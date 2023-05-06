Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Rookie Mistakes

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 6, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

Every strategy works if you choose the right players. For example, trusting prospect pitchers. If you picked up Tanner Bibee or Bryce Miller, you're a genius. If you put your chips on Brandon Pfaadt or Gavin Stone, you're a fool.

At least for a week or two.

To be honest, it's the nature of pitching in general, but even more so for young hurlers. It's a roller coaster ride.

Hopefully these rankings help keep you grounded. A week ago, most would have ranked Pfaadt, Stone and Miller in that order. After their debuts, I guarantee some will now list them Miller, Pfaadt and Stone.

Which is right? Who knows, but my philosophy is to trust the larger samples, which in this case is minor-league track record translated into MLE (major-league equivalencies).

As usual, these rankings are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday night.

As a reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitcher grid, so please direct rotation questions to our fine crew managing the starters. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.

Week of May 8-14

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Zac GallenARIMIA, SF   
2Logan WebbSFWAS, @ARI   
3Shane McClanahanTB@BAL, @NYY   
4Max ScherzerNYM@CIN, @WASIdeal week for Mad Max to emerge  
5Gerrit ColeNYYTB   
6Corbin BurnesMILKC   

Week of May 8-14

Mixed

7Shane BieberCLEDETGood spot to fix command and control issues  
8Shohei OhtaniLAAHOU   
9Nathan EovaldiTEX@OAK   
10Clayton KershawLAD@MIL   
11Joe RyanMINCHC   
12Sandy AlcantaraMIACINSkills down, but also hurt ia 59.4 percent LOB mark  
13Spencer StriderATL@TOR   
14Andrew HeaneyTEX@SEA, @OAKFine spot to get out of rut  
15Lucas GiolitoCWS@KC, HOUReverting to form  
16Cristian JavierHOU@LAA   
17Logan GilbertSEATEX, @DET   
18Sonny GrayMINCHCJust stay healthy!  
19Kevin GausmanTOR@PHIStill an ace, just didn't have it vs. Boston  
20Dylan CeaseCWS@KC, HOU19 BB in 35 IP seems high  
21Aaron NolaPHITOR   
22Zack WheelerPHITOR   
23Nestor CortesNYYOAK, TBNestor not as nasty as last season  
24Jon GrayTEX@SEA, @OAK   
25Luis CastilloSEATEX   
26Tanner BibeeCLEDET, LAA   
27Justin VerlanderNYM@CIN   
28George KirbySEATEX   
29Martin PerezTEX@OAK   
30Charlie MortonATLBOS, @TORTough pair, but salty vet back on track  
31Yu DarvishSD@MIN   
32Mitch KellerPITCOL, @BALTaking the next step  
