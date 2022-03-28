RotoWire Partners
Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings

Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings

Written by 
Bernie Pleskoff 
March 28, 2022

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series.

  1. Jacob deGrom, NYM
  2. Gerrit Cole, NYY
  3. Corbin Burnes, MIL
  4. Max Scherzer, NYM
  5. Walker Buehler, LAD
  6. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
  7. Julio Urias, LAD
  8. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
  9. Zack Wheeler, PHI
  10. Shane Bieber, CLE
  11. Lucas Giolito, CWS
  12. Robbie Ray, SEA
  13. Freddy Peralta, MIL
  14. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
  15. Max Fried, ATL
  16. Logan Webb, SF
  17. Jose Berrios, TOR
  18. Aaron Nola, PHI
  19. Kevin Gausman, TOR
  20. Joe Musgrove, SD
  21. Alek Manoah, TOR
  22. Lance Lynn, CWS
  23. Carlos Rodon, SF
  24. Trevor Rogers, MIA
  25. Charlie Morton, ATL
  26. Shane McClanahan, TB
  27. Chris Bassitt, NYM
  28. Frankie Montas, OAK
  29. Yu Darvish, SD
  30. Justin Verlander, HOU
  31. Luis Castillo, CIN
  32. Dylan Cease, SF
  33. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
  34. Sean Manaea, OAK
  35. Logan Gilbert, SEA
  36. Blake Snell, SD
  37. Pablo Lopez, MIA
  38. Mike Clevinger, SD
  39. Framber Valdez, HOU
  40. Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
  41. Jack Flaherty, STL, Injured
  42. Tyler Mahle, CIN
  43. Zac Gallen, ARI
  44. Luis Garcia, HOU
  45. Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
  46. Sonny Gray, MIN
  47. Ian Anderson, ATL
  48. John Means, BAL
  49. Michael Kopech, CWS
  50. Marcus Stroman, CHC
  51. Chris Sale, BOS, Injured
  52. Shane Baz, TB, Injured
  53. Jose Urquidy, HOU
  54. Cal Quantrill, CLE
  55. Anthony DeSclafani, SF
  56. Triston McKenzie, CLE
  57. Tarik Skubal, DET
  58. Alex Wood, SF
  59. Adam Wainwright, STL
  60. Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR
  61. Jordan Montgomery, NYY
  62. Trevor Bauer
  1. Jacob deGrom, NYM
  2. Gerrit Cole, NYY
  3. Corbin Burnes, MIL
  4. Max Scherzer, NYM
  5. Walker Buehler, LAD
  6. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
  7. Julio Urias, LAD
  8. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
  9. Zack Wheeler, PHI
  10. Shane Bieber, CLE
  11. Lucas Giolito, CWS
  12. Robbie Ray, SEA
  13. Freddy Peralta, MIL
  14. Sandy Alcantara, MIA
  15. Max Fried, ATL
  16. Logan Webb, SF
  17. Jose Berrios, TOR
  18. Aaron Nola, PHI
  19. Kevin Gausman, TOR
  20. Joe Musgrove, SD
  21. Alek Manoah, TOR
  22. Lance Lynn, CWS
  23. Carlos Rodon, SF
  24. Trevor Rogers, MIA
  25. Charlie Morton, ATL
  26. Shane McClanahan, TB
  27. Chris Bassitt, NYM
  28. Frankie Montas, OAK
  29. Yu Darvish, SD
  30. Justin Verlander, HOU
  31. Luis Castillo, CIN
  32. Dylan Cease, SF
  33. Clayton Kershaw, LAD
  34. Sean Manaea, OAK
  35. Logan Gilbert, SEA
  36. Blake Snell, SD
  37. Pablo Lopez, MIA
  38. Mike Clevinger, SD
  39. Framber Valdez, HOU
  40. Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
  41. Jack Flaherty, STL, Injured
  42. Tyler Mahle, CIN
  43. Zac Gallen, ARI
  44. Luis Garcia, HOU
  45. Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
  46. Sonny Gray, MIN
  47. Ian Anderson, ATL
  48. John Means, BAL
  49. Michael Kopech, CWS
  50. Marcus Stroman, CHC
  51. Chris Sale, BOS, Injured
  52. Shane Baz, TB, Injured
  53. Jose Urquidy, HOU
  54. Cal Quantrill, CLE
  55. Anthony DeSclafani, SF
  56. Triston McKenzie, CLE
  57. Tarik Skubal, DET
  58. Alex Wood, SF
  59. Adam Wainwright, STL
  60. Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR
  61. Jordan Montgomery, NYY
  62. Trevor Bauer, LAD, Administrative Leave
  63. Joe Ryan, MIN
  64. Patrick Sandoval, LAA
  65. German Marquez, COL
  66. Jon Gray, TEX
  67. Noah Syndergaard, LAA
  68. Jesus Luzardo, MIA
  69. Aaron Civale, CLE
  70. Steven Matz, STL
  71. Ranger Suarez,  PHI
  72. Stephen Strasburg, WSH, Injured
  73. Yusei Kikuchi, TOR
  74. Zach Plesac, CLE
  75. Alex Cobb,  SF
  76. Jameson Taillon, NYY
  77. Huascar Ynoa, ATL
  78. Zack Greinke, KC
  79. Casey Mize, DET
  80. Kyle Hendricks, CHC
  81. Bailey Ober, MIN
  82. Lance McCullers, HOU, injured
  83. Corey Kluber, TB
  84. Taijuan Walker, NYM
  85. Chris Flexen, SEA
  86. Chris Paddack, SD
  87. Tanner Houck, BOS
  88. Carlos Carrasco, SEA
  89. Josiah Gray, WSH
  90. Marco Gonzales, SEA
  91. Dane Dunning, TEX
  92. Brady Singer, KC
  93. Tony Gonsolin, LAD
  94. Cristian Javier, HOU
  95. Andrew Heaney, LAD
  96. James Kaprielian, OAK, Injured
  97. Aaron Ashby, MIL
  98. Zach Eflin, PHI, Injured
  99. Patrick Corbin, WSH
  100. Kyle Gibson, PHI
  101. Nestor Cortes, NYY
  102. Dakota Hudson, STL
  103. Elieser Hernandez, MIA
  104. Michael Pineda, DET
  105. Mike Minor, CIN
  106. Luis Patino, TB
  107. Tylor Megill, NYM
  108. Domingo German, NYY, Injured
  109. Dinelson Lamet, SD
  110. Sixto Sanchez, MIA, Injured
  111. Nick Pivetta, BOS
  112. Adbert Alzolay, CHC, Injured
  113. Eric Lauer, MIL
  114. Madison Bumgarner, ARI
  115. Dylan Bundy, MIN
  116. Miles Mikolas, SF
  117. Cole Irvin, OAK
  118. Ryan Yarbrough, TB
  119. Dustin May, LAD, Injured
  120. Merrill Kelly, ARI
  121. Reid Detmers, LAA
  122. Adrian Houser, MIL
  123. JT Brubaker, PIT
  124. Hunter Greene, CIN
  125. Wade Miley, CHC
  126. Jake Odorizzi, HOU
  127. Edward Cabrera, MIA
  128. Roansy Contreras, PIT
  129. Austin Gomber, COL
  130. Reiver Sanmartin, CIN
  131. Luke Weaver, ARI
  132. Jose Quintana, PIT
  133. Matthew Boyd, SF, Injured

