Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Rookie Mistakes

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
Every strategy works if you choose the right players. For example, trusting prospect pitchers. If you picked up Tanner Bibee or Bryce Miller, you're a genius. If you put your chips on Brandon Pfaadt or Gavin Stone, you're a fool.
At least for a week or two.
To be honest, it's the nature of pitching in general, but even more so for young hurlers. It's a roller coaster ride.
Hopefully these rankings help keep you grounded. A week ago, most would have ranked Pfaadt, Stone and Miller in that order. After their debuts, I guarantee some will now list them Miller, Pfaadt and Stone.
Which is right? Who knows, but my philosophy is to trust the larger samples, which in this case is minor-league track record translated into MLE (major-league equivalencies).
As usual, these rankings are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday night.
As a reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitcher grid, so please direct rotation questions to our fine crew managing the starters. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.
Week of May 8-14
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIA, SF
|2
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, @ARI
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@BAL, @NYY
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@CIN, @WAS
|Ideal week for Mad Max to emerge
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TB
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|KC
Every strategy works if you choose the right players. For example, trusting prospect pitchers. If you picked up Tanner Bibee or Bryce Miller, you're a genius. If you put your chips on Brandon Pfaadt or Gavin Stone, you're a fool.
At least for a week or two.
To be honest, it's the nature of pitching in general, but even more so for young hurlers. It's a roller coaster ride.
Hopefully these rankings help keep you grounded. A week ago, most would have ranked Pfaadt, Stone and Miller in that order. After their debuts, I guarantee some will now list them Miller, Pfaadt and Stone.
Which is right? Who knows, but my philosophy is to trust the larger samples, which in this case is minor-league track record translated into MLE (major-league equivalencies).
As usual, these rankings are preliminary. The final version will be posted Sunday night.
As a reminder, the schedule is culled from the Probable Pitcher grid, so please direct rotation questions to our fine crew managing the starters. As always, I'm happy to address rankings questions below.
Week of May 8-14
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIA, SF
|2
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, @ARI
|3
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@BAL, @NYY
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@CIN, @WAS
|Ideal week for Mad Max to emerge
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TB
|6
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|KC
|7
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|DET
|Good spot to fix command and control issues
|8
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|9
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@OAK
|10
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIL
|11
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CHC
|12
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CIN
|Skills down, but also hurt ia 59.4 percent LOB mark
|13
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@TOR
|14
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@SEA, @OAK
|Fine spot to get out of rut
|15
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@KC, HOU
|Reverting to form
|16
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@LAA
|17
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TEX, @DET
|18
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CHC
|Just stay healthy!
|19
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|Still an ace, just didn't have it vs. Boston
|20
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@KC, HOU
|19 BB in 35 IP seems high
|21
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|TOR
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|23
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|OAK, TB
|Nestor not as nasty as last season
|24
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@SEA, @OAK
|25
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|TEX
|26
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET, LAA
|27
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@CIN
|28
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|29
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@OAK
|30
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|BOS, @TOR
|Tough pair, but salty vet back on track
|31
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@MIN
|32
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|COL, @BAL
|Taking the next step
|33
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SD
|34
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@PHI
|35
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BAL, @NYY
|36
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@ARI
|37
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|LAD
|38
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CLE
|Pitching better than ever
|39
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|WAS, @ARI
|Strikeouts low, but so are walks
|40
|Domingo German
|NYY
|TB
|41
|Mason Miller
|OAK
|TEX
|42
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|STL
|Days in rotation could be numbered with arms coming off the IL
|43
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@KC
|44
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|STL
|45
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@CHC
|46
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@LAA
|47
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI
|48
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|STL
|Low strikeouts dragging ranking down a tad
|49
|Max Fried
|ATL
|BOS
|50
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CLE
|50%
|51
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|STL, @MIN
|52
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIA
|53
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@MIL, SD
|54
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|WAS
|29%
|55
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@SEA
|10%
|56
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|SD
|57
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CWS
|Beginning the season on a sour note.
