Heading into draft season, I had Corbin as a keeper for $18 in each of the next two seasons. I opted to cut him and take the dead cap hit. Of course, Corbin struck out 10 in nine scoreless innings this spring to earn the Opening Day nod for the Nationals. My decision to dump the southpaw was driven by him posting a career-worst 5.82 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP in 171.2 innings across 31 starts last season. Will be interesting to see which Corbin we get, but he's worth a nominal bid just in case. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Bailey Falter/Zach Eflin/Kyle Gibson/Ranger Suarez, Phillies: Despite being delayed in camp due to shoulder soreness, Wheeler has been building up recently and should avoid a trip to the injured list to begin 2022. He may slot in as the fifth rather than Opening Day starter, initially moving the other four up a notch. Of the four others listed, Falter is the most likely to head to the bullpen. Suarez closed 2021 with 12 starts and finished with a remarkable 1.36 ERA in 106 innings, locking him into a rotation spot to begin the season. A patellar tendon issue kept Eflin out most of the season half of 2021 that required surgery in September and likely moves in as the fourth starter. Gibson has struggled this spring and produced a 5.09 ERA in 12 outings after arriving from Texas. He's locked into a starting spot, but could end up on the outside looking in if he's unable to reverse recent trends. Falter - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Eflin - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Gibson - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Suarez - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Austin Gomber/Chad Kuhl, Rockies: With Peter Lambert (elbow) not yet ready to return, Gomber and Kuhl are penciled in as the Rockies' fourth and fifth starter. Gomber, who missed the final month of 2021 due to a stress fracture in his back, is a cinch for the Rockies' rotation if healthy after posting a 4.53 ERA in 115.1 innings across 23 starts a season ago. Kuhl produced a 4.43 ERA and 58:35 K:BB in 67 innings over 14 turns through the Pirates rotation before making a full-time move to the bullpen in late August. He looks to be transitioning back to starting for Colorado. Gomber - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Kuhl - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Hunter Greene/Vladimir Gutierrez/Nick Lodolo/Reiver Sanmartin, Reds: Luis Castillo and Mike Minor's shoulder injuries take away the Reds' top two starters to being the season. Tyler Mahle is locked into one spot, but the rest of the rotation is up for grabs. Greene earned the fourth slot thanks to a strong spring. The 22-year-old didn't seem to be hampered by losing two consecutive seasons of development time to Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic turning in a 3.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 139:39 K:BB across 106.1 innings between Triple-A Louisville and Double-A Chattanooga in 2021. Greene's triple-digit fastball and hard slider should allow him to post strong strikeout numbers, though Cincy will have to monitor his workload.

Gutierrez will start the third game of the season. After a strong start, he finished 2021 with a 4.74 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 8.5 K-BB% in 114 innings. His low strikeout rate of 17.7 percent makes him a lower-upside fantasy target than all of Sanmartin, Greene and Lodolo, even though he may have greater job security than all the prospects. Lodolo's role is unclear. He appears to be the leading candidate to start the Reds' sixth game of the season Apr. 13. Beyond that, his status may depend on if Castillo and/or Minor are ready to return. Over 13 starts between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, the 6-foot-6 lefty recorded a 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 78:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .207 average. If he sticks, he and Greene should each have their innings capped to limit their upside.