HEADING HOME:

Major League clubs will be able to use 28 players until May 1. Hopefully, pitchers will be able to get stronger as the season progresses.

MLB will also use the designated runner on second base to begin extra innings.

Crowds have been down this spring in Arizona. Most people feel it is because fans had to either cancel their travel plans or were so uncertain about the lockout, they didn't make plans. The fact is that the Valley has millions of people, even without snowbirds or spring travelers. But local folks haven't come out either. Why? I really believe MLB hurt themselves badly with the lockout and their attitude.

The best young prospect I've seen this spring? Well, I was very, very impressed with the Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. When I saw him, he looked like a veteran. His stuff was electric. I think he'll be a star. I was also very impressed with Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. The team really needs him on the mound. My concern, however, is the band box he'll be pitching in. But his stuff is big league, and my hope for him is that he gets a ticket out of Cincinnati.

The Seattle Mariners are really impressive. Their pitching is under the radar, and they can hit the baseball. I'd like to see them get the type of credit they deserve for trading their way to contention. Jerry Dipoto gets lots of criticism for making trades, but he's getting it right. They're a very balanced baseball team.

I'm still not sure how the Giants won 107 games. Before last season, I had the Rockies better than them. Man, was I wrong. So were most analysts. But this spring, I'm watching their pitching. And that's how they win. They can flat out pitch. And their park is a great place to pitch. So, I'm not writing them off this year. 

Here are Fangraphs estimated payrolls for 2022:

Cincinnati Reds, $110M

Tampa Bay Rays, $86M

Miami Marlins, $84M

Baltimore Orioles, $65M (I believe this includes $23M for retired Chris Davis)

Oakland Athletics, $58M

Cleveland Guardians, $65M

Pittsburgh Pirates, $45

This is what MLB locked out the players for?

In each case, I believe "dead money" to players not active is included in each.

Next Week: Designated Hitter and Closer Rankings

I enjoy reading your comments, and I try to respond to each of them. Please feel free to leave your comments and thoughts in the section below.

Thank you for following me on twitter @BerniePleskoff and for reading my work at Forbes.com.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bernie Pleskoff
Bernie Pleskoff
Bernie Pleskoff is a former professional scout for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
Baseball Draft Kit: Four Sleepers You Need To Draft (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Four Sleepers You Need To Draft (Video)
MLB: Tout Wars H2H Points Auction Draft Review
MLB: Tout Wars H2H Points Auction Draft Review
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Early Round Busts (Video)
Baseball Draft Kit: Three Early Round Busts (Video)
Mound Musings: Changes in Latitudes
Mound Musings: Changes in Latitudes