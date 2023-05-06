Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Rookie Mistakes

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Every strategy works if you choose the right players. For example, trusting prospect pitchers. If you picked up Tanner Bibee or Bryce Miller, you're a genius. If you put your chips on Brandon Pfaadt or Gavin Stone, you're a fool.

At least for a week or two.

To be honest, it's the nature of pitching in general, but even more so for young hurlers. It's a roller coaster ride.

Hopefully these rankings help keep you grounded. A week ago, most would have ranked Pfaadt, Stone and Miller in that order. After their debuts, I guarantee some will now list them Miller, Pfaadt and Stone.

Which is right? Who knows, but my philosophy is to trust the larger samples, which in this case is minor-league track record translated into MLE (major-league equivalencies).

As usual, these rankings are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday night.

As a reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitcher grid, so please direct rotation questions to our fine crew managing the starters. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Week of May 8-14

Mixed