Sanmartin debuted with two strong starts at the tail end of the year, but his 89.9 mph fastball doesn't make him much of a prospect. His slider and changeup are starter-worthy and the break on his fastball give him the most complete repertoire of the other starters. Whether Sanmartin maintains a starting role by the time Castillo and Minor are healthy will hinge on his performance over the first couple weeks. Greene - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Gutierrez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Lodolo - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Sanmartin - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jesus Luzardo, Marlins: Luzardo's talent and skill has never been in question; it's parlaying both into performance in the majors that's been the challenge. Couple this with his injury history and you get the doubt that's surrounded him and reason why he's plummeted in many drafts. Luzardo just might be putting it all together as he heads into the regular season having posted a 0.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. He's on to his third organization since being drafted in 2016 and may finally be ready to deliver on the promise he previously showed in the minors. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Tylor Megill/David Peterson, Mets: As a Mets' fan, I have been trained to know we can't have nice things. But the loss of Jacob deGrom (shoulder) for two months and possibly Max Scherzer (hamstring) at least to start the season is beyond the pale. New York had been looking for depth in the starting rotation, which is why the Chris Paddack deal - despite falling through - was rumored. With Jake out, Megill is the favorite to slide into his open slot in the rotation after looking solid early before regressing last season and who had seemingly lost his spot with the acquisition of Chris Bassitt. Peterson, who was brutal last season, has not been much better this spring, but could begin the season in the Mets' rotation despite giving up three home runs through 6.2 Grapefruit League innings. If targeting one, Megill is the one to pursue. Megill - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Peterson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Josh Rogers/Anibal Sanchez, Nationals: Patrick Corbin and Josiah Gray are locked into the Washington rotation. Beyond those two with Stephen Strasburg (neck) and Erick Fedde (oblique) is a nightmare. Rogers and Sanchez are the two favorites to break camp. The southpaw Rogers made six starts for the Nationals at the end of last year and didn't look out of place with a 3.28 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, though his 22:14 K:BB in 35.2 innings and .236 BABIP were both discouraging markers. Sanchez, in camp on a minor-league deal, seems to be the favorite for the No. 5 starter spot despite posting a 6.62 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 53 innings for Washington in 2020. Roster either pitcher at your own risk with Rogers looking like the better of the two options. Rogers - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Sanchez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Drew Smyly/Justin Steele, Cubs: Smyly will open 2022 as a member of the Cubs' rotation. That decision was largely driven by Chicago having both starters Adbert Alzolay (lat) and Wade Miley (elbow) sidelined. Smyly surrendered 27 dingers in posting a 4.41 ERA over 126.2 frames with the Braves last season, landing him in the open market. The eventual return of those two injured pitchers could push Smyly into a long-relief role, though the veteran could stick in the rotation if he pitches well early. The Cubs have been building Steele up as a starter this spring and will likely use him in their rotation to begin the season due to the aforementioned injuries. Once Chicago gets healthy, look for Steele to transition back to the bullpen. Smyly - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up slightly if think he sticks); Steele - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Kyle Wright/Huascar Ynoa, Braves: Wright and Ynoa head into the last few days of Spring Training as the favorites to earn the last two rotation spots for the Braves. Tucker Davidson and Kyle Muller remain in the mix, though Muller has struggled this spring to likely limit his chances. Wright has yet to show consistent success at the big-league level with a career 6.56 ERA across 70 innings. But he is just 26 and threw three scoreless innings this spring. Ynoa brilliantly started last season before breaking his hand punching the bench after a rough outing. He was not the same after returning three months later and missed part of the postseason with shoulder inflammation. Now fully healthy, Ynoa looks like a lock for the fourth spot. Wright - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Ynoa - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

RELIEF PITCHER

Daniel Bard/Alex Colome/Carlos Estevez, Rockies: Colome was penciled in by many as the team's closer after he signed a one-year deal with the team. Recent news however is that the Rockies could go with a three-headed committee to finish games while riding the hot hand. Bard saw plenty of ninth-inning work last year and converted 20 of 28 save chances with a 5.21 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 65.2 innings across 67 appearances but ceded the job to Estevez partially due to issues vs. LH batters. Colome does not strike out many batters, which is certainly scary as a closer in Colorado but boasts the most career experience in the role. Estevez matched his career high with 11 saves last season while posting a 4.38 ERA, the second-best mark of his five-year career. Robert Stephenson could also end up in the mix. Bard - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Colome - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Estevez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

David Bednar/Chris Stratton, Pirates: Bednar and Stratton are to split the closer duties, carrying forward what transpired last year after the departure of Richard Rodriguez. Brilliant after the All-Star break while using his 97-mph fastball, devastating curve and changeup, Bednar had a lighter share of the role with three saves but performed better with a 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 77:19 K:BB across 60.2 innings. Using some of the best fastball and curveball spin rates in the league, Stratton picked up eight saves and registered a 3.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 86:33 K:BB. Stratton is out of options and six years older than Bednar, who has the better stuff of the two, but is the more experienced of the duo late in games. Bednar - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Stratton - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Anthony Bender, Marlins: Dylan Floro was penciled in to open the season as the probable Marlins' closer, but is slightly behind due to arm soreness. This leaves Bender, who posted three saves and 12 holds with a 2.79 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 61.1 innings across 60 appearances in his first year in the majors last season, as the probable next option. Anthony Bass and Richard Bleier could also factor in the mix, but Bender looks to be the favorite - though Floro may not miss much time. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Luis Cessa/Hunter Strickland/Art Warren/Justin Wilson, Reds: Lucas Sims, dealing with an elbow injury, is expected to begin the regular season on the injured list and return by mid-to-late April. His absence creates a void in the back end of the Reds' bullpen that could be filled by several. My favorite to handle the closer role is Warren, who posted a 1.29 ERA and 41.5 percent strikeout rate last season, albeit in just 21 innings. Cessa produced solid numbers with the Yankees and Reds the past several seasons while Strickland has closer experience and Wilson might be used to retire lefties late and to close games. If choosing one, go for Warren until Sims returns. Tony Santillan could also end up an option. Cessa - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Strickland - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $3; Warren - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Wilson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4

