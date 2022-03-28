Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series.
- Jacob deGrom, NYM
- Gerrit Cole, NYY
- Corbin Burnes, MIL
- Max Scherzer, NYM
- Walker Buehler, LAD
- Brandon Woodruff, MIL
- Julio Urias, LAD
- Shohei Ohtani, LAA
- Zack Wheeler, PHI
- Shane Bieber, CLE
- Lucas Giolito, CWS
- Robbie Ray, SEA
- Freddy Peralta, MIL
- Sandy Alcantara, MIA
- Max Fried, ATL
- Logan Webb, SF
- Jose Berrios, TOR
- Aaron Nola, PHI
- Kevin Gausman, TOR
- Joe Musgrove, SD
- Alek Manoah, TOR
- Lance Lynn, CWS
- Carlos Rodon, SF
- Trevor Rogers, MIA
- Charlie Morton, ATL
- Shane McClanahan, TB
- Chris Bassitt, NYM
- Frankie Montas, OAK
- Yu Darvish, SD
- Justin Verlander, HOU
- Luis Castillo, CIN
- Dylan Cease, SF
- Clayton Kershaw, LAD
- Sean Manaea, OAK
- Logan Gilbert, SEA
- Blake Snell, SD
- Pablo Lopez, MIA
- Mike Clevinger, SD
- Framber Valdez, HOU
- Eduardo Rodriguez, DET
- Jack Flaherty, STL, Injured
- Tyler Mahle, CIN
- Zac Gallen, ARI
- Luis Garcia, HOU
- Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
- Sonny Gray, MIN
- Ian Anderson, ATL
- John Means, BAL
- Michael Kopech, CWS
- Marcus Stroman, CHC
- Chris Sale, BOS, Injured
- Shane Baz, TB, Injured
- Jose Urquidy, HOU
- Cal Quantrill, CLE
- Anthony DeSclafani, SF
- Triston McKenzie, CLE
- Tarik Skubal, DET
- Alex Wood, SF
- Adam Wainwright, STL
- Hyun Jin Ryu, TOR
- Jordan Montgomery, NYY
- Trevor Bauer
- Joe Ryan, MIN
- Patrick Sandoval, LAA
- German Marquez, COL
- Jon Gray, TEX
- Noah Syndergaard, LAA
- Jesus Luzardo, MIA
- Aaron Civale, CLE
- Steven Matz, STL
- Ranger Suarez, PHI
- Stephen Strasburg, WSH, Injured
- Yusei Kikuchi, TOR
- Zach Plesac, CLE
- Alex Cobb, SF
- Jameson Taillon, NYY
- Huascar Ynoa, ATL
- Zack Greinke, KC
- Casey Mize, DET
- Kyle Hendricks, CHC
- Bailey Ober, MIN
- Lance McCullers, HOU, injured
- Corey Kluber, TB
- Taijuan Walker, NYM
- Chris Flexen, SEA
- Chris Paddack, SD
- Tanner Houck, BOS
- Carlos Carrasco, SEA
- Josiah Gray, WSH
- Marco Gonzales, SEA
- Dane Dunning, TEX
- Brady Singer, KC
- Tony Gonsolin, LAD
- Cristian Javier, HOU
- Andrew Heaney, LAD
- James Kaprielian, OAK, Injured
- Aaron Ashby, MIL
- Zach Eflin, PHI, Injured
- Patrick Corbin, WSH
- Kyle Gibson, PHI
- Nestor Cortes, NYY
- Dakota Hudson, STL
- Elieser Hernandez, MIA
- Michael Pineda, DET
- Mike Minor, CIN
- Luis Patino, TB
- Tylor Megill, NYM
- Domingo German, NYY, Injured
- Dinelson Lamet, SD
- Sixto Sanchez, MIA, Injured
- Nick Pivetta, BOS
- Adbert Alzolay, CHC, Injured
- Eric Lauer, MIL
- Madison Bumgarner, ARI
- Dylan Bundy, MIN
- Miles Mikolas, SF
- Cole Irvin, OAK
- Ryan Yarbrough, TB
- Dustin May, LAD, Injured
- Merrill Kelly, ARI
- Reid Detmers, LAA
- Adrian Houser, MIL
- JT Brubaker, PIT
- Hunter Greene, CIN
- Wade Miley, CHC
- Jake Odorizzi, HOU
- Edward Cabrera, MIA
- Roansy Contreras, PIT
- Austin Gomber, COL
- Reiver Sanmartin, CIN
- Luke Weaver, ARI
- Jose Quintana, PIT
- Matthew Boyd, SF, Injured
HEADING HOME:
Major League clubs will be able to use 28 players until May 1. Hopefully, pitchers will be able to get stronger as the season progresses.
MLB will also use the designated runner on second base to begin extra innings.
Crowds have been down this spring in Arizona. Most people feel it is because fans had to either cancel their travel plans or were so uncertain about the lockout, they didn't make plans. The fact is that the Valley has millions of people, even without snowbirds or spring travelers. But local folks haven't come out either. Why? I really believe MLB hurt themselves badly with the lockout and their attitude.
The best young prospect I've seen this spring? Well, I was very, very impressed with the Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. When I saw him, he looked like a veteran. His stuff was electric. I think he'll be a star. I was also very impressed with Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. The team really needs him on the mound. My concern, however, is the band box he'll be pitching in. But his stuff is big league, and my hope for him is that he gets a ticket out of Cincinnati.
The Seattle Mariners are really impressive. Their pitching is under the radar, and they can hit the baseball. I'd like to see them get the type of credit they deserve for trading their way to contention. Jerry Dipoto gets lots of criticism for making trades, but he's getting it right. They're a very balanced baseball team.
I'm still not sure how the Giants won 107 games. Before last season, I had the Rockies better than them. Man, was I wrong. So were most analysts. But this spring, I'm watching their pitching. And that's how they win. They can flat out pitch. And their park is a great place to pitch. So, I'm not writing them off this year.
Here are Fangraphs estimated payrolls for 2022:
Cincinnati Reds, $110M
Tampa Bay Rays, $86M
Miami Marlins, $84M
Baltimore Orioles, $65M (I believe this includes $23M for retired Chris Davis)
Oakland Athletics, $58M
Cleveland Guardians, $65M
Pittsburgh Pirates, $45
This is what MLB locked out the players for?
In each case, I believe "dead money" to players not active is included in each.
I enjoy reading your comments, and I try to respond to each of them. Please feel free to leave your comments and thoughts in the section below.