33Julio UriasLADSD   
34Alek ManoahTOR@PHI   
35Zach EflinTB@BAL, @NYY   
36Jesus LuzardoMIA@ARI   
37Freddy PeraltaMILLAD   
38Eduardo RodriguezDET@CLEPitching better than ever  
39Anthony DeSclafaniSFWAS, @ARIStrikeouts low, but so are walks  
40Domingo GermanNYYTB   
41Mason MillerOAKTEX   
42Tanner HouckBOSSTLDays in rotation could be numbered with arms coming off the IL  
43Lance LynnCWS@KC   
44Chris SaleBOSSTL   
45Jordan MontgomerySTL@CHC   
46Framber ValdezHOU@LAA   
47Alex CobbSF@ARI   
48Justin SteeleCHCSTLLow strikeouts dragging ranking down a tad  
49Max FriedATLBOS   
50Tyler AndersonLAA@CLE 50% 
51Marcus StromanCHCSTL, @MIN   
52Merrill KellyARIMIA   
53Tony GonsolinLAD@MIL, SD   
54Sean ManaeaSFWAS 29% 
55Dane DunningTEX@SEA 10% 
56Pablo LopezMINSD   
57Brady SingerKCCWSBeginning the season on a sour note.  
58Tyler WellsBALPITHR an issue  
59Chris BassittTORATL   
60Bailey OberMINSD   
61Jhony BritoNYYOAK 15% 
62Spencer TurnbullDETSEA 1%21%
63Reid DetmersLAA@CLE   
64Michael LorenzenDET@CLE, SEA 0%9%
65Hunter BrownHOU@LAA, @CWS   
66Nick LodoloCINNYMDon't panic, better days ahead  
67Drew RasmussenTB@NYY   
68Brandon PfaadtARIMIA, SF   
69Dustin MayLADSD   
70Bryce MillerSEA@DET 0%0%
71Mix 12 Reliever     
72Joe MusgroveSD@LAD   
73Grayson RodriguezBALTB   
74Blake SnellSD@LAD   
75Matthew BoydDETSEA 32% 
76Patrick SandovalLAAHOU   
77Hunter GreeneCINNYM   
78Jose BerriosTORATL   
79Luis CessaCIN@MIA 0%0%
80Seth LugoSD@MIN   
81Graham AshcraftCIN@MIA   
82Edward CabreraMIA@ARI   
83Drew SmylyCHC@MIN   
84Kyle GibsonBALTB, PIT   
85Mix 15 Reliever     
86Kodai SengaNYM@CIN   
87Jameson TaillonCHCSTL   
88Josiah GrayWAS@SF   
89Cal QuantrillCLELAA 29% 
90Noah SyndergaardLAD@MIL   
91Brayan BelloBOS@ATL   
92Kyle FreelandCOL@PIT, PHI 14%34%
93Michael KopechCWSHOU   
94Ryan YarbroughKC@MIL 1%2%
95Corey KluberBOSSTL 5% 
96Carlos CarrascoNYM@WAS 11% 
97Connor SeaboldCOL@PIT 0%0%
98Ross StriplingSF@ARI 5% 
99MacKenzie GoreWASNYM   
100Jack FlahertySTL@CHC   
101Nick PivettaBOS@ATL 12% 
102Zack GreinkeKCCWS, @MIL 2%11%
103Miles MikolasSTL@CHC, @BOS   
104Clarke SchmidtNYYOAK, TB 28% 
105Hayden WesneskiCHC@MIN   
106Ken WaldichukOAKTEX 2%32%
107Patrick CorbinWAS@SF 0%0%
108Eric LauerMILLAD   
109Roansy ContrerasPIT@BAL   
110Tylor MegillNYM@WAS   
111Wade MileyMILLAD   
112Bryce ElderATL@TOR   
113Dean KremerBALTB 2%40%
114Braxton GarrettMIA@ARI, CIN   
115Yonny ChirinosTB@BAL 3% 
116Michael WachaSD@MIN, @LAD 31% 
117Logan AllenCLELAA   
118Johan OviedoPIT@BAL   
119Adrian HouserMILKC 0%0%
120Louie VarlandMINSD, CHC 49% 