Genesis Cabrera/Giovanny Gallegos/Ryan Helsley/Jordan Hicks, Cardinals: Hey look, another potential bullpen free of defined roles. Gallegos is the most talented of the bunch, but the lack of a set closer means he likely won't get 30 saves. Cabrera posted 28 holds last years and offers late-inning experience. Helsley is the least likely to close, but does have a solid fastball and could factor in the mix. Hicks closed in 2019 before needing TJS that season and dealt with elbow inflammation last year. Target Gallegos in your league and hope the Cardinals decide to roll with a primary closer. Cabrera - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Gallegos - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16; Helsley - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Hicks - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Steve Cishek/Sean Doolittle/Kyle Finnegan/Tanner Rainey, Reds: All four pitchers are in the mix to close with Rainey as the favorite. Cishek and Doolittle look to be set for lead-in roles while Finnegan has struggled this spring. Rainey's strong finish to 2021 along with an impressive 20.1-inning sample in 2020 may have given him an edge to open the spring, but nothing is set in stone. He's the probable closer to open the season, but Finnegan and the other two will be involved. Cishek/Doolittle - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $3; Finnegan - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Rainey - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Camilo Doval/Jake McGee/Tyler Rogers, Giants: Doval certainly was heavily touted as the possible Giants' closer this offseason. The 24-year-old right-hander averaged 98.7 MPH on his fastball last season while posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB across 27 innings creating the hype. But not so fast, as McGee will enter as the Giants' closer and earned the nod with his solid 2021 season, though Doval and Tyler Rogers will also earn some saves. Doval/Rogers - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; McGee - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Mychal Givens/Chris Martin/David Robertson/Manuel Rodriguez/Rowan Wick, Cubs: Stop us if you've heard this before, but another bullpen up in the air. Givens recorded eight saves a season ago with the Reds and Rockies and 11 back in 2019 with the Orioles, so he has some experience in that role. Martin has been utilized and is better equipped to act as a set-up man rather than end of game reliever. Robertson closed in 2014-2016 and part of 2017, but has shifted back into a regular bullpen spot. he's also thrown just 18.2 innings in the majors the last three seasons, so consider him a longshot to close. Rodriguez was not mentioned as a possible option, but he brings a big fastball and might have the most upside of the bunch. Wick is the presumptive favorite to lead the Cubs in save opportunities early on and could keep the role if he gets off to a strong start. Givens - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Martin - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Robertson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Wick - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Brad Hand/Corey Knebel, Phillies: Hand has a chance to overtake Knebel as the Phillies' closer, but all signs point to him operating as a set-up man who will see the occasional save. After missing all of 2019 following Tommy John surgery and struggling in his small sample on the field with the Brewers in 2020 (6.08 ERA, 1.73 WHIP), Knebel was brilliant in 27 games for the Dodgers last year. He parlayed that rebound into a one-year, $10 million deal where he should open the season as the primary ninth inning option. Hand - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Knebel - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Craig Kimbrel, Dodgers: The Dodgers looked ready to roll with Blake Treinen as their closer before acquiring Kimbrel for AJ Pollock this past week. Kimbrel, who came to the South Side of Chicago from the North Side last year, was to set up Liam Hendriks. He now slides back into the closer role with the Dodgers and should earn save number 400 at just 28 shy of that mark. Of course, this presumes that Kimbrel's 2019-20 and late season struggles last year are a thing of the past, so don't dump Treinen just yet. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: $33