|58
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|PIT
|HR an issue
|59
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|ATL
|60
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|SD
|61
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|OAK
|15%
|62
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|SEA
|1%
|21%
|63
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@CLE
|64
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@CLE, SEA
|0%
|9%
|65
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@LAA, @CWS
|66
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYM
|Don't panic, better days ahead
|67
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|68
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|MIA, SF
|69
|Dustin May
|LAD
|SD
|70
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@DET
|0%
|0%
|71
|Mix 12 Reliever
|72
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@LAD
|73
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TB
|74
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@LAD
|75
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|SEA
|32%
|76
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|HOU
|77
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|NYM
|78
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|ATL
|79
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|80
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@MIN
|81
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIA
|82
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ARI
|83
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@MIN
|84
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|TB, PIT
|85
|Mix 15 Reliever
|86
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@CIN
|87
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|STL
|88
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|89
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|LAA
|29%
|90
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@MIL
|91
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@ATL
|92
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PIT, PHI
|14%
|34%
|93
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|HOU
|94
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|@MIL
|1%
|2%
|95
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|STL
|5%
|96
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@WAS
|11%
|97
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|@PIT
|0%
|0%
|98
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@ARI
|5%
|99
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|NYM
|100
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@CHC
|101
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@ATL
|12%
|102
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CWS, @MIL
|2%
|11%
|103
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CHC, @BOS
|104
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|OAK, TB
|28%
|105
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@MIN
|106
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|TEX
|2%
|32%
|107
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|108
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|LAD
|109
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@BAL
|110
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@WAS
|111
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|LAD
|112
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@TOR
|113
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TB
|2%
|40%
|114
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ARI, CIN
|115
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|@BAL
|3%
|116
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@MIN, @LAD
|31%
|117
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|LAA
|118
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@BAL
|119
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|KC
|0%
|0%
|120
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|SD, CHC
|49%
|121
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@PIT
|0%
|0%
|122
|Drew Rucinski
|OAK
|@NYY, TEX
|0%
|0%
|123
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|PIT
|124
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|COL
|3%
|125
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@KC
|126
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|PHI
|0%
|0%
|127
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@NYY
|2%
|30%
|128
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|NYM, @MIA
|8%
|129
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|NYM
|1%
|19%
|130
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@SF, NYM
|0%
|0%
|131
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|DET
|2%
|15%
|132
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@NYY, TEX
|2%
|133
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@CLE
|5%
|49%
|134
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|KC
|3%
|40%
|135
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|ATL
|136
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|CWS, @MIL
|1%
|6%
|137
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@CLE
|0%
|6%
|138
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF
|11%
|139
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@DET
|6%
|140
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@COL
|18%
|141
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|PHI
|0%
|11%
|142
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@BOS
|143
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|HOU
|144
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BOS
|6%
|34%
|145
|Chase De Jong
|PIT
|COL
|0%
|0%
|146
|Brad Keller
|KC
|CWS
|20%
|147
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|CIN
|0%
|2%
|148
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
|149
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@COL
|150
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|SF
|0%
|6%
|151
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@COL
|17%
|152
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@NYY
|1%
|13%
|153
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@CWS
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|@BAL, @NYY
|2
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|TB
|3
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|DET
|Good spot to fix command and control issues
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|5
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@OAK
|6
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|CHC
|7
|Andrew Heaney
|TEX
|@SEA, @OAK
|Fine spot to get out of rut
|8
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@KC, HOU
|Reverting to form
|9
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@LAA
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|TEX, @DET
|11
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CHC
|Just stay healthy!
|12
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@PHI
|Still an ace, just didn't have it vs. Boston
|13
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@KC, HOU
|19 BB in 35 IP seems high
|14
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|OAK, TB
|Nestor not as nasty as last season
|15
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|@SEA, @OAK
|16
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|TEX
|17
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|DET, LAA
|18
|George Kirby
|SEA
|TEX
|19
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|@OAK
|20
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|@PHI
|21
|Zach Eflin
|TB
|@BAL, @NYY
|22
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|DET
|@CLE
|Pitching better than ever
|23
|Domingo German
|NYY
|TB
|24
|Mason Miller
|OAK
|TEX
|25
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|STL
|Days in rotation could be numbered with arms coming off the IL
|26
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@KC
|27
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|STL
|28
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@LAA
|29
|Tyler Anderson
|LAA
|@CLE
|30
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|@SEA
|31
|Pablo Lopez
|MIN
|SD
|32
|Brady Singer
|KC
|CWS
|Beginning the season on a sour note.
