NFL Game Previews: Eagles-Texans Matchup

I suppose this should be considered a trap game for the high-flying Eagles, but LOL. Since a Week 1 scare in Detroit, Philly's mostly steamrolled the opposition, holding five of the last six offenses it's faced to 17 points or less while never failing to score at least 20. (The one exception on the defensive front was in Week 4, when they charitably spotted the Jags 14 points in the first quarter and still claimed the lead by halftime.) Jalen Hurts is on pace for more than 4,300 passing yards and nearly 40 total TDs between his arm and legs, and he'd be the MVP front runner in a world where Josh Allen didn't exist. If the Eagles do have a perfect season, he might just win it anyway, no matter what numbers Allen puts up. The defense also addressed its one "weakness" before the trade deadline by picking up Robert Quinn , though a pass rush that was tied for fifth in sacks and tied for eighth in pressure rate wasn't exactly struggling. There isn't really much of a chance they'll get caught looking ahead here, as the Eagles' schedule contains no real threats to their unblemished record until about Week 12, or maybe not even until Week 16 in Dallas. On paper, there's no reason to think this Week 9 matchup will be particularly close.

Philadelphia at Houston (+13.5), o/u 45.5

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

The Texans' inability to stop the run seems to be a wee bit of an issue again. The last two games, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry have combined for 362 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns against Houston, which maybe seems less than ideal. This is nothing new — Houston's run defense has been a tire fire for three years running now, and it wasn't that great in 2019 either. Basically, the last time the Texans' front seven was good was the last time J.J. Watt was healthy and in peak form. That's bad, but the problem gets compounded when you're fielding an offense that just doesn't have the horses to mount any kind of comeback. Davis Mills' numbers have taken a noticeable step backward in his second NFL season, and he's looking more and more like a future Case Keenum rather than a Joe Flacco, or even a Nick Foles. Even if Mills did have some upside, he's running out of guys to throw to. Nico Collins is banged up, and Brandin Cooks is banged up and disgruntled he's still a Texan. Hey, Phillip Dorsett has a first-round pedigree, maybe ... nope, I can't even finish typing that with a straight face.

The Skinny

PHI injuries: DE Derek Barnett (IR, knee)

HOU injuries: WR Cooks, (questionable, wrist), WR Collins (out, groin), C Justin Britt (NFI-R, personal), DE Jonathan Greenard (IR, calf), LB Christian Harris (questionable, thigh), CB Desmond King (questionable, knee)

Key stat: HOU 30th in third-down conversions at 31.9 percent; PHI 12th in third-down defense at 39.5 percent

The Scoop: Sanders piles up 120 yards and a touchdown, while Boston Scott also gets into the end zone. Hurts throws for 250 yards and a score to Brown while also running for 40 yards and a TD of his own. Dameon Pierce gains 60 yards and a score. Mills throws for less than 200 yards and gets picked off twice, but he does manage to hit (flips coin for TE) Jordan Akins for a garbage-time TD, and the only suspense in the game comes from whether Philly will hang on to cover the spread. Eagles 31-17