121Antonio SenzatelaCOL@PIT 0%0%
122Drew RucinskiOAK@NYY, TEX 0%0%
123Kyle BradishBALPIT   
124Rich HillPITCOL 3% 
125Mike ClevingerCWS@KC   
126Austin GomberCOLPHI 0%0%
127Josh FlemingTB@NYY 2%30%
128Luke WeaverCINNYM, @MIA 8% 
129Trevor WilliamsWASNYM 1%19%
130Jake IrvinWAS@SF, NYM 0%0%
131Peyton BattenfieldCLEDET 2%15%
132JP SearsOAK@NYY, TEX 2% 
133Jose SuarezLAA@CLE 5%49%
134Colin ReaMILKC 3%40%
135Yusei KikuchiTORATL   
136Jordan LylesKCCWS, @MIL 1%6%
137Joey WentzDET@CLE 0%6%
138Ryne NelsonARISF 11% 
139Marco GonzalesSEA@DET 6% 
140Ranger SuarezPHI@COL 18% 
141Ryan FeltnerCOLPHI 0%11%
142Steven MatzSTL@BOS   
143Griffin CanningLAAHOU   
144Adam WainwrightSTL@BOS 6%34%
145Chase De JongPITCOL 0%0%
146Brad KellerKCCWS 20% 
147Bryan HoeingMIACIN 0%2%
148Brandon BielakHOU@CWS 0%0%
149Taijuan WalkerPHI@COL   
150Tommy HenryARISF 0%6%
151Bailey FalterPHI@COL 17% 
152Kyle MullerOAK@NYY 1%13%
153J.P. FranceHOU@CWS 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Shane McClanahanTB@BAL, @NYY 
2Gerrit ColeNYYTB 
3Shane BieberCLEDETGood spot to fix command and control issues
4Shohei OhtaniLAAHOU 
5Nathan EovaldiTEX@OAK 
6Joe RyanMINCHC 
7Andrew HeaneyTEX@SEA, @OAKFine spot to get out of rut
8Lucas GiolitoCWS@KC, HOUReverting to form
9Cristian JavierHOU@LAA 
10Logan GilbertSEATEX, @DET 
11Sonny GrayMINCHCJust stay healthy!
12Kevin GausmanTOR@PHIStill an ace, just didn't have it vs. Boston
13Dylan CeaseCWS@KC, HOU19 BB in 35 IP seems high
14Nestor CortesNYYOAK, TBNestor not as nasty as last season
15Jon GrayTEX@SEA, @OAK 
16Luis CastilloSEATEX 
17Tanner BibeeCLEDET, LAA 
18George KirbySEATEX 
19Martin PerezTEX@OAK 
20Alek ManoahTOR@PHI 
21Zach EflinTB@BAL, @NYY 
22Eduardo RodriguezDET@CLEPitching better than ever
23Domingo GermanNYYTB 
24Mason MillerOAKTEX 
25Tanner HouckBOSSTLDays in rotation could be numbered with arms coming off the IL
26Lance LynnCWS@KC 
27Chris SaleBOSSTL 
28Framber ValdezHOU@LAA 
29Tyler AndersonLAA@CLE 
30Dane DunningTEX@SEA 
31Pablo LopezMINSD 
32Brady SingerKCCWSBeginning the season on a sour note.
33Tyler WellsBALPITHR an issue
34Chris BassittTORATL 
35Bailey OberMINSD 
36Jhony BritoNYYOAK 
37Spencer TurnbullDETSEA 
38Reid DetmersLAA@CLE 
39Michael LorenzenDET@CLE, SEA 
40Hunter BrownHOU@LAA, @CWS 
41Drew RasmussenTB@NYY 
42Bryce MillerSEA@DET 
43Grayson RodriguezBALTB 
44Matthew BoydDETSEA 
45Patrick SandovalLAAHOU 
46Jose BerriosTORATL 
47Kyle GibsonBALTB, PIT 
48Cal QuantrillCLELAA 
49Brayan BelloBOS@ATL 
50Michael KopechCWSHOU 
51Ryan YarbroughKC@MIL 
52Corey KluberBOSSTL 
53Nick PivettaBOS@ATL 
54Zack GreinkeKCCWS, @MIL 
55Clarke SchmidtNYYOAK, TB 
