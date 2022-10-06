NFL Game Previews: Colts-Broncos Matchup

This article is part of our NFL Game Previews series.

Speaking of teams that need more out of their quarterback and just lost their No. 1 running back ... Javonte Williams ' season-ending knee injury is brutal,

It's probably too soon to say the Colts are in trouble — they still play in the AFC South, after all — but they don't look like a team that's going to get close enough to choke away a playoff spot in the final week again. Jonathan Taylor 's absence for this one looms large, of course, but it might actually be a blessing in disguise if it forces the Indy passing game to get its act together. Even at age 37 and playing in a new scheme, Matt Ryan should be capable of more than he's shown, though it would help if the offensive line could keep him upright. Coming into 2022, Ryan's career high for fumbles in a season was 12, but he's already put the ball on the carpet nine times through four games this year while getting sacked 15 times. The defense hasn't been all that bad, though, sitting sixth in yards per play allowed and not allowing more than 24 points in a game yet despite having faced Kansas City already. This game will really come down to how well Frank Reich and his staff can adapt to not having JT to lean on, though I suppose a Phillip Lindsay revenge game isn't completely off the table.

Indianapolis (+3.5) at Denver, o/u 42 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Speaking of teams that need more out of their quarterback and just lost their No. 1 running back ... Javonte Williams' season-ending knee injury is brutal, but the Broncos are better able to weather it than some other clubs might be. It puts more pressure on Melvin Gordon to hang onto the dang ball, and the fact Denver ran out and grabbed Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad might be a sign in their lack of confidence in Gordon, but the team's fortunes really rest on how quickly Russell Wilson gets going. The breakout seems like it's about due — he tossed multiple TDs last week for the first time as a Bronco with a season high 9.5 yards per attempt, and that near-TD bomb to KJ Hamler certainly looked like vintage Russ. The Colts' secondary ranks 27th in completion rate allowed and 27th in passing DVOA, so Wilson should at least have the opportunity to rack up some numbers here.

The Skinny

IND injuries: RB Taylor (out, ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (out, concussion), S Julian Blackmon (out, ankle)

DEN injuries: RB Williams (IR, knee), WR Tim Patrick (IR, knee), RG Quinn Meinerz (out, hamstring), RT Billy Turner (questionable, knee), EDGE Randy Gregory (IR, knee), S Justin Simmons (IR, quadriceps)

IND DFS targets: none

DEN DFS targets: Courtland Sutton $9,400 DK / $13,000 FD (IND 32nd in DVOA vs. WR1), Eric Saubert $1,200 DK / $5,000 FD (IND 28th in DVOA vs. TE), Broncos DST $4,200 DK / $10,000 FD (t-6th in sacks, IND 28th in sacks allowed, t-31st in giveaways)

IND DFS fades: Ryan $9,600 DK / $15,000 FD (DEN fifth in passing yards per game allowed, fourth in YPA allowed, t-2nd in passing TDs allowed), Colts DST $3,400 DK / $9,500 FD (t-29th in sacks, t-31st in takeaways, DEN t-5th in giveaways)

DEN DFS fades: Gordon $8,800 DK / $12,500 FD (IND second in rushing DVOA, second in YPC allowed)

Key stat: IND t-26th in red-zone conversions at 46.2 percent; DEN first in red-zone defense at 33.3 percent

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the high 60s, less than 10 mph wind, zero percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Nyheim Hines leads the IND backfield with 80 combined yards, while Lindsay adds 50 yards. Ryan throws for 240 yards and two TDs, finding Michael Pittman and (rolls tight end die) Kylen Granson. Gordon picks up 70 yards and a score, and Mike Boone gains 40 yards. Wilson erupts for 310 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Sutton (who tops 100 yards) twice and Saubert once. Broncos 34-20



