NFL Game Previews: Steelers-Browns Matchup

Or they can just keep it close enough to benefit from the Browns' seemingly inevitable late defensive collapse. Cleveland is also 1-1, but only by the skin of its teeth, and a unit led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward has somehow coughed up 17 points in consecutive fourth quarters to Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco , with the latter fade leading to a Jets upset. This shaky start to the season is entirely on the defense, too. The offense has done

Week 3 is always tricky to prognosticate, as you're constantly forced to judge how much weight to give those first two games of the current season versus the fading memory of the season before. Plenty of teams have started red hot, or ice cold, only to erase that narrative over the coming months. The Steelers are 1-1 but are leaning decidedly toward the latter label, as the offense has looked feeble under Mitch Trubisky and and the defense has already lost T.J. Watt . Fortunately for them, no one in the AFC North looks particularly sharp yet and they already have a win in their pocket over the Bengals. The key for Pittsburgh might be Najee Harris . He hasn't looked good yet and might not be 100 percent healthy, but if he can get rolling, chew up the clock and keep Cleveland's running game on the sideline, the Steelers might be able to squeak one out.

Pittsburgh (+4.5) at Cleveland, o/u 38.5 – Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Or they can just keep it close enough to benefit from the Browns' seemingly inevitable late defensive collapse. Cleveland is also 1-1, but only by the skin of its teeth, and a unit led by Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward has somehow coughed up 17 points in consecutive fourth quarters to Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco, with the latter fade leading to a Jets upset. This shaky start to the season is entirely on the defense, too. The offense has done exactly what was expected of it with Jacoby Brissett under center, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have combined for exactly 400 scrimmage yards and five TDs through two games. Brissett hasn't been completely terrible either, doing his game-manager thing by completing better than 65 percent of his passes with only one INT. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods is in his third season with the Browns, but it's going to be his last if the ship doesn't right itself quickly. A matchup with Trubisky should be just what they need, but again ... the QBs that have burned them already were Mayfield and Flacco, not Mahomes and Burrow.

The Skinny

PIT injuries: EDGE Watt (IR, pectoral)

CLE injuries: QB Deshaun Watson (out, suspension), LG Joel Bitonio (questionable, biceps), RT Jack Conklin (questionable, knee), DE Garrett (questionable, neck), DE Jadeveon Clowney (out, ankle), CB Greedy Williams (IR, hamstring)

PIT DFS targets: none

CLE DFS targets: Chubb $12,000 DK / $16,000 FD and Hunt $7,600 DK / $13,000 FD (PIT 32nd in rushing yards per game allowed, 32nd in YPC allowed in 2021)

PIT DFS fades: Trubisky $8,600 DK / $14,500 FD (CLE fifth in passing yards per game allowed, fourth in YPA allowed in 2021)

CLE DFS fades: David Njoku $5,200 DK / $7,500 FD (PIT second in DVOA vs. TE in 2022)

Key stat: CLE 18th in red-zone conversions in 2022 at 55.6 percent; PIT sixth in red-zone defense at 37.5 percent

Head-to-head record, last five years: 7-3-1 PIT including playoffs, average score 24-20 PIT, average margin of victory nine points. PIT has won four of the last five regular-season meetings

Weather forecast: cloudy, temperature in the low 60s, 19-21 mph wind, 0-5 percent chance of rain

The Scoop: Harris gains 100 combined yards and a TD. Trubisky throws for less than 200 yards but does run in a score. Chubb leads the CLE backfield with 120 scrimmage yards while Hunt adds 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Brissett also throws for less than 200 yards, but unlike Trubisky he gets picked off twice. Steelers 17-13



Last week's record:8-8, 8-8 ATS, 9-7 o/u

2022 regular-season record:14-17-1, 14-18 ATS, 16-16 o/u

2021 regular-season record: 174-97-1, 146-125-1 ATS, 125-143-4 o/u

Lifetime record: 1302-786-8, 1019-1010-67 ATS, 751-803-30 o/u (o/u not tracked in 2015)