56AL Reliever   
57Ken WaldichukOAKTEX 
58Dean KremerBALTB 
59Yonny ChirinosTB@BAL 
60Logan AllenCLELAA 
61Louie VarlandMINSD, CHC 
62Drew RucinskiOAK@NYY, TEX 
63Kyle BradishBALPIT 
64Mike ClevingerCWS@KC 
65Josh FlemingTB@NYY 
66Peyton BattenfieldCLEDET 
67JP SearsOAK@NYY, TEX 
68Jose SuarezLAA@CLE 
69Yusei KikuchiTORATL 
70Jordan LylesKCCWS, @MIL 
71Joey WentzDET@CLE 
72Marco GonzalesSEA@DET 
73Griffin CanningLAAHOU 
74Brad KellerKCCWS 
75Brandon BielakHOU@CWS 
76Kyle MullerOAK@NYY 
77J.P. FranceHOU@CWS 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Zac GallenARIMIA, SF 
2Logan WebbSFWAS, @ARI 
3Max ScherzerNYM@CIN, @WASIdeal week for Mad Max to emerge
4Corbin BurnesMILKC 
5Clayton KershawLAD@MIL 
6Sandy AlcantaraMIACINSkills down, but also hurt by 59.4 percent LOB mark
7Spencer StriderATL@TOR 
8Aaron NolaPHITOR 
9Zack WheelerPHITOR 
10Justin VerlanderNYM@CIN 
11Charlie MortonATLBOS, @TORTough pair, but salty vet back on track
12Yu DarvishSD@MIN 
13Mitch KellerPITCOL, @BALTaking the next step
14Julio UriasLADSD 
15Jesus LuzardoMIA@ARI 
16Freddy PeraltaMILLAD 
17Anthony DeSclafaniSFWAS, @ARIStrikeouts low, but so are walks
18Jordan MontgomerySTL@CHC 
19Alex CobbSF@ARI 
20Justin SteeleCHCSTLLow strikeouts dragging ranking down a tad
21Max FriedATLBOS 
22Marcus StromanCHCSTL, @MIN 
23Merrill KellyARIMIA 
24Tony GonsolinLAD@MIL, SD 
25Sean ManaeaSFWAS 
26Nick LodoloCINNYMDon't panic, better days ahead
27Brandon PfaadtARIMIA, SF 
28Dustin MayLADSD 
29Joe MusgroveSD@LAD 
30Blake SnellSD@LAD 
31Hunter GreeneCINNYM 
32Luis CessaCIN@MIA 
33Seth LugoSD@MIN 
34Graham AshcraftCIN@MIA 
35Edward CabreraMIA@ARI 
36Drew SmylyCHC@MIN 
37Kodai SengaNYM@CIN 
38Jameson TaillonCHCSTL 
39Josiah GrayWAS@SF 
40Noah SyndergaardLAD@MIL 
41Kyle FreelandCOL@PIT, PHI 
42Carlos CarrascoNYM@WAS 
43Connor SeaboldCOL@PIT 
44Ross StriplingSF@ARI 
45MacKenzie GoreWASNYM 
46Jack FlahertySTL@CHC 
47Miles MikolasSTL@CHC, @BOS 
     
49Hayden WesneskiCHC@MIN 
50Patrick CorbinWAS@SF 
51Eric LauerMILLAD 
52Roansy ContrerasPIT@BAL 
53Tylor MegillNYM@WAS 
54Wade MileyMILLAD 
55Bryce ElderATL@TOR 
56Braxton GarrettMIA@ARI, CIN 
57Michael WachaSD@MIN, @LAD 
58Johan OviedoPIT@BAL 
59Adrian HouserMILKC 
60Antonio SenzatelaCOL@PIT 
61Rich HillPITCOL 
62Austin GomberCOLPHI 
63Luke WeaverCINNYM, @MIA 
64Trevor WilliamsWASNYM 
65Jake IrvinWAS@SF, NYM 
66Colin ReaMILKC 
67Ryne NelsonARISF 
68Ranger SuarezPHI@COL 
69Ryan FeltnerCOLPHI 
70Steven MatzSTL@BOS 
71Adam WainwrightSTL@BOS 
72Chase De JongPITCOL 
73Bryan HoeingMIACIN 
74Taijuan WalkerPHI@COL 
75Tommy HenryARISF 
76Bailey FalterPHI@COL 

