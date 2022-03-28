Bernie on the Scene: Pitcher Rankings

This article is part of our Bernie on the Scene series.

Major League clubs will be able to use 28 players until May 1. Hopefully, pitchers will be able to get stronger as the season progresses.

MLB will also use the designated runner on second base to begin extra innings.

Crowds have been down this spring in Arizona. Most people feel it is because fans had to either cancel their travel plans or were so uncertain about the lockout, they didn't make plans. The fact is that the Valley has millions of people, even without snowbirds or spring travelers. But local folks haven't come out either. Why? I really believe MLB hurt themselves badly with the lockout and their attitude.

The best young prospect I've seen this spring? Well, I was very, very impressed with the Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. When I saw him, he looked like a veteran. His stuff was electric. I think he'll be a star. I was also very impressed with Reds pitcher Hunter Greene. The team really needs him on the mound. My concern, however, is the band box he'll be pitching in. But his stuff is big league, and my hope for him is that he gets a ticket out of Cincinnati.

The Seattle Mariners are really impressive. Their pitching is under the radar, and they can hit the baseball. I'd like to see them get the type of credit they deserve for trading their way to contention. Jerry Dipoto gets lots of criticism for making trades, but he's getting it right. They're a very balanced baseball team.

I'm still not sure how the Giants won 107 games. Before last season, I had the Rockies better than them. Man, was I wrong. So were most analysts. But this spring, I'm watching their pitching. And that's how they win. They can flat out pitch. And their park is a great place to pitch. So, I'm not writing them off this year.

Here are Fangraphs estimated payrolls for 2022:

Cincinnati Reds, $110M

Tampa Bay Rays, $86M

Miami Marlins, $84M

Baltimore Orioles, $65M (I believe this includes $23M for retired Chris Davis)

Oakland Athletics, $58M

Cleveland Guardians, $65M

Pittsburgh Pirates, $45

This is what MLB locked out the players for?

In each case, I believe "dead money" to players not active is included in each.