|33
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|PIT
|HR an issue
|34
|Chris Bassitt
|TOR
|ATL
|35
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|SD
|36
|Jhony Brito
|NYY
|OAK
|37
|Spencer Turnbull
|DET
|SEA
|38
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|@CLE
|39
|Michael Lorenzen
|DET
|@CLE, SEA
|40
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@LAA, @CWS
|41
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@NYY
|42
|Bryce Miller
|SEA
|@DET
|43
|Grayson Rodriguez
|BAL
|TB
|44
|Matthew Boyd
|DET
|SEA
|45
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|HOU
|46
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|ATL
|47
|Kyle Gibson
|BAL
|TB, PIT
|48
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|LAA
|49
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@ATL
|50
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|HOU
|51
|Ryan Yarbrough
|KC
|@MIL
|52
|Corey Kluber
|BOS
|STL
|53
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@ATL
|54
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|CWS, @MIL
|55
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|OAK, TB
|56
|AL Reliever
|57
|Ken Waldichuk
|OAK
|TEX
|58
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|TB
|59
|Yonny Chirinos
|TB
|@BAL
|60
|Logan Allen
|CLE
|LAA
|61
|Louie Varland
|MIN
|SD, CHC
|62
|Drew Rucinski
|OAK
|@NYY, TEX
|63
|Kyle Bradish
|BAL
|PIT
|64
|Mike Clevinger
|CWS
|@KC
|65
|Josh Fleming
|TB
|@NYY
|66
|Peyton Battenfield
|CLE
|DET
|67
|JP Sears
|OAK
|@NYY, TEX
|68
|Jose Suarez
|LAA
|@CLE
|69
|Yusei Kikuchi
|TOR
|ATL
|70
|Jordan Lyles
|KC
|CWS, @MIL
|71
|Joey Wentz
|DET
|@CLE
|72
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@DET
|73
|Griffin Canning
|LAA
|HOU
|74
|Brad Keller
|KC
|CWS
|75
|Brandon Bielak
|HOU
|@CWS
|76
|Kyle Muller
|OAK
|@NYY
|77
|J.P. France
|HOU
|@CWS
National League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|MIA, SF
|2
|Logan Webb
|SF
|WAS, @ARI
|3
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@CIN, @WAS
|Ideal week for Mad Max to emerge
|4
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|KC
|5
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIL
|6
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|CIN
|Skills down, but also hurt by 59.4 percent LOB mark
|7
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@TOR
|8
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|TOR
|9
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|TOR
|10
|Justin Verlander
|NYM
|@CIN
|11
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|BOS, @TOR
|Tough pair, but salty vet back on track
|12
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|@MIN
|13
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|COL, @BAL
|Taking the next step
|14
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|SD
|15
|Jesus Luzardo
|MIA
|@ARI
|16
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|LAD
|17
|Anthony DeSclafani
|SF
|WAS, @ARI
|Strikeouts low, but so are walks
|18
|Jordan Montgomery
|STL
|@CHC
|19
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|@ARI
|20
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|STL
|Low strikeouts dragging ranking down a tad
|21
|Max Fried
|ATL
|BOS
|22
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|STL, @MIN
|23
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|MIA
|24
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@MIL, SD
|25
|Sean Manaea
|SF
|WAS
|26
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|NYM
|Don't panic, better days ahead
|27
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|MIA, SF
|28
|Dustin May
|LAD
|SD
|29
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@LAD
|30
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@LAD
|31
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|NYM
|32
|Luis Cessa
|CIN
|@MIA
|33
|Seth Lugo
|SD
|@MIN
|34
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@MIA
|35
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@ARI
|36
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|@MIN
|37
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@CIN
|38
|Jameson Taillon
|CHC
|STL
|39
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|@SF
|40
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAD
|@MIL
|41
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|@PIT, PHI
|42
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@WAS
|43
|Connor Seabold
|COL
|@PIT
|44
|Ross Stripling
|SF
|@ARI
|45
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|NYM
|46
|Jack Flaherty
|STL
|@CHC
|47
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|@CHC, @BOS
|49
|Hayden Wesneski
|CHC
|@MIN
|50
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|@SF
|51
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|LAD
|52
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@BAL
|53
|Tylor Megill
|NYM
|@WAS
|54
|Wade Miley
|MIL
|LAD
|55
|Bryce Elder
|ATL
|@TOR
|56
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|@ARI, CIN
|57
|Michael Wacha
|SD
|@MIN, @LAD
|58
|Johan Oviedo
|PIT
|@BAL
|59
|Adrian Houser
|MIL
|KC
|60
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|@PIT
|61
|Rich Hill
|PIT
|COL
|62
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|PHI
|63
|Luke Weaver
|CIN
|NYM, @MIA
|64
|Trevor Williams
|WAS
|NYM
|65
|Jake Irvin
|WAS
|@SF, NYM
|66
|Colin Rea
|MIL
|KC
|67
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF
|68
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@COL
|69
|Ryan Feltner
|COL
|PHI
|70
|Steven Matz
|STL
|@BOS
|71
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|@BOS
|72
|Chase De Jong
|PIT
|COL
|73
|Bryan Hoeing
|MIA
|CIN
|74
|Taijuan Walker
|PHI
|@COL
|75
|Tommy Henry
|ARI
|SF
|76
|Bailey Falter
|PHI
|@COL