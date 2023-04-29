Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Gallen on Another Streak

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
It's hard to believe it's already May. It's not so hard to believe available pitching is scant in 17-team leagues, with the Tanner Bibee sweepstakes highlighting the weekend's FAAB runs.
I'm running behind this week, so I'll keep this short and sweet then embellish the Sunday night update with a few more comments.
As always, please direct questions about the schedule to the Probable Pitchers grid. I'm happy to address ranking questions in the discussion section. For example, "Why no love for Nick Lodolo?" I'll be reevaluating his ranking for the Sunday night update.
Week of May 1 - May 7
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@TEX, WAS
|Looking to extend 28-inning scoreless streak
|2
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@DET, COL
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|PIT, NYY
|4
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|ATL, @CHC
|5
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|BAL
|6
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|SF, @SEA
|Quietly effective
|7
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CLE
|8
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@SF
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|@STL
|10
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|@NYM, BAL
|Back in the groove
|11
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@CWS, @CLE
|12
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA
|Tentative (but aren't all his starts)
|13
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|@OAK
|14
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@SD
|15
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@SEA
|16
|Max Fried
|ATL
|@MIA
|17
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@DET
|Debuting in a familiar place
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@OAK
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|BOS
|20
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|SF
|21
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@OAK, HOU
|Pitching better than his ERA
|22
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@LAD
|23
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|LAD
|24
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|@TB
|25
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|MIN
|26
|Brady Singer
|KC
|OAK
|27
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@BOS
|28
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|DET
|29
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|TOR, @PHI
|30
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|PHI
|31
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|MIN
|32
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@CHC
|33
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|MIA
|34
|Mason Miller
|OAK
|SEA
|The perils of trusting a rookie hurler
|35
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|MIN
|36
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|PHI, @SD
|37
|Blake Snell
|SD
|CIN, LAD
|Back to pitch inefficient ways
|38
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@BOS, @PIT
|39
|Domingo German
|NYY
|CLE, @TB
|40
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|@WAS
|41
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@PHI
|42
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|LAD
|43
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@NYY
|0%
|8%
|44
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@WAS, MIA
|46%
|45
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|PIT
|46
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@MIA
|47
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|@CLE
|48
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@KC, @ATL
|36%
|49
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@HOU
|50
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|@PIT
|51
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|NYM
|52
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|ARI
|53
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|@SF
|34%
|54
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@TB
|55
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|CHC, @ARI
|56
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@CIN
|57
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|SF
|58
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|TEX
|59
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|@CWS
|60
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|MIN, @CIN
|61
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|OAK
|0%
|0%
|62
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|@SEA
|63
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|MIL
|64
|Tyler Mahle
|MIN
|@CWS
|65
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@TB, TOR
|66
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@WAS, MIA
|67
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|@STL
|4%
|68
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|CIN
|69
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|TOR, @PHI
|5%
|40%
|70
|Dustin May
|LAD
|PHI
|71
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|NYY
|72
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|TEX
|73
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|CWS
|74
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|@STL
|75
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|BAL, OAK
|2%
|23%
|76
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@LAA
|77
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|@NYY
|49%
|78
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@BOS
|79
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@HOU, MIL
|10%
|80
|Steven Matz
|STL
|LAA, DET
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|82
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|@TB
|2%
|36%
|83
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@MIA, BAL
|84
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@DET
|85
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|86
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|DET
|7%
|26%
|87
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|MIL
|88
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|@CLE
|22%
|89
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|@KC
|90
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@LAD, BOS
|91
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|ARI
|92
|Mix 15 Reliever
|93
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@SD
|94
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|LAA
|95
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|@STL
|45%
|96
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@SD
|97
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|PIT
|1%
|4%
|98
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|CWS
|99
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@TEX
|100
|David Peterson
|NYM
|COL
|49%
|101
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|@BOS, @PIT
|102
|Matt Strahm
|PHI
|@LAD
|103
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|@KC
|104
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|CIN
|29%
|105
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|CHC
|1%
|13%
|106
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|LAA
|107
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|@STL
|108
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|MIN
|0%
|0%
|109
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@COL
|110
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|BOS
|21%
|111
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@CIN
|112
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|WAS
|28%
|113
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@LAA
|114
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|NYM, @STL
|1%
|15%
|115
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@COL, @SF
|116
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|@TB
|25%
|117
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|@KC
|2%
|32%
|118
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|TOR
|119
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|NYY
|0%
|2%
|120
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|@SD, CWS
|2%
|11%
|121
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|ATL
|122
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|@HOU
|123
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|MIN
|0%
|30%
|124
|Caleb Kilian
|CHC
|@WAS
|0%
|0%
|125
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@ARI
|38%
|126
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|@ATL
|127
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|COL
|128
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|ATL
|129
|JP Sears
|OAK
|SEA
|3%
|130
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@SD
|0%
|0%
|131
|Brad Keller
|KC
|BAL
|43%
|132
|Vince Velasquez
|PIT
|TOR
|3%
|133
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|MIL, @NYM
|0%
|0%
|134
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|HOU
|5%
|135
|Noah Davis
|COL
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|136
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|TOR
|137
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|TEX
|8%
|138
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|BAL
|1%
|8%
|139
|Chad Kuhl
|WAS
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|140
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|NYM
|0%
|0%
|141
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|WAS
|0%
|0%
|142
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@ATL
|21%
|143
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|@NYY
|6%
|144
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|TOR
|12%
|145
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@ARI
|0%
|0%
|146
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|MIL
|0%
|0%
|147
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|MIL
|10%
|42%
|148
|Drew Rucinski
|OAK
|@KC
|0%
|0%
|149
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|CLE
|40%
|150
|Adam Oller
|OAK
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|151
|Cory Abbott
|WAS
|CHC
|0%
|0%
|152
|Jose Butto
|NYM
|ATL
|1%
|9%
|153
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|@CHC
|0%
|0%
|154
|Easton McGee
|SEA
|HOU
|0%
|0%
|155
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@KC
|2%
|25%
|156
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|@COL
|0%
|0%