Emilio Pagan/Robert Suarez, Padres: Pagan, brilliant for the Rays in 2020 with 20 saves, a 2.31 ERA and a 36.0 percent strikeout rate, has struggled since coming to the Padres by notching just two saves, a 4.75 ERA and a 26.3 percent K rate in two years with San Diego. With Mark Melancon now in Arizona, Pagan is in the closer mix. His main competition is coming from Suarez, who was a successful reliever for five seasons in Japan saving 42 games for the Hanshin Tigers last season with a 1.16 ERA. Pagan was rumored to be part of a possible deal to the Mets, lending credence that Suarez might be the favorite. Pierce Johnson, Dinelson Lamet, and Austin Adams all could be in the mix, meaning that the job might be shared more than expected and in flux all season. Pagan - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Suarez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Joey Bart/Curt Casali, Giants: Bart and Casali will open 2022 in a timeshare at catcher. Bart, the second overall pick from 2018, will get his first extended look in the majors after Buster Posey retired this offseason. He played well with Triple-A Sacramento last season by slashing .298/.362/.476 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 37 runs scored in 67 games and should eventually end up starting. Casali will cut into Bart's playing time early, but a strong start to the season and his pedigree should give the latter an edge for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Bart - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14; Casali - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4

Roberto Perez/Michael Perez, Pirates: Perez signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates last November. His .155/.253/.277 slash line over the last two seasons shows that relying on him at the plate may not be wise. The other Perez appeared in 70 major-league games for the Pirates during the 2021 campaign and is slated to fill a similar role this year. Whoever mans the tools of ignorance the next few seasons is just holding down the spot until Henry Davis is eventually ready. Roberto Perez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Michael Perez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals: Ruiz, traded from the Dodgers to the Nationals at the deadline along with Josiah Gray, Gerardo Carrillo and Donovan Casey in exchange for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, is penciled in to start the season as the Nationals' catcher. He's struggled this season, but is in no danger of losing the job to either Riley Adams or Tres Barrera. Ruiz slashed .310/.377/.616 with 21 homers and a 30:33 BB:K across 72 games at Triple-A in 2021 and showed signs after the trade that he'll produce in the majors. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

FIRST BASE

Seth Beer/Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Beer, who at best is defensively challenged, is one of the primary beneficiaries of the NL adding the DH. He's been raking this spring and looks primed to open in the starting role at that position. Positional flexibility adds to a player's draft value, especially in single leagues. Smith heads into 2022 qualifying at first and in the outfield, including all three spots for those who play in leagues where that's a necessity. Look for more of the same this year along with action as the designated hitter while Smith bats fifth or sixth most games. He won't hit for much power, but should drive in and score a decent number of runs to make him exceedingly worthwhile in NL-only leagues. Beer - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Smith - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Keston Hiura/Rowdy Tellez, Brewers: Tellez is still the favorite to break camp as the starter at first, but Hiura may have played his way back into the conversation with a strong spring. After a brilliant 2019, Hiura fell from grace the following two campaigns as his propensity to strike out coupled with subpar defense landed him on the bench and then in the minors. The Brewers signed Andrew McCutchen with the intent of playing him primarily at designated hitter to remove that option for Hiura, who's been seeing time in the outfield. Tellez hit .272/.333/.481 with seven home runs, 28 RBI and 22 runs in 174 plate appearances after coming over from Toronto. He's projected to open as the starter and could be a nice source of relatively inexpensive power. Hiura - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Tellez - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Albert Pujols, Cardinals: Pujols will end his career where it started as a member of the Cardinals. Signed late in spring training, he'll back up Paul Goldschmidt at first base while seeing the occasional start at designated hitter and fill a role of right-handed power off the bench. He hit 17 home runs in 295 plate appearances last year, showing more pop than in other recent years. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Yoshi Tsutsugo/Daniel Vogelbach, Pirates: Tsutsugo hit .306/.394/.682 in his first 100 plate appearances in a Pirates uniform, but then limped to the finish line with a .190/.244/.238 line over his final 45 plate appearances. He's been overpowered by velocity during his career, but Pittsburgh have few other options. Tsutsugo looks likely to break camp as the Bucs' starting first baseman. Vogelbach, historically a liability defensively even at first, should being as the Pirates' DH while providing some pop to a lineup devoid of power. Tsutsugo - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6; Vogelbach - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SECOND BASE

