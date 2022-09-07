NFL Game Previews: Bills-Rams Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

The Rams have some of the same mild questions — Allen Robinson is the new No. 2 wide receiver behind Cooper Kupp (until they unleash preseason beast Lance McCutcheon , anyway) after the 29-year-old had a down year in Chicago — but the main concerns on offense involve

Considering this game features the team with the best preseason odds of winning Super Bowl LVII and the defending champs of Super Bowl LVI, you'd think there's be a little more certainly about what to expect from them. The Bills come into this one breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, and while there shouldn't be much change in the scheme (Dorsey was the QB coach in Buffalo the last few years, and the passing game coordinator last year) it's still not Brian Daboll calling the shots. The team is also relying on Gabe Davis to keep building on his late-season breakout and playoff eruption against Kansas City to take some pressure off Stefon Diggs . Of course, it's still Josh Allen under center, so the floor is still pretty high for the offense even if it takes a couple weeks for everything to gel. On the other side of the ball, Buffalo is down a Tre'Davious White but up a Von Miller , which might be a wash for a unit that led the league in 2021 in yards, yards per play and points allowed per game.

Buffalo (+2.5) at Los Angeles Rams, o/u 52.0

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Considering this game features the team with the best preseason odds of winning Super Bowl LVII and the defending champs of Super Bowl LVI, you'd think there's be a little more certainly about what to expect from them. The Bills come into this one breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, and while there shouldn't be much change in the scheme (Dorsey was the QB coach in Buffalo the last few years, and the passing game coordinator last year) it's still not Brian Daboll calling the shots. The team is also relying on Gabe Davis to keep building on his late-season breakout and playoff eruption against Kansas City to take some pressure off Stefon Diggs. Of course, it's still Josh Allen under center, so the floor is still pretty high for the offense even if it takes a couple weeks for everything to gel. On the other side of the ball, Buffalo is down a Tre'Davious White but up a Von Miller, which might be a wash for a unit that led the league in 2021 in yards, yards per play and points allowed per game.

The Rams have some of the same mild questions — Allen Robinson is the new No. 2 wide receiver behind Cooper Kupp (until they unleash preseason beast Lance McCutcheon, anyway) after the 29-year-old had a down year in Chicago — but the main concerns on offense involve health. Matthew Stafford nursed an elbow issue in training camp, and while the team insists he's 100 percent ready for the regular season, it doesn't seem like something that will completely go away. The backfield could also be anything from an asset to a mess, as Cam Akers tries to prove he's all the way back from last year's Achilles tear while Darrell Henderson just tries to stay on the field. The Los Angeles defense lost Miller to Buffalo but added Bobby Wagner, so there's no reason to think the unit will take a big step back either. The Rams played 21 games last year, including playoffs, and held opponents to 20 points or less 11 times, including three of four in the postseason.

The Skinny

BUF injuries: CB White (out, knee)

LAR injuries: WR Van Jefferson (out, knee)

BUF DFS targets: James Cook $2,800 DK / $7,000 FD (LAR 24th in passing DVOA vs. RB in 2021), Bills DST $4,200 DK / $8,500 FD (first in points allowed per game, t-3rd in takeaways in 2021)

LAR DFS targets: none

BUF DFS fades: Dawson Knox $6,800 DK / $10,000 FD (LAR fourth in DVOA vs. TE in 2021)

LAR DFS fades: Stafford $10.800 DK / $15,500 FD (BUF first in passing yards per game allowed, first in passing TDs allowed, first in passing DVOA in 2021), Robinson $6,200 DK / $12,000 FD (BUF first in DVOA vs. WR2 in 2021), Ben Skowronek $1,800 DK / $6,500 FD (BUF first in DVOA vs. WR3 in 2021)

Key stat: BUF was third in third-down conversions in 2021 at 46.3 percent; LAR was 21st in third-down defense at 41.3 percent

The Scoop Devin Singletary gains 60 yards, while Cook adds 60 combined yards and a receiving TD. Allen throws for 260 yards and a second score to Isaiah McKenzie while running in a touchdown of his own. Akers bangs out 80 yards and a score. Stafford throws for 250 yards and a TD to Kupp. Bills 24-20



2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

2020 regular-season record: 164-91-1, 129-119-8 ATS, 117-133-6 o/u

Lifetime record: 1288-769-7, 1005-992-67 ATS, 735-787-30 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)