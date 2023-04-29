Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Gallen on Another Streak

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Gallen on Another Streak

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 29, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

It's hard to believe it's already May. It's not so hard to believe available pitching is scant in 17-team leagues, with the Tanner Bibee sweepstakes highlighting the weekend's FAAB runs.

I'm running behind this week, so I'll keep this short and sweet then embellish the Sunday night update with a few more comments.

As always, please direct questions about the schedule to the Probable Pitchers grid. I'm happy to address ranking questions in the discussion section. For example, "Why no love for Nick Lodolo?" I'll be reevaluating his ranking for the Sunday night update.

Week of May 1 - May 7

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zac GallenARI@TEX, WASLooking to extend 28-inning scoreless streak  
2Max ScherzerNYM@DET, COL   
3Shane McClanahanTBPIT, NYY   
4Sandy AlcantaraMIAATL, @CHC   
5Spencer StriderATLBAL   
6Luis GarciaHOUSF, @SEAQuietly effective  
7Gerrit ColeNYYCLE   
8Corbin BurnesMIL@SF   
9Shohei OhtaniLAA@STL   
10Charlie MortonATL@NYM, BALBack in the groove  
11Joe RyanMIN@CWS, @CLE   
12Jacob deGromTEX@LAATentative (but aren't all his starts)  
13Luis CastilloSEA@OAK   
14Clayton KershawLAD@SD   
15Cristian JavierHOU@SEA  