Mike Brosseau/Jace Peterson, Brewers: Luis Urias will begin on the injured list, and it's possible that he'll need to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. As a result, Peterson will likely work as the primary third baseman, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Brewers exercise caution in Urias' recovery to prevent a more significant injury. Brosseau, traded to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay this past offseason, could operate on the short side of a possible platoon by batting against southpaws. Brosseau - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3; Peterson - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Robinson Cano, Mets: Cano completed the second suspension of his career in 2021 after testing positive for PEDs and was out for the entire season. Now back with the Mets, he should see time both at second base and designated hitter. He isn't slated to start daily with Jeff McNeil penciled in as the keystone starter and several in the mix at DH, but still should see 300 or so at-bats presuming he didn't lose his swing last year. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Michael Chavis/Hoy Park/Josh VanMeter, Pirates: Pittsburgh has a cast of thousands to fill utility slots. Chavis and Park should receive some time at second with VanMeter, acquired from Arizona, an option at the keystone as well as at third if Ke'Bryan Hayes (ankle) isn't healthy to begin the season. Chavis might also log at-bats at first and DH, making him the one of the three to add. Chavis - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Park/VanMeter - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Kyle Farmer, Reds: Jose Barrero was to challenge Farmer to open as the Reds' starting shortstop, but underwent surgery Mar. 22 to repair the hook of his hamate bone in his left hand and sideline him for six weeks. Farmer hit .263/.316/.416 with 16 home runs, 60 runs and 63 RBI in 529 plate appearances, but faded the last two months of the season. He'll open 2022 where he finished 2021, but may cede the role to Barrero when he returns and move back to the utility type usage he offered in the past. - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Alcides Escobar, Nationals: Escobar "is going to play every day" this season according to Nationals manager Dave Martinez. Luis Garcia, who is the heir apparent to the departed Trea Turner, is opening 2022 in the minors. Once he shows he's ready to play daily, look for him to be promoted. Escobar, a former Royal batted .288/.340/.404 in 75 games for the Nats last season - his first in MLB since 2018 - but his lack of power or speed would make him a marginal fantasy option. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Tommy La Stella, Giants: La Stella, limited throughout spring training while making his return from left Achilles surgery in October, played the field Thursday after being the designated hitter in his Cactus League debut earlier last week. He projects to start at second base against right-handed pitchers, but could see more action at designated hitter early on if he's not at full strength. At this point, it appears La Stella won't require a stint on the injured list, which is great for the Giants since they're already dealing with several injuries. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Gavin Lux, Dodgers: Lux is the primary hitting beneficiary of the AJ Pollock trade as he now looks to have a clear path to an everyday role. Chris Taylor will likely shift from second to third to open the keystone for Lux. As we noted in our update after the trade, Lux's career .233/.314/.368 slash line doesn't exactly look the part of an everyday player for a contender, but the trade seemingly demonstrates the Dodgers' faith in him which is something that seems reasonable given he was a highly touted prospect and is still only 24. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

THIRD BASE

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day. Longoria underwent surgery to repair a ligament in his right index finger Tuesday and will miss six weeks. Flores, a natural third baseman, played all over the infield last year, but should be at the hot corner nearly every day the first month-plus of the regular season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Maikel Franco, Nationals: Franco is the favorite to start at third for the Nationals with Carter Kieboom (forearm) sidelined. He appeared in 104 games for Baltimore last season and hit .210/.253/.355 with 11 home runs, 22 doubles and 47 RBI before getting released in August. If healthy, Ehire Adrianza (quad) will operate as the backup. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Colin Moran, Reds: Moran signed a one-year deal with the Reds on Mar. 17. He appeared in 99 games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and hit .258 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 runs. Cincinnati has Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas as corner infielders, but the introduction of the universal designated hitter in 2022 should allow Moran to see fairly regular at-bats, at least versus righties. Cincy has several other candidates to fill the role, so Moran will land back on the bench if he struggles. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jonathan Villar, Cubs: Villar, who somewhat surprisingly received 505 plate appearances last year for the Mets, signed a one-year deal with the Cubs on St. Patrick's Day. Third base is likely where he will see most of his playing time to push Patrick Wisdom to designated hitter as Andrelton Simmons is at shortstop and the combination of Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner at second. Villar offers a mixture of power and speed, potentially going at least 15-15 and qualifies at third as well as at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $5: 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle, acquired from the Rays in the offseason, will likely spend most of his time at third base for the Marlins. He launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games. Wendle also qualifies at second and shortstop. Brian Anderson will see some time at the hot corner along with outfield and designated hitter. 12-team Mixed: $1: 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

CJ Abrams/Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: Fernando Tatis' left wrist injury will sideline him several months and has created a massive hole for the Friars. Filling that breach will be some combination of Abrams and Kim. Abrams is a big-time prospect who missed the second half of 2021 with a fractured tibia. Right now, he's more hit over power along with a copious amount of speed. He was slated to open 2022 at Triple-A, but Tatis' injury coupled with Abrams' hot spring may land him an Opening Day spot. Kim, a disappointment in his first season stateside, is also enjoyinga solid spring. Right now, he's projected to open 2022 as the starting shortstop, but Abrams will be involved if he breaks camp. Abrams - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (up in keeper leagues); Kim - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Sergio Alcantara/Geraldo Perdomo/Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: Rojas was the first to step in for injured shortstop Nick Ahmed (shoulder) and could be a permanent fill-in, though Perdomo is more likely to fill that role. If Perdomo, who struggled in his first stint in the majors early last season and needed a stint on the development stint to rebuild his swing and receive a mental reset, can build off the success he had after that break, he should start at short. That would allow Rojas to remain in as the starter at third. Alcantara, acquired this past week from Chicago, is still likely infield insurance, though he too will factor in the mix if Ahmed is sidelined long-term. Alcantara - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3; Perdomo - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6; Rojas - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Oneil Cruz/Kevin Newman/Cole Tucker, Pirates: Cruz is the future, but Pittsburgh is playing the service time game with him. He should be up once the Pirates are confident he's unlikely to finish in the top-two of the Rookie of the Year voting to delay his potential free agency for another season. As a result, Newman and Tucker will handle shortstop. Neither are particularly palatable options, with Newman the better of the two to roster if necessary. Cruz - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stash candidate); Newman - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Tucker - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Cesar Hernandez, Nationals: Hernandez is coming off a down year where he slashed .232/.308/.386 over 149 games for Cleveland and the White Sox. But prior to 2021, he had posted an OBP better than .350 in four of the five previous seasons. After signing a one-year deal with the Nationals this offseason, the veteran infielder is atop the depth chart at second base and leading off for Washington. Hernandez could be a sneaky source of runs hitting ahead of Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jose Iglesias, Rockies: Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Rockies where he will look to replace Trevor Story, at least in terms of playing the position. Brendan Rodgers looked like the shortstop of the future in Colorado, but moved to second base to make room for Iglesias with Garrett Hampson filling a utility spot. As our update noted after he signed, the veteran shortstop typically doesn't offer much more than batting average, but all his numbers should get a boost with the move to the league's best hitters' park. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Bryson Stott, Phillies: Stott, a first-round pick in 2019, has spent most of his career at shortstop while receiving only seven games at the hot corner over his career. With Alec Bohm's struggles from last season carrying over to the spring, he isn't guaranteed to break camp with the parent club. Stott was battling Didi Gregorius to start at shortstop, but could break camp at the hot corner. If the Phillies do elect to go with Stott as the Opening Day third baseman, Bohm may head to the minors for everyday at-bats rather than remaining stuck in a bench role. Stott looks to be an 18 HR/15 SB player in the future, which plays better at shortstop. But for now, he could be a third baseman, at least to start. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