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTBPIT, NYY 
2Luis GarciaHOUSF, @SEAQuietly effective
3Gerrit ColeNYYCLE 
4Shohei OhtaniLAA@STL 
5Joe RyanMIN@CWS, @CLE 
6Jacob deGromTEX@LAATentative (but aren't all his starts)
7Luis CastilloSEA@OAK 
8Cristian JavierHOU@SEA 
9George KirbySEA@OAK 
10Framber ValdezHOUSF 
11Logan GilbertSEA@OAK, HOUPitching better than his ERA
12Nestor CortesNYY@TB 
13Shane BieberCLEMIN 
14Brady SingerKCOAK 
15Kevin GausmanTOR@BOS 
16Tanner HouckBOSTOR, @PHI 
17Dylan CeaseCWSMIN 
18Mason MillerOAKSEAThe perils of trusting a rookie hurler
19Lucas GiolitoCWSMIN 
20Jose BerriosTOR@BOS, @PIT 
21Domingo GermanNYYCLE, @TB 
22Chris SaleBOS@PHI 
23Tanner BibeeCLE@NYY 
24Zach EflinTBPIT 
25Sonny GrayMIN@CLE 
26Tyler WellsBAL@KC, @ATL 
27Chris BassittTOR@PIT 
28Eduardo RodriguezDETNYM 
29Andrew HeaneyTEXARI 
30Lance LynnCWS@CIN 
31Hunter BrownHOUSF 
32Reid DetmersLAATEX 
33Pablo LopezMIN@CWS 
34Michael KopechCWSMIN, @CIN 
35Ryan YarbroughKCOAK 
36Jose UrquidyHOU@SEA 
37Tyler MahleMIN@CWS 
38Spencer TurnbullDET@STL 
39Corey KluberBOSTOR, @PHI 
40Drew RasmussenTBNYY 
41Tyler AndersonLAATEX 
42Patrick SandovalLAA@STL 
43Zack GreinkeKCBAL, OAK 
44Nathan EovaldiTEX@LAA 
45Cal QuantrillCLE@NYY 
46Alek ManoahTOR@BOS 
47Bailey OberMIN@CLE 
48Grayson RodriguezBAL@KC 
49Jon GrayTEXARI 
50Matthew BoydDET@STL 
51Yonny ChirinosTBPIT 
52Yusei KikuchiTOR@BOS, @PIT 
53Kyle GibsonBAL@KC 
54Griffin CanningLAA@STL 
55Logan AllenCLEMIN 
56Mike ClevingerCWS@CIN 
57AL Reliever   
58Martin PerezTEX@LAA 
59Michael LorenzenDETNYM, @STL 
60Jhony BritoNYY@TB 
61Ken WaldichukOAK@KC 
62Josh FlemingTBNYY 
63Zach PlesacCLEMIN 
64Kyle BradishBAL@ATL 
65JP SearsOAKSEA 
66Brad KellerKCBAL 
67Marco GonzalesSEAHOU 
68Brayan BelloBOSTOR 
69Jose SuarezLAATEX 
70Jordan LylesKCBAL 
71Joey WentzDETNYM 
72Dean KremerBAL@ATL 
73Peyton BattenfieldCLE@NYY 
74Nick PivettaBOSTOR 
75Drew RucinskiOAK@KC 
76Clarke SchmidtNYYCLE 
77Adam OllerOAKSEA 
78Easton McGeeSEAHOU 
79Kyle MullerOAK@KC 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zac GallenARI@TEX, WASLooking to extend 28- inning scoreless streak
2Max ScherzerNYM@DET, COL 
3Sandy AlcantaraMIAATL, @CHC 
4Spencer StriderATLBAL 
5Corbin BurnesMIL@SF 
6Charlie MortonATL@NYM, BALBack in the groove
7Clayton KershawLAD@SD 
8Max FriedATL@MIA 
9Justin VerlanderNYM@DETDebuting in a familiar place
10Zack WheelerPHIBOS 
11Aaron NolaPHI@LAD 
12Yu DarvishSDLAD 
13Jordan MontgomerySTLDET 
14Julio UriasLADPHI 
15Jesus LuzardoMIA@CHC 
16Justin SteeleCHCMIA 
17Tony GonsolinLADPHI, @SD 
18Blake SnellSDCIN, LADBack to pitch inefficient ways
19Marcus StromanCHC@WAS 
20Joe MusgroveSDLAD 
21Drew SmylyCHC@WAS, MIA 
22Kyle WrightATL@MIA 
23Logan WebbSF@HOU 
24Wade MileyMIL@SF 
25Mitch KellerPIT@TB 
26MacKenzie GoreWASCHC, @ARI 
27Alex CobbSFMIL 
28Roansy ContrerasPIT@TB, TOR 
29Hayden WesneskiCHC@WAS, MIA 
30Seth LugoSDCIN 
31Dustin MayLADPHI 
32Hunter GreeneCINCWS 
33Ross StriplingSF@HOU, MIL 
34Steven MatzSTLLAA, DET 
35Rich HillPIT@TB 
36Bryce ElderATL@MIA, BAL 
37Kodai SengaNYM@DET 
38Austin GomberCOL@NYM 
39Adam WainwrightSTLDET 
40Sean ManaeaSFMIL 
41Taijuan WalkerPHI@LAD, BOS 
42Noah SyndergaardLAD@SD 
43Jack FlahertySTLLAA 
44Graham AshcraftCIN@SD 
45Nick LodoloCINCWS 
46Merrill KellyARI@TEX 
47David PetersonNYMCOL 
48Matt StrahmPHI@LAD 
49Michael WachaSDCIN 
50Trevor WilliamsWASCHC 
51Miles MikolasSTLLAA 
52Freddy PeraltaMIL@COL 
53Bailey FalterPHIBOS 
54NL Reliever   
55Ryne NelsonARIWAS 
56Eric LauerMIL@COL, @SF 
57Johan OviedoPITTOR 
58Luke WeaverCIN@SD, CWS 
59Braxton GarrettMIAATL 
60Anthony DeSclafaniSF@HOU 
61Caleb KilianCHC@WAS 
62Josiah GrayWAS@ARI 
63Tylor MegillNYMCOL 
64Edward CabreraMIAATL 
65Luis CessaCIN@SD 
66Vince VelasquezPITTOR 
67Ryan FeltnerCOLMIL, @NYM 
68Noah DavisCOL@NYM 
69Chad KuhlWASCHC 
70Tommy HenryARIWAS 
71Patrick CorbinWAS@ARI 
72Connor SeaboldCOLMIL 
73Kyle FreelandCOLMIL 
74Cory AbbottWASCHC 
75Jose ButtoNYMATL 
76Bryan HoeingMIA@CHC 
77Adrian HouserMIL@COL 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