OUTFIELD

Matt Beaty/Jurickson Profar, Padres: Beaty, acquired in a trade from the Dodgers on Monday, will see some time in left field along with first base and designated hitter. He hit .270/.363/.402 with seven homers in 234 trips to the plate last season, but lists a career .262/.333/.425 line. Profar hit just .227/.329/.320 last season, but stole 10 bases and finished with an excellent 49:65 BB:K. He is penciled in as the starting left fielder, at least for Opening Day. Nomar Mazara is also around as a non-roster invitee and could see a handful of games if he breaks camp. Beaty - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5; Profar - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Corey Dickerson, Cardinals: Dickerson signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cardinals on Mar. 17. With Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson set in the outfield, Dickerson is likely to see most of his playing time at designated hitter. The signing of Albert Pujols could take away some DH at-bats from Dickerson, but he should see most – if not all – of the playing time against right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Steven Duggar/Austin Slater, Giants: Duggar and Slater could fill in for LaMonte Wade (knee) in left field. Manager Gabe Kapler likes Duggar for his defense and his speed, making him the short side of any platoon in place of Wade. Slater had been in competition for a utility or bench role during spring training, but the veteran outfielder could now push for more playing time with Wade out. Darin Ruf is likely to start at DH, if Brandon Belt's knee is healthy enough for him to play. Duggar - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4; Slater - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Jake Fraley/Tyler Naquin/Tommy Pham/Nick Senzel, Reds: Fraley, part of the return for Jesse Winker, looked set to log significant playing time with the trade from Seattle, but the signing of Pham puts that in doubt. He does bring speed, a component lacking in Cincy in the past, which should allow him to play all over the outfield. Naquin put together the best year of his MLB career thus far a year ago by slashing .270/.333/.477 with 19 homers, 70 RBI and five steals in 127 games. He is set for a prominent role this campaign as the probable starting right fielder at least against righties. Pham inked a one-year, $7.5 million deal in late March and is the favorite to start in left against left-handed pitchers. The likelihood is that he will open playing most days with future at-bats determined based on performance. Senzel has never been able to stay healthy, but will be given an opportunity in center field. If any of the three falter or suffer injuries, Shogo Akiyama and Aristides Aquino loom as replacement options. Fraley - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Naquin - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Pham - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Senzel - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Guillermo Heredia, Braves: Heredia is in line for playing time in center field to start the season. Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopolous said nearly two weeks ago that Ronald Acuna (knee) will likely be ready to make his season debut in late April as a designated hitter before drawing starts in the outfield in early May. No additional info has been announced altering that projection, meaning the Braves will need an outfielder for the first month. Heredia is the favorite to fill that role with Adam Duvall a possible option as well. Be careful not to overrate as Heredia has done with his playing time in the past. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Clint Frazier/Michael Hermosillo/Jason Heyward/Rafael Ortega, Cubs: Frazier, who signed with Chicago this offseason, saw his chance for substantive playing time take a hit with the team's addition of Seiya Suzuki. He still will pick up some at-bats as a reserve outfielder and at designated hitter. Hermosillo could work on the weak side of a center field platoon with Heyward this season, with Ortega also in the mix. Heyward, who is playing center after the arrival of Suzuki in right, is the most veteran option. Ortega had a breakout 2021, but both he and Heyward bat left-handed, though I expect Ortega to force Heyward to the bench fairly frequently. That could allow the right-handed Hermosillo to slide into a platoon role and face lefty pitchers. Ian Happ, returning from November elbow surgery, should start in left field. Frazier - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $4; Hermosillo - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $3; Heyward - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5; Ortega - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11

Randal Grichuk/Sam Hilliard/Connor Joe, Rockies: Hilliard entered the spring set to fill a starting role in Colorado. His brutal performance has put that spot at risk, which always was in doubt following the signing of Kris Bryant and acquisition of Grichuk from Toronto along with the presence of Charlie Blackmon. Joe is in a similar boat, though he's made the most of his spring at-bats and appears more likely to carve out a significant role while aided by his 2021 finish. Grichuk should play consistently in right and center to begin the year, while the addition of the universal designated hitter allows Blackmon to play almost daily as well. Grichuk - 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: $16; Hilliard - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7; Joe - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Mickey Moniak/Matt Vierling, Phillies: Odubel Herrera is likely to miss Opening Day after being diagnosed with a mild oblique strain and could be out for 4-to-6 weeks. A final determination has not been made, but all signs point to an extensive absence. If Herrera is sidelined, Moniak looks likely to break camp and operate as a backup center fielder with Adam Haseley traded this past week to the White Sox. In addition, Vierling appears to be the frontrunner to begin the season as the Phillies' primary center fielder, providing at least replacement level stats. Moniak - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $3; Vierling - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $7

Lane Thomas, Nationals: Thomas, traded at last year's deadline to the Nationals for Jon Lester, more than made the most of the chances afforded him in Washington. He wrested the center field job away from Victor Robles to become a full-time starter to finish the season by posting an .853 OPS with seven homers and four steals in 45 games. Thomas is penciled in as the Opening Day left fielder for the Nats with Robles occupying center field. He projects to be a 20/10 player in the future, though may be best suited to fill a fourth outfielder role. But for now, Thomas is a starter and is backed up by Yadiel Hernandez. 12-team Mixed: $2: 